Tower Semiconductor: Growth Should Accelerate As The Year Progresses

I first wrote about Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) in February 2019 when its business cyclical decline was at its inflection point and when the share price was bouncing around $16. The bullish thesis was that it was selling at a distressed price while the balance sheet was solid and the company was generating FCF, even at the bottom of the cycle. The article posited that when the cycle turns, higher revenue would drive higher margin drop through and would drive share price much higher.

My second article was published in August 2019, when the share price was around $20. Management had turned bullish for an expected upcycle and had committed $100M to a capacity expansion project in its 300 mm Uozu fab in anticipation of a ramp in RF SOI business starting in 2H2020. Data from the semiconductor foundry bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) has also confirmed the bottom of the cycle. Since that time, share price has advanced as high at $25.80.

TSEM released its 4Q2019 earnings and investors were disappointed that revenue came in beneath the mid-point of management’s guidance. In addition, investors were disappointed at the 1Q2020 revenue guidance, which showed a small QoQ decline, even though there will be a YoY increase at the mid-point, adjusting for a reduction of the Panasonic business since 2Q2019. Even though management’s commentaries for 2020, especially for 2H, is very bullish, shares fell to around $21. Since I am bullish on TSEM, this occasion gives me an opportunity to buy a few more shares.

Business is rebounding and TSEM continues to generate FCF

Figure 1 shows the quarterly revenue and the YoY growth trend, including the expected 1Q2020 numbers. The YoY growth line shows that the inflection point for revenue was around 4Q2018. Indeed, the share price for TSEM bottomed in this cycle at around $14 in early 2019. YoY growth rate has trended up, albeit gradually.

Figure 1: Revenue and YoY revenue growth. Source: 10-Q, 10-K and earning releases.

Meanwhile, TSEM continues to generate FCF throughout the bottom of the cycle. In fact, TSEM generated $119M of FCF in 2019, compared to $133M in 2018 and $173M in 2017. Its balance sheet continues to strengthen, with net cash of $436M at the end of 2019. TSEM’s strong balance sheet and its ability to generate FCF provide it with much flexibility in executing its strategy for capacity growth (see later).

Revenue growth rate should strengthen through 2H2020

In addition to providing guidance for 1Q, management also provided commentaries for an organic growth rate of “low double-digit” for 2020. After I have done some simple modeling, I found that the commentary for 2020 organic growth is very bullish, especially for 2H2020 and will set up a strong momentum for 2021.

To understand this organic growth commentary, we need to understand that TSEM’s revenue has two components. The first is the revenue from the contract business from Panasonic and Maxim (MXIM). The contract from Panasonic was part of the JV agreement when TSEM took over the three Panasonic fabs in Japan. The contract from MXIM was part of the agreement when TSEM purchased MXIM’s fab in Austin. The expectation is that the contract revenue stream will decline over time. In addition, the price that Panasonic and MXIM pay for their wafers is low, probably just enough for TSEM to cover its fixed cost for the fabs and the variable cost to producing the wafers. TSEM provided a revenue range of $70M to $85M per quarter for Panasonic and “somewhere below $70M per quarter” for MXIM.

The second revenue component comes from selling foundry services to other customers. This revenue component is the focus for TSEM and it has incremental gross margin of between 50% to 55%. When management guides to a “low double-digit” organic growth, it is guiding that this component of revenue is expected to grow at low double-digit.

With this information, I have modeled the 2020 growth for TSEM. The results of the model are shown in Table 1. The results show that 2020 revenue growth is about 4.6%. That may not sound terribly exciting. However, if we look at the YoY growth by quarter, we see an increase in the growth rate as the year progresses. This is consistent with management’s commentary that (1) the 300 mm Uozu fab expansion will come on line by 2H2020 and (2) the SiGe revenue in 2H will grow 20% over 1H. Another item to note is that as the growth is “organic”, namely in the foundry service component, gross margin drop through is as high as 55%. Using 55% in the model, it shows that EBIT growth is expected to be 36% YoY while revenue growth is only 4.6%. The other nice thing is that TSEM will be building up revenue growth momentum as it exits 2020. This sets up for a strong 2021. This growth will be driven, in part, by the pick-up of SiGe revenue for 5G infrastructure and the return of data center businesses after a long period of inventory correction as well as the strong ramp of 300 mm RF SOI in the Uozu fab. I have made various tweaks to the model, and they yielded similar conclusions.

Table 1: Model for 2020 revenue and EBIT growth. Source: Author’s model. Assumptions: organic growth rate in 2020 is 12% and Opex remains the same as in 2019. Note also that historical peak of quarterly revenue was $357M in 4Q2017, a mere 5.6% higher than $338M.

Company continues to execute its capacity expansion strategy

TSEM has grown its foundry capacity using a low-cost strategy. It purchases existing fabs that are not fully utilized from companies that desire to reduce their fab assets while still maintaining a secure wafer fab capacity for their products. This strategy allows TSEM to buy fabs at a low cost as well as having most, if not all, of the fixed cost of the purchased fabs covered for a certain period of time. This time period is usually long enough for TSEM to transfer manufacturing processes to the acquired fabs, secure customer designs, qualify the wafers produced based on these designs and ramp production. This process is long, and can take at least a couple of years, probably longer. The down side of this acquisition strategy is that the legacy products are sold to previous fab owners at very low margins, depressing the overall margin of TSEM. For example, the gross margin for TSEM overall is 18% in 4Q2019 whereas the gross margin for TSM is 50%. However, TSEM’s incremental gross margin is in the range of 50% to 55%.

TSEM had made additions to its capacity organically, but the additions before 3Q2019 were made within the $170M per year capex budget envelop. TSEM decided in 3Q2019 to invest $100M outside of this envelop to expand the capacity of the 300 mm Uozu fab in Japan. This investment is predicated on a forecast of significant ramp of RF SOI business. This is a major investment for TSEM. When commissioned by the end of 1H2020, it is expected that this added capacity will deliver an annual revenue of up to $70M, increasing TSEM’s overall capacity to $1670.

Since the Austin fab acquisition in February 2016, TSEM has continued to seek fab capacity acquisition, especially in China. Management also indicated that they are more interested to acquire 300 mm capacity. In August 2017, TSEM announced a project with Tacoma to establish an 8-inch fab in Nanjing, China. TSEM will provide technological expertise together with operational and integration consultation. TSEM received a payment of $18M, and will gain up to 50% of the wafer capacity when the fab is operational. Since that initial announcement, this project has not gone anywhere for lack of funding from the Chinese side.

Analysts always ask the company regarding the status of M&A activities during the Q&A session of the earnings call. Management has had nothing substantive to report until the 4Q2019 CC. While there is nothing concrete mentioned, management provided a somewhat up-beat tone the first time in a long time. With regards to acquiring additional 300 mm capacity, management said: “I think we're making good progress across several fronts there, not to a point right now of needing to release and but certainly it remains in a strong direction of the company, a strong direction of our Board of Directors and with very substantial progress is being made.” Should any deal be announced, it will increase TSEM’s revenue cap beyond $1670M, driving up future earnings potential. Such announcement will provide a strong catalyst to drive share price higher.

Valuation is attractive given recent share price pull back

Table 2 provides an update of the valuation metrics I shared in the August article. Table 2 shows that TSEM has substantial valuation expansion opportunities when its revenue ramps up. If the economy and the market hold up, I will not be surprised if TSEM will exceed its peak value reached 2 years ago. Granted, TSEM is in a cyclical business. As such, when it reaches previous peak valuation, I may consider trimming my exposure depending on the growth momentum at that time.

Table 2: Comparison between peak and current results and valuation. Source: Company results releases and author’s analysis.

Risks

While all the signs are pointing to a semiconductor industry cyclical upturn, this upturn could be affected by macroeconomic issues and trade-wars. The economic expansion is more than 10 years old. While the expansion can continue and central banks worldwide are working to keep the expansion going, any change in the economic and trade-related backdrop can certainly cause an early end to the semiconductor upcycle. While 5G transition and the return of the SiGe data center business will provide a strong tailwind for many semiconductor companies, TSEM is still dependent on the success of its customers in securing design-in and product ramp with their customers.

Competition among foundry companies for low-cost fab capacity is fierce. While TSEM is more up-beat on opportunities that it is pursuing for additional 300 mm capacity, other foundry companies such as X-Fab are probably after the same capacity. Bidding may be fierce and TSEM may not prevail or it may not be willing to pay the asking price.

2H2020 is still many months away. Forecasts from customers may change and may affect the bullish outlook for 2H2020. However, with the wafer fab cycle time of typically 13 to 16 weeks, TSEM should have good visibility at least into 2Q booking and wafer starts already. Hence, a bullish outlook from the recent earnings CC should be a good bullish indicator for at least 2Q, if not further into the year.

Takeaway

TSEM’s shares traded down after the 4Q2019 CC. My analysis based on management’s commentaries provides a bullish growth outlook as the year progresses, and should provide growth momentum into 2021. As such, I see this price correction as an opportunity to buy at a lower price. Should TSEM match or exceed the previous peak valuation in the current upcycle, buying at current level should provide an attractive return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.