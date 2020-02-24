Ubisoft: A Number Of Risks Make The Company Non-Investible At This Point

We don’t think that Ubisoft is worth investing in right now and believe that the market offers greater opportunities with less risk.

We don’t believe in the management’s ability to improve the situation in the fiscal year 2020-21 due to the intensified competition, small margins, and poor performance in the past.

Last year was one of the worst years in Ubisoft’s (UBSFY)(UBSFF) history. The company completely failed to release a meaningful title during the holiday season and its most anticipated game of the year Ghost Recon Breakpoint completely failed to drive sales. As a result, the management was forced to cut down its annual guidance and issue a vague statement regarding the future of the company. Currently, Ubisoft’s stock has one of the worst track records among its gaming peers in the last 52 weeks. While shares are slowly rebounding from the bottom, we believe that poor decision making in the past and a ruthlessly competitive environment are making Ubisoft non-investable at this point.

Out of all the major gaming companies, Ubisoft was the worst company to own in 2019. After the failed coup d'état, French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIVEF) decided to leave Ubisoft alone and sold the remainder of its shares in March of 2019. After a stunning victory, the management of Ubisoft started to prepare for the upcoming holiday season, which was supposed to become one of the biggest in the company’s history. The company planned to release a number of Triple-A titles and beat its forecast for the year. However, after the release of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, things didn’t go according to the plan. First, the company’s CEO Yves Guillemot said that the game failed to deliver growth and Ubisoft was forced to take impairment charges after the failed release. In addition, the company said that it will not be able to release its other major titles during the holiday season and scheduled their release for 2020.

While Ubisoft was trying to figure things out, its stock quickly started to tumble and by the end of 2019 it was trading 18% down on the year, while S&P 500 Index increased in value by 24% for the same period. In addition, stocks of its major competitors like Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO), Activision (ATVI) and Nintendo (NTDOY) appreciated in value by 23%, 22%, 25% and 49%, respectively, for the same time period by the end of 2019. As a result of a poor business performance, Ubisoft completely failed to create shareholder value last year and currently it has one of the lowest margins in the industry and a negative P/E ratio.

The latest earnings report that was released earlier this month, showed that the company’s situation is worse than expected. While the gaming industry is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 12%, Ubisoft reports 16.2% Y/Y decline of net bookings in Q3 and expects its Q4 net bookings to be €333 million (~$359 million), down 50% Y/Y. We believe that due to such a poor performance in the past, Ubisoft is non-investable at this point in time and the recent rebound of its stock is temporary.

To improve the situation, Ubisoft decided to bet heavy on fiscal year 2020-21, but we believe that the company is going to make the same mistakes that it did in 2019. At the end of the current fiscal year, Ubisoft expects to make around €1.45 billion (~$1.56 billion) in net bookings, while at the same time it forecasts its 2020-21 net bookings to be around €2.6 billion (~$2.81 billion). An increase of nearly 80% in net bookings in the span of 12 months is an ambitious goal to have, but there’s no guarantee that the same management that was responsible for a failed 2019 will be able to achieve it.

Unfortunately, the management is doing the same thing that it did before. To achieve such a goal, Ubisoft plans to release 5 new triple-A titles like Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and others that should drive growth in the following months. The problem with this approach is that AAA titles require a lot of resources for their development and marketing and it’s very unlikely that Ubisoft will be able keep its CAPEX under the control in the following months. That’s why we believe that Ubisoft is taking a very risky approach to improve its current state of affairs and regain its pre-2019 margins and we have no faith in the current management team, which showed poor performance in 2019. In addition to all of this, Ubisoft also expects to make €600 million (~$647 million) in Non-IFRS operating profit (~ by the end of 2020-21, which is an increase of 1100% Y/Y, assuming that the company will be able to make €50 million in annual profit by the end of Q4 ( Source: Q3 earnings release, page 3). We believe that it’s nearly impossible to achieve such a goal in such a small period of time with such poor profit margins.

At the same time, we should not forget that at the end of the year Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) will release their new generation consoles. As a result, consumers will have less purchasing power to acquire a wide variety of new games from various publishers, as there is already news that PlayStation 5 will be priced at $450. By spending this amount of money on the new hardware alone will force consumers to be more conservative when it comes to the purchase of new titles. And we don’t think that they will choose one of Ubisoft’s titles since all of the company’s competitors have greater margins, which let them set bigger budgets on marketing campaigns for their respective games.

Considering all of this, we believe that Ubisoft is non-investable at this point and it will not be able to achieve its ambitious 2020-21 fiscal year goals due to the intensified competition, small margins, and poor performance in the past.

Conclusion

The bottom line on Ubisoft:

Ubisoft completely failed to create shareholder value in 2019 and its stock quickly depreciated in value by the end of the year.

The company’s stock declined 18% in 2019, while its closest competitors, the gaming industry and S&P 500 Index experienced growth for the same time period.

Ubisoft has ambitious goals for fiscal year 2020-21, but we don’t think that the current management team will be able to achieve them in such a small period of time with such poor margins.

We don’t believe in the company’s ability to keep its CAPEX under control amid the release of 5 new AAA titles.

We don’t think that Ubisoft is worth investing in right now and believe that the market offers greater opportunities with less risk.

