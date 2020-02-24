Bridge Bancorp's Price Dip Creates Opportunity

Bridge Bancorp’s (BDGE) earnings are expected to continue to rise in 2020, mostly on the back of continued loan portfolio expansion. However, some pressure on the bottom-line is expected from growth in salary expenses. Slight contraction in net interest margin following the interest rate cuts is also expected to somewhat impact earnings. Based on my outlook on the operating environment and management’s guidance, I have updated BDGE’s target price, which is almost unchanged from my previous target. Due to the market price decline this year, the target price suggests a double-digit upside from the current market price, whereas in my last article on the stock the upside was only in single digits. Hence, I’m upgrading BDGE to ‘bullish’ from the previous rating of ‘neutral’.

Loan Growth to Decelerate Amid Headwinds

BDGE was able to achieve impressive double-digit loan growth in 2019. Going forward, the high growth rate is unlikely to be maintained due to headwinds from political uncertainty and global issues, including coronavirus and trade relations. The rent regulations introduced last year in BDGE’s main market of New York are also expected to constrain loan book expansion. The management too expects loan growth in 2020 to be lower than the growth rate in 2019. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management expects growth rate of high single digits. Consequently, I’m expecting BDGE’s loan portfolio to increase by 7.7% in 2020, as shown in the table below. The table also summarizes my estimates for other key balance sheet items, which are all expected to move in tandem with loan growth.

Despite the deceleration, BDGE’s loan growth is likely to be high enough to boost net interest income, and consequently net income, this year. Some of the effect of increase in loans is likely to be offset by a subdued drop in net interest margin, NIM. The fall in NIM is largely attributable to the fall in yields following the three Fed rate cuts in 2019 and heightened competition in BDGE’s operating region. Some relief for NIM is expected to stem from repricing down of liabilities, as mentioned in the conference call. Overall, I’m expecting BDGE’s net interest margin to fall by 7bps in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Considering the prospects of decent loan growth and slight NIM compression, I’m expecting BDGE’s net interest income to increase by 4.7% in 2020 over 2019.

Heightened Swap Fee Income to Taper Off

BDGE’s earnings received a boost from a surge in swap income in the fourth quarter. The company posted loan swap fee income of $4.2 million in 4Q2019 as opposed to $1.6 million in 3Q2019 and just $3,000 in 4Q2018. The new rent regulations in New York were the chief driver of swap income as borrowers in New York City wanted to lock in long-term rates due to expectations that they will not be able to raise rents as quickly as they have in the past. I’m expecting the heightened swap income to taper off this year once existing borrowers have achieved their desired level of security. Based on the expectation of a drop in swap income, I’m expecting BDGE’s total non-interest income to decline by 17% in the first quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis. For the full year, I’m expecting non-interest income to be 11% higher than the income in 2019.

Hiring to Drive Non-Interest Expense

BDGE's earnings are expected to face slight pressure from a rise in non-interest expense this year. As mentioned in the conference call, the company is planning on hiring more bankers, which will drive up salary expense and consequently non-interest expense. On the other hand, the management is planning on cutting down discretionary cost, especially sponsorship and marketing, which will help partly offset the effect of higher salary expense on non-interest expense.

Despite the rise in non-interest expense, earnings of BDGE are expected to increase on the back of growth in loan book and non-interest income. I'm expecting the company's earnings to increase by 4% year over year in 2020 to $2.69 per share. The following table summarizes my estimates for BDGE's key income statement items.

Estimated Target Price Implies Double Digit Price Upside

I'm using the average price to book ratio, P/B, to value BDGE. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.38 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $26.4 gives a target price of $36.5 for December 2020. This price target implies a significant price upside of 16.2% from BDGE's February 19 closing price of $31.4. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Due to the double-digit price upside I'm adopting a bullish rating on BDGE. Although the above-mentioned target price is almost the same as that given in my previous report on BDGE, the rating given in the last report was 'neutral' because the market price was higher than its current level. The decline in stock price this year has created an opportunity for significant capital appreciation, as suggested by the estimated price target. The stock also offers a dividend yield of 3.06% (assuming dividends are held constant at the current level of $0.24 per share in each quarter). It is advisable to conduct further research on BDGE before considering investing in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.