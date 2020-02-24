Update On A Simple Way To Value Berkshire Hathaway

Introduction

In my article four years ago, I presented a simple way to value Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) based on a multiple of book value. It is independent of accounting distortions like the recent nonsensical rule dictating that companies take the unrealized gain/loss of securities through their income statement. (The company’s CEO, Warren Buffett simply says that he and his partner Charlie Munger disagree with the rule).

The valuation method I outlined requires just one fact (current book value), one assumption (expected growth in book value) and one expectation (required return). Every year, the articles have generated a robust discussion amongst readers, most of whom have been more optimistic than I have been. After a year in which book value grew by 23% but the shares rose only 11%, I believe my optimism may be beginning to catch up as I now see solid upside for the shares!

Update on valuation

In Berkshire’s results for 2019, we find that book value grew to $261,417 per A share or $174 per B share, 23% more than the prior year. This is considerably higher than the expectation of 9% that I had posited last year. However, equity markets were very strong last year, aiding the value of Berkshire’s investments. Unlike other insurers, Berkshire does not have a large portfolio of long-term bonds that were marked up with a decline in interest rates. Its fixed income investments are mostly in short-term Treasury bills.

Over the last two years, book value has grown by 11% annualized, a period over which the S&P 500 grew an above average 10% a year. I think 9% going forward is still a good estimate. Using this as the basis for expected growth in book value going forward, and a required 6% return from an investment in the shares, the multiple of book value representing fair value for Berkshire’s shares would be 9/6 = 1.5. Note that this 6% required return takes into account Berkshire’s large cash position and lower risk compared to most other equities.

Like last year, I will roll the valuation ahead by a year by basing it on expected book value at the end of 2020. So the multiple on trailing book value would be 1.5 * 1.09 = 1.635x. Multiplied by book value, this would indicate that the fair value for Berkshire’s B shares would be $285, offering more than 20% upside from the current $229 market price. This is not a precise valuation, but rather an estimate and a framework with which the reader can arrive at their own figure.

The company bought back $5 billion worth of shares in the fourth quarter of 2019 at a steadily increasing price (average of $204 in October and $222 in December for the B shares). This amounted to approximately 1% of the outstanding shares, with the company spending less than a quarter of its free cash flow. At the current price, I expect the company will continue to buy back a small amount of shares each quarter. Buffett comments in his letter that “In 2019, the Berkshire price/value equation was modestly favorable at times.”

Summary and recommendation

Berkshire Hathaway has an excellent track record over the last five decades of creating shareholder value. Its shares offer a low-risk investment option considering its large cash position of $125 billion in cash and short-term Treasury bills. I would recommend buying the stock at the current level of $229 per B share. If so inclined, you can partially hedge the position by selling the $250 strike calls to generate some income. For the mid June expiry, you can net approximately $2.50 per call, reducing your purchase price by this amount and limiting your gain in the next four months to 10%, or close to 33% annualized. A lower risk alternative is to sell the $210 strike puts, which will require less capital.

My recommendation to sell calls usually receives push-back from inveterate Berkshire fans. I would report that doing so and rolling them forward has resulted in solid gains as the stock has not moved up much in the last two years. I would add that given the larger upside I see in the shares this year versus in prior years, selling the calls is a less attractive proposition.

I see the company steadily reducing its share count, but being price-sensitive about repurchases. I don’t see the company being a buyer above the $250 level in the near term and more aggressive below $220 if business conditions remain the way they are.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit. Long and short ideas are discussed, and so are options to generate income. More than a hundred pre-screened ideas annually for your investment consideration! You can sign up for a free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.