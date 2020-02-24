Wells Fargo's 16% Total Yield May Lead To Price Appreciation

At a dividend yield of 3.7%, the average for 2019, the stock will be wroth $60.54. This is 27% higher than today's price.

Wells Fargo stock will rise on an anticipated mid-July dividend hike and updates to the buyback program. A 10% increase would put the dividend at $2.24 per share.

Combined with the stock's 4.3% dividend yield, the total yield including buybacks is 15.9%. This will help push the stock higher this year.

Wells Fargo bought back $24.5 billion of its stock during 2019. That is the most it has ever done. It represented 11.6% of its beginning market value.

Wells Fargo Has a 15.9% Total Yield

Since mid-December when Wells Fargo (WFC) stock was at $54.37, I felt that WFC stock had likely peaked. Now I am starting to look more carefully at Wells Fargo. Maybe it is time to start buying again.

For one, the stock has a 4.3% dividend yield and an 11.6% buyback yield. That gives it a potential 15.9% total yield for shareholders.

For example, in the last five years, Wells Fargo has been buying back a ton of its shares. You can see this in the chart below.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

You can see that in 2019 Wells Fargo really pumped it up. The company bought back an astounding 11.6% of its market value. As you will see further below in this article, this has helped dramatically reduce its shares and spiked the dividend per share growth.

Wells Fargo Has Issues

There is simply no question that WFC stock comes up short compared to its peers in terms of its revenue growth and its valuation. In the last 2 years, WFC has had lower revenue

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA, using Seeking Alpha data

Its peers have had much better revenue growth.

Source: Same

Moreover, WFC is much more expensive than its peers. This can be seen in the table below. WFC trades at an 11.6x forward P/E, but the average of its peers is just 10.9x.

Source: Same

However, In mid-December, Wells Fargo had a dividend yield of 3.8%. But now it is 4.3%. This is still higher than its peers. For example, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has a yield of 2.65% and Bank of America (BAC) is at 2.10%.

So why was Buffett selling his huge stake in Wells Fargo all during 2019?

Buffett Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), reduced his personal and the company’s stake in Wells Fargo throughout 2019. Last quarter, Berkshire held 378.4 million shares of WFC stock or an estimated 9% stake. This was a drop from the 9.9% stake held last March.

But now, as of Feb. 14, Buffett filed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 13G report showing that the combined stake had fallen even further. As of that date, the combined stake had fallen to 345.7 million shares or 8.4% of WFC stock. That is a drop of 1.5 percentage points or over 15%.

In effect, Buffett sold into Well Fargo’s large share repurchases over the past year. So he took advantage of that opportunity. Keep in mind that this may not be because he dislikes the stock. For example, if Wells Fargo keeps on buying back shares, Buffett's stake in WFC will go back up. And, since he is limited to owning no more than 9.9% this simply represented an opportunity to harvest some cash.

Nevertheless, one thing is clear. Wells Fargo is likely to increase its dividend and buybacks, based on its past history.

Expect Another Dividend Hike

Wells Fargo seems to increase its dividend, as most banks do, once a year. Each bank must submit its dividend plans to the Federal Reserve for approval. They also must typically report buyback programs.

I believe that WFC stock will start to benefit from speculation that a dividend hike will occur by mid-July. So far this year, Wells Fargo has declared three dividends at 51 cents per quarter, or $2.04 annualized.

Last year it raised the dividend twice. It paid out 43 cents for two quarters and then raised its dividend to 45 cents for the last two quarters. Then in July 2019, it hiked the dividend 11.7% again to 51 cents. Now it has paid that dividend for three quarters in a row.

If the dividend were to be raised by 10% or 11% to 56 or 57 cents per share, the annualized dividend would be very attractive. A 10% hike would put the annualized dividend payment at $2.24 per share.

That dividend would give WFC stock a dividend yield of 4.7% at today's price. An 11% increase would put the dividend rate at $2.28 per share, an annual yield of 4.8%.

I believe that would make WFC stock very attractive. The stock will start to rise in anticipation of the dividend hike.

What Is WFC Stock Worth?

According to Seeking Alpha, during 2019 WFC had an average dividend yield of 3.7%. And during 2018 the average yield was 2.9%. So the average yield over the past two years was 3.3%.

Now if we assume that the new annualized dividend rate will be $2.28 per share, we can use the average yield to estimate where WFC stock might trade. We do this by dividing $2.28 by 3.3%.

The answer is $69.09 per share, or 45% higher than today. Even if we use the lower estimated dividend rate of $2.24 per share and also use the 2019 average yield of 3.7%, the target price is $60.54 per share. That would still be 27% higher than today’s price.

Therefore, we can estimate that WFC stock is anywhere from 27% to 45% undervalued if the company decides to hike its dividend. This also assumes the dividend hike will be similar to its earlier increases.

Will WFC Raise Its Dividend?

A lot of that depends on how well its 2020 earnings are expected to turn out. Analysts will begin to price in another dividend hike if its Q1 and Q2 earnings and loan growth start to stabilize.

The problem is that earnings have been positive but falling on a year-over-year basis for the past four quarters, including Q4 2019. The same is true about revenue. Wells Fargo has to get its act together. That is probably another reason why Buffett has been selling.

For example, over the past four years, Wells Fargo has had a decline in earnings per share of over 16%.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

But dividends have been rising slowly. So, as a result, the dividend payout ratio has been rising. You can see that in the chart below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

The blue line, which shows dividends as a proportion of earnings, has been getting higher each year. The average payout ratio for the past four years was 44%. But recently reached 58% in 2019. If analysts' estimates for 2020 pan out, then the ratio will fall to 52.5%.

What this essentially means is that Wells Fargo has been committed to returning capital through dividends on a higher basis, even though earnings growth has been negative. In effect, Wells Fargo can afford a higher dividend.

Another reason why the dividend will likely be increased is that it does not cost as much because of buybacks.

Buybacks Reduce the Dividend Increase Cost to the Company

The large dollar amount of Wells Fargo's buybacks over the past several years has allowed the company to hike dividends per share faster. You can see this is both the table and chart below:

Source: Hake calculations

For example, in the past 7 years (see highlighted yellow section), dividends per share have risen +86%, or almost twice as fast as the cost (+49.6%).

In other words, since the company has fewer shares outstanding a 6% hike in dividend payments by the company each year has led to an average of 9.3% growth in dividends per share. Why is that? The only reason is that there has been significantly fewer shares outstanding. This is a result of the buyback program.

You can see how fast shares outstanding have been dropping in the following chart I put together:

Source: Hake

In the last 5 years, the buybacks have accelerated. Wells Fargo has cut shares outstanding by 20% in the five years to 2019. In fact, it bought back almost 10% of its shares in 2019 alone. I estimated just a 5% cut in 2020, but it could end up being much more.

So the net effect of these buybacks has been a dramatic increase in dividends per share growth in the past 5 years. If you compare the last two charts you can see this. For example, although the cost of dividends grew by 20.3% in the past 5 years, the dividends per share paid out rose by 45%. That increase in dividends per share growth over the dividend cost was because the shares outstanding fell by 20%.

Summary and Conclusion

WFC stock is cheap at today’s price, but it will be even cheaper if the dividend rises in July. It is likely the company will do this despite the fact that earnings growth has been negative over the past four quarters. At some point in the next quarter, Wells Fargo stock will likely rise based on the expected dividend hike.

In the meantime, Wells Fargo stock has a 4.3% dividend yield and a buyback yield of 11.6%, based on its 2019 buybacks. That is a very attractive total yield of 15.9%. This will help push the stock up to the stock's value of $60.54, an upside of 27% over the next year or so.

