I Am Adding J.M. Smucker To My Portfolio

Introduction

I posted recently my quarterly update of my portfolio. I need some consumer staples companies to balance my portfolio. In the sector there are several industries like tobacco, beverages and more. I was looking to increase slightly my exposure to packaged goods. I was looking for a company with a medium entry yield, and medium dividend growth, one that will be able to support income generation for the long term.

J. M. Smucker (SJM) is a well-known name in every household in the packaged goods industry within the consumer staples sector. The company owns some of the most famous brands, and the company is always trying to position its portfolio of brands in away that will appeal to the consumers and the current trends.

In this article I will analyze J. M. Smucker to see whether it’s a good addition to my dividend growth portfolio. I will analyze the company using the graph below. I will analyze the fundamentals, valuation, risks and opportunities. If the company offers an attractive mix, I will gladly add this famous household name to my portfolio.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee, peanut butter and specialty spreads, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches, pet food and pet snacks, and food service hot beverage, food service portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Fundamentals

J. M. Smucker managed to achieve significant growth in its top line over the past decade. Most of the growth was achieved through acquisitions that allowed the company to diversify its portfolio and focus it on areas where the management thought organic growth can be achieved. On the negative side we can see that in the past several years there was not much of a top line growth, and management will have to address that challenge.

The company also managed to show significant growth in its bottom line. While the graph below may seem disappointing we have to take into account that the latest figures include one-time expenses, and the adjusted EPS for 2019 was $8.29 which is almost doubled the adjusted EPS in 2010. The analysts covering the company forecast that the company will keep growing its EPS in a low single digits rate.

While the top and bottom line growth is a little elusive in the past several years, the dividend matches the situation. Investors who are willing to be patient as the management is working to achieve growth will be rewarded with an attractive 3.2% entry yield. The dividend is growing annually, and the company will soon announce another dividend hike. Investors should expect low to mid-single digits dividend growth, which is very safe with the payout ratio sitting at around 45% of the adjusted EPS.

The company uses less than 50% of its earnings to pay its shareholders as dividends. It also uses some of the cash it generates to lower the number of shares outstanding with buybacks. Over the past decade the company managed to mitigate the effect of share issuance during acquisitions, and employee’s compensation packages. I hope that the management will keep taking advantage of the current valuation and buyback more shares.

Valuation

While growth is slow, the dividend yield and buyback potential are attractive. In addition, I believe that the current valuation suits the fundamentals. The current P/E when taking into account the forecasted EPS for 2020 is 13.44. This valuation is much lower when compared to the overall market, and in my opinion makes sense when we take into account the slow growth. When the company manages to grow faster, investors will enjoy higher dividend growth, and price appreciation as the P/E ratio will expand.

When we look at the graph below from fastgraphs.com we see how the valuation adjusted to the growth rate. Therefore, I am not claiming that the current price is a bargain, but it for sure suits the shape of the company. The current valuation is lower than the historical valuation, and when it happened before we can see how eventually the multiples expanded back to their historical values as the company managed to get back to the path of growth.

When I take into account both the fundamentals and the valuation I see a company that is going through some challenges. However, these challenges have made the valuation rather low compared to the historical average. If you believe that the company can get back to the path of growth, then the current entry price is suitable. In the coming paragraphs I will see analyze the growth opportunities that can support growth, as well as the risks that can hurt it.

Opportunities

The first opportunity for long-term investors is the low volatility and the decent margin of safety. You all know that stock market has reached an all time high again just last week. When the stock market valuation is expanded, investors should consider more defensive stocks. J.M. Smucker has low beta, which means less volatility, and if the market will drop, investors can expect a smoother ride. Moreover, the current valuation, offers a decent margin of safety unlike other shares that have their price at an all time high as well as their valuation.

The second long-term growth opportunity is the coffee market and the pet food market. J.M. Smucker has already managed to achieve growth in its coffee business, and direct the costumers to the premium brands. In the pet food segment, the company suffers from some weakness in sales, but it sees it as a growth catalyst as it shown impressive growth in profits. The company will keep focusing on this segment in the long-term, and will hopefully keep achieving double digits growth in profits as it did last quarter.

Another advantage that J.M Smucker has over its peers is the diversification. The company is diversified in business segments, and sells a variety of products. It keeps repositioning its portfolio to address the needs of millions of customers. In addition, the company is also diversified geographically. The combination of a diversified portfolio with international presence makes the company less sensitive to economic slowdown, and gives it access to growth prospects in multiple segments and markets.

Risks

The first challenge is the change in the consumer tastes. In the past decade the consumers taste has shifted towards healthier food. Some of the major brands held by J. M. Smucker are far from being healthy. The company is working on shifting its portfolio to accommodate the new taste of its clients. However, it will involve investments in advertising and may take several years to achieve growth.

Another trend we see lately among consumers is a shift towards private labels. Consumers are less willing to spend extra money in order to buy a known brand. The United States still lags Europe, and it means that J. M. Smucker will have to prove to the consumers that its brand is more than a name, and actually offers additional value.

In the short term, investors should also be concerned with the weak guidance for 2020. The company lowered the guidance even more lately. While I believe that the current valuation leaves the company with a decent margin of safety, additional deterioration in the guidance will send the stocks lower.

Conclusion

Mr. Market is not stupid. It usually knows how to evaluate stocks, and it also knows how to reward patient investors who take mild risks. I believe that J. M. Smucker fits the category. The weak fundamentals come with lower valuation. The company has the ability to grow and turnaround, and in that case, it will offer dividend growth and price appreciation.

I believe that just like previous opportunities with McDonald's (MCD) or Procter and Gamble (PG) who went through a turnaround and succeed, J. M. Smucker can achieve the same. If the company is successful long-term investors will enjoy the upside, and therefore I think that under $110, this is a valued entry point which takes into account the risks and opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM, PG, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.