ABB Offsetting Challenging Market Conditions With A Self-Improvement Story

Bjorn Rosengren was a good hire for the company, and an increased focus on margins and ROCE should benefit shareholders over the long-term.

ABB's Q4'19 results weren't all that great relative to lowered expectations, but the market is already looking ahead to ABB's self-improvement potential.

The hiring of Sandvik (SVDKY) CEO Bjorn Rosengren has already started benefiting ABB (ABB), with investors increasingly willing to give the company more benefit of the doubt with respect to future margin improvement initiatives; so much so that it was tempting to go with a “Bjorn Again” title for this article. To be sure, Rosengren has proven his capabilities over his career, with his recent performance at Sandvik offering an attractive blueprint for ABB.

I’ve been bullish on ABB for a while on its self-improvement potential, but I do have some concerns that valuations for industrial stocks have gotten too frothy. I like ABB’s exposures to broad markets like electrification and industrial automation, and I see meaningful opportunities for the company to improve its execution. Still, that won’t happen overnight, and I’m concerned investors have overly high expectations for the entire sector.

A Look Back At The Fourth Quarter

ABB’s fourth quarter results, reported earlier in February, were okay relative to the average sell-side expectations, but it should be noted that once again ABB benefited from meaningful downward revisions going into the quarter – in other words, ABB’s performance relative to “consensus” expectations should carry an asterisk that those expectations were lowered going into the report. Overall, ABB’s performance wasn’t bad relative to most multi-industrials, but nor was it particularly good.

Revenue declined 2% in organic terms, missing expectations by about 1%, with Electrification Products (or EP) driving the miss. EP revenue was flat for the quarter, underperforming Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), but more or less matching Eaton (ETN), and outperforming nVent (NVT) and Hubbell (HUBB).

Industrial Automation saw a 1% decline, while Motion was flat, and Robotics and Discrete was down 10%. Different approaches to segmentation and reporting complicate direct comparisons. Still, I’d note that Rockwell (ROK) reported a 1% overall sales decline, with its motor control/drives business down about 5%, while Emerson (EMR) reported 1% organic growth in automation, and Schneider reported almost 2% growth. Among robotics comps, Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) reported a 3% decline while Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) reported an 18% decline.

Margins came in a little better than expected, with operational EBITA up 22% and margin up 210bp, and EBITA in line with expectations. While IA EBITA was weaker than expected by about 5%, EP was in line, Motion was slightly better, and R&DA was more than 4% better than expected.

Orders Reflect Ongoing Near-Term Challenges

As I’ve written before, I’m somewhat skeptical of the second-half rebound thesis for the industrial markets in 2020 – I do believe that conditions will improve, but I don’t think the second-half rebound will be as strong as what the market seems to be expecting and pricing into valuations.

Order numbers and 2020 guidance wasn’t all that strong across the multi-industrial space, and ABB’s results weren’t an exception. Overall organic orders rose 1%, beating lowered expectations by about 1% with beats in every segment. EP orders rose 3%, IA and Motion orders rose 5%, and R&DA orders fell 18%, with notable weakness in Chinese automotive. By geography, U.S. orders were down 7%, China orders were up 1% (against an easier comp), and EU orders were up 16%, boosted by a large cruise ship-related order.

Looking at ABB’s commentary on market segments, I didn’t see too many surprises. Auto remains weak, and most auto-exposed companies lowered expectations for 2020. ABB was also pretty upfront about weakness in oil & gas, and noted that machinery demand is still shrinking. Data center remains a notable strong market (Schneider has said the same), and ABB called out food/beverage as an attractive market in the short term, while also expecting growth in areas like commercial buildings, renewable energy, marine, and mining.

Management guidance wasn’t particularly strong, with both organic revenue growth and margin improvement coming in below prior sell-side expectations. Impact from the coronavirus remains difficult to quantify, but basically anything that’s bad for overall global economic activity isn’t going to be good news for ABB.

Change Is Coming

ABB’s share price already reflects some expectation of improvement under Rosengren’s leadership, even though he doesn’t take over the CEO position until March 1. The company is already underway with a new operating system (ABB-OS) that is based upon decentralization and more accountability at the division head level. Given that ABB’s formerly bureaucratic (if not byzantine) structure really didn’t produce good results, and often made customer interaction more complicated, this is a change worth doing.

As far as other changes go, I expect Rosengren to follow the same “improve or sell” philosophy he followed at Sandvik, with ABB already having identified a handful of business that could be sold in the relatively near future. I would also expect management to at least consider the sale of the propulsion and turbocharger businesses – they’re not bad businesses, but they don’t really fit with the emerging vision of ABB as a facilitator of automation and electrification.

ABB also confirmed that it intends to distribute 100% of the proceeds of the Power Grids disposal to shareholders. I have mixed feelings about this, particularly with Rosengren coming onboard. With Schneider recently making another acquisition in software (an area where ABB isn’t so strong) and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) buying into machine vision, I would have preferred ABB to retain some of the Power Grids proceeds to put toward M&A that could shore up some areas of weakness. That said, ABB’s debt situation isn’t bad, so the company is not necessarily forced to the sidelines with respect to select M&A.

The Outlook

While I think self-improvement can push ABB’s margins up toward the mid-teens, getting above that level will likely prove challenging unless the company opts to divest some lower-margin businesses. Given that some of those businesses contribute meaningful revenue, that might not be a simple decision. The reason that all matters is that the shares already seem to factor in meaningful margin improvement over the next few years, so I’m concerned there may not be much room for ABB to meaningfully outperform.

I’m looking for ABB to generate around 3.5% long-term revenue growth – a growth rate that would suggest some modest share growth in EP, automation, and robotics. While I do have concerns about the level of margin improvement expectations, I do nevertheless expect margins to improve, driving FCF margins from the high single-digits into the low double-digits, and double-digit FCF growth.

Discounted back, ABB’s free cash flows would seem to support a mid-to-high single-digit annualized return from today’s level. Near-term margin and return-based valuation is less helpful, as the market is already discounting meaningful improvement into today’s valuation.

The Bottom Line

I like ABB’s leverage to attractive long-term markets like electrification and automation, and I think Rosengren will prove to be a very good hire for the company. Still, the company has work to do to improve its competitive profile next to rivals like Schneider and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and that will be a multiyear process. I like ABB’s valuation relative to other quality industrials, but I do still have concerns about the overall level of expectations and valuation for the sector right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.