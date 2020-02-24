Twilio: Brief Drop Is Shortly Lived

Initially after reporting earnings, Twilio (TWLO) saw their stock drop nearly 10%, however, the stock has largely recovered since then as investors were quick to buy the dip. The company continued on their trend of beating quarter expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above expectations.

Probably the biggest reason why the stock was down nearly 10% after earnings was due to the company guiding 2020 EPS well below expectations. While revenue expectations were above consensus, the company continues to reinvest heavily into the company, which pushed down operating loss expectations and ultimately leading to EPS guidance for a loss of -$0.14-0.20, lower than expectations for a positive EPS of $0.22.

The company remains a clear leader in the CPaaS industry, which is looking to disrupt the traditional communications market and provide enterprises with more advanced ways to communicate with their customers. Investors continue to pay a premium to own this name because of both their leadership position and high-growth rates.

Even though the stock recovered quickly from the post-earnings fall, valuation continues to remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns. When looking at management’s 2020 revenue guidance, the stock currently trades at ~10.8x revenue. However, when moving expectations out to 2021, the stock trades at ~8.5x revenue.

While ~8.5x 2021 revenue is still expensive compared to a majority of stocks, TWLO is in a unique leadership position in a fast growth market. With the stock above $125, I believe valuation is about right and the stock will continue to go up over time. However, if we were to see another dip in the stock price, I would look to immediately purchase some shares. Long-term investors should continue to confidently own the name for the long-term.

Q4 Earnings And Guidance

Revenue during Q4 was very strong, coming in at $331.2 million, well above expectations for ~$313 million. What was impressive is TWLO’s ability to grow their organic revenue base, which grew 36% to $277 million. Including the SendGrid acquisition, revenue during the quarter grew 62%. The strong growth during the quarter continues to exemplify the company’s ability to be the leading-growth company in the software communications market.

One of the weak spots during the quarter was gross margin, which came in pretty similar to the year ago period. However, when looking at non-GAAP gross margin, this expanded to 57%, up from 54% in the year ago period. Nevertheless, investors will continue to look at gross margin expansion over time, given their revenue stream is mainly software/subscription based.

Operating margins during the quarter came in at -0.9%, slightly better than expectations for -1.5%. Ultimately, combined with the revenue beat, the better than expected operating margins led to EPS of $0.04 during the quarter, a few pennies above expectations for $0.01.

Another area that seemed to be a little soft was dollar based net expansion rate, which came in at 124% during the quarter, down from ~140% in Q2. While this figure does remain well above 100% and above historical levels, the decrease in net expansion rate seems to be a little yellow flag that investors will have to pay more attention to.

For Q1, management is expecting revenue of $335-338 million, which represents continued strong growth of 44-45%, helped by the recent acquisition of SendGrid. However, operating loss is expected to be -$22-25 million, representing an operating margin of about -7%.

For the full year, management guided revenue to $1,475-1,490 million, which was above consensus expectations for ~$1,460 million. Growth for the year is expected to be 30-31%, which ended up being pretty close to consensus given the Q4 revenue beat moved guidance higher. In what was somewhat disappointing, operating loss is expected to be -$50-60 million (-3.7% margin at the midpoint), well below expectations for an operating profit of ~$25 million (~1.5% margin). The lower operating margins was due to continued reinvestment into the company in order to further scale the business model. This led to EPS guidance for a loss of -$0.14-0.20, below expectations for a profit of ~$0.22.

Valuation

TWLO continues to remain the market leader in terms of both scale and revenue growth. The acquisition of SendGrid will push their revenue growth above 35% for the next quarter or two, however, management’s full year 2020 revenue guidance of 30-31% growth is a solid start to the year. While the stock initially traded down nearly 10% given 2020 EPS guidance coming in well below expectations, investors were quick to buy the dip.

Given the lack of profitability over the near-term, investors are best to continue using a revenue multiple to value this company. This valuation method is very similar to other peers given the fast revenue growth-pattern as these companies look to scale their business before cutting back expenses to focus on profitability.

TWLO has a current market cap of $17.4 billion and with cash/investments of ~$1.9 billion and debt of ~$450 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$15.95 billion. Using management’s 2020 revenue guidance of $1,475-1,490 million, which implies 30-31% growth, this results in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~10.8x at the midpoint.

However, part of the 30-31% revenue growth includes TWLO’s recent acquisition of SendGrid. While the company has a history of beating and raising their guidance expectations, I believe 2021 revenue growth will be closer to 25%. For example, Q1 revenue growth is expected to be 44-45% even though full year 2020 is expected to be 30-31%, meaning there will be some meaningful deceleration throughout the year.

Assuming revenue ultimately comes in slightly above the high-end of management’s guidance and grows another 25% in 2021, we could see 2021 revenue of ~$1,875 million, which would imply a 2021 revenue multiple of ~8.5x. While these is not a cheap revenue multiple by any means, especially when looking out two years, the company is in a leading position in a fast growth area of the market.

I believe TWLO will continue to trade at a premium valuation because of its market leadership and far superior revenue growth. Investors should continue to look for opportunities to buy the dip, which may be short-lasted as demonstrated by the near 10% decline post-earnings, though the stock is already close to being back to pre-earnings levels.

Risks to TWLO include increased competition from players such as BAND and VG, or other new entrants into the market. If the contact center opportunity is either not as large as anticipated or converts at a slow rate, this could be an impediment to revenue growth. In addition, TWLO has $450 million of convertible senior notes due 2023, which may cause some dilution down the road.

