Eldorado Gold: Let's Pause, Regroup And See What's Next

My new long-term target is $12, but it is wise to take some profit off the poker table at $10 for a possible retracement around $9.

Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record of 118,955 Au oz, up 56.8% year over year, and up 17.1% sequentially.

Revenues were higher than I expected this quarter as well, with $191.9 million, up from $92.87 million the same quarter a year earlier, and up 11.4% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on February 21, 2020. The results were received by a buying frenzy which placed the stock into orbit well above the golden fields.

Production was above 118,955 Au Oz, and I was pleased to see such a record production numbers as I have explained in my preceding article.

However, the production news on January 14 has not been celebrated with the same enthusiasm, and, in fact, the stock barely moved from a depressed position on the same story, just a few weeks earlier. One question that we all have embedded deeply in our brain is why this sudden and drastic change of heart? My article will attempt to provide a logical answer.

Investing in Eldorado Gold has not been for the fainthearted investors, but for the ones who were thick enough to handle the pressure last year, this investment was a gift from heaven. The keywords have been and still are patience and logic.

The investment thesis here is straightforward. I believe my great dual strategy has paid off tremendously. I still recommend EGO has a long-term investment with an active short-term trading that could represent at least 40% of your total EGO holding and eventually more in some circumstances. In my case, I have almost sold out recently, but I consider it as only another step in my trading relationship with this company.

The graph below is showing the sharp uptick that the stock experienced between May and September 2019. We can also see that despite some natural retracement in the last five months, the stock has severely outperformed significantly the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX), which is considered a benchmark for gold miners. Eldorado Gold represents 0.57% of the GDX holdings.

The only question remaining is if there is more room for more profit after such an exponential feast.

The Greek assets

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold the clear potential to turn any future negative situation into a plain catastrophe or give the company a definitive boost that it deserves.

Everything started to change for the better on September 3, when Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece. The Syriza nightmare is gone now.

On September 16, 2019, we got more details from the new Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

Then, on January 13, 2020, I was able to get a little bit of news from Greece, and while it is not enough to be ultra-optimistic, we can see that we are closing on something definitive. George Burns, the CEO, said in the conference call:

our strategy remains unchanged. Step one is to finalize an agreement with the Greek state on investor protections and permits first for the Skouries, dry stack tailings, redesign and then to work on financing. And our primary strategy is to find a partner in -- two significant reasons for that, one is funding, we view it strategically, the right path forward for Eldorado to have a partner to fund remaining capital to have Skouries brought into commercial production. And second, just portfolio management of risk. So that strategy remains unchanged.

Thus, I am hopeful that the next few quarters will provide some resolution and that finally, Eldorado Gold will be able to complete this sizeable Greek project. However, financing will be a problematic issue, and finding a partner will be even more challenging considering the tumultuous relationship that Eldorado Gold has had with this European Country. I am sure. We will continue to experience some new rollercoaster rides in the future.

Eldorado Gold - 4Q'19 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 81.07 92.87 80.02 170.7 172.3 191.9 Net Income in $ Million −128.0 −218.2 −27.6 12.2 4.2 91.2 EBITDA $ Million −1.09 4.13 5.52 70.97 73.91 158.7 (Indicated by the company) EPS diluted in $/share −0.80 −1.38 −0.17 0.08 0.03 0.57 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 12.1 −5.3 3.2 51.0 51.2 45.15 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 71.2 61.5 86.1 51.9 34.8 41.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −59.2 −66.9 −82.9 -0.8 16.4 3.4 (estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 387.8 293.0 227.5 123.6 138.2 181.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 595.4 596.0 596.5 482.5 483.1 479.7 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 158.4 158.4 158.3 158.4 161.7 165.0 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Production gold Au Oz 84,783 75,887 82,977 91,803 101,596 118,955 AISC 1 112 1 200 1 132 917 1 031 1 110 Gold Price 1 177 1 245 1 265 1 321 1 513 1 475

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 4Q'19 were $191.9 million at the end of December.

Revenues were higher than I expected this quarter as well, with $191.9 million, up from $92.87 million the same quarter a year earlier, and up 11.4% sequentially. For the full year 2019, adjusted net earnings were $5.6 million or $0.04 per share, adjusted to an adjusted net loss of $28.6 million or $0.17 loss per share for 2018.

The gold sold in the fourth quarter was 118,902 Au Oz at a gold price of $1,475 per oz, which was another pleasant surprise. 2 - Net debt is now $298.7 million at the end of December. Total cash increased this quarter and stands now at $181.017 million, up from $138.224 million in the previous quarter. It is the second time in about two years that cash on hand increases, and this trend should continue the next quarter, with the gold price reaching a seven-year record high at almost $1,650 per ounce. The graph below concentrates on cash fluctuation since 2016.

Unfortunately, the company has not been able to divest its Tocantinzhino Mine in Brazil either intentionally or perhaps it did not find a buyer willing to buy the project at the right price.

3 - Free cash flow is estimated at $3.4 million the fourth quarter EGO shows a loss of $63.9 million in Free Cash Flow in 2019 with an estimated $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter also represented a third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow after achieving commercial production at Lamaque at the end of March of 2019. Per my calculation, it is only the second consecutive quarter.

Gold production details for the 4Q'19

Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record of 118,955 Au oz, up 56.8% year over year, and up 17.1% sequentially. It is an excellent production level with a third full commercial quarter at Lamaque and impressive results at Kisladag.

More importantly and despite some hiccups, the production for 2019 met revised guidance with a preliminary total output in 2019 of 395,331 Au Oz, up 13.2% or 349,149 Au Oz in 2018.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Below is the production per mines compared from quarter to quarter.

However, nothing has been indicated about Olympias' ramp-up, which is still a drag with meager gold production below expectations for the fourth quarter in a row. Again, I see some progress in 4Q'19.

The production achieved in 2018 was 46,750 Oz, well below the expected 55,000 to 65,000 ounces.

Production for 2019 is now 37,410 Oz, which is definitely below 50K Oz, the lower range of Olympias guidance for 2019 (see below table guidance).

As I said in my preceding article, the company should have revised down guidance for Olympias but did not, unfortunately. Below is the guidance until 2021.

Also, Lamaque was a bit disappointing as well. I was expecting over 31K Au Oz minimum. It is not the trend that I would like to see. However, production was above guidance.

Note: Eldorado Gold is not producing gold only; in fact, it produces silver, zinc, and lead as well. We do not know yet what has been produced per metals, but below, you can see 2019 revenue per metals.

2020 is the Kisladag year. Production is about to jump significantly at the mine, 2020 Production at Kisladag is expected to increase by 78% year over year.

2020 Guidance

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Eldorado Gold is getting better in terms of production control, even if we can always find something that is not working correctly. Mining is a difficult job, and a few of you know how unpredictable and dangerous this process can be.

However, the big story that probably triggered the buying is the Kisladag mine, in my opinion. Production will average 160K Oz per year through 2034. It is enormous compared to a year ago where the company was struggling with a costly mill.

Now, the right strategy is to pause and see what's next. You will always have investors who will predict an even higher price. It is $10 today, and tomorrow it will surely be $15.

They do not really know why but it must be right with such a price of gold and good outlook. Conversely, you will have the doomsayers who love to sour the meal.

However, many of you understand the fundamental gravity attached to trading stocks. The success of the company is only half the story here and even perhaps less than half. It is your gain that counts, and it is based on your strategy. Many were caught holding the bag by buying at $10 in September.

Here we are again, touching the same highs. Below is what I am thinking.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

EGO experienced a resistance breakout on Friday and quickly jumped to the next resistance (double top) at $10.

On the bullish side, the next resistance is $12. I could not indicate it on the chart above, but if you look at October 2016 and July 2017, you will see that the long-term resistance is $12. Hence, my next long-term target is now $12.

As you can see, the close on Friday was at actual resistance at $10, with RSI reaching 78 (overbought).

The strategy is now to take a good part of your position off the table. 50%-60% should be reasonable, and I took out even more than that.

A stock retracement is likely if the price of gold weakens from here. The new line support is the old resistance at around $7.80. However, we have intermediate support at $9.00, where it should be reasonable to start accumulating cautiously.

Thus, buying back between $9 and $8 should be your goal for the next few weeks. Conversely, if the stock continues to go up, the next target will be around $12.

Of course, the price of gold is paramount, and you will have to take the future gold outlook very seriously when deciding to sell or to buy. My comments above are giving you a basic blueprint only.

