Stamps.Com - The Market Is Overestimating The Benefits Of The UPS Deal

The current price is to optimistic and a share price of $95 is more realistic based on my DCF valuation.

The stock went from significantly under-valued to very over-valued. the market is overreacting to news.

Last week I started writing an article on STMP where my recommendation was to short the stock as I valued STMP shares at $85. However, with the recent jump to $150 and a new agreement with UPS, I had to review my analysis. This article will provide a glance at STMP’s business, its value and the risks surrounding STMP.

Stamps.com (STMP) stock dropped from $280 at the end of November 2018 to $200 by February 2019 due to a stagnation in customer growth. Then it dropped even further to $35 as STMP announced it is ending its exclusivity with USPS. The reason for ending the exclusivity with USPS was that STMP was not able to renew the revenue-share agreement. So STMP decided to lower its dependence on USPS and pursue a multi-carrier strategy. The strategy seems to work as STMP was able to obtain a deal with UPS in October 2019 which sent the shares to $90.

The business

STMP provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It means that rather than going with your packages to a postal office, wait in line and mail your items, you can print the postage from your home office and schedule the carrier to pick up and ship the items. The advantage may seem minimal for the regular person that mails packages once in a while, but for small and medium businesses that sell items on Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY), Shopify (SHOP) and other platforms, the advantage is significant.

As mentioned in the introduction, till the end of 2018, STMP had an exclusivity agreement with USPS. However, the exclusivity was over as both parties did not come to an agreement regarding the revenue-sharing model. Since then STMP has been going for a multi-carrier strategy and has already secured a deal with United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS).

This is a great business. It has a light-capex model with high marginal ROIC for each newly acquired client. That means the investment of bringing a new client is minimal. In addition, the threat that the carriers enter STMP’s turf is low as the business that goes through STMP represents only 4% of the revenue of the top 4 carriers.

Having said that, the barriers to entry are low. So STMP’s strategy has been to buy out the competition. Since 2014 and 2018, STMP acquired 5 competitors for almost $550 million USD.

Agreement with UPS, US and Global Strategy

The agreement mentioned during the last earnings call and the above-expectation results for 4Q19, sent the shares soaring by 60% to $150. The deal with UPS would allow STMP to offer to their customers' discounts of 55% on UPS packages. While STMP customers already had access to UPS, the new agreement will make the process easier. For example, a new UPS account will be set up by default for all new and existing customers.

In the US, STMP’s strategy is to invest heavily in the shipping part of the business rather than in the small business segment. Shipping customers are more expensive to acquire but have lower churn, higher usage and have a larger ARPU.

STMP is planning to leverage the MetaPack acquisition to expand globally. They will start by expanding into English-speaking countries such as Canada, UK and Australia, but are also planning to expand into France.

Valuation

My DCF values STMP shares at $95. My main assumptions are below:

The decline in 2019 revenues was a result of the discontinuation of the exclusivity with USPS. Going forward, I see a small customer growth rate thanks to the agreement with UPS but I don’t see explosive growth as churn might increase as competition could pick up.

Gross margin declined due to the increase of lower-margin businesses such as GlobalPost, Global Advantage Program and MetaPack. Going forward, I expect a continuation in margin compression as STMP will expand globally. Also, I suspect that increased competition in the US will pressure margins until the return on investment is around the cost of capital.

The current share price of $150 is assuming a constant 2% revenue growth forever and gross margin returning to the historical level of 77%. Seen from a different angle, the current price implies a required rate of return of just 4.5%.

I think that is a very bullish scenario. First, the competitive environment is intensifying and acquiring new customers will be tougher and more expensive. Also, returning to historical gross margin will be difficult due to competition and global expansion.

Risks to my Thesis

The main risk that I see is regarding customer growth. I may have overestimated competition and they may not able to replicate an agreement similar to the STMP-UPS agreement. If STMP can keep revenue growth above 10% for the medium term, the stock could be worth more than $210.

Conclusion

STMP investors tend to over-react. When the USPS deal was stopped, the stock went from $200 to $30, then as the market had time to digest the news, the price climbed to a more reasonable $80-$90 level. But after the announcement of the UPS deal, the stock soared above $150. Again, I think the market over-reacted and are assuming that this partnership will reignite growth and recover margins. I think the market has changed and competition will intensify. A price of $95 sounds more reasonable and I would only consider entering below $65.

