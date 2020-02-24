Alphabet Q4 2019 Earnings: A Warning For Long-Term Investors

As a positive point, YouTube’s ads revenue has grown 36% compared to the previous year. The question here is whether these high growth rates can be maintained for years to come.

On February 4, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), reported the Q4 2019 Earnings. In these ER the company announced a total revenue of $46.07B which represents an increase of 17% compared to the same quarter of the previous year 2018. For the first time, revenue generated by YouTube ads were reported separately with a figure for the fourth quarter of $4.72B and $ 15.15B for the entire year 2019, representing a growth of 36% over the previous year. The weight of YouTube ads revenue accounts for 11% of total Alphabet’s ads revenue in 2019.

Revenue from Google Search and others (Maps, Gmail, etc.) accounts for 72% of Alphabet's total revenue. This revenue item has grown by 15% over the previous year.

Since early 2018 there has been a slow deceleration in the growth rate of Google’s total revenue. The increase in YouTube and Google Networks’s revenue does not compensate for the drop in revenue from Google's core business: Google Search ads. The weight of these revenue remains very high (72%), and the two segments that are experiencing the highest revenue growth rate (Youtube and the Cloud), would have to keep growing at very high rates in order to see the long-term prospects of Google with more optimism.

As I mentioned in my previous article: “Alphabet: Not The Best Long Term Investment In The Tech Sector”, the change of habit in e-consumers is causing more and more advertisers to prefer Amazon instead of Google for their ads, and therefore, a transfer of revenues from Google to Amazon is being generated. To verify this you just have to see the last 4Q 2019 ER, published by Amazon. In these results, Amazon reports a 40% increase in advertising revenue compared to the same quarter of previous year.

Google managers should study how to diversify revenue sources and look for alternative business segments that could compensate for the drop in revenue from Google Search ads.

As a positive point, YouTube’s ads revenues has grown 36% compared to the previous year. The question here is whether these high growth rates can be maintained for years to come. This is undoubtedly the great challenge that Google faces.

These 4Q 2019 ER confirm what I presented in my previous article; Amazon slowly devours Google's large advertising revenue pie: Google Search Ads, and should be a warning for Google investors in the long-term.

Google search advertising revenues: A giant with a feet of clay

The latest 4Q 2019 ER, confirm the thesis I presented in my previous article where I affirmed that the main challenge facing Google is to stop the bleeding in the advertising revenue of its core business: Google Search ads. The decreasing trend in the revenue growth rate that began in early 2018 continues its course as can be seen in the following graph:

Google Search: The revenue making machine that has worked flawlessly in recent years seems to need a replacement. Google Search has generated revenue in the last quarter of 2019 worth $27.2B, which represents a 17% growth over the previous year. The growing trend in the revenue growth rate stopped at the beginning of 2018 when it reached 24%, and since then, it has been decreasing until reaching the 17% reported in the last quarter of 2019.

I think the reason for this reduction is that it is less and less appealing for advertisers to post ads on Google Search. The habits of e-consumers have changed in recent years; E-shoppers use Google less frequently for their purchases, but instead go directly to Amazon's search, among other websites. And this is benefiting Amazon. As I commented previously, according to the 4Q 2019 ER published by Amazon, advertising revenue have grown by 40% compared to the last quarter of 2018, reaching the figure of $4.8B.

Amazon's advertising revenue for the entire year 2019 already amounts to approximately $14B, and the trend seems to continue in the coming years. Amazon is devouring the large Google advertising revenue pie that amounted to about $134B last year.

What’s going on? Well, simply that there is a transfer of advertising revenue from Google to Amazon. This translates into an increase in Amazon's advertising market share to the detriment of Google. The figures in this regard are eloquent: If we look at Google Search ads revenue, from owning a few years ago above 80%, to currently being around 73,1% of the US Search advertising market share. And the forecasts for the coming years are not optimistic: according to emarketer.com, by 2021, Google Search is expected to obtain a 70,5% share in the US Search ads market.

It is clear that Google will remain the King of Internet advertising for a few more years, but it is vitally important that the Company can diversify its business model to compensate for the drop in Google Search revenue.

It seems that these new market niches can be found in the revenue derived from advertising on YouTube and in the Google Network's revenue.

The surprising growth rate in Youtube’s advertising revenue could be that replacement that Google needs. Youtube generated last year 2019 about 15B$ in revenue which means a growth rate of 36% over the previous year.

Currently, Youtube’s revenues only accounts for 11.2% of Google’s total advertising revenue. And Google Network’s revenue represent 16%. These figures are still small in relation to the revenue generated by Google Search, with around $100B last year.

Youtube’s revenue would have to continue to grow at annual rates of 30% or 40% in the coming years to compensate for the stagnation of Google Search revenue.

So here we come to the main point: Could YouTube and Google Networks continue to grow at annual rates of 30% or 40% in the coming years?

There is no doubt that YouTube with its 2B of monthly users offers immense potential. Even with this potential I personally find it difficult to continue generating revenue with continuous growth rate above 30% in the coming years. It is a complicated challenge that Google has to face.

We will have to be attentive to the next ER to see if really, YouTube and Google Network continue with high revenue growth rat, and become the replacement that Google Search so much needs.

Google Buyback program

Google has a resource to increase the price of its shares: its amount of cash, around $120B according to the latest ER published. This allows the Company to face the buyback program that started last year 2019 with some slack. Therefore, last July the buyback program was authorized for an amount of approximately $25B. As can be seen in the following table, a total of 4,760 million shares were purchased last year, which makes a total of $20,793 billion pending for the buyback program.

With these $20.79B remaining, Google could continue to hold the buyback program for the next 4 years at a rate of approximately 4M shares per year.

Personally I don't support the use of buyback program to increase the stock price. I do not consider it a true growth policy for a company, but I understand that it can be a quick and easy way to use cash for the benefit of shareholders.

Conclusion

The last ER reported in the last quarter of 2019 reinforce my thesis presented in my previous article: “Alphabet: Not The Best Long Term Investment In The Tech Sector” where I explained that Google is suffering what I called “change of e-consumers habits”. This means that more and more e-buyers prefer to use Amazon's Search instead of Google to make their e-shops, and inevitably affects by increasing ads revenue on Amazon to the detriment of Google. The competition for e-ads revenue is becoming more aggressive, with Amazon and even FB as the main rivals. It is vital for Google to diversify its business model to compensate for the stagnation in Google Search’s Ads revenue growth. It seems that on YouTube and the Google Network, the Company could find the necessary diversification. The revenue figures reported in the last quarter are promising, although they still represent a small proportion with respect to the total company’s revenue. Google faces the great challenge of ensuring that YouTube and Network's revenue can compensate in the coming years for the stagnation or decrease of the Google Search’s revenue. And this is a difficult challenge because only the Google Search has generated about $100B in advertising revenue last year.

Google's long-term investors should be aware of all these parameters in the future and, therefore, ensure that Google will continue to be a growth company for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.