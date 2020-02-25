Clean Energy Fuels Corp. - A Constructive Pattern

Clean Energy Fuels Corporation (CLNE) is a company that provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas, and liquefied natural gas for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. CLNE also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations and fueling compressors and other equipment used in natural gas filling stations.

As the 2020 Presidential election in the US approaches, one of the leading issues is the climate and future of US energy policy for the coming years. Technological advances in extracting oil and gas from the crust of the earth, regulatory reforms under the Trump administration, and massive discoveries of reserves have made the US the world's leading energy-producing nation. Meanwhile, the opposition party is likely to include the "Green New Deal" in its platform, which could impact the future of US energy policy and threaten its position as the world's top oil and gas producer. While the shares of most energy-related companies have lagged the overall stock market and the price of crude oil, CLNE shares have made higher lows since early 2018 and have more than doubled in value over that period.

CLNE broke higher in 2018

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels traded at an all-time high in March 2012 when they reached a peak of $24.75.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, by March 2018, CLNE reached its nadir of $1.31 per share. Three months later, the shares were over triple the price.

Higher lows and higher highs

CLNE shares reached a price that was unsustainable on the downside in March 2018, and they took off on the upside.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates the rally that took CLNE to a high of $4.05 per share in July 2018. The pattern in the stock has been constructive since the March 2018 low as CLNE has made a series of higher lower. After trading at over $4 per share, the stock corrected to a higher low of $1.61 in late 2018 when the stock market fell to lows during the final quarter of the year. CLNE rebounded to a lower high of $3.47 in April 2019, which led to another higher low of $1.82 in late November and early December 2019. The double bottom formation pushed the stock higher, and CLNE was trading at $2.73 per share on Monday, February 24. The stock was trading at five cents above its midpoint from the 2018 low and high at the start of this week.

High hopes for Q4 earnings

CLNE has a market cap of $559.917 million, trades an average of 870,218 shares each day, and has reported a loss of between two and five cents per share from the final quarter of 2018 through the third quarter of 2019. On March 10, the company will report its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, and the forecast is for the first profit for the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the consensus estimate is for earnings of 16 cents per share for the final quarter of last year. A survey of only two analysts on Yahoo Finance has a price target of $6 per share for CLNE, which is more than double the current price level for the stock.

The election in the U.S. could impact the futures of energy policy

US energy policy will be one of the leading issues during the upcoming 2020 election in the US. Climate change will be on the center of the stage as the Democrats are likely to adopt the "Green New Deal" as an integral part of the party's platform. Natural gas is a fossil fuel. The progressive wing of the opposition party in the US has pledged to do away with fracking. The potential for a rise in gas-powered and battery-powered trucks and vehicles and a decrease in diesel-powered modes of transport because of environmental concerns. Even if President Trump wins re-election or a moderate Democrat receives the party's nomination, we are likely to see a continuation of a move towards natural gas and EVs over the coming years. The 2020 Presidential election will stand as a referendum for the future of US energy policy. Still, whichever party wins the contest, natural gas is likely to remain a growing fuel of the future. Even a victory by a progressive like Senator Bernie Sanders will not stop the evolution of natural gas-powered trucks as the market share is small and has room for growth.

Levels to watch in CLNE shares

If CLNE's earnings come in at the expected 16 cents per share level, we could see an explosive move to the upside in the shares. I favor a long position in CLNE with a stop at $1.79 per share. At $2.73 on Monday, February 24, risk-reward favors the upside. With a target of $6, risking 94 cents to make $3.27 is just over a 3:5 ratio. I would purchase a small position at the current price level and look to add on price weakness going into the March 10 earnings report.

From a technical perspective, the double-bottom at $1.82 should stand as a solid level of support for the stock. If it dropped below that price, I would liquidate any long position in CLNE. The price pattern in CLNE shares is constructive. If the company meets its earnings forecast, we could see the shares double in value in the blink of an eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.