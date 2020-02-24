Appian: Weak Growth Invalidates High Valuation

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

One company that I've consistently called out as having a bloated valuation is Appian (APPN), the self-labeled "low-code" development platform that helps companies automate business processes without too much technical knowledge. Appian came in really hot immediately after its IPO in 2017 at just $12 per share, with many investors pointing to the company's red-hot growth rates as evidence that it was transforming the workplace. In more recent quarters, however, Appian's luster has begun to dull, and its clout against much larger platform competitors such as Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) are in question.

Appian just closed out its fiscal 2019 with a disastrous fourth-quarter earnings report that missed on revenues. As most investors in software companies know, missing on revenues is the one cardinal sin that a high-growth tech company cannot do - companies usually set their guidance bars low enough that they can produce a comfortable "beat and raise"; and indeed, I'd say ~95% of all software companies meet their guidance expectations.

As a results, share of Appian dropped more than 20% after reporting, and that's also after dropping ~30% post-Q3 earnings:

Data by YCharts

In my view, these harsh post-earnings reactions represent the air finally going out of the Appian bubble. Investors have come to realize that what was initially a cool product premise actually has far weaker fundamentals. Can we justify a 10.5x forward revenue multiple for a company that is decelerating so sharply in subscription revenue growth, relies so heavily on unprofitable services revenue for more than a third of its revenues (whereas other software companies typically have a 10-15% mix), and is in competition versus other Pass providers that are much larger and more reputable?

The bottom line on Appian: don't be tempted to buy this stock on the dip. Appian is just now self-correcting to what its valuation should be, and even that correction hasn't gone far enough.

The subscription revenue issue

Let's cut to the heart of the problem: Appian's subscription revenue growth has continually weakened over successive quarters this year. Take a look at the trends below:

Figure 1. Appian subscription revenue trends Source: Appian Q4 earnings deck

Appian's subscription revenues in Q4 clocked in at just $43.1 million, barely any higher on a nominal basis than Q3 (even though Q4 is typically a much larger quarter for most software companies, due to the tendency of corporate IT departments to exhaust their budgets in the tail end of the calendar year). On a year-over-year basis, Appian's growth slid to 28%, ten points weaker than 38% in the prior quarter. It's also the first tie that Appian's subscription revenue growth slid below 30%.

Now, Appian did face a tough comp from 4Q19, which CFO Mark Lynch noted on the Q4 earnings call:

Under ASC 605, subscription revenue for the fourth quarter was $43.1 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year and above the top end of our guidance. The increase would have been 31% year-over-year removing the impact of $1 million one-time subscription acceleration in Q4 2018."

Still, even a seven-point deceleration to 31% y/y growth in Q4 would have been quite terrible. Note as well that on an overall revenue basis, Appian's revenue of $68.6 million (on the new ASC 606 basis) missed against Wall Street's expectations of $69.8 million.

Figure 2. Appian revenue mix Source: Appian Q4 earnings release

Weaker subscription revenue growth means Appian's margin catchup to other SaaS companies will be delayed

Appian's subscription revenue disappointment is especially relevant to this company because of its heavy reliance on professional services revenue. In Q4, services revenue made up 39% of its overall revenues. While that's marginally better than 42% in the year-ago quarter, it's also still a much higher mix than the typical software company.

Because services revenue comes in at a much lower margin than subscription revenues, this disparity in mix means that Appian's overall gross margins continue to be significantly lower than most of its peers in the software sector. Part of the bullish thesis on Appian relied on the company making up that gap.

The good news is that services margins have been rising somewhat, but that's offset by some decay in subscription margins. A slightly more favorable subscription mix has allowed Appian to grow gross margins to 68% - but still, that's ten to fifteen points weaker than most software companies.

Figure 3. Appian gross margin trends

Source: Appian Q4 earnings deck

If Appian's gross margins have this large of a deficit to software peers, can we really justify a 10.5x forward revenue multiple for its stock (essentially in-line or at a premium to other software companies growing in the mid to high 20% range) - when theoretically, its revenue stream is 10 to 15% less valuable than that of competing software companies?

The airline sector faces a similar disparity. American Airlines (AAL) has long had an operating margin deficit to Delta (DAL), long considered the industry leader in profitability - but as a result, American Airlines' stock has far underperformed Delta for years and trades at a discount to Delta. Appian is the American Airlines in this scenario, even though its revenue multiple doesn't (yet) sit at too deep of a discount to peers.

Guidance doesn't help the story

Making matters even worse is the fact that Appian disappointed so sharply in its 2020 guidance. Take a look at the company's guidance update below:

Figure 5. Appian guidance update Source: Appian Q4 earnings deck

The company is projecting total revenues of just $296-$298 million, which represents meager 14% y/y growth over 2019's ASC 606 revenue of $260.4 million. Wall Street, meanwhile, had expected consensus revenue of $309.3 million for the year, or five points stronger than the guidance at +19% y/y.

Also darkening the story is Appian's adjusted EBITDA guidance of -$34 to -$32 million, representing a -11.1% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint of both the EBITDA and revenue ranges. While that's about 350bps better than FY19's margin of -14.6%, we'd expect a much stronger profitability improvement given the expectation of steep deceleration. In a market environment where investors are sensitive to tech companies' bottom lines, the twin issues of continued losses and deceleration aren't too appealing.

Key takeaways

Steer clear of Appian. With the marketing teetering from all-time highs, investors are positioning themselves into high-quality and proven stocks - and Appian, with its towering percentage of services revenue and decelerating subscription growth, and with no certain path to profitability, is anything but. The correction still has plenty of room to sting deeper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.