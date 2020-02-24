Infinera: It's Earnings Time

Tracking the said items can help us in ascertaining as to how much upside is in store for Infinera.

Investors should keep a close eye on Infinera's purchase commitments and backlog figures, its margin profile and listen in on its management's outlook for the year ahead.

Infinera (INFN) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings after the bell on February 25. The company has missed the Street’s revenue estimates in 5 of its last 6 quarters, so investors would be curious to know if it can buck the trend this time around. Additionally, investors should also closely monitor Infinera’s margin profile, its purchase commitments, its management’s guidance for Q1 and for the year ahead. These items will likely have a bearing on how its shares trend post the earnings call. Let's take a closer look at it all.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Margin Profile

Let me start by saying that Infinera’s management has done a mighty fine job with rolling multiple platform generations – ICE3, ICE4, Groove and now moving to ICE6 – with a nearly 2 to 2.5-year cadence. This aggressive upgrade cycle has, no doubt, provided Infinera with the performance edge in the optical transport space. However, the downside here is that Infinera’s gross margins have been under pressure as it’s been moving to newer product generations before it's fully unlocking economies of scale.

(Source: Business Quant)

The way Infinera operates is, it’ll sell a fully capable hardware platform to its enterprise customers. These customers, in turn, will have a fixed cost component for the hardware and I’m assuming also for the software. But additionally, these customers also have a flexible pay-as-you-go costing component for variable bandwidth usage - the Instant Bandwidth. Infinera noted in their last 10-K filing:

We also provide software-enabled programmability that offers differentiated capabilities such as Instant Bandwidth (“IB”). IB, combined with our differentiated hardware solutions, enables our customers to purchase and activate bandwidth as needed through our unique software licensing feature set. This, in turn, allows our customers to accomplish two key objectives: (1) limit their initial network startup costs and investments; and (2) instantly activate new bandwidth as their customers’ and their own network needs evolve.

This means that the initial footprint batches of Infinera products carry a low margin profile – due to unoptimized production costing and low instant bandwidth sales – which expands only over time. So, investors should closely monitor Infinera’s product and service margins in its Q4 earnings report on February 25. It’ll shed light on its product mix and how its instant bandwidth sales have been faring of late.

I expect Infinera’s product margins to improve sequentially during Q4. The company didn’t announce the general availability of any major product category during Q4, which would allow it to further unlock economies of scale. At the same time, its cost-saving initiatives post Coriant acquisition are underway. Hence, these factors should, ideally, result in sequential margin improvement (~100-300bps) for Infinera’s product margins. But look out for exact figures in the company's upcoming Q4 earnings report.

Purchase Commitments

Moving on, Infinera’s management made some very interesting remarks during their Q3 earnings call:

The highlight of the quarter was bookings which grew significantly from a strong Q2, were a record for the company... we increase backlog for the fourth consecutive quarter...We anticipate that Q4 backlog will grow yet again.

I think it’s needless to say but investors should closely monitor Infinera’s backlog figure. It’ll highlight the extent of Infinera’s growth that is yet to be unlocked in the coming quarters. It’ll influence analyst estimates and a strong number would also reassure investors that their investment is safe and sound.

Unfortunately, though, Infinera doesn’t provide a quarterly update to its backlog figure. We’ll get to see the actual figure in its upcoming 10-K filing. But in addition to that, we must also monitor its purchase commitments.

(Source: Business Quant)

Infinera explained the term in its last 10-K filing that “the Company has agreements with its major production suppliers, where the Company is committed to purchase certain parts.”

So, if the increase in backlog is met by a proportional rise in Infinera’s purchase commitments, then it’ll corroborate that the company’s management is confident in converting its backlog into actual sales. However, if its growth in purchase commitments significantly lags the growth in backlog, then it could cast doubt on Infinera's overall backlog quality.

Hence, investors should keep a close eye on Infinera’s purchase commitments and backlog figures in its upcoming 10-K filing.

Outlook for 2020

Having said that, Infinera has a number of wheels in motion and its management’s outlook for the next fiscal year would set expectations straight amongst both investor and analyst communities.

For starters, Infinera’s acquisition of Coriant was intended to unlock synergies of the joint entity. This blog by Dell’Oro Group here, for instance, notes that Infinera’s Groove G30 using Acacia’s DSP. But Infinera aims to use in-house DSPs across ICE6 products to lower costs and to boost margins. Its management discussed about this aspect of their business in their Q3 call:

The next major milestone is delivery of our DSP that is scheduled for this week. So we should have that in our hands this week. There's been a fairly significant amount of work that we will do to validate. Our history has been that the DSPs work, but until it works, you don't know, you should expect us to have announcements in regard to I would call it customer demonstrations in the first half of next year, and then shipping for revenue in the second half. The PIC as we said in the call is in good shape right now. We're demonstrating that to customers in our lab.

The company just put out a press release, announcing its plans to demo its ICE6 products in early March. But as far as the outlook for 2020 is concerned, how is Infinera management forecasting its margin profile to evolve over the course of the year, now that it will have an in-house DSP in a wide range of products?

More on the outlook, investment forums are rife with speculation about how the coronavirus in China is disrupting global supply chains. So, look for Infinera management’s comments around the same. Infinera’s last 10-K filing does state that the company's production workflow is exposed to China.

We currently use four contract manufacturers in several different countries, including Germany, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Sweden, Hungary and Thailand, and we maintain the capability to redirect manufacturing to U.S. qualified factories of three electronic manufacturing services partners.

With that said, closely listen in on Infinera management’s overall revenue guidance for the year. It would shed light on how the company is expected to perform financially, in light of accelerating 5G demand, coronavirus possibly impacting supply chain and its ICE6 launch scheduled for later this year.

Concluding Remarks

Infinera’s shares are up by almost 70% over the last 6 months on the back of positive earning reports issued in the prior two quarters. But it's unclear as to how much upside is still in store. So, readers and investors should keep a close eye on Infinera's revenue figure, its purchase commitments and backlog growth, its margin profile and its management's outlook for the coming year, in its Q4 earnings report. These items can dictate where its shares head next.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.