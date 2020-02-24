Ultra Petroleum: Second Lien Bonds Appear To Be Out Of The Money

Value of the notes is dependent on interest payments only, and it is uncertain how much longer Ultra will make those payments.

Make-whole recoveries could narrow the gap, but the second-liens would still likely be out of the money at $2.50 Henry Hub.

A 3.0x multiple to 2021 EBITDAX would value Ultra at $600 million, significantly less than its first-lien debt.

It could then generate $200 million EBITDAX in 2021 if Henry Hub recovers to around $2.50.

Ultra Petroleum is projected to end up with around $921 million in first-lien debt at the end of 2020 based on current strip prices.

Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPLC) announced Q4 2019 production that was in-line with guidance and also reaffirmed expectations to deliver 182 to 192 Bcfe (a 20% to 24% decline versus 2019) in production in 2020 with a minimal capex budget.

It also noted that it generated $55 million in operating cash flow in Q4 2019. However, Ultra's operating cash flow is likely to be considerably lower (per quarter) in 2020 due to weaker natural gas prices and hedges, combined with declining production levels.

It seems unlikely that Ultra's second-lien and unsecured notes will see any recovery, and their value is only in the potential interest payments. Ultra could theoretically file for bankruptcy at any time, although if allowed to it could also survive until early 2022.

2020 Outlook

At the midpoint of Ultra's production guidance for 2020, it would produce around 187 Bcfe. Assuming that 4% of its production is oil, it would be expected to generate around $441 million in revenue at current strip prices, including the benefit of its hedges.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Ultra's hedges are strongest in Q1 2020 and then provide less value (based on strip prices) as the year goes on.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 179,520,000 $1.88 $337 Oil [BBLS] 1,246,667 $54.00 $67 Hedge Value $37 Total Revenue $441

With a $15 million capital expenditure budget, Ultra would be expected to have around $372 million in cash expenditures, resulting in a projection of $69 million in positive cash flow for 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $70 Facility Lease Expense $21 Production Taxes $43 Net Gathering Fees $54 Transportation Charges $7 Cash G&A $24 Cash Interest $138 Capital Expenditures $15 Total Cash Expenses $372

While Ultra does have hedges covering over half of its natural gas production, it is still noticeably affected by weaker natural gas prices. In November (when Henry Hub strip was above $2.40 for 2020), Ultra would have been expected to generate around $115 million in positive cash flow in 2020.

Ultra's Capital Structure

The reduced positive cash flow projections for 2020 and the uncertainty around Ultra's make-whole recovery point to there being no value left over for Ultra's second-lien and unsecured notes (beyond any interest payments that Ultra makes).

Source: Ultra Petroleum

At the end of Q3 2019, Ultra had $64 million in credit facility borrowings and $3 million in cash on hand. It reported operating free cash flow of $55 million in Q4 2019, which may translate into $45 million in positive cash flow after capex.

Assuming that any positive cash flow goes towards paying down the credit facility and then the term loan, Ultra's capital structure would look like the following table at the end of 2020. This includes the effect of the PIK interest on its term loan and second-lien note principal.

End Of 2020 $ Million Term Loan $921 Second-Lien Notes $596 2022 Unsecured Notes $150 2025 Unsecured Notes $225 Total Debt $1,892

Valuation

If natural gas prices rebound to around $2.50 Henry Hub (with a negative $0.35 Rockies differential), Ultra would generate around $200 million EBITDAX in 2021. This assumes that it continues with its halt on development.

That would make Ultra's term loan balance (at the end of 2020) equal to 4.6x EBITDAX. Given that Ultra may be valued at 3.0x EBITDAX or less (based on other producers), this suggests no value for the second-lien and unsecured notes and only a partial recovery for the term loan.If Ultra gains a favorable ruling in the Bankruptcy Court regarding its make-whole payments, its term loan could see a nearly full recovery, but its second-lien and unsecured notes would still appear to be out of the money at $2.50 Henry Hub long-term prices.

The value for those notes is thus entirely in the interest payments, and it is uncertain how long those will continue. Ultra should be able to continue generating positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices, so it may not be forced to restructure yet. However, close to $80 million per year in cash interest payments are going towards the second-lien and unsecured noteholders right now, and the credit facility lenders probably don't like that. Thus restructuring could happen anytime between now and Ultra's 2022 note maturity.

Conclusion

Weak natural gas prices are diminishing Ultra's ability to pay down its first-lien debt. It will still deliver some positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices, but it is still projected to end 2020 with over $900 million in first-lien debt.

At a 3.0x 2021 EBITDAX multiple (using $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas), Ultra's assets would be worth $600 million, leaving its second-lien notes and unsecured notes well out of the money. Recovering a large proportion of the $240 million in remaining make-whole recovery claims would narrow that gap, but would likely only contribute to improving the first-lien recoveries.

Ultra does have the potential to keep making interest payments on its notes for up to two years, but could also end up restructuring at any time. Thus Ultra's notes are still risky despite trading at a price equal to between one and two years of interest payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.