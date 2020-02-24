Retirement: It's Time To Change How You View Wealth

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we often discuss retirement, wealth and investing from a perspective that many misunderstand or which appears to contradict the more "traditional" methodologies. How we invest is governed by our Income Method, which is unique. How is it unique? While other methods may share its attributes or characteristics, none are identical to it, thus making it unique.

To understand why we developed our Income Method, you must first understand the baseline perspective on how we view wealth. We have touched on it in passing throughout our articles in the past, but today we take a deeper dive into understanding what "wealth" really is and how your perspective on it impacts your investing.

Two Major Perspectives on Wealth

When viewing the overall perspectives on wealth, two of the major ones come to mind. We will label them as "Static Wealth" and "Functional Wealth". While not perfect, these labels will help us differentiate the two in this report. I would encourage readers to fully read and grasp how we define both before jumping to conclusions or trying to impose their own definitions on the terms.

These two views of wealth have persisted throughout history but Static Wealth has become a more popular viewpoint in recent years. We would suggest that Functional Wealth, however, is more practical and beneficial for income investors and retirees. Let us define these terms.

What is Static Wealth?

Static Wealth is wealth that is tied to non-producing assets or valuables. Essentially, Static Wealth is your net asset value and not the income or wealth it generates. Another way to look at it is that this wealth is stockpiled and when spent, does not regenerate.

When a person wins the lottery, they can elect to receive a lump sum amount. If they were to take this money and convert it to straight cash, that money would be Static Wealth. Often lottery winners spend their winnings frivolously and end up being poorer than they started. Why? Because they felt wealthy and indeed were for a span of time, albeit in a static way. Their wealth was a set dollar value that did not replenish itself, which did not work out for them.

Static wealth is not simply cash assets, but also can be used to cover non-producing assets like gold (GOLDX), silver (SLV) or other precious metals. Furthermore, non-dividend paying securities like Amazon (AMZN) or Tesla (TSLA) can also be defined as Static Wealth. All of these including cash dollars are static in that they do not generate additional wealth.

“Wait a second! My TSLA shares have rapidly risen in value lately! The value of my assets is hardly static!” you might say.

That is true, Static Wealth does not mean that it will not change in value. Inflation works actively against fiat currencies. Gold, silver, and other precious metals or stones rarely remain at a fixed value. Static does not mean its value is not changing, but that you have a set amount of it. Like our lottery winner who received a set amount of funds, which once spent, were gone. Often retirees or individuals with high [static] asset values are reluctant to spend money because of how long it took them to create their stockpile. They know their wealth is not tied to recurring income, but to a static amount of funds.

If you have to reduce the amount of an asset to unlock its power, that asset is part of your Static Wealth. That could be a rancher slaughtering his herd to sell them off, or Jeff Bezos selling his AMZN shares to get cash for them.

When we look into history, we can imagine a king sitting in his castle, with a storehouse of gold coins down below. Those coins sitting idle are Static Wealth. Static Wealth is one form of wealth and is a popular perspective.

Have you ever Googled how much money it takes to be rich? The first result gives you an exact Static Wealth value of $2.3 million net worth. Static Wealth is convenient in that it gives you a set number to work towards. Yet, if that "rich" individual were to spend $1 million on a purchase that would not generate additional wealth, they would no longer be rich and well on their way to spending their net worth away.

Likewise, we like to set Static Wealth goals for retirees in the investment community. According to a survey by Schwab in 2019, Americans believed that they needed a total of $1.7 million to retire. There you go. Have that and you'll be set! Right? Wrong. If you retire at 65 and pass away at 90 years of age that would evenly divide into $68,000 annually. However, this does not cover unexpected healthcare costs, other life events or a change in spending habits when you are in retirement. Also, this doesn't factor in that most Static Wealth values change with the market (SPY) (QQQ) (DIA). Depending on when you liquidate your investment, gold or other assets your $1.7 million worth might not be that amount anymore.

This focus on Static Wealth is what often leads retirees to be extremely stressed about their financial security. They keep a hawkish watch on the market and its movements or the price of an ounce of gold. Why? Because they know that once spent, those funds are gone and their wealth will wither away.

What Is Functional Wealth?

Functional Wealth, however, approaches wealth from the other side of the coin. It is not how much you have, but how much it generates. Functional Wealth helps us determine which "income class" someone falls into based on the income they receive. This is a dynamic understanding of wealth and often impacted by various inputs.

Consider this chart from 2016 for example that shows the income required to fall into each income class:

The income levels and classes thereof change based on where you live. This however doesn't completely encapsulate the idea of Functional Wealth. Functional Wealth isn't limited to the income you personally earn, but also the income that your assets earn.

Going back to the farming example, the rancher’s herd that is slaughtered is a Static Wealth asset - but a dairy farm, where the herd produced additional wealth or income via milk is Functional Wealth.

Historically, Functional Wealth has been the predominant form of evaluating wealth. One of the wealthiest people was King Solomon, and his wealth was not only evaluated in Static Wealth terms, but also in his generation of additional wealth - taxes on trading activity, and 25 tons of gold annually.

Moving forward in time and literature, Mr. Bennet and Mr. Darcy were also compared using the Functional Wealth method in Jane Austen. Mr. Bennet with an annual income of 2,000 pounds versus Darcy's 10,000 pounds. Elizabeth herself was left with only 40 pounds in annual income.

When it comes to retirement, how much do you think you will need annually to live at your desired level? This helps provide you with a Functional Wealth goal. Not a set cash figure to work towards but rather a recurring income stream goal.

Many investments are by design focused to generate high Functional Wealth for their holders. Funds like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) or XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) both invest heavily in CLOs which are designed to provide large sums of income. While CLOs are highly illiquid assets, and their Static Wealth is hard to determine at any time, their Functional Wealth is extremely high. Another example of investments designed primarily for Functional Wealth are several of PIMCO’s Funds, PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), that invest primarily in fixed income investments. They are by design focused on producing a strong stable cash flow along with capital preservation.

Functional Wealth and Static Wealth Can Work Together

One thing we need to note is that Static Wealth and Functional Wealth can work together. Take an investment for example. One share of AT&T (T) is worth $38.25 at the time of writing. That is its Static Wealth value. It produces $2.08 of annual income, which is its Functional Wealth value.

Investing in the market requires both types of wealth, but your focus on the type of wealth will drive your investment style. The market from a Static Wealth perspective can be a wild ride, and while recently it has climbed strongly, historically it also has had many catastrophic drops.

Meanwhile, when we add the benefits of Functional Wealth, it generates even stronger returns.

So why do we like to focus on Functional Wealth here at High Dividend Opportunities?

Functional Wealth Lines Up With Life Better

When it comes to the two perspectives on wealth, Static and Functional, one clearly lines up better with day to day life. Functional Wealth, by its focus on income flowing into your life through recurring cash flow connects more readily with the day to day needs of an investor or retiree. You don't know how much Static Wealth you'll need in your lifetime, but you can create a budget and live within your Functional Wealth's income flow or create a plan to increase it.

When it comes to investing and retirement, having a portfolio yielding 9% allows you to generate $68,000 [this does not adjust for inflation] annually - the same annual amount as our $1.7 million spread over 25 years - with as little as $755,555 worth of capital invested. Retirement becomes much more possible when we don't create arbitrary barriers to success by requiring stockpiling of cash aimlessly.

Functional Wealth also removes the stress of daily market watching - something retirees and investors are notoriously guilty of when market volatility is higher. By knowing that dividends are coming, regardless of what the market determines your portfolio's Static Wealth to be, you can go enjoy your daily life without the stress of daily gyrations.

With our understanding of Functional vs Static Wealth, we have designed our Income Method to capitalize on the benefits of Functional Wealth while seeking to preserve the Static Wealth. To achieve this we invest in immediate income opportunities that are trading at excellent values to extract the maximum bang for our buck. This is why we have been making opportunistic investments in undervalued names throughout the market. The GEO Group (GEO) comes to mind as well as Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). GEO currently is undervalued based on its cash flow and the value of its properties. Meanwhile IMBBY was an opportunistic buy which still offers strong potential upside, to increase your Static Wealth, and high yields to increase your Functional Wealth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, XFLT, PCI, PTY, T, GEO, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.