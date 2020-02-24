Gold Will Benefit From Yield Curve Inversion

One of the most important U.S. yield curves inverted on Feb. 20, prompting calls among market watchers for the Federal Reserve to further lower its benchmark interest rate. In this report, I’ll make the case that not only will the Fed likely lower rates, but this will in turn boost the attractiveness of gold for safety-conscious investors and thereby strengthen its ongoing bull market.

The gold price recently hit a seven-year high as investors continued to rush into safety assets. Mounting fears that the coronavirus will continue to spread, along with worries over the virus’s impact on the global economy, has been the primary catalyst for gold’s continued rally lately.

According to mainstream news reports, there were a total of over 75,000 coronavirus cases in China, with 2,236 deaths as of February 20. Adding to investors’ concerns over the possibility of a global pandemic was the report that the virus has spread to South Korea, which reported 150 cases across the nation.

That particular news had a stimulative effect for the precious metals, with silver gaining 4% in the latest week while gold added 3% to its price. Even more impressive is the fact that the gains in the metals occurred despite a powerful rise in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). The implication is that while gold’s currency component is weakening, its price strength will continue thanks mainly to an offsetting increase in the metal’s fear component. For those who doubt that gold’s primary drivers are fear and uncertainty, the past several days have provided a strong case to dispel those doubts.

Source: BigCharts

One of gold’s biggest competitors is U.S. Treasury bonds, particularly when the yield on those bonds is rising. When bond yields are dropping, however, gold enjoys a competitive advantage as a safe-haven investment. This can be seen in the fact that while 10-year Treasury note has risen steadily in the last two months, gold has outperformed bonds from a relative strength perspective.

The graph below illustrates gold’s relative strength advantage over bonds and compares the metal’s price with the performance of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which is a useful surrogate for bond prices. Here you can see that the gold/T-bond ratio is trending above the rising 50-day line in reflection of gold’s technical strength. So, while Treasuries are in demand among investors seeking to hedge their equity holdings against a coronavirus-led economic contraction, gold is even more in demand as a safety hedge.

Source: BigCharts

Although falling yields are a consequence of investors running to the bond market for safety, it also poses a problem for central bank policymakers. As of February 20, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note has slipped below the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, which was last seen at 1.59%. This can be seen in the following graph, which shows that the 10-year versus fed funds yield curve has inverted (i.e. slipped into negative territory) for the first time since last October.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In fact, the last time that this particular yield curve first entered a state of inversion was last May; it was exactly at that time that the gold price launched a 3-month, 22% rally as investors became exceedingly worried over the global growth outlook as well as a tightening Fed monetary policy. The latest yield curve inversion has already prompted calls among some Fed watchers for the central bank to lower its benchmark rate in order to prevent a tightening monetary policy. As of this writing, the CME FedWatch tool suggested a 94.5% chance of at least one rate cut this year, with a 65% chance of two rate cuts.

Source: CME Group

Of particular interest, an inverting yield curve tends to bolster gold’s safe-haven demand since it suggests that investors are extremely worried about the economic growth outlook. With this in mind, investors should expect to see even higher gold prices as long as the effective fed funds rate remains below the 10-year Treasury yield.

A word about gold fund flows is in order here. Physical gold demand is indeed robust thanks to an uncertain global growth outlook, as gold-backed exchange-traded funds have seen consistent inflows for the past month. Meanwhile, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold ETF, this week hit their highest level since November 2016, according to Reuters.

While we’re on the subject of gold ETFs, I’m currently long the iShares Gold Trust, and for those that use this fund as a short-term gold trading vehicle, I recommend using the 15.05 level as a stop-loss for long positions in IAU. This level has technical significance in that it’s near the 15-day trend line for the ETF. Consequently, I’d consider a decisive intraday violation of this level as a reversal of IAU’s immediate-term (1-4 week) rising trend.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, the market’s continued anxiety pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus will almost certainly boost gold’s attraction as a hedge against a slowing economy among safety-minded investors. The recent inversion in the Fed funds versus 10-year yield Treasury rate curve is another argument in favor of higher gold prices, since an inversion of this yield curve illustrates how worried investors have become over the global health and economic outlooks. Gold will likely continue to be the safe-haven asset of choice for worried investors, and in view of this, participants are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance on the yellow metal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.