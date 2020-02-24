Eton: Catalysts And Costs

Biorphen's launch has great prospects but its impact and the timing of its impact will remain a riddle for the next several quarters.

I was checking out companies with upcoming PDUFA dates and Eton (ETON) grabbed my attention. It has a March 17, 2020 PDUFA date for its patent-pending formulation of lamotrigine in treatment of certain seizures. It also has several other near term catalysts.

As such it has earned my attention for possible acquisition in my speculative pharma portfolio. This article sets out my evaluation, including a review of its latest lamotrigine news that crossed the wire as I worked on this article.

Eton is a brand new entrant in the pharma world.

Eton was birthed in 2017 by serial pharma entrepreneur Mark Baum; it elected to go public late the following year. Baum, who is on the board of Eton, is CEO of Harrow Pharmaceuticals (HROW), formerly Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, an early investor in Eton which as of Harrow's latest 10-Q (p. 6) owned nearly 20% of the company.

Eton's corporate timeline below (company 2/2020 presentation) shows a nice cadence of accomplishments; starting from scratch it has acquired a pipeline,

obtained an FDA approval, is readying its launch and has three more therapies to submit this year.

Eton is a small-ball player; it focuses on the 505(b)(2) pathway to stack up near term FDA candidates and also has DESI therapies in its pipeline.

For such a newcomer, in addition to one FDA approval, Eton has an incredible lineup of late stage therapies per its 2020 portfolio slide below:

Lots of pharmas I follow struggle mightily to achieve late stage trials; some totally exhaust their shareholders in multidecadal pursuit of their first FDA approval; think Geron (GERN) and Novavax (NVAX) both of which I have studied exhaustively, Geron - here and Novavax here. Accordingly, Eton's pipeline ignited my serious curiosity. Does Eton have the answer to life in the universe and everything impossible?

In looking through its latest slide deck I found a possible secret sauce in the subpanel below from its slide 5. It pursues:

Eton's roadshow presentation (10/2018) in preparation for its IPO sets out its strategy in greater detail both in generally describing the 505(b)(2) pathway:

and then the particular subset of such opportunities it pursues:

A recent retrospective analysis provides details on all 505(b)(2) approved NDA's from 2012 to 2016 as to which there was publicly complete FDA review information (112 of 226). Successful 505(b)(2) NDA's typically occur where applicants have been able to show requisite bioavailability or bioequivalence studies which provide bridging to a reference listed drug which is already FDA approved.

Eton has narrowed down its prospective candidates to low hanging fruit, as follows (p.20):

When it becomes apparent that Eton has misjudged FDA's receptiveness to a particular candidate it immediately retreats. Such was the case in 2018 relating to its patented injectable pentoxifylline therapeutic candidate as outlined in its 10-Q (p. 32) below:

Eton's late stage pipeline graphic discussed at the outset of this heading includes two candidates with the prefix "DS", DS-100 and DS-300. These are so-called DESI (Drug Efficacy Study Implementation) therapies as described below in an excerpt from Eton's road show slide 12.

Eton has demonstrated success at inexpensively aggregating 505(b)(2) candidate therapies originated by others.

Eton has managed to acquire much of its pipeline the old fashioned way with business development. In Eton's case business development means partnering up with others as described in its 2018 IPO road show slide 9 below.

Eton's slide 13 of its road show presentation listed six lead product candidates as follows, EM-100, ET-103, CT-100, DS-100, DS-200, and DS-300. Of these six, the four in bolded italics remain on its 2020 late stage pipeline graphic above.

Currently, therapies on its late stage pipeline also include the following additional four:

Biorphen (the First and Only Ready-to-Use FDA-Approved Injectable Formulation of Phenylephrine) and ET-203 acquired in a pair of 2/2019 collaborations with Swiss pharmaceutical company Sintetica, SA;

ET-104, a liquid formulation of a therapy described as "for a neurological condition", acquired in 1/2019 deal with Liqmeds Worldwide Limited;

ET-105, an oral liquid formulation of lamotrigine for the adjunctive treatment of partial seizures in epilepsy patients, acquired U.S. rights in 6/2019 from Aucta Pharmaceuticals.

Under its deals, Eton typically makes modest up front payments with modest milestone obligations. For example its Sintetica deals called for upfront payments of $2 million for ET-202 (Biorphen) and $1 million for ET-203.

In Eton's press release announcing the Sintetica deals it described the licensed product candidates as ones it believed had:

...the highest volume compounded products in the hospital setting. The existing FDA-approved products are only available in concentrated versions that must be diluted prior to administration to patients. Hospitals currently purchase non-FDA approved ready-to-use products from compounding facilities, or manually dilute the products in-house. The newly-licensed product candidates have been developed in ready-to-use strengths that can be immediately administered in patients, eliminating the need for additional dilution steps. Eton believes that if approved, ET-202 and ET-203 will offer significant benefits to hospitals over the current compounded products, including: Longer shelf-life

Elimination of compounding errors due to incorrect drug or concentration

Significantly higher level of sterility assurance

More consistent supply

FDA reviewed for safety and efficacy

Time and cost savings compared to in-house compounding

Elimination of regulatory risk associated with in-house compounding.

Following approval of each product the deals call for payment to Sintetica of:

...$750,000 [with] Sintetica ... [to] supply ...[the approved product] to Eton at its direct costs. Eton will retain 5% of net sales as a marketing fee. Sintetica will be entitled to receive the first $500,000 of product profits. All additional profit will be split 50% to Eton and 50% to Sintetica. The agreement has a ten-year term from first commercial sale of product.

Eton runs a lean operation with exceptional catalysts, however, liquidity concerns are sure to dog it as it ventures into the danger zone.

For a company with its majestic late stage pipeline, Eton has modest expenses (p. 2). Its R&D expenses for its latest quarter were ~$3.4 million with SG&A expenses clocking in at ~$1.6 million. Its accumulated deficit as of its latest quarter was $61 million.

Despite its restrained spending, liquidity promises to be an ongoing issue for Eton. Its latest slide (below) reporting its cash position implies that it will soon have to raise new cash.

Eton's Q3, 2019 10-Q provided a cheerier cash outlook as follows:

...The Company received its first product approval from the FDA, Biorphen®, in October 2019, and currently believes its future revenues and its existing cash and cash equivalents of ...[$11.777 million] will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months from the date of issuance of these financial statements. This estimate is based on the Company’s current assumptions, including expected sales for Biorphen and its ability to manage its spending.

Earlier this week Eton's share price was rising nicely towards its 3/17/20 PDUFA date creating a fine setup for a possible share offering to bolster its cash resources. Whether or not Eton can survive, per 10-Q excerpt above, cash will be scarce as Eton navigates the perilous waters of the danger zone seeking to position Biorphen for commercial success.

Its 2/19/20 announcement of a likely delay spoiled the nice gains, per the price chart below:

Nonetheless, Eton will likely have little difficulty in raising needed funds at this early stage of its development.

Biorphen's launch has great prospects but its impact and the timing of its impact will remain a riddle for the next several quarters.

During Eton's most recent earnings call for Q3, 2019, it provided glad tidings. It pointed to Biorphen's commercial advantages as a ready to use, FDA approved formula (as opposed to a compounded one), with a three year shelf life.

Biorphen passed the FDA as a classic 505(b)(2) therapy. Biorphen's FDA label indicates its usage is for "clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia." The longer shelf life allows for it to be stocked in various locations around a hospital such as emergency rooms, crash carts and surgical centers.

Eton sees a significant market opportunity for Biorphen. By its reckoning:

...based on FDA guidelines, 503B facilities [to compound phenylephrine into ready-to-use formulations] would be in breach of FDA policy if they continue to sell ready-to-use phenylephrine injection after the availability of Biorphen.

On its 2020 portfolio slide above, Eton lists the reference market for Biorphen at $50 million. If compounders close up shop this could be very attractive for Eton. Unfortunately for its shareholders, Eton will have to share whatever bounty it can reap from sales of Biorphen. Sintetica's deal (p. 20) requires Eton to pay Sintetica biobucks of $750,000 upon commercial product shipments, $500,000 of first profits and 50% of subsequent profits.

In January Eton signed a deal with Xellia Pharmaceuticals to have its hospital based sales force co-promote Biorphen. This should go a long way towards enhancing sales compared to Eton's existing five person sales force. The deal calls for unspecified commissions to Xellia on certain accounts.

Conclusion

Eton's pipeline is exemplary; however it is only a pipeline albeit with one approved therapy; Biorphen is just now in its earliest stage of launch. Perhaps at its upcoming 2/25/20 SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference it will give us some faint glimmering of how it is doing.

If not, it is expected to hold its Q4, 2019 earnings call in late March; that will tell us little insofar as Biorphen's launch was not until late in the quarter in December. Its Q1, 2020 earnings call, likely in May or June, will be its first opportunity for a full quarter sales report.

Considering the fact that Biorphen targets hospitals, with their often cumbersome procurement policies, I am not optimistic about initial sales. Accordingly I am holding off on my decision to buy shares in this company. I can see that it has awesome potential as it gradually shepherds its late stage candidates through the FDA.

I anticipate that Eton is going to have lean times before it begins to realize its awesome potential. Accordingly, I am watching and waiting before I decide to invest in this name.

Its path through the FDA has not always been smooth per its recent delay in its ET-105 NDA described as:

The agency has requested changes to the Dosage and Administration section of the proposed Prescribing Information aimed at simplifying instructions for users. It also wants the company to conduct a human factors study with the revised labeling to show that users can prepare and administer the oral suspension safely and effectively. Considering the timeline for completing the study and submitting the results (expected to take a couple of months), Eton believes that the current FDA action date of March 17 will not be met.

This is not its first issue of this sort. EM-100 (Ketofen) was waylaid by a CRL in July 2019. The company filed its response (slide 9) to this in December 2019 and is expecting a decision later this year.

