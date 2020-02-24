SolarEdge Continues To Defy Expectations

SolarEdge (SEDG) continues its rise as an emerging solar powerhouse. Such a rise would have been unthinkable just a few years ago when solar module manufactures dominated the space. Now, this MLPE (module-level power electronics) leader is one of the most valuable solar companies in the industry. The fact that SolarEdge does not even focus on manufacturing solar panels makes its rise all the more impressive.

SolarEdge experienced yet another amazing quarter. SolarEdge grew its quarterly revenue by 58.6% Y/Y to $418.2 million, beating expectations by $4.4 million. The company also reported an impressive Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.65. Share prices have since spiked to all-time highs at around the $140 range and could continue climbing in the days ahead.

SolarEdge is now consistently outperforming expectations despite growing competition in the MLPE space. As residential and commercial solar become increasingly cost-effective, SolarEdge will be in a prime position to benefit given its established presence in these segments. SolarEdge is strengthening its foothold in an industry that is only starting to take off.

SolarEdge has grown at an incredible pace over the past few years.

Source: SolarEdge

Expanding Scope

SolarEdge's massive success in the MLPE space is allowing the company to expand its business. Energy storage, in particular, is opening up entirely new opportunities for SolarEdge. Not only does cost-effective energy storage increase the addressable market for solar PV, but it also offers a great opportunity for SolarEdge.

Cost-effective energy storage allows for solar to be viable in more areas, which is great for SolarEdge as the company caters to the solar PV market with its power optimizers and inverters. Moreover, energy storage itself is becoming an increasingly attractive business for SolarEdge. In fact, energy storage can be seen as a natural extension for MLPE products like power optimizers and inverters.

SolarEdge has seen its storage-compatible inverters grow at a rapid rate in recent quarters. In fact, this business segment increased nearly 60% from the previous quarter and is set to grow even further in Q1. Energy storage itself may even be a more promising business for SolarEdge moving forward. Most of the company's non-solar revenue of $29.2 million actually came from the sale of lithium-ion batteries.

Energy storage is becoming increasingly cost-effective as a result of innovation in the electric vehicle industry. The declining cost of energy storage is great news for SolarEdge as energy storageis becoming an increasingly integral part of its business.

Source: SolarEdge

Dominating Residential and Commercial

SolarEdge has firmly established itself as a leading MLPE company in residential solar. In fact, SolarEdge and rival Enphase (ENPH) essentially have a duopoly over the US residential solar MLPE market. Despite a report from Citron that seriously questioned SolarEdge's ability to maintain its dominance, there are no signs of a momentum slowdown anytime soon.

SolarEdge is establishing strong footholds in residential markets outside of the US as well, particularly in Europe, Germany, and Australia. In addition to its well-established residential business, SolarEdge also has a booming commercial business. SolarEdge shipped 701 MW of commercial products in Q4 compared to 543 MW in Q3. The company also expects commercial shipments to increase 20%-30% in Q1, which further shows the importance of commercial.

SolarEdge is particularly dominant in the fast-growing residential solar segment.

Source: energy.gov

Risks Moving Forward

The success of SolarEdge and Enphase will almost certainly attract an influx of competitors. Even companies with little to no solar experience like Generac (GNRC) have reportedly have their sights set on the solar MLPE business. It would also not be surprising to see major manufacturers like SunPower (SPWR) and First Solar (FSLR) seriously jump into the space given how tough the solar panel manufacturing business is.

For now, Enphase represents the biggest competitive threat to SolarEdge. Enphase utilizes microinverters as opposed to power optimizers. While both of these products have their separate strengths and weaknesses, it is hard to tell which technology will ultimately dominate in the end. It is likely that both technologies have a place in the industry for the foreseeable future and that both companies can thrive.

Conclusion

SolarEdge continues to be one of the most attractive investment opportunities in solar even when factoring in its rising stock price. There is still more upside at SolarEdge's current market capitalization of $6.2 billion and forward P/E ratio of 26. While the company's growth rate will likely slow down compared to previous years, the company clearly still has a lot of growth momentum. SolarEdge is shining as other solar companies are struggling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.