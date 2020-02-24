Not Too Late To Short Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners (HCP) is one of the most deeply distressed companies I've encountered recently and it is amazing to me that it's stock still has an $80m market cap. Extrapolating from these results it should be clear that the company will not repay its creditors. Subject to an individual investor's portfolio make-up and personal preferences, it still looks like a good short even from the recent low price of 80 cents.

1. Background

Hi-Crush sells frac sand which is one of the key components of hydraulic fracturing and provides associated logistical services. In the early days of fracking when production was growing rapidly, this appeared to be a good business and frac sand companies sported high valuations. HCR was actually organized as a master limited partnership allowing unit holders to receive large tax-free distributions.

As seen below, gross margins and net income have fallen precipitously over time:

along with the price of the company's stock:

and its unsecured bonds:

Note that those bonds have a 9.5% interest coupon, so if you bought the bonds at 39 cents on the dollar and held them for a year, you would receive almost 25% of your investment back in interest. If held to maturity, you would receive 6 years of interest or 57 cents - more than 150% of what you paid for the bond! This is a price that indicates extreme distress and the likelihood of not only a default but also very little recovery for the assets. A review of the company's operating results will show why.

2. 2019 results were terrible

Normally I would wait to hear the results of a conference call before writing about a company's results, but these numbers are so clearly problematic that I feel comfortable going ahead. As you can see from the company's fourth quarter investor presentation:

the most recent quarter and the last year were terrible. Fourth quarter revenues were down by almost 25% and every quarter showed an operating loss. The third quarter would have had income from operations of around $10 million were it not for a non-cash impairment of $350 million. But even if with that $10 million in operating profit, all of it would be taken up by more than $11 million in interest accrued in that quarter.

Just to give Hi-Crush the benefit of the doubt, let's assume they took the best quarter's gross profit of $23 million from Q2 and the best quarter's operating expenses from Q4 (disregarding impairments) of $13 million, we would still only generate operating income of $10 million per quarter, which is still less than the annual $45 million in interest charges. Modelling only $40 million in income from operations next year is a dramatic change from 2018's income from operations of $164 million:

but the asset impairment of $350 million you can see in the third quarter of 2019 shows how the company does not expect to return to the old status quo. As the CEO said on the third quarter conference call:

The non-cash impairments, which we recorded during the quarter and which Laura will talk about later, reflect the reality that the industry is undergoing a drastic change. The market is over supplied and will be rationalized, whether through attrition and/or consolidation. [...] Despite the supply rationalization that we've seen to-date, oversupply persists, which led to increased pricing pressure in the back half of the quarter ahead of what was originally expected.

As can be seen from many articles such as this one, declining rig counts and a focus on cost controls including using local sand have lead to sharp declines in pricing that effect Hi-Crush and every other producer.

3. Projections for 2020

For the reasons described above, I do not expect HCR to improve its operating performance. Even with the generous assumptions described above it appears extremely likely the company will not even generate income from operations sufficient to meet its interest payments.

According to its earnings release, "The Company currently expects truckloads delivered to increase by more than 25% during the first quarter of 2020 and frac sand volumes sold to increase by 15% to 25%, to 2.4 to 2.6 million tons." Even if it meets those delivery goals, that would still be below the 2nd and 3rd quarter delivery that we have shown did not produce income last year:

Guidance includes "$45 to $60 million" in capital expenditures, but frankly I have no idea how they expect to fund that. As of the end of the year, Hi-Crush had $57.6 million in cash on hand and $43.9 in capacity to borrow. Even if the company treads water and manages to produce enough operating income to pay debt service, the high end of capital spending would overwhelm cash. Remember, the company has to not only make interest payments, it has to eventually repay the principal on the bonds it owes.

The likelihood of financial difficulties at the company is also evidenced by the departure of the Chief Financial Officer announced in December and effective on January 3 of this year. The previous CFO had worked there since 2012. In my experience, it is unusual for a CFO to leave at the end of the year or beginning of the new one before the company's form 10K is filed, in my opinion and this decision reflects poorly on the company's prospects.

For the foregoing reasons, I expect Hi-Crush to either obtain expensive new secured financing this year at a high interest rate, or to seek bankruptcy protection, or possibly both. New secured financing would be senior to unsecured bondholders and even further disadvantage them, it would add to the interest burden of the company and make the prospects of residual value for equity holders even more remote. Thus it would not serve the interests of existing creditors or shareholders, but might let management continue to run the business for a few more years.

4. Conclusion

Despite its low share price, Hi-Crush still has a market capitalization of $80 million. Even though it has a low share price, the cost to borrow shares remains low and as of this writing it appears the cost is less than 5%. Over the short to medium-term potential upside risks could include a short squeeze or a change in sentiment regarding fracking activity. But in light of the severe financial distress of this company in the near term and the difficulties described above that should prevent obtaining new financing, I don't believe there is a fundamental case to be made for the survival of this company more than one-to-two years into the future. An investor concerned about the risk could put in a stop loss order, but I would recommend keeping one's position size small as a better risk-management strategy (which would also allow one to add as price moves up.

It does not appear that this company will ever be able to repay its creditors (which you can already see from the distressed bond price), and there is no value the equity. For all the reasons stated above, I recommend shorting the equity of Hi-Crush Partners (HCR).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HCR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.