FXY: Why Japanese Yen Is No Longer A Safe Haven Currency

The yen is likely to continue its recent downtrend along with other Asian currencies which have been battered by the spiraling coronavirus outbreak.

Japan's current account surplus is expected to decline on plummeting exports and tourists on the heels of a crippled Chinese economy.

The Japanese yen has negatively diverged from other safe haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries.

As global economies come to grips with the cascading fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, safe haven assets including gold (GLD) and U.S. Treasuries (TLT) have benefited with impressive gains year-to-date. On the other hand, one perplexing development is that the Japanese yen (FXY), which tends to rise as well during turmoils, actually weakened to the lowest level in a year vs. the U.S. dollar.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Indeed, the below chart shows that until recently FXY had moved almost in tandem with gold for the past 10 years, but has headed in opposite direction since late 2019:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Similarly, though to a lesser extent, the FXY has tended to move inversely to the 10-year Treasury yields until the recent decoupling:

Source: WingCapital Investments

1997 Asian Financial Crisis Redux

While multiple culprits may have contributed to the yen's unusual weakness as pointed out by ForexLive, there is actually a historical precedent of a significant sell-off in yen during a major market turmoil - namely the Asian financial crisis in 1997. To recall:

The Asian financial crisis, also called the "Asian Contagion," was a sequence of currency devaluations and other events that began in the summer of 1997 and spread through many Asian markets. The currency markets first failed in Thailand as the result of the government's decision to no longer peg the local currency to the U.S. dollar. Currency declines spread rapidly throughout East Asia, in turn causing stock market declines, reduced import revenues, and government upheaval. Source: Investopedia

From the onset of the crisis, the Japanese yen dropped alongside the currencies of major Asian economies including Singapore (EWS) and South Korea (EWY). The decline initially started gradual, but turned increasingly steep and lasted more than one year before the yen eventually bottomed after close to a -30% plunge.

Source: WingCapital Investments

According to Wikipedia, Japan was "affected because its economy is prominent in the region. Asian countries usually run a trade deficit with Japan because the latter's economy was more than twice the size of the rest of Asia together; about 40% of Japan's exports go to Asia."

Fast forward to today, while the nature of the current contagion is vastly different, the broad weakness in Asian currencies, particularly the yen, South Korean won and Singaporean dollar, has been reminiscent of the early stage of the 1997 debacle. While it is premature to declare a repeat of such black-swan event is about to occur, we reckon such scenario is not inconceivable if the coronavirus contagion gets out of hand and turns a major Asian city into the second Wuhan.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Fundamentally, with China accounting for almost 20% of Japan's exports today, a paralyzed Chinese economy would most certainly deal a heavy blow to a Japanese economy already suffering from recent consumption tax hike and weakening exports. An Asia-wide contagion would be even more disastrous, considering the fact that the continent is the destination of more than half of Japan's exports:

Japan's Export Destinations Source: OEC

Yen's Safe Haven Status In Question

There are several key factors which explain yen's stature as a safe haven currency, one of which is the fact that Japan has maintained "decades of current account surpluses that have positioned Japan as a net creditor to the world." according to Financial Sense.

As of the end of 2019, Japan's current account surplus grew more than 4% year-of-year, thanks to increased consumption by foreign tourists as well as lower energy imports offsetting drop-off in exports.

Source: CEICData.com

Per Japan Times:

Among services components, the travel balance registered a record surplus of ¥2.64 trillion, up 9.1 percent, helped by robust spending by Chinese and other foreign tourists.

That said, the surge in tourism-related consumer spending appears to be unsustainable in light of the coronavirus outbreak drastically reducing tourists from China. Not to mention the rapidly spreading virus in Japan itself would most likely discourage travelers from other countries as well. We suggest keeping a close eye on the potential cancellation of Tokyo Olympics, which would be more than devastating and certainly a black-swan scenario for Japan.

Meanwhile, plummeting exports due to supply chain disruptions and lower demand will likewise be detrimental to Japan's current account picture. To wit from Yahoo Finance:

Japan's machinery orders tumbled at their fastest pace since 2018 while exports posted a 14th straight month of decline as the world's third-largest economy grappled with the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a recent sales tax hike.

Euro: New Carry Trade In Town

As European interest rates continue deeper into negative territory, the euro (FXE) has turned into the de-facto carry trade currency that everyone wants to borrow, according to Deutsche Bank on FT. As such, interest in the yen has dwindled as witnessed by the narrow trading range in USD/JPY and lack of conviction by large speculators:

During previous market corrections, unwinding of short positions from carry trades had served as a catalyst of yen strength. However, the lack of short interest this time around suggests that yen will not get the same risk-off boost that it is accustomed to.

To sum up, we reckon deteriorating fundamentals will be the main driving force for the Japanese yen going forward, with its safe haven status being compromised by the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus contagion, which could potentially morph into the next Asian financial crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.