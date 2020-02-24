Seeking Alpha

Update On A Simple Way To Value Berkshire Hathaway

About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BRK.A
by: Ranjit Thomas, CFA
Ranjit Thomas, CFA
Summary

In the past few years, I have provided a framework to value Berkshire Hathaway based on year-end book value, free of accounting distortions that affect its net income.

I provide an updated valuation based on the company’s recently released results for 2019.

With its investments aided by a strong market and its operating businesses steady, book value grew by 23% over last year.

Introduction

In my article four years ago, I presented a simple way to value Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) based on a multiple of book value. It is independent of accounting distortions like the recent nonsensical rule dictating that companies take the unrealized gain/loss of securities through their income statement. (The company’s CEO, Warren Buffett simply says that he and his partner Charlie Munger disagree with the rule).

The valuation method I outlined requires just one fact (current book value), one assumption (expected growth in book value) and one expectation (required return). Every year, the articles have generated a robust discussion amongst readers, most of whom have been more optimistic than I have been. After a year in which book value grew by 23% but the shares rose only 11%, I believe my optimism may be beginning to catch up as I now see solid upside for the shares!

Update on valuation

In Berkshire’s results for 2019, we find that book value grew to $261,417 per A share or $174 per B share, 23% more than the prior year. This is considerably higher than the expectation of 9% that I had posited last year. However, equity markets were very strong last year, aiding the value of Berkshire’s investments. Unlike other insurers, Berkshire does not have a large portfolio of long-term bonds that were marked up with a decline in interest rates. Its fixed income investments are mostly in short-term Treasury bills.

Over the last two years, book value has grown by 11% annualized, a period over which the S&P 500 grew an above average 10% a year. I think 9% going forward is still a good estimate. Using this as the basis for expected growth in book value going forward, and a required 6% return from an investment in the shares, the multiple of book value representing fair value for Berkshire’s shares would be 9/6 = 1.5. Note that this 6% required return takes into account Berkshire’s large cash position and lower risk compared to most other equities.

Like last year, I will roll the valuation ahead by a year by basing it on expected book value at the end of 2020. So the multiple on trailing book value would be 1.5 * 1.09 = 1.635x. Multiplied by book value, this would indicate that the fair value for Berkshire’s B shares would be $285, offering more than 20% upside from the current $229 market price. This is not a precise valuation, but rather an estimate and a framework with which the reader can arrive at their own figure.

The company bought back $5 billion worth of shares in the fourth quarter of 2019 at a steadily increasing price (average of $204 in October and $222 in December for the B shares). This amounted to approximately 1% of the outstanding shares, with the company spending less than a quarter of its free cash flow. At the current price, I expect the company will continue to buy back a small amount of shares each quarter. Buffett comments in his letter that “In 2019, the Berkshire price/value equation was modestly favorable at times.”

Summary and recommendation

Berkshire Hathaway has an excellent track record over the last five decades of creating shareholder value. Its shares offer a low-risk investment option considering its large cash position of $125 billion in cash and short-term Treasury bills. I would recommend buying the stock at the current level of $229 per B share. If so inclined, you can partially hedge the position by selling the $250 strike calls to generate some income. For the mid June expiry, you can net approximately $2.50 per call, reducing your purchase price by this amount and limiting your gain in the next four months to 10%, or close to 33% annualized. A lower risk alternative is to sell the $210 strike puts, which will require less capital.

My recommendation to sell calls usually receives push-back from inveterate Berkshire fans. I would report that doing so and rolling them forward has resulted in solid gains as the stock has not moved up much in the last two years. I would add that given the larger upside I see in the shares this year versus in prior years, selling the calls is a less attractive proposition.

I see the company steadily reducing its share count, but being price-sensitive about repurchases. I don’t see the company being a buyer above the $250 level in the near term and more aggressive below $220 if business conditions remain the way they are.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.