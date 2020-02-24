Hi-Crush Could Be Profitable Next Quarter

Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) has been decimated over the past couple of years as profits have plunged as sand pricing and volumes have potentially bottomed. A profitable quarter could be coming as soon as the next earnings report as sand volumes and pricing should both see a marked rebound with risks like the coronavirus possibly dwindling.

A profitable quarter combined with stock buybacks and growth in the company's cash position could easily offset long-term risks, including the company's debt load as the stock's risk/reward at this time is favorable in my opinion.

Hi-Crush's Kermit plant via its website

Hi-Crush stock had a horrible 2019 as just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong. The company managed to convert from a MLP to a C-Corp while sand pricing and volumes crashed causing a substantial drop in earnings. However, Hi-Crush might be prepared for a rebound in earnings that could get the stock back to levels where it was at in 2019 by the end of fiscal 2020.

Data by YCharts

According to Hi-Crush's Q4 press release, the company has guided that it expects to see a significant 15%-25% growth in sequential delivered sand volumes this upcoming quarter as sand demand rebounds. Q1 sand volumes appears to be trending towards 2.4-2.6 million tons of sand compared to only 2.1 million tons in Q4. This extra quarter to half a million tons of delivered sand means a potential ~$11.1 million - $18.5 million in additional revenues at the minimum based on last quarter's underwhelming $37 per ton average sale price. Hi-Crush's revenue in Q4 came in at $125.5 million meaning that increased sand volume alone next quarter could account for a ~9%-15% gain in sequential revenues for the company. Considering the company's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was only $7.2 million, an uptick in volumes could make a noticeable impact on earnings as long as the company keeps its costs down.

Besides higher expected quarterly sand volumes, Hi-Crush is also guiding for an increased contribution margin per ton, which is what the company really needs to turn profitable again next quarter. Price increases can already be seen according to the Producer Price Index for hydraulic fracturing sand according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Price increased from 60.9 in December of 2019 all the way up to 70 in January of 2020, an increase of ~15% in one month. Of course, this is just one month's data as February's pricing data and future data could average out to higher, lower, or approximately the same as January's prices.

However, a nice jump in prices is a sight for sore eyes for Hi-Crush investors as a 15% jump in prices over the quarter could mean contribution margin per ton could jump from Q4's unimpressive $9.02 back up to ~ $10.37 or a little under where it was for Q3 of 2019. Price per ton could jump from $37 a ton from Q4 back to around ~$42.50 a ton, right around $43 a ton where it was in Q3 of 2019. It's too early to tell, but a stable or additional price increase in February's PPI number could be reason all by itself for a nice run in Hi-Crush's stock as the company's current ~$80 million market cap is almost laughable in my estimation.

Data by YCharts

One of the factors helping to hold down pricing in the Permian in the back half of 2019 was a shortage in pipeline space as takeaway capacity struggled to keep up with demand. This bottleneck issue, what remains of it, is being rapidly resolved with major new pipelines coming online quarterly.

Slide from BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research estimates

This capacity expansion should allow oil that is produced in the basin to be distributed to major hubs at market prices without it getting stuck in the Permian at discounted levels. An increase in sand demand at this time should result in a larger increase in sand pricing as oil companies continue to have greater abilities to get their oil to market at competitive prices as takeaway capacity continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

Hi-Crush is also not passing up the opportunity to grab some cheap shares at this time as it continues to strengthen its balance sheet. Hi-Crush repurchased 348,653 common shares in its latest quarter for ~$0.2 million helping to put a floor underneath the stock as it worked its way under $0.60 a share just recently (where I also bought a few shares myself at $0.57 a share).

Data by YCharts

This share repurchase program by management confirms its long-term strategy to deliver value to shareholders as it continues to believe the company will be sound even in this suboptimal pricing environment.

Even as Hi-Crush was opportunistically buying up additional shares, it was able to grow its cash cushion significantly over the quarter as its cash position grew to $57.6 million up ~19% from last quarter's $48.4 million position.

Slide from Hi-Crush's Q4,2019 Presentation

Risks

The problem for Hi-Crush over the coming years mainly is investor concern with its $450 million debt load which is due August of 2026. Investor's need to be cognizant though that the year 2026 is a long, long, long ways away for a cyclical market where Hi-Crush potentially just needs one good turnaround in pricing and volumes to pay off parts of and/or extend out its debt maturity. Here is a look at how Hi-Crush has been doing in earnings and revenues the past three years, before the bottom recently dropped out, as it had over $80 million in adjusted EBITDA as recently as Q2, 2018's earnings report.

Data by YCharts

Another risk to Hi-Crush regaining profitability in the next quarter is its semi-annual interest payment due in February of 2020 which should cost the company ~$11.8 million based on previous payments. Hi-Crush could also be overstating its volume guidance for the next quarter or sand prices in the Permian could tumble again after the latest upbeat month's pricing. Political concerns might mount, as it is an election year, and the fracking industry might become a talking point amongst candidates for good or for bad. Finally, the infamous COVID-19 virus could create a huge downturn in global oil demand if it goes global in any significant way. Fortunately for the world, it appears as if the virus is being moderately contained at this point although it will be months before that plays out. A cessation of virus concerns over the first half of 2020 could lead to a jump in oil demand in the back half of 2020 (catchup demand) but that remains very speculative at this point.

Hi-Crush could theoretically return to profitability next quarter as management has guided for both a significant increase in delivered sand volumes and pricing over the current quarter. Pricing is already showing a nice uptick as the company continues to build its cash cushion while opportunistically repurchasing shares at a massive discount to where share prices could be if the market wasn't pricing it for bankruptcy. Risks abound though as the company's debt position could seem insurmountable to many investors especially as the global economy should see lag effects from the COVID-19 virus over the course of 2020. High risk means high potential rewards as a return to profitability and a path to debt repayment and/or extension could have the stock heading back towards the $3 a share level it was at less than a year ago pretty rapidly. I continue to be long Hi-Crush with a 5-year investment plan as the U.S. continues to forge ahead as a global energy leader. I continue to look to opportunistically add additional shares sub $0.60 a share as I believe that makes a great level to bring down the average cost of my shares. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.