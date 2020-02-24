TECL: Beware Extreme Liquidity, Concentration Risk

When investors and traders need to sell TECL en masse, there may be lack of buyers willing to pay at NAV.

Apple and Microsoft now make up 40% of TECL's total holdings which may pose ask a liquidity risk if the market changes direction.

This has caused 3X leveraged technology ETFs like TECL to double in value in a matter of months and has caused a significant AUM increase.

One of the best performing ETFs over the past few years has been the Direxion 3X Bullish Technology fund (TECL). The fund has doubled in value yet again over the past few months and its AUM has risen to alarmingly high levels for a fund of its nature.

While the speculative fervor powering mega-cap technology giants may not end quite yet, investors need to know the evidence that it will end soon. As the bull market in technology stocks rages on, ETFs like TECL have become extremely concentrated in a few companies, most notably Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) which make up 40% of TECL's entire holdings. This is also true with its non-levered peers (XLK), (VGT), and (IYW).

Extreme concentration combined with triple leverage can be deadly. For example, if Apple or Microsoft has one poor earnings report that causes them a 10% drop (which has happened) TECL would be expected to fall about 6%. Of course, if there are a serious of combined poor earnings reports for both, it is feasible that TECL loses half or more of its value.

While the bull-market in technology giants may have more room to rise, I would be surprised if it lasts longer than a few more months as valuations have reached extreme levels and the spreading Coronavirus in Asia threatens to cut off hardware production on which many of the firms in TECL rely on.

Further, because the combined AUM of leveraged technology funds has reached such an extreme level, investors should keep in mind potential illiquidity risks if the market makes extreme moves.

The Meteoric Rise of 3X Technology ETFs

TECL is the largest of the 3X bullish technology funds. However, it has nearly identical exposure to leveraged Nasdaq 100 funds like (TQQQ), (QLD), and the semiconductor fund (SOXL).

Of these funds, the technology pure-play TECL has had the highest performance and has delivered the most alpha recently:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, this will spur quite a bit of FOMO among investors looking for a get-rich-quick type of trade. However, they may be in for a nasty surprise once the valuations of these companies inevitably stop rising. As you can see below, the price-to-sales of the top five holdings in TECL (which make up 55% of the fund) are at extreme levels:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, "P/S" in itself is not a very meaningful metric when used to compared different companies. However, because the fundamental business model of these companies rarely changes, it should be expected that "P/S" should be about flat for each with higher-than-normal levels implying higher-than-normal expected revenue growth.

Of course, the actual revenue growth of these companies has generally been trending lower for years:

Data by YCharts

To summarize, revenue growth for these companies is at a long-term low while price-to-sales valuations (which rise with expected future revenue growth) is at an all-time high. This is one of the purest signals of a bubble and it is highly unlikely that these companies will be able to maintain their current valuations over the next two years.

Of course, the 1995-2000 small-cap technology bubble (as opposed to the current large-cap technology bubble) showed us that such bubbles can grow asymptomatically toward the peak. More upside may be ahead.

The Liquidity Problem

Now, the seemingly clear bubble in technology giants is problematic for all technology ETFs as well as Nasdaq 100 funds. Because TECL is 3X levered, the problem is at least 3X worse, but that's a risk that all owners of TECL are likely aware of.

What they are not aware of is the fact that TECL's AUM is now so large that it may see rampant illiquidity during a drawdown. As you can see below, last time TECL saw significant drawdowns in 2014 the fund's premium spiked up all the way to 8%:

Data by YCharts

This demonstrates the underlying liquidity problem of triple-leveraged ETFs with high AUM. When investors rush for the exits while managers need to close 3X more positions, liquidity tends to go out the window precisely when traders need it the most. This was problematic when the ETF's AUM fell from $800M to $400M which only required a 19% drawdown in TECL's non-levered peer XLK.

As you can see below, this significant mispricing only required a 300% increase in daily volume:

Data by YCharts

Remember, today TECL's AUM is twice as high as it was during the peak in 2018 and the fund is far more concentrated two names (AAPL and MSFT) so, if another correction occurs today, the premium spike would probably be a bit worse.

Of course, when the next bear market inevitably comes I expect most of these technology giants to decline far more than 19% as they did in 2018. Quite frankly, a 60% drawdown is what would be required for the valuations of these companies to be sensible (based on their long-run valuations). Such a scenario would cause TECL to lose 90-99% of its value, likely in short order.

While it is not necessarily a given that TECL could trade at an even larger premium, I would not be surprised as Direxion ETFs, in general, have a habit of significant mispricings in comparatively benign conditions (as opposed to 2008 or 2000 situations with rampant market illiquidity):

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Overall, there is little to like about TECL. While the ETF has had an extremely strong performance over the past few months, investors must realize that the fundamentals do not support equity prices at this level. Valuations could go higher and cause AAPL and MSFT to surge further, potentially causing another doubling in TECL, but the fund is a ticking time bomb waiting for the trend to end.

In my opinion, the biggest risk with TECL is not even the extreme valuations of its holdings nor the leverage decay that comes with 3X leverage since most of its investors are aware of these problems. The core issue is TECL's habit of extreme mispricings during periods of high volatility which is likely to be exacerbated in the future by its increased AUM and extreme concentration in MSFT and AAPL. Put simply, short-term traders may find a lack of bids when they sell the most.

Overall, traders and investors are probably best avoiding TECL due to these significant risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.