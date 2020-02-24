2020 Wheat Expectations: Rising Prices Ahead

Investment Thesis

Wheat is a soft commodity that feeds the world. Bread is popular and is a staple in many households around the world. The main ingredient in bread is wheat. Wheat started the year strong, after recording low prices in early and mid-2019.

This soft commodity has periods of excessive volatility. In 2008, the highest price for this commodity was recorded, trading at $12 a bushel and in 2012 the commodity traded at $9.11 a bushel, these were the highest recorded prices for this soft commodity. Such price levels have not been seen since then.

The lowest price recorded since the surge was in 2016, trading at $3 a bushel, with the most recent high being recorded at $5.6 a bushel in August 2018.

Source: Macro Trends

In January 2020 wheat started the year with a price surge of $5.7 a bushel, and though the prices have decreased by 2.76% since the beginning of 2020 to $5.5 a bushel, I believe the prices will increase in 2020. First, the global demand for this soft commodity is expected to increase in 2020. Second, the tight wheat production and supply from major producers in 2020 will affect the prices.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors an alternative to indirectly invest in the soft commodity that feeds the world without the need for a futures contract.

Global Wheat Demand Expected to Increase in 2020

Global wheat production and utilization in the 2018/2019 season was at 732 million mt and 738 million mt respectively, a drop of 30 million mt in production and 5 million mt in utilization from its previous 2017/2018 season.

In May 2019 the USDA released the expected forecasts for the 2019/2020 season, it projected that global production would stand at 777 million mt and global demand would stand at 759 million mt an increase from the previous 2018/2019 season.

Source: U.S. Wheat Associates

Global wheat demand for the 2019/2020 season is expected to increase by 1.5%, 112 million mt tonnes from the previous 2018/2019 season. An increase in human consumption and feed use has an impact on the increase in global demand for the soft commodity.

Source: U.S.Wheat Associates

Wheat trade in 2019/2020 (June/July) season is expected to stand at 174 million mt, a 3.4% increase from the previous 2018/2019 season as demand for wheat in Asia increases.

Asia takes in 30% of the world’s wheat exports making it a very important market. In 2020 Asian wheat demand is expected to be above 310 million mt driven by growth in average income per person and an increase in demand for western products by young people rather than traditional rice-based products.

Consumption of wheat in Egypt is expected to increase in 2019/2020 due to population growth and an increase in demand for animal feed. Egypt’s population stands at 97.55 million, with an increase of 2 million people per year. I expect wheat demand to increase. Wheat demand is expected to increase to 20.4 million tonnes, up from its previous 20.1 million tonnes in the 2018/2019 season.

I believe wheat prices will go up as demand for the soft commodity is also increasing.

Tighter Wheat Production and Supply from Major Producers to be Expected

Russian wheat production for the 2019/2020 season is estimated at 73.5 million, a 3% increase from last season's output. Weather conditions and a probability of limiting exports will likely affect the 2019/2020 estimated output, likely lowering the projections. Winter in Russia remains unusually warm and dry for the winter grain sowing as the temperature is above the normal range. Lack of snow cover in some wheat-growing regions and lack of moisture in others may attribute to a low harvest in the second half of February.

Russia exported 25 million tonnes of grain including 20.6 million tonnes of wheat in the first half of the 2019/2020 season and is expected to export 45 million tonnes of grain in the 2019/2020 season, an 18% drop from the previous season. In January wheat prices were high at the Chicago March future (CBOT) as word spread that Russia may limit wheat exports. The Russian Agricultural Ministry wants to propose a non-tariff quota for grain exports of 20 million mt from January to June, which will be scrapped after June 30. The top priority of the ministry is to ensure the domestic consumption of wheat in Russia is preserved. If the government approves the non-tariff quotas, wheat prices will increase in 2020.

Source: U.S. Wheat Associates

The United States is also in a supply hole as wheat stocks are tight due to rising domestic use. Data released by the USDA for halfway through the US marketing year showed that stocks were currently at 1.83 million bushels, down 50 million bushels from the previous year, while all wheat ending stocks for 2019/2020 are lowered by 9 million bushels in account for domestic use.

Wheat acreage in the United States has been the lowest for the last two years, as farmers say wheat prices are poor and profit is non-existent. Wheat acreage in 2019 totaled 45.2 million a 5% decrease from the last planting season.

Source: AGPRO

Australia wheat production for the 2019/2020 season is set to drop due to a severe drought. Wheat production in Australia is expected to fall 11% as compared to the previous season. Hot dry weather across major wheat-producing regions has caused the major decrease in wheat production.

Bad weather conditions and reduced supply from major wheat-producing countries will lead to higher wheat prices in 2020.

Conclusion

I believe wheat prices will surge in 2020, as global demand is rising and global production and supply are tighter. Wheat output in India is expected to increase in 2020, though I believe the output will not meet global demand needs. Most countries are in fear of trading with China due to the coronavirus, as most fear the spread of the disease, putting all of this into account, I believe prices for this commodity will rise in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.