Gevo: Still Standing, If Barely

Advanced biofuels producer Gevo (GEVO) will, if it achieves its intended scale-up plans by 2024, go down in the investment annals as the company that survived one of the sector's longest journeys through the commercialization "valley of death." Gevo was briefly a darling of the advanced biofuels sector, reaching a market capitalization of almost $700 million following its 2011 IPO (see figure). A combination of technology delays, the collapse of refined fuel prices in 2014-16, and reduced interest in low-carbon fuels at the federal level since 2017 has caused Gevo's investors to be nearly wiped out. Despite the travails of the 2010s, however, the company has managed to survive into the 2020s.

Data by YCharts

In August 2018 I provided an update on Gevo under the title "Gevo Might Be Turning A Corner, But Heavy Investor Losses Will Continue." The "corner" in question was the demonstration of the company's biobased jet fuel technology. Gevo's operations had initially focused on the production of the production of biobutanol, an alcohol-based fuel that offered superior energy content and blending characteristics relative to the fuel ethanol that then dominated (and continues to dominate) the U.S. biofuels industry. Subsequent industry shifts prompted it to emphasize the ability of its butanol to be converted to biobased jet fuel and gasoline hydrocarbons. The demonstration of this novel pathway's technical feasibility in 2018 set the stage for the company to obtain the offtake agreements necessary for it to begin scaling up its biobased hydrocarbon production capacity. This was expected to take time, however, which is why I also expected Gevo's investors to continue to struggle in the interim.

Both forecasts have been borne out over the subsequent 18 months. The company's share price has declined by 50% since August 2018 (see figure). At the same time, though, Gevo is approaching the volume of offtake agreements that it believes is necessary to scale up its biobased hydrocarbon capacity from the existing level of 0.1 million gallons per year [MGY] to 1 MGY in 2021 and 10 MGY by 2024. In its Q3 earnings report, which was released last November, management announced that it had "6-7" MGY of offtake agreements in place. As CEO Patrick Gruber stated at the time, "we only need to secure 5 [MGY] more to achieve our threshold offtake of 10 [MGY] which should allow us to be able to build a larger plant with acceptable economies of scale.” With 120 MGY of offtake "under negotiation" at the time, the target appeared to be within reach.

Data by YCharts

A major challenge for Gevo in recent quarters has been its strategy of utilizing its existing Luverne corn ethanol facility to keep the company afloat while it leverages its newer technologies to obtain the necessary capital for their scale-up. Corn ethanol production margins have averaged a mere $0.07/gallon since the start of Q3 2018 (see figure), resulting in an operating environment that pure-play corn ethanol producers, let alone companies with commercialization costs such as Gevo, have struggled to survive in.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Gevo's financial returns have steadily deteriorated in this unfavorable operating environment. Its revenues in the first three quarters of 2019 fell by 33% YoY to $17.6 million (see figure). Its gross loss over the same period increased by 70% to $9.7 million, and that was before accounting for the costs of its non-corn ethanol operations. Adjusted EBITDA in the first three quarters of 2019 was almost 40% lower at -$14.3 million than in the same period of 2018, placing it in the unfortunate position of having an EBITDA loss that was almost larger than its revenue. The latest downturn in the corn ethanol sector, in other words, could not have come at a worse time for Gevo.

Data by YCharts

The consequence of this environment has been a steady cash burn by Gevo, which has reported free cash flow of around -$5 million per quarter over the last three years (see figure). Only the continued willingness of investors to provide equity financing, along with the consequent dilution, has allowed Gevo to stay afloat (see second figure). Vast shareholder dilution has been the price of the additional time that has been needed to secure the important offtake agreements.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Gevo gained some breathing space this January when it exchanged $13.6 million of 2020 promissory notes with a March maturity date for $14.4 million of notes that will mature no later than April 1, 2021, although possibly as early as December 2020. The new notes also carry a 12% annual interest rate, although the cash rate is only 8% (with the rest being payment in kind). This effective extension makes it all the more critical that Gevo actually leverages a successful offtake agreement target threshold to obtain additional financing. Its latest cash burn rate of approximately $17 million per year will leave the company requiring a fresh capital injection of at least $10 million just to meet a December 2020 maturity date on the 12% notes, for example.

This leaves Gevo in much the same situation that it was in August 2018 and March 2015: on the brink of a potentially-important commercialization breakthrough but cash-strapped. Investors should further realize that even a successful capacity scale-up will not guarantee the company's survival, however. Novel technologies carry notable risks, and yields/efficiencies that have been achieved at small scales are not always replicated at commercial scales. Gevo itself has experience with this, having had to suspend biobutanol production for an extended period in 2012 and 2013 due to a bacterial infection at its main Luverne facility.

Gevo therefore remains an exceedingly speculative investment. A refusal by investors to provide an additional cash infusion, or by the company's creditors to delay debt maturity yet again, would likely result in the end of Gevo as a going concern. This has been true for almost a decade, on the other hand, and Gevo has managed to remain on the path to commercialization despite this. While I am not prepared to recommend its shares to investors as a long investment opportunity, let alone to say that its commercialization will be successful, I will say that the probability of a successful commercialization is higher now than at any point in the last five years - assuming, of course, that it can survive 2020 first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.