ALPS Alerian MLP: Avoid For Now

I am neutral on Alerian MLP because the future of this sector is unexciting and its past is worse.

Almost all ETFs in this sector have underperformed and the immediate prospects for the sector are hazy.

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF is trying its best to thrive in a lazybones sector – midstream energy infrastructure. Though opportunities exist, the market is often hit by disruptions.

Always expect the unexpected. The oil and gas industry is terrible at predicting anything. Always have a back-up plan. - David Dixon

Midstream energy infrastructure ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP (AMLP), has witnessed negative fund flows in the last one year, and the withdrawals seem to be gathering pace. The year-to-date withdrawals were $286.8 M, which seem high when compared to $531.1 M inflows that the ETF managed to garner in the last 3 years.

Image Source: ETF DB

The ETF has been an underperformer and the outlook seems bearish even though the midstream infrastructure sector is set to witness substantial activity from here on till 2035. Therefore, my view is neutral/avoid. Here’s the analysis.

The Midstream Infrastructure Market Outlook 2035

In 2018, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) hired ICF to study midstream infrastructure development and report on the kind of activities it will witness until 2035.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. Though infrastructure investment will peak in 2019 (the report was written in 2018), low commodity prices will continue to drive demand and unconventional resource development.

2. $791 billion would be spent on oil and gas infrastructure up to 2035. The investment would be utilized to create 41,000 miles of pipeline and 7 million horsepower of compression and pumping capacity. Plus, an extra 139,000 miles of gathering lines will be added along with 10 million horsepower of compression and pumping capacities.

Though the activity is substantial, the players are many, and the intense competition will hit margins.

AMLP’s Internals: Key Notes

1. The ETF has a high expense ratio of 0.85% as compared to the ETF average of 0.545%. However, the category average expense ratio is placed at 0.91%, and that makes AMLP’s ratio look okay.

2. AMLP’s 10 holdings are: Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX LP (MPLX), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Tallgrass Energy (TGE), Western Midstream Partners (WES), NuStar Energy (NS), and Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX).

These make about 90% of its total portfolio value.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

It is clear that 9 out of AMLP’s top 10 portfolio stocks have underperformed on the monthly charts – the only exception being PSXP. This is the reason why the ETF is an underperformer. Of its total portfolio, 73% is invested in petroleum and gas transportation companies, and 24.45% in gathering and processing companies.

Image Source: ALPS Funds

3. AMLP’s total assets are $6.9 billion as of Feb 24, 2020. There are two other ETFs in its league, but to a lesser extent – and these are AMJ and MLPA – and even these ETFs have underperformed. This entire category is loaded with underperformers.

Image Source: ETF Database

The company’s market performance also has been disappointing when compared to all its peers – big or small.

Image Source: ETF Database

4. AMLP’s price is $7.65 as of Feb 21, 2020 and the ETF’s annualized dividend payout works to $0.76. The 10% yield looks attractive but the ETF is 25.37% off its 52-week high. So, that kind of evens it up.

Summing Up

As I write this on Feb 24, 2020, everything seems to have hit the fan. The COVID-19 has lit fires under the market and shaved 800+ points off the market. Crude has cracked 4.5% and natural gas is down 2.92%. The fall will knock the wind out of the sails of most stocks, and in particular, energy stocks.

The midstream energy infrastructure sector seems to be in an unexciting play at the moment. Though opportunities exist, the disruptions are too many. I would avoid this ETF until there’s clarity on the sector’s prospects. My rating for AMLP is neutral/avoid.

PS: If you are still keen on AMLP, all you have to do is track its top 10 stocks, and of course, changes in the fund’s portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.