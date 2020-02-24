Houlihan Lokey: Through-Cycle Earnings Stability Underpins Premium Valuation

Good momentum across all three business lines drove revenue to $334 million for the quarter, which combined with a strong operational performance led to a record quarterly EPS of $0.88.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) reported a typically strong set of 3QFY20 numbers – revenue rose 12% YoY to $334 million, while adjusted EPS beat consensus estimates by a solid $0.10 to come in at $0.88. Driving the earnings beat were favorable macro-economic trends that provided a strong tailwind to fuel the growth in the corporate finance and advisory businesses. Overall, the resilience of HLI’s earnings profile, primarily the result of its counter-cyclical restructuring business, coupled with a strong leadership team and its multiple expansion opportunities across business lines and geographies, reinforces my confidence in HLI’s through-cycle prospects.

A Closer Look at the Results

Strong headline growth in all the business segments: 3QFY20 total revenue increased 12% YoY to $334 million and was backed by strong M&A deal flow amid a strong macro-economic backdrop that has driven growth in the corporate finance as well as the financial and valuation advisory businesses. With corporate leverage at all-time highs, the restructuring business, which has performed well thus far, stands to benefit as well. YTD FY20 revenues stood at $857 million, up 8% YoY, and with the ongoing momentum across the business segments, I believe HLI is on course to outperform FY19 revenue numbers by a wide margin.

Source: Company Presentation

Corporate Finance: The business experienced strong growth on the back of rising mid-market M&A and capital markets opportunities (95 deals in 3QFY20 vs. 89 in 3QFY19), and generated total revenue of $201 million, up 9% YoY. While the US market remained strong and did not see any disruption to M&A activity on account of uncertainty from the US election, the European business continued to be soft, though some improvement was seen over the last couple of months in terms of M&A and capital markets activity heading into the recent UK election.

Financial Restructuring: 3QFY20 revenue increased by a solid 24% YoY to $93 million, and was driven by higher transaction volume – HLI closed 28 transactions in the quarter compared to 21 transactions in 3QFY19. The business segment also benefited from lumpiness in the quarter as the favorable timing of large fee events boosted the top-line. Importantly, the revenue balance between debtor and creditor work has remained even throughout the year thus far.

Going forward, I expect continued growth in the business, given an overabundance of corporate leverage typically drives the restructuring business. Owing to the current low-interest rates, the chances of default may have reduced, but with corporate leverage at historic highs, there should be plenty of opportunities available for HLI to tap into.

Source: Zerohedge

Financial and Valuation Advisory: Segment strength continued as improvements in managing director productivity drove outperformance across all primary sub-product lines, driving the segment’s revenue to $40 million (+1% YoY) for the quarter.

Operating margins in-line: Although the operating expenses were higher by 11%, the stronger revenue growth offset the impact, leading to an operating margin of 24% in 3QFY20. Total adjusted compensation expenses during the quarter stood at $203 million, leading to an adjusted compensation ratio of 61% - well within the company’s guided range of 60.5%-61.5%. The adjusted non-compensation expenses stood at $50 million, slightly higher than $47 million in 3QFY19 on account of higher IT costs, and resulted in an adjusted non-compensation expense ratio of 15% (vs. 15.8% in 3QFY19). Owing to the improved progression of the non-compensation expense ratio over the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, management has guided toward the FY20 non-compensation expense ratio to be lower than FY19, and thus, maintained its long-term non-compensation expense ratio target at 14%-15%.

Emerging Growth Drivers

HLI has maintained a leadership position across its three business segments. Given the favorable macro-economic trends in the US, improving European M&A market fundamentals and management’s upbeat outlook, I see more opportunities for growth in the coming years from expansion in Europe and in the high-growth advisory business. Should the economic backdrop deteriorate, HLI’s restructuring advisory strength should insulate the company, driving a more stable earnings profile.

Source: Company Presentation

Building the European corporate finance business:The company has been slowly and steadily building its European infrastructure in the past few years – it has made five acquisitions in the past four years, has over 260 bankers in Europe today (with 180 in corporate finance), compared to just 80 in 2014; and has offices with coverage officers in 5 European cities. With the infrastructure already built up and the bankers set up on the HLI platform, I believe the focus will now shift to building out sector verticals to drive activity and generate higher revenues from Europe. With HLI only generating about 5%-10% of its corporate finance revenues outside the US, there is ample growth potential on this front.

The fast-growing capital markets advisory business: Although still in its infancy, HLI’s capital markets advisory business has been its fastest-growing franchise, with management indicating the business could grow to equal the M&A advisory practice in scale. Leveraging its extensive relationships with private equity players and hedge funds, HLI is well-positioned to penetrate a complex mid-market M&A financing eco-system amid stricter regulations post-GFC.

Supplemental growth through acquisitions and MD hiring: To supplement its growth, HLI has also completed the acquisition of two small investment banks during the quarter through which it added 4 MDs. HLI also hired a health care MD and an oil and gas MD during the quarter, bringing the total MD headcount to 199 by the end of the quarter. I would note that HLI has grown its MD count at an impressive 10% CAGR over the past two decades, and going forward, the company is looking to build on this momentum, while pursuing accretive M&A opportunities to drive further growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Using the excess cash for growth: Yearly bonus payments to executives are due in May 2020. HLI has been building its cash reserves to meet this upcoming expense, and any excess cash is expected to be deployed toward accretive acquisitions. Management noted that in case it does not make an acquisition (typically does 1-2 small bolt-on acquisitions in a year), it would be open to allocating the excess cash to other uses. With average cash balance, this fiscal year set to come in ~50% higher than 2017 levels, and with management emphasizing dividends first (buybacks second), I believe, in the coming years, HLI is poised to become a compelling dividend growth story.

A Warranted Valuation Premium

The recent results strengthen my confidence in the company’s ability to continue to build the Houlihan Lokey platform to attract the best executive talent in the industry and execute on operational priorities to drive future growth. In line with this, HLI’s leading market share in the counter-cyclical restructuring business, continued leadership in mid-market M&A, and its “shareholder first, compensation second” approach provide HLI a greater cushion from earnings volatility compared to its peers. Accordingly, I believe the stock warrants a significant premium over its peers – assuming the P/E multiple holds at ~18x, and HLI delivers on FY21e EPS of $3.50, I think HLI could trade up to $63 from here.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.