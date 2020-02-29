The Rush To Real Estate Is Just Getting Started

The best way to profit from the rush to real estate is to invest in discounted REITs.

In a world of low yields and high stock market valuations, investors are turning to real estate.

Real estate investments have historically outperformed stocks, with more income and less volatility:

Real estate also provides valuable protection against inflation and diversification benefits to a diversified portfolio. Most importantly, in today’s yield-less world, real estate remains the only major asset class that throws significant amounts of income. To this day, you can buy quality properties at 6%-7% cap rates, which leveraged, may result in a 10% yield – and this does not even account for any potential appreciation.

In comparison, the 10-year Treasury yields 1.6% and the S&P 500 (SPY) pays 1.7%, both of which are barely enough to keep up with the inflation and taxes.

It's then no wonder that investors are rushing to real estate markets. In a recent study, Deloitte noted that 97% of surveyed investment groups intended to increase their allocation to real estate in the next 18 months.

The same trend is observed by Brookfield (BAM), a private equity giant, which predicts that allocations to real assets will increase to 40% of total assets by 2030:

In numbers, this means that nearly $50 trillion (yes, trillion!) would need to shift to real estate and other real asset investments over the coming decade:

Blackstone (BX) just raised the largest ever real estate fund at more than $20 billion. That’s for one single fund! Right at this moment, real estate funds have an unprecedented problem: They have too much cash!

Private funds have more than $2.5 trillion of dry powder waiting to be deployed. The highest amount ever recorded.

The demand for real estate investments is enormous, yet the supply of new deals is limited. As a result, real estate has kept on appreciating year after year. Property prices are up another 2.5% in 2019:

Is now the time to get out while the market is still hot?

Or do we still have good years ahead of us?

While it's impossible to predict what happens in the near term, we believe that real estate investors will continue to outperform stock and bond investors far into the future.

We base this opinion on three main factors:

Catch-up in cap rate compression Cheap and abundant debt capital Strength in fundamentals

Catch-up in Cap Rate Compression

Real estate is purchased at a cap rate, or put differently, a yield level. Your cap rate is the property value divided by the cash flow of the property. Therefore, the higher the cap rate, the better – all else equal.

During the past 20 years, cap rates have compressed very significantly as real estate became a more mainstream investment. While in the 2000s you could buy multifamily communities at 10% cap rates, the same properties exchange hands today at 6% cap rates. The downward trend in cap rate is noticeable across every property sector (at the exception perhaps of hotels which suffer from the growth of Airbnb (AIRB) and other booking websites):

This drastic decrease in cap rates may seem shocking and cause many to think that real estate is now overpriced. In reality, we believe that the cap rates of the past decades were exceptionally high and unlikely to ever return.

Back in the 2000s, commercial real estate was not a widely popular asset class. Allocations were about 5% for most investors. Today allocations are closer to 25%, and naturally, this led to cap rate compression.

By 2030, the allocations are expected to rise up to 40%. Therefore, we believe that even the current cap rates have further compression potential. Every year we complain about how low cap rates have gotten, just to see them drop even further as more investors rush into the market.

It's also important to have some global context here. Cap rates in other developed nations of the world are even lower than in the US. As an example, cap rates in western Europe are commonly 200 basis points lower than in the US.

When your options are an office building in Germany at a 4% cap rate, or a similar property in the US at a 6% cap rate – you are tempted to move capital overseas. The US market has experienced an enormous flux of capital from foreign investors and we expect this to only accelerate given the negative interest rates in Europe and other parts of the world.

Finally, cap rates should always be assessed in comparison to interest rates. Right now, the spread is historically high because cap rates have not yet adjusted to the drop in interest rates that happened in 2019:

All of this combined together suggests that cap rates have further to fall. Returns remain attractive and this is particularly true when you consider that debt is cheap and easily accessible.

Cheap and Accessible Debt

Property investors commonly finance up to half of their investments with a mortgage to boost returns. Since interest rates are exceptionally low, the returns on their investments remain very strong even in today's low cap rate enthronement.

Buy at a 6-7% cap rate Finance half at a 3% rate Appreciate by 2-3% per year

And you get 12%-15% annual returns. These assumptions are not unrealistic. REITs have averaged 14% annual total returns for the past 20 years. And this continues to work today – mainly because debt is so cheap. Cap rates have dropped, but the spread over the cost of capital has increased.

Strength in Fundamentals

Finally, the fundamentals remains strong in the real estate market. Demand growth continues to surpass new supply as demonstrated by the historically high occupancy rates:

Because occupancy rates are high, tenants have less options and landlords have more bargaining power. As a result, rents also are rising. Same property NOI growth is currently at 2%, which is the sweetspot in that it does not lead to overbuilding, but it's just enough to earn solid returns:

Finally, real estate investors have learned their lesson from the 2008-2009 crisis and lowered leverage. Banks are stricter and new regulations have put an end to subprime lending. REIT balance sheets also are stronger than ever before:

So to summarize:

Cap rates have further to fall.

The cheap leverage boosts returns.

And fundamentals remain solid.

97% of investors expect to increase their allocation to real estate. When you consider that stocks yield 1.8% and trade at a 30% premium to historic averages – it's no wonder that real estate is so popular in 2020.

Real estate still has a realistic path to double digit returns because the yield alone gets you there with very little growth.

How to Profit? Real Estate Investing for Individual investors

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in real asset-based investing for individual investors. This includes commercial real estate, timberland, farmland, pipelines, toll roads, rail roads, airports, and other infrastructure projects.

We do this via publicly-traded companies such as REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP) and other listed infrastructure companies.

They enjoy the same economic exposure as their underlying assets, but with the added benefits of professional management, scale, diversification, liquidity and passive income.

Particularly in the case of real estate, you should stick to REITs because they generate even greater returns over time. REITs outperform private real estate investments because:

They have access to even cheaper capital.

They grow their cash flow at a faster rate.

They enjoy significant economies of scale.

They have access to the best deal flow and financing terms.

Finally, they have the best resources and talent working for them.

During the past 25 years, REITs added 4% per year to the already elevated returns of real estate:

For these reasons, we believe that REITs are ideal investments for individual investors. If just like us, you believe that real estate is set to outperform over the coming decade, then REITs should be a major allocation in your portfolio.

With that said, not all REITs will do. There exists more than 200 REITs and the majority of them fit in one or many of the following categories:

Overvalued Poorly managed Overleveraged Poor fundamentals Conflicts of interest

This is a sector where you need to be very picky. We believe that the best opportunities in 2020 are among the smaller and lesser known REITs. Small cap REITs trade today at just 14x FFO on average and pay a 5%-6% dividend yield. By being selective, it's not uncommon to find companies that pay up to 8% and have even greater margin of safety. Hersha (HT), the small cap Hotel REIT, is a good example of that.

It's by targeting this type of opportunities that we are able to earn a 7.2% yield with a safe 68% payout ratio in 2020:

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio enjoys better margin of safety and appreciation potential:

9.5x cash flow on average.

18% discount to estimated NAV.

With interest rates expected to remain lower for longer, we believe that more and more capital will continue to shift towards real assets. This will lead to further cap rate compression and high total returns for investors who position themselves early.

Investors often forget that real estate is still a new asset class in most portfolios. Just 20 years ago, most investors would not invest in it. Today, it's becoming the largest allocation in some of the world's biggest institutions:

Are you positioned to profit from the rush to real assets by yield-starved investors?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; HT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.