Zynga: Clear Path To $10

In the last month, Zynga (ZNGA) has made a major breakout from a tight trading range below $6.50. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the cheap stock value due to the continued growth the mobile-game developer achieves via existing franchise games. Zynga has a clear path to $10.

Blowout Results

Zynga continues to generate substantial growth without producing the big hit mobile game that would drive the stock much higher. In my view, the stock remains cheap due to these under the radar strong results. The lack of a big hit game has caused investors to generally ignored the progress made by Zynga and Glu Mobile (GLUU) in the last few years.

One has to grasp that Zynga beat Q4 bookings estimates by $18 million ($433 million versus $415 million ) and EBITDA by an incredible $50 million ($75 million versus $25 million).

The mobile-game developer continues to expand further into mobile revenues and bookings with 96% of quarterly numbers now assigned to this category. In total, the company continues to see explosive growth due to the gains from existing games via live services and the ramp of games from acquisitions.

In total, mobile bookings were up 62% in the quarter while diluted shares outstanding only grew 7.3%. The key here is that the company isn't just trading new shares for revenues.

Source: Zynga Q4'19 presentation

In the process, Zynga generated 2019 bookings of $1.56 billion and cash flows from operations of $263 million. Out of nowhere, the game developer is now a huge cash flow machine allowing the company to invest in new games whether via development or acquisitions to further expand bookings.

For this reason, revenues per share have surged in the last few years. Zynga is now generating $1.40 per share and based on 2020 bookings estimates the target will reach close to $2.00 per share in a relatively short time.

Data by YCharts

$10 Target

My last view had Zynga worth at least 5.0x EV/FY20 revenues, implying a price target of $9.88 and 57% upside from the $6.30 price back in November. Now the stock trades at $7.20 and the company forecasts 2020 bookings of $1.75 billion.

A target of at 5.0x EV/FY20 revenues pushes the stock valuation up to $9.72 billion. The EV includes about $1.54 billion in cash and $570 million in convertible debt for a net cash position of ~$970 million. The updated stock target is ~$10. Before long, the market will start looking at the 2021 estimates for bookings of $1.95 billion which would push the price target above $11.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Olson agrees with this call. He is bullish on Zynga's pipeline titles upping his 18 month target to $10. The target just isn't bullish enough considering this would take until August 2021 to play out.

Our view is the stock should already have this value based on the $1.75 billion bookings target for 2020 due to live services boosting existing games. Any hit games would actually hike our price far above $10.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga trades at a cheap value as the stock continues a breakout above $7. Investors have no reason to exit this run until Zynga tops $10 and possibly much higher.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more.









Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.