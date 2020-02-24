Simply Good Foods Will Need Some Time To Prove Itself

The company could become an acquisition target for a larger company looking for a healthy addition to their portfolio.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares have had quite run. In the last year the shares have risen 20%. This at a time when most consumer packaged goods companies have seen their shares decline or linger. So, why has Simply Good Foods defied its peer group? Simple: it has seen growth while others have not. The company was created by the combination of Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. and Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. With some well-known products and a slim line of offerings, the company could be an easy acquisition target for the larger giants looking to add a healthy snack company to their portfolio. However, I believe the stock price is outpacing the growth, and shares could see a pullback.

Performance

In the most recent quarter, SMPL beat on bottom but missed revenue estimates.

While the company saw double-digit top-line growth, it is coming off of a relatively small base and should be viewed as expected by investors. Additionally, 14.1% of the 25.8% growth actually came from the recent acquisition of Quest Nutrition. This means net sales grew organically 11.7%. The company's premium price it paid for Quest Nutrition puts the company under immense pressure to either increase sales or distribution enough to warrant the large price. The company paid $1 billion cash for a health food lifestyle company with about $50 million in EBITDA. This means the company probably earns somewhere around $30 million in net income and Simply Good Foods paid about 33x earnings.

Quest sees most of its sales come from bars and snacks that have become popular due to dieting trends and limited time for sit down meals.

However, in my opinion, this business is a bit more risky than traditional foods as the demand for a expensive healthy snack may see a decline in the event of a recession.

While there is no doubt the results have been great, the need for the company to continue to defy the pressure its peers are seeing is critical, considering the premium its shares now fetch. However, the company should continue to benefit from consumer trends towards healthier food options.

The company does continue to see growth in every sales channel, which also helps it warrant a premium. With sales growing in wholesale, online, grocery, and mass consumer channels, the company continues to see volume grow.

At a time when many are seeing a decline in grocery and mass market sales, Simply Good Foods keeps finding a way to grow. The healthy nature of its products has helped it separate itself from the competition and benefit from consumer trends. The company has far from saturated the market as you do not see the products in every store you go into yet. This implies to me that there is plenty of room left for growth. Furthermore, the company saw a very slight gross margin increase in the quarter, which is a positive as many consumer products companies are seeing margin pressures.

The company's products are fueled by demand for low calorie, low carb, healthy snacks.

Management has identified that 77 million consumers who follow a self-directed weight-loss program would be a potential Atkins buyer. Once aware of the benefits of the products the company offers, it may be able to gain a new customer. However, the investment in advertising is needed to continue to make consumers aware, evidenced by the 8.1% increase in marketing expense in the most recent quarter. A return can be seen by the massive growth in e-commerce sales. This is also a positive as the direct to consumer model leads to a healthy margin versus the distribution model.

Looking at results year to date, the company further displays the strong metrics we saw in the recently reported quarter.

The results have been well received by investors, which is evidenced by the growing multiple shares now trade at. However, management has identified that it will have some tough comps to go against moving forward.

With $582.8 million in debt, the company now has an obligation to perform. Prior to the Quest transaction the company had significantly less debt and thus less risk. Management is targeting a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 3.75x by fiscal year-end or August 2020.

The company expects 2020 to shape up into another strong year with growth slightly ahead of its long-term trend of 4-6%. However, shares are already seeing a premium for this growth as we will soon find out.

The company expects earnings in the range of $0.90 to $0.95 which at the mid point or $0.93 puts shares currently trading at $24.50 at a 26x multiple. While this isn't outrageous, it is certainly high considering leverage levels at this time.

Valuation

First, comparing SMPL to peers, we can see that with no dividend and a higher multiple, there may be better investment options at this time.

With the highest forward P/E, no dividend and the highest P/S ratio, it is clear this is simply not a bargain. Investors may be experiencing better growth results from Simply Good but are paying a premium. Most investors in this space are looking for a safe dividend stream as well, which the company does not offer at this time.

Taking at a look at DCF valuation, we find the following.

With expected growth at the top end of guidance given by management at 6%, and EBITDA assumed to grow at double digits, we assigned a 10% earnings per share growth rate for the next 3 years. After, this should fall to around 8% presuming no acquisitions. With this, we are given a DCF valuation of $29.25. So, while shares trade about 18% below this valuation, it does not offer much room for error or upside potential. This is a fair assessment of growth, in my opinion, as the company continues to grow but may start to soon experience the margin pressure peers have. With freight and packaging costs rising, the company can only be immune to such pressures for so long. Pricing power has yet to be seen as the company's products are not large name branded products that are required to be carried by large chains.

Typically, we would review the price versus its own history, but with a short trading history, the results would not give us enough data to compare.

Conclusion

The Simply Good Foods Company, while offering attractive sales growth for a consumer goods company, is not offering an attractive valuation. It seems the valuation may be full here or slightly overstretched, and investors who are interested in purchasing shares may want to wait to start a position around $20. This would put shares around 66% lower than the DCF value we found and at a forward multiple that is much more in line with peers. Investors should keep an eye on margins for any pressure as well as growth to ensure the company stays on track. Small tuck-in acquisitions could help the company greatly expand its distribution network as well as its ROIC. However, a focus on core products in the meantime is also a positive. As we have seen, many of the large consumer goods companies like to make acquisitions for a quick spurt of growth that later leaves the company with a bloated structure. Simply Good Foods may also become an acquisition target due to its attractive growth rates and the categories in which its products are classified in. It also would be an easy target due to its smaller market cap size of $2.1 billion. As of now, we stand on the sidelines waiting for a pullback.

