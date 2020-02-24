Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF: Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Favorable

ETF Overview

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) owns a portfolio of Taiwanese large-cap stocks. The ETF basically tracks the performance of the FTSE Taiwan Capped Index. Stocks in FLTW’s portfolio may benefit from continual tensions between the U.S. and China as many countries seek alternative manufacturing locations outside of China. Although some companies in FLTW’s portfolio may be impacted in the near-term as they continue to shift their production lines from China to Taiwan and other countries, other companies in the portfolio will benefit from a booming economy in Taiwan. The fund is attractively valued and is a good investment choice for investors wanting some exposures oversea.

Fund Analysis

Taiwan is benefiting from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China

Taiwan is one of the few countries that actually benefits from the recent trade escalations between the U.S. and China. According to a government report, Taiwan’s 2.64% GDP growth rate in 2019 was better than their previous projection of 2.46% back in August 2019. This is because many U.S. buyers now turn to other countries to buy products in order to avoid tariffs. In fact, Taiwan’s exports to U.S. have increased by 21.3% in the first 9 months of 2019 (see chart below).

Source: TaiwanNews.com

The boost to Taiwan’s GDP growth is primarily due to two sources. First, Taiwanese technology companies are diversifying their production lines from China to other places such as Taiwan. This move will increase Taiwan’s employment rate and result in higher consumer confidence and boost consumer spending. While the coronavirus outbreak may cause some consumer spending turbulence in the near-term in Taiwan, it will actually result in an acceleration of Taiwanese companies moving their factories out of China and back to Taiwan in the long-term. Many businesses realize that it is necessary to have several manufacturing locations to reduce the risk. As some factories are moved back to Taiwan from China, these factories will need to hire more people. Therefore, we expect businesses to increase financial activities and consumers to increase their spending. Therefore, we expect sectors such as financial (22.5% of FLTW’s portfolio), consumer discretionary (4%), and communication services (4%) to benefit from this shift.

Source: Franklin Templeton Website

Second, many technology companies will benefit from the trade war as many firms in FLTW’s portfolio hold strategic patent or technologies that are important to both the U.S. and China. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) (represent 20.9% of FLTW’s portfolio) is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry and American companies such as Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD (AMD) rely on the company’s state-of-the-art technologies to manufacture chips. Even China's Huawei needs TSM's state-of-the-art technology to manufacture their chips. Other companies such as Mediatek (3.3% of the portfolio) will actually benefit from the trade tensions as many Chinese firms buy chips from Taiwan's Mediatek instead of buying it from U.S. companies.

Source: Franklin Templeton Website

Risks and Challenges

High exposure to technology sector may act as a double-edged sword

Investors of FLTW need to be aware that information technology sector represents over 50% of its total portfolio. Unlike many U.S. technology firms such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL) that derive a significant portion of their income from recurring revenues, Taiwan’s technology stocks are mostly suppliers. Therefore, these companies may run into inventory problems if demand from the consumer end remains weak.

Many technology companies are Apple’s key suppliers

Many of the stocks in FLTW’s portfolio are Apple’s (AAPL) key suppliers. In fact, its top 4 holdings are major suppliers to Apple. These 4 holdings represent nearly 33% of the total portfolio. Apple also represents a significant portion of their revenues. If Apple delivers a weak quarter, many of these stocks may be impacted negatively.

Valuation Analysis

FLTW’s valuation is not expensive. Stocks in FLTW’s portfolio currently trade at an average forward P/E ratio of 14.52x. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 18.58x. Similarly, its price to cash flow and price to book ratios are also much lower than the S&P 500. As can be seen from the table below, its price to cash flow ratio of 5.98x is significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 11.83x. FLTW’s dividend yield of 3.08% is also higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 1.69%.

FLTW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.52x 18.58x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5.98x 11.83x Price to Book Ratio 1.53x 3.03x Dividend Yield (%) 3.08% 1.69%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Investor Takeaway

Despite some near-term headwinds (e.g. coronavirus), we think over the long term, stocks in FLTW’s portfolio may benefit from an improving economy in Taiwan thanks to the ongoing tensions between U.S. and China. We think FLTW is attractively valued and is a good candidate for investors wanting some exposure overseas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.