More Progress At Societe Generale, But Long-Term Core Growth Remains A Key Challenge

SocGen posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results, but so did most European banks, and SocGen's outperformance was more or less in line with the average.

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) has continued to outperform its peers since my last update, outperforming other European stocks by about 2%, bringing its trailing one-year outperformance to around 15%. I believe much of this performance has been tied to the relatively quick progress management has made with shoring up the capital position, though some improvement in the French retail business certainly hasn’t hurt.

This French bank remains a challenging bank to recommend, though I do believe it is still undervalued. The company’s efforts to improve its capital ratios have very likely added to the bank’s long-term growth challenges, though markets like Russia and Africa can still offer some upside. Improved visibility on lower capital requirements could help support the shares this year, and expectations are still relatively low, but investors shouldn’t overlook facts like the bank’s inability to earn its cost of equity, nor management’s ongoing downward revisions to ROTE expectations.

Looking Back At Q4

SocGen reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results, with revenue, pre-provision profits, and adjusted pre-tax profits all better than expected. Some context is important, though, as a substantial majority of European banks beat expectations in the fourth quarter, with mid-single-digit beats at the pre-provision line and double-digit beats at the pre-tax line relatively common this quarter. Relative to that backdrop, SocGen’s performance was basically average.

Revenue rose 5% yoy and 4% qoq, beating expectations by about 3%. French Retail revenue rose more than 2%, beating by about 2%, and SocGen outperformed both BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) in the period. International Retail declined 4%, with banking down 17%, as the results were hurt by business sales. Revenue from SocGen’s Africa operations rose about 8%, while the Czech business contracted 1%, Western Europe rose 5%, Russia rose 12%, and Romania declined 1%. The global investment banking and trading operations saw 7% overall revenue growth, though the bank’s 27% growth in bond trading did lag many peers.

Expenses were up modestly year-over-year (up 1%) and were slightly higher than expected. Even so, the revenue outperformance and solid provisioning results drove 16% yoy growth in adjusted pre-provision profits (a roughly 7% beat). The beat was driven by the non-retail banking businesses, as these segments (French Retail up 8%, Africa up 4%, Czech Rep down 7%) were about 2% short of expectations. At the adjusted pre-tax profit line, SocGen saw 27% year-over-year growth and a roughly 10% beat, driven largely by the GBIS segment (French Retail was 3% ahead, International Banking 3% behind).

Capital continues to improve, with the CET1 ratio coming in at 12.7% versus 11.2% a year ago, or 12.3% on a pro-forma basis. Not only has SocGen management shored up capital more quickly than expected, the bank is now above management’s target – suggesting an end to having to make “growth versus liquidity” divestment choices.

A Mixed Outlook For France

SocGen’s French Retail business accounted for about 30% of Q4’19 pre-provision profits, and this clearly remains a key business for the bank. On the positive side, loan growth continues to accelerate, with the bank reporting almost 7% yoy growth in loans (up 2% qoq) and almost 8% growth in mortgages (up 3% qoq). Management also noted that efforts to improve business profitability are maturing, with retail mortgage margins improving throughout the year.

The “but” is that management guided for flat to slightly down profits from the French Retail business in 2020, and BNP Paribas was likewise cautious. SocGen has taken a lot of steps to cut costs in its French Retail business, as well as refocus on more attractive customer sub-segments, but the French economy is not looking particularly robust at the moment, and SocGen can only outrun macro conditions just so far.

One possible external driver to watch is the bidding for HSBC’s (HSBC) French retail operations. HSBC is working with Lazard to sell this business, which includes around 230-250 retail branches (the exact number reflects some uncertainty on how HSBC may carve out the business) and around EUR 20B in loans, versus SocGen’s roughly EUR 202B in loans in the French Retail segment. With HSBC’s French operations, SocGen would have around 10% share in France, and there could be some attractive scale synergy opportunities. The purchase price is likely to be low, and HSBC’s more urban and affluent clientele would seem to be a good fit with the bank’s present strategic focus. On the negative side, HSBC’s French retail business is loss-making, and SocGen would have to deal with some significant restructuring needs right off the bat. SocGen would also likely see its CET1 ratio go down about 25bp to 50bp.

The Outlook

Although France doesn’t offer a lot of underlying growth, I do still see some potential for SocGen to capture cost reduction and scale benefits, as well as benefits from focusing more intently on higher-value segments (mass-affluent customers, for instance). While I’m likewise concerned about lackluster underlying core growth potential in markets like the Czech Republic, I do see opportunities for management to drive long-term improvement from its ongoing restructuring initiatives in areas like financial services, investment banking, and trading.

It would be easier to like SocGen more if management wasn’t continuing to talk down ROTE expectations; management is no longer guiding to 9% to 10% ROTE (which nobody believed anyway) but instead for “improvement”. More positively, changes to EU banking rules could lead to lower capital requirements, which would in turn give management more flexibility on growth initiatives and/or returns of capital to shareholders.

With the dubious benefit of 2019 results providing a lower starting base, my modeling expectations for SocGen now work out to mid-term and long-term core earnings growth of around 5% on an annualized basis. While that may sound good, again I’d note the lower starting point. I’d also note the ongoing weakness in ROE and ROTE – banks that can’t earn their cost of capital never get particularly robust valuations from the market.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a ROTE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe fair value for SocGen’s ADRs are between $7.50 and $8.00, suggesting meaningful return potential. SocGen also sports a high yield, though I’d note that management indicated more of capital returns could come in the form of buybacks in the future. All told, I think the SocGen story remains one that is characterized by lackluster fundamentals (only a mid-single-digit ROE) and lackluster core market growth potential, but a valuation that seems to overly discount those issues. I can’t call this a particularly enthusiastic recommendation, but I do still see upside in SocGen shares.

