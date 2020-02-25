PagerDuty On Value Alert (Podcast Transcript)

Akram's Razor explains why he's taken the other side of the trade, and why the moat for PD has held up versus new entrants.

This week's topic, we're visiting an old short idea for Akram, PagerDuty. Before we launched this podcast, we spoke about Akram's PagerDuty short, that's ticker symbol, PD on Behind the Idea, a different Seeking Alpha podcast last July. The company looked stuck between a rock and a hard place, given its valuation and the threat of Atlassian and other competitors in the on-call space.

The short call worked and the stock traded 50% lower by November, more or less the level it's at now. What's that I hear? Is that the other side of the trades music? Did Akram outcome recently go long the stock, and if so, why? We're going to look at the elements of the short thesis and how that may have paved the way for a long idea here and why we're at that position.

Before we begin a quick disclaimer and disclosure. The Razor's Edge is a podcast in Seeking Alpha's The Investing Edge channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. We'll disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast. But Akram is long PD and I don't think I'm long any of the SaaS names that might come up. We're recording this on February 14.

So Akram, good morning.

Akram's Razor: Good morning Daniel.

DS: So yeah, so you, as part of your once upon a time and tech piece from last year you followed up with a presentation on why PagerDuty was short and it was essentially, as I understood it based on three things. It was based on the increasing, the fact that the Greenfield part of SaaS, software-as-a-service was kind of over and there was increasing competition in overlapping verticals. And specifically Atlassian had bought Opsgenie, you had -- I think you mentioned, Splunk had VictorOps.

There was another competitor called xMatters. There was some gaming going around PagerDuty's pricing. It wasn't clear how much customer concentration they had, who was getting the right price. So that was a question mark as far as what their true durable growth might be. And then their valuation was pretty high. The valuation will get to us, that's obvious, the stock trades about $21 a share. It was at in the high-40s I think when you covered it.

But let's go into the competition. What do you think? You were concerned about the competition, about six to nine months ago? What is your -- what are you hearing now? Or what is your take on the space for PagerDuty?

AR: Well, look, competitively, if you go back to the whole broader strokes at once upon a time in tech, in software, the challenge was that you had a lot of these smaller, more point-product focused type, we could call it point product, I guess, software names going public at very high valuations, that made the other names in software look relatively very attractive.

If we go back at the time, you're comparing Salesforces to Zoom and CrowdStrike and Slack multiples out the gate, stuff like Dropbox, which had gone through their issues. And, PagerDuty kind of fit into that very neatly. And the timing wise, for when they were IPOing was coinciding with an uptick in competition from public SaaS companies. In this case, both on the monitoring and also on the collaboration end, between Splunk on monitoring and Atlassian on collaboration.

So the argument was pretty straightforward, that you had a, what was it probably a 25 times sales stock at the time with competitors coming in, that had significantly greater resources, established customer penetration. And that would be kind of problematic, slow down the growth. They also had a dynamic where they changed their pricing structure tiers in the pre-IPO window. So I guess it was one of the changes in October of '18 -- October-November '18.

So I mean, that whole landscape, in that space will kind of -- settled out around the late summer, early fall of '18. I think VictorOps was acquired by Splunk in June.

DS: Could you just remind us what is the space specifically there? They're on call. So they're basically what, they're providing alerts to IT teams.

AR: The core, the core market is DevOps, IT teams on-demand services and essentially being on call. And this shifting culture in tech of -- you build it, you run it, you own it. So engineers essentially being on call for all services that they're responsible for 24/7. That because outages are financially unacceptable. The losses you suffer from even the slightest downtime, whether it's in e commerce, streaming, any type of services you think about.

DS: This is basically an invention of the SaaS era, right? Because before when you have on-premise software, you might have patches or you might have buggy software, but because it's all distributed, you need to be all the more plugged into this stuff.

AR: Yeah, if you look at micro services, and you've distributed your architecture, there are benefits to it. And one of the drawdowns is you have to monitor everything. And they are a secular play on that. The people who started it, they got the idea from essentially being on PagerDuty when they were at Amazon.

So they took essentially, what was that concept and turned it into a SaaS. And they did -- they've done really well from a first mover advantage. They're definitely the only real player in the space up, until the point when we had done the short thesis. The revenue of the competitors was negligible. I think Atlassian did recently disclose the numbers on when they acquired Opsgenie, I think, the deferred revenue that they'd bought was $1.5 million. Opsgenie was tiny, probably paid over 20 times revenue for that.

So very small in comparison to PagerDuty, and VictorOps also very small. So yeah, PagerDuty has had the most significant market share in that space. And the thesis was that here comes Atlassian. They can make it free, they can make it cheap. Splunk can integrate it with monitoring and pricing being really aggressive, because look, PagerDuty has really high gross margins. On paper it looks really nice. If you look at the 60 plus software SaaS cloud companies, they are number one, as far as gross margins. They're literally right at the top of the list.

So it's a business that, in theory will provide you significant operating leverage over time. You got to be thinking really high EBITDA margins.

DS: But in theory if you can have such high gross margins, it means there's probably -- the first counter reaction is that there's probably not a lot proprietary or special there, because, unless it's --

AR: Exactly, which is what we go back to, which was the initial short thesis is it's a Twilio hackathon app. You're just waking somebody up. And it's part of an incident resolution process. If you just think about the core on call functionality. I'm literally setting up a triage, of ring this person, SMS that person or call that person and this sequence is that when an incident happens. And then you're hopping on Slack, or you're doing a Zoom conference. You're using JIRA Service Desk to ticket the incident, post incident mortems, and so on and so forth.

So it's part of a process that involves several other collaboration/IT service management applications. And the argument is that once someone like Atlassian comes in there, they can integrate these things more. And they could essentially give it away for free in theory, which makes your life a lot harder.

DS: And so we can kind of guess where you're going to go based on you having a position but what -- how did this play out? Why do you not -- is this not playing out?

AR: Look, they cut the pricing really aggressively.

DS: They being Atlassian and --

AR: Atlassian and then followed by Splunk. And they were running the promotions on the website with a calculator for volume discounts and how low they're basically willing to go. And you pretty much had the assumption that this is going to be extremely problematic for PagerDuty.

And in terms of my research, it really hasn't been. So what, what I ended up doing was talking to customers, essentially a check up on how things have fared almost a year later. These presentations were like May. I started doing these calls in January. And I was just very surprised from the customer calls on -- I guess, really how sticky the on-call product is once it's in place. And to a degree the network effect they've kind of had as being a first mover leader. I guess if you wanted to sum it up in that.

Because we look at this application, and it's so easy to build, how are they charging $30 plus a month per user, three times are nearly what Microsoft Office is going for. And that they're going to see pricing pressure. And you had the evidence in terms of Atlassian advertising that their enterprise offering is $29.99. And these guys had an enterprise offering at $99.99. And since then they've changed things multiple times. They changed the pricing on the enterprise, they pulled it, to call us, then they came back and then they just rebranded everything into digital operations package.

So I would say that they -- the competition has forced them to rethink or reposition somewhat how from a self-serve standpoint they advertising the product. There's definitely an impact there. But if you talk to engineers, you get a resounding -- this is not something we were looking to replace type of response.

DS: Well, it's the nature of the product is essentially that it is, it's basically, we've got to fix something and you don't want to mess around with that part of the process.

AR: Yeah, so that's definitely I would say the strongest argument. I talked to someone at a lead person, arguably one of probably PagerDuty's biggest customers, massive software company. And he was just walking me through the fact that on a major, major incident, you have 1 million types of alerts going off that you would even blow out PagerDuty's API gateway.

So they have their own homegrown element to handle something of a catastrophic incident scale. But his emphasis was that it's so deeply integrated in what they do -- and this person was telling me that they're only using it for on call. So they're not using the greater bundle because PagerDuty is giving you this event intelligence, modern incident response, they're upselling. And that by the fact that they sit as a central nervous system, they've been collecting so much data on incidents, that they have predictive AI basic abilities, AI Ops. And they're selling that to customers, in the sense that not just response but actually proactively being able to anticipate something going wrong before it happens.

So that is a message from a product standpoint that they're trying to get across and that we're not this one trick pony just paging people who are on call, we're not, we're not a digital pager. But with respect to the actual core on call product, and talking to this customer, he was just like it's philosophically, you don't mess with your fire alarm unless it breaks. So because a product like this has tons of integrations, once you install it, and you integrate it with all your other applications that you're monitoring, replacing it is laborious. And it's in theory, I guess, disruptive to day-to-day operations that it's just not something you're looking to do, which is from a product standpoint, a good position to be in, if not really, maybe the best.

I had one of them tell me, it's literally the last thing we would consider replacing.

DS: So that's -- there are a couple things that come to mind there -- a colleague of mine, Marc Pentacoff wrote an article on PagerDuty and talks -- who sort of quoted the company's calls and they talked about the integrations, they also talked about the neutrality, which we've talked about in the past within the context of Roku and a couple other companies. But the idea of, maybe they're sort of a neutral player here. And so they -- you can integrate them with Atlassian or I'm going to get this wrong as far as the integrations, Atlassian or slack or whatever else that you need, and they can kind of operate on their own. So I wonder if that's part of it. But then the other thing I wonder is if you're hearing anything, as far as new business because it makes sense that they'd be tough to dislodge. But and they say -- then another thing that in that article, they say that they are not seeing competition with the large enterprise.

I'm curious if you're hearing anything about do any of these new competitors crowd them out in terms of bringing new people on? Or are they still kind of is their win rate still pretty strong? Or what you hear?

AR: Well, what the company tells you, which is the only thing we have to go on officially, is that they're in good shape and they don't have competition at the let's call it the enterprise level. They pretty much say that they see no competition. But I think definitely at the larger enterprise level, that's true. I haven't been able to find anything of note there. It's -- they're in as of last quarter 58 of the Fortune 100. And they're in almost 48% of the Fortune 500. So would you consider the penetration there at scale, they're the best choice. If you throw off a brand name, they're using it. That's definitely where they have good position.

And for them it's about expanding within those places where they already have presence. And that's just kind of natural thing that from being the first mover that works in their favor. So I don't think when you think of new business for them, it's really a big deal on new logos. But more so the just organic secular growth story that goes on and on call on demand and monitoring. And as that expands within the enterprises where they're already at, the seat counts go up.

DS: So one of the other, I want to get into what that might mean for some of these other competitors, because that was an interesting part of our last conversation about this. But first, you've talked about the pricing before and how they sort of, you said they, I forget if they dropped the pricing before their IPO, or if they raised it, and they kind of played some games as far as how they publicized their price.

AR: They changed the tiers, is what they did. So they pulled certain functionality that existed in one tier out and moved it into another and they sweetened the highest tier by bundling it their -- I think visibility, intelligence and incident response, add ons into the enterprise. That was the first thing they did, which they now call digital operations.

So they took something out of the core one, lowered that price. They gave you something else in the other one, kicked that price up. And from a pre-IPO standpoint, the argument was, at least at the time that this would impact dollar-based net retention. It would boost it before IPO, because you're almost catalyzing seat expansion, that better pricing with pre-existing functionality before this change.

Yeah, so that's, if you want to look at what's been critical of the stock from when they last reported, and what the analysts focused on is the dollar-based net retention dipping to 128%. And I think it's been as been as high as 140%. So that was something that was focused on as a concern from the sell side. And the way they addressed that, that the argument was that they had weaker sales productivity, because they on-boarded a lot of new reps who are not as productive as the existing reps, and in general just noise. They have not commented on the fact that maybe they're just competing against tougher numbers.

Also, they did churn off Splunk and Atlassian, who move to the products they acquired. So it's kind of natural. Going back to the short, that was part of the -- it's a gimme. Those numbers are going to go down, and those are numbers that the sell side focuses on. And in narrative, momentum-based tech investing, when a key metric that's tracked, starts going in the wrong direction, you get exaggerated stock price movement; that seems to go in that direction, even if it's only temporary or really not that much indicative of anything in the sense that it was boosted before the IPO. And it's just kind of leveling off, a 128% is still really good from a net dollar retention basis. But if the stock is going to work, you want to see that going in the other direction.

DS: Right.

AK: Particularly when you're dealing with high valuation stocks.

DS: So the short of it is that you think that that's played out and given that they're holding on competitively, it just hasn't now that you're kind of over the tough comp, it hasn't really been a major, it doesn't look like it'll be a major factor or will continue to go in the wrong direction.

AK: Yeah, I don't think it's going to be a major problem. It's tough to figure out where it settles, but I would assume north of 120, around there. Whether that's going to get -- it's a tricky stock in the sense of getting super excited about it. It's not going to grow at an eye popping growth rate for a short period of time. That was also part of the short thesis, what I would say has changed in my view, is that it will grow, at let's call it a 20% type CAGR for an extended period of time, from a secular dynamic. They’re now starting to do -- they have a pilot with a municipality, a top 20 they called out on their call, and I think they maybe they're doing another one with power and water. You've got them entering into customer service from an on call standpoint, security ops. So it's the use cases for on demand and it as far as supporting digital services with micro service type architecture is, it's just -- it's a great secular theme. This is not something that's going to shrink. It's just going to continue to grow.

DS: That's where I wanted to jump in about the other, when you had framed this the first time, you had made this a point that this was sort of an imperative for I don't know, if you put it in those terms, but for Atlassian to, and other peers, let's say Splunk, or whoever else to make sure that PagerDuty didn't expand their beachhead, because then all of a sudden, that really affects what they're able to do in the long-term. And so they kind of had to knock out or limit PagerDuty before they took up too much territory. And it seems like that hasn't played out, as you've said so what does that mean for…?

AK: Yeah, correct. So that's where you -- that's when you look at this thing and you say, because in existing clients that are so sticky and because their existing client base is the Blue Chip enterprises, their ability to expand the upsell and cross sell is going to be tough to overcome.

DS: So it's -- they're kind of just going to have to deal with it, is what you're saying.

AK: Yeah, I'm just saying that from a standpoint of displacing them, which I mean, you can slowdown the growth and there's obviously competitors in the market now. Opsgenie did call out that they added a 1,000 customers and they were, Opsgenie did get and recently released report the Okta business 2020 app statistics they called out Opsgenie as the second fastest grower behind Snowflake. It had them up 170%.

But you've got to take that with a grain of salt because Opsgenie, its base is negligible. And they initially Atlassian had Jira Ops, which they essentially folded into Opsgenie. So it's statistically speaking, maybe a misleading data point, as far as getting excited about it, because from a logo standpoint, I really have not seen notable wins for Opsgenie.

DS: So I think we're setting up to kind of talk about valuation more. We’re talking about, let's say, that PagerDuty has sort of established their beachhead, they've got 120% plus dollar retention rate, which essentially, correct me if I'm misunderstanding but essentially means that they're up selling at a 20% rate a year or better. And so -- and not losing customers, so that's, maybe not let's say CrowdStrike or whatever but.

AK: I mean that's net of churn, yes.

DS: Right, so net of churn there, they're adding 20% plus revenue from their existing customers, so they don't even need to win new customers to have a decent growth rate. And again, not a CrowdStrike or a Zoom or whatever, but a decent growth rate. And they're trading at something close to six times forward EV to sales, and they're pretty close to free cash flow, even. I think they're just under free cash flow even and so that's sort of the setup. Is that essentially where this becomes interesting or are you seeing other things here or seeing this differently as far as PagerDuty from the long side now?

AK: Well, when we get into the valuation, that's obviously a huge driver here. You look at where the stock is trading today, $21. You're against, current consensus estimates for this coming year. Let's look, you're in the five times EV range, five to six, essentially speaking on a forward multiple basis. Show me what SaaS names are trading there, even remotely in the neighborhood.

We couldn’t argue, if SaaS valuations were half where they are today. That's justified. But look at where valuations have gone in the last two months. That's obviously part of the challenge. As far as there's no doubt that there are some concerns that you're -- comes with on investing in anything in software. And in this case, it's just, how big is your TAM, how fast you grow. But how they’re trading right now at eight times trailing revenue with 85% gross margins and 37% revenue growth last quarter.

DS: What do you think -- what is the market still, is it still all about that net dollar retention number going the wrong direction or what? Because it's been kind of, like I said, for the last three months, it's sort of been in the since I guess the last report, it's been in the same range. What do you think?

AK: I would say the stock has been actually notably weaker the last two weeks. The only notable piece of news I think that came out since then was the Okta report on Opsgenie. There was also a couple days ago TechCrunch article on Facebook, Workplace Co-Founder starting a company to put fires out called maybe Kibana, or something, I don't remember what it was called.

DS: Kibana something – Kibana is existing. I feel like Kibana might be. We actually use them. I feel like they might be part of Elastic, I might confuse them with something else.

AK: So something else, there's so many names here, even I get confused. But the -- I've read the article and I saw that they raised the money and when I was reading it, their argument was, we're going do more than just alert you, and it's a whole comprehensive solution. And you’re late to the party, because you got to go get people who are already adopted something, to start changing who -- it turns out when it comes to this type of product, it's just not a priority.

DS: By the way, the company I think you're referring to is Kintaba.

AK: Kintaba, there you go, close

DS: Yeah, I know. There's another company in here called Asana. Apparently blockchain is involved here. So your mileage may vary.

AK: Asana is what's his name, Zuckerberg’s --

DS: Dustin Moskovitz, yeah.

AK: Yeah, Co-founder. That's your Atlassian competitor.

DS: So.

AK: Yeah, I mean, there's -- so those are your negatives. Another negative to think about, if you're going to be very short term oriented is, their quarter did closed January 31. And since the quarter close, the stock has been trading really shitty. And I've seen this a lot of times in stocks where maybe the results weren't fantastic. And there's leakage.

And you got to be thinking with an IPO, that's possibly even worse, because maybe people aren't as sophisticated in how it trades and they just think our numbers are good, but not great. And Wall Street was upset about this last quarter that they're not going to get super enthused about this. So maybe sell the stock because there's the other argument also is negative momentum. This is a momentum market and until the negative momentum breaks, you will get these stocks that just can occasionally trade way out of line with the sector. But pay attention when, when a name diverges from a sector.

This is the worst performing name other than Jumia. Both of them were shorts I did. Both of them actually IPOed on the same day. And I know we were talking about earlier, both of them have Andre Iguodala as an investor, which is kind of funny. But this thing over six months is down 40%, 50%. So it's glaring in terms of the underperformance. I understand Jumia’s problem as a business that's -- and where it was trading that it deserves to trade where it trades. And that was part of the thesis there that was just like this thing is a joke, can't take it seriously.

But my short thesis on PagerDuty, just nothing fundamentally wrong with a business on attractive secular theme but we were making the valuation was way out of whack. And the setup was horrible. You don't want to buy one of these where they just boosted everything into the IPO and they're going hit to a drag post IPO public market trading, like Slack. Slack kind of went public at peak Microsoft Teams hype.

But look at Slack the last couple weeks. It's shaking it off. Slack is -- means up another 4% today. It's been up a lot, the last two weeks. You're approaching kind of 40% rally in the stock in three weeks. And there's been nothing material.

DS: That rumor over IBM, but yeah.

AK: That was just stupid. Okay, it's been well known that IBM has been a customer for ages. And you could figure that out in two seconds. What I don't think they clarified really well was how much did the -- they had put IBM at like 160,000 or something customers, users -- active users. And supposedly now it's going to the full 350K. But they don't tell you, what are the actives though it's been made available to every IBM user. So how much have you essentially expanded within IBM.

Because, adding the rest of IBM's users is effectively speaking like adding an IBM, because the company is that big. Oracle went wall to wall with them. And it's smaller than IBM. I think it's in the 120,000 range or something on users.

But that's something that you look at. If Slack’s stock is going to bounce back 40% then it's not like these Microsoft teams, bundled with Office concerns have gone away. And Slack was already expensive. It's not, despite its hit, you're still looking at a high 20 trailing multiple now. It did get down to the point where maybe it was at the low of the year, I think Slack was about 15 times forward.

So when you look at PagerDuty, okay, fine. If you can alleviate the competitive concerns, just to the degree that hey, you're not knocking these guys out in a Fortune 500 and because they're already embedded there they're going to grow 20% CAGR for five years by like stock.

DS: And you'd mentioned that before.

AK: Compared to Everbridge, Everbridge overlaps here. They do some IT alerting, and their core business is 60% population alerting, essentially notifications SMS and whatnot. And if PagerDuty traded like Everbridge, it's 100% upside from here and they are roughly the same size on a revenue base. One's going to do about, close to $170 million, one's going to do about $200 million for this year. And PagerDuty last quarter was 37% organic growth.

Everbridge’s most recent quarter is, I'd say, 28%, 29% organic growth, a little bit higher with the acquisition they did, 32% to 33%. But organically growing slower, much lower gross margins, you're talking about 60% versus 85% for PagerDuty. Slack Everbridge's multiple on PagerDuty and PagerDuty is a $40 stock.

DS: What are you watching for? Is this sort of a relative value just hold until things shake out or are you looking -- you're kind of a little concerned about the quarter just from that sort of due diligence.

AK: Well, my point on the quarter with where it's trading is who really cares right now, if you're buying it down here. They delivered results in mid-December. So you're talking they were halfway through the quarter already when they gave you their guidance. When you consider the way SaaS companies work, it's hard to miss by much. And it's not like they gave you some aggressive guide. So I don't necessarily think this is a company you're talking about some notable negative surprise. You can't rule anything out at the end of the day, in terms of maybe they're light a million dollars from what people were hoping for. But it's not trading at $40.

DS: You've got a little bit more room for mistake, margin.

AK: Well, if you -- the goes back to what we're just discussing with Slack, or Zoom or any name, there's just been arbitrary re-rates. The market seems to cycle through these. Okay, so Slack was maybe the worst trading of the bunch in the space for the last six months. And even when we had this really nice rally start January and people are buying your service now is and Atlassians and COPAS and Rings and all these other names that have been a very positive momentum.

And then you have ones that were kind of in the middle, a Twilio or whatnot. But Slack was at the bottom 100% because every day someone's bitching or concerned about Microsoft teams and what's going on there. And the announcements that come out of them. So that stock managed to shake that up. And when you look at that, comparatively speaking to PagerDuty I'm less concerned about PagerDuty’s competition than I am about Slack.

DS: Okay, that's a good comparison.

AK: So if you were to think about it from that standpoint, that because one, I'm going to be using a lot more users for everybody doing chat. And, you got to think these things do overlap too. As the chat apps expand, that's more people who can resolve incidents with workplace chat. And that makes it very easy to add more people into on call, because the primary tool, for incident response resolution tends to be Slack, at least DevOps engineers.

So, when you when you think about that, and you say, Okay, well, Slack is re-rating significantly higher, and PagerDuty is getting up.

DS: So it's essentially just, it's there's not like a catalyst, it's just at some point the market has to -- it's just going to figure it out again, and grade on the same curve, that they're grading some of these other companies.

AK: Look, what I mean, going back to what you were saying earlier about neutrality, this is an ideal acquisition candidate. It's not hard to look at this name and say, it works really well as part of a broader suite being sold. Why do you have sales reps just selling this product when let's say if ServiceNow bought it, the ServiceNow rep consult everything ServiceNow is selling in IT Service Management. And now ServiceNow is doing a lot more in ops, and they buy a little AI ops startup. The monitoring space is hot.

You’ve seen how well Splunk and Datadog have been doing. There's no doubt everyone's in love with that theme. So when you look at it, at where it trades right now.

DS: Yeah, and that's where I know, I always come back to the same sort of boring non-tech themes, but I do -- the fact that they're not burning a ton of cash. They've got a healthy balance sheet. They've -- they should have some control over their own destiny, assuming that they've managed to hold their own competitively, which is where?

AK: Well, look, this is -- will be significantly free cash flow positive company. That's not an issue. What I'm saying is that if you bundled this in a bigger software company that subscription revenue is going right to the bottom line.

DS: Yeah, it totally makes sense.

AK: Because having this -- having this sales overhead, and R&D overhead, spread up, across this product. You got to think about how they grow. They get into a place and you may have one small team and then another small team. And there is an element where they'll get a customer that may take up to 10,000 users and that's very step function for them, where they decided to just expand it and roll it out significantly.

So you can't really look at this thing from a very linearity smooth standpoint in the way some other software companies may grow, because what moves the needle for them is a significant use case expansion inside an already established customer. Because the product integrations are already there, you're doing the monitoring again. It's just if you're going to expand it when you start thinking about hey this can be used by a customer service team or a security team, that when one of those decisions is made, and you add a significant amount of users, you may get a spike.

And that's where you get into the noise of the way these stocks trade because, when you look at how they guide, and what they've been delivering. This is a company that if revenues coming ahead by a $1 million dollars, or $1.5 million the stocks significantly jumps, which seems ridiculous, because what are you doing at quarter, you're up to $40 million, $44 million, $45 million, you get a quarter where you sign a significant deal and the thing re-rates 30% higher.

So you're kind of -- you're playing that game with a stock like this, where you're not modeling it from a standpoint of, when you think about it from a short perspective, and you say, okay, well, they want this large deal, and that's a tough comp. And the organic rate is tougher, and pricing plays into factor. But you can flip that around from the long perspective and say, well, every once in a while they're going to have a quarter where they do significantly better than expected, because they're so sensitive to one decent deployment here and there, at the size, and that moves the needle.

So I think that's one thing when you look at it. You have to be comfortable with the long-term story. And the long-term story in monitoring, and on demand services and just, the pervasiveness of on call in digital transformations, is very strong. And that's where you go back to the very beginning when you talk to the customers and, I talked to 10 Fortune 500 customers, and most of them were Fortune 100 and you just come away saying nobody's going to be replacing this to save $300,000. This is not a priority for these Blue Chip enterprises.

And it's a product where, I had one guy who actually made a good point. This is like every DevOps, engineer's startup dream of, why didn't I think of that? It's so easy, right? I can just build this thing and there's been a lot of little ones that have been built. It's just -- it's not hard to build it in theory to create a paging app with rules. And on top of I guess, Twilio API, and you think that you do that, and you've created a $1 billion business. And the reality is, and this person pointed out, is that, and he's even, he even told me that he had a mutual friend with a startup, come and be like, hey, would be willing to do this for you guys. And it's like, dude, that not happened.

You're better off focusing on anything else, because we -- there's a reliability element, when you put something like this in place that you don't want to experiment with something else, particularly a startup, once it's already there. Because you're disrupting your operations, if anything goes wrong.

So when you go back to this network effect argument, which I've been skeptical of on them in the first place, because so many people, so many people enterprises are getting into the DevOps culture, for their business transformations, when they hire, they hire from these Blue Chip Tech companies, engineers to build out this functionality. And what were those engineers using? They were using PagerDuty. And when they make their selection, they're biased to go in that direction, because they're familiar with it, they know it's reliable. They know what's best in class.

So if you're Goldman Sachs and you're going this direction of it, they'd call out there two investment banks, and two of the top three defense contractors sign up as customers. And when you think about it, from what they what they're saying on the call, as far as their competitive positioning and that they're seeing no competition and then you talk to actual people using the product or responsible for building out this organization, or whatever you want to call it, transformation within companies that haven't typically adopted this stuff. They -- it makes sense that the incumbent, where I can say, Disney and Netflix and Electronic Arts, and a Wal-Mart and Royal Caribbean Cruise lines and blah, blah, blah are all using our product, it's a hard sell to be say, hey, try our version, which is 40% less, but just as good.

Our concern here is that this thing never goes down and never has an issue. And that was part of the thesis that once you once an Atlassian steps in and buys an OpsGenie people get more comfortable with Atlassian behind it. But you still have this pervasiveness to overcome, where they're already embedded. And I think that's the challenge. And I don't see how and just when you think about startups, I just don't see how you make progress over time when they're already in that position.

DS: Yes, it's really interesting, just when you step back and look at the evolution of this thesis, and valuation is always the easiest thing to kind of point out. And that's why, you mentioned not going for strict valuation shorts. And I think that's a common mistake to just short on valuation. And likewise, value traps are just the same. It's just interesting when you get into that competitive dynamic and sort of the stickiness and the primacy of their business and how important that is to companies who have gotten used to it, and just in our SaaS world, where everything is delivered through the cloud and everything and we expect 24X7 uptime and reliability, this is something that makes it really important.

Obviously, there are other services that are important as well, but so yes, really interesting to see how this thesis has kind of turned around.

AR: I think also when you're looking from investing in today's landscape, and just raw momentum that has gone on in software, and you think, hey, let me buy something that I'm more likely than not going to make money on, if I'm holding it in 6 to 12 months, because right now, it's had this issue and that issue and these concerns and I'm paying, you're paying essentially a non-SaaS multiple.

So it's one of those where, that's why when you go back to Everbridge or when you go back to Slack, you're like, look, we can have this debate on how fast it's going to grow and the metric pressure in comparison to the year-over-year numbers. But it's not trading anywhere near where that's kind of relevant. So at the current price of $21, I can still make an argument that if this -- the sensitivity of this thing changes in the other direction, it can be as high as 50% to 100% higher, based on an easy comparison in terms of a company like Everbridge.

Everbridge is a straightforward comp. Differences is, it's not a recent IPO. So it's got a different type of investor base in it. And I think that's something to overcome today in SaaS is that there's so many software names you can buy, that the ones that run into issues when they're not working, will trade at significantly distressed multiples for stretches that seemingly make no sense.

And if you talk to investors, they're like, I don't want to own Value SaaS. Why would I own Value SaaS when I can go buy Zoom? Or why would I own Value SaaS when can go buy ServiceNow. When I just know -- I know they're growing, I know they're executing, I can't see anything in the immediate term that disrupts that. And I'm going to stick with that till one day they miss by a hair on something and the stock falls 20%.

So it's -- I think it's the, it's the way investors approach these that, that's when you get these opportunities to look at where -- is this a broken business? It's not a broken business, then I can buy it here, and I'm probably going to have to endure maybe one or two more quarters of digestion. But if it starts working, I can make 50% versus the hot names right now how you going to make 50% of them in six months, considering they rallied, 30%, 40%, 50% in the last 60 days.

You could have bought Zoom in the low 60s, it's 90. So and this is a stock where nothing changes, people are comfortable with it. Slack, it was 20, it's now 28. And again, nothing's really changed in the narrative. But for whatever reason, people start to feel more comfortable with the fact that Microsoft Teams isn't going to kill it. And we're kind of over that. And once the stock starts trading with the view that, hey, that's really kind of not that big of a deal anymore you make money.

So I don't know what triggers it. That's for sure. It's definitely the way it's traded. And it's also not exactly the most liquid name, either. So that that's another thing where you can kind of get an exaggerated move. But people love the CEO too. A woman, Jennifer Tejeda, good reputation, definitely is celebrated. And that's really had no effect either.

I do wonder, if they have considered selling the business. Because I can't see how -- and I've had conversations on this -- even some of the competition is surprised that ServiceNow hasn't just come in and bought this, because where it's at, and now with ServiceNow's valuation, where it's at, you look at this, and you're like, what are you going to be paying. You could probably get a deal done for a $2 billion to $2.5 billion enterprise value, which is 40% to 75% stock upside for anyone buying it at this price. And I don't think you'd have a suitor who'd have an issue paying that.

DS: Yeah, I hear you. I think that's a good place to stop, because I think it kind of summarizes the -- where PagerDuty is, it's just kind of has some latent upside, if a couple things go right. And as you said, a lot of downside has already been deleted out.

AR: Yeah, look it's not sexy.

DS: Value SaaS.

AR: I don't think it's -- it's not one of those bulletproof, but I would also wouldn't -- I wouldn't go so far as lump it into -- Value SaaS is like Dropbox. And which has its pure controversy. This one, you're not looking at it and saying hey this is a runoff type of business and I'm paying this multiple and I buy this revenue. And I get this synergy and it adds up. This is still an extremely strong secular theme. This is a market that's just going to continually expand for the foreseeable future.

So when you look at it, it's more strategic than buying revenue, if you're a suitor. Because, they're already installed, we have an overlap. We're looking to get into this. We have good synergies that they're using our product and their product. And it's very easy for our sales reps to sell this on top of what they're selling. And that's makes them more efficient and better for our business. And it's an easy argument from, when you look at that point.

So you're not looking at it as I'm sucking out this like last few little puffs and I can milk this cash cow. Because in theory, that's the type of business that could be down the road. They should actually, as this use case continues to expand, they should have significantly more, what do you want to call it? I want to say leverage, but from a pricing power standpoint, if you become that product that nobody wants to mess with, and is being widely used in your enterprise, hiking your pricing 4% or 5% a year isn't an issue. Till the point where you get kind of expensive and someone says, well, what we need to really look at switching here because they've gotten too big.

DS: Okay. So disclosures, any other companies? Any other positions?

AR: No, I don't think we talked about anything else. No.

DS: And you're not short Everbridge is a…

AR: I'm not long Atlassian anymore, no, I'm not short Everbridge. I was short Everbridge in the summer on an event trade. But I haven't -- you can't be short sell stocks. You can't really be short, almost anything but energy. So that's kind of really been the story of the stock market, which is why at this juncture, it's like, I think you got a lot of people who look at the market and say, I'd like to short this, but I don't want to get my face ripped off. So I'll just wait.

And I don't think anyone can time the next time these valuations change again. Because it's just, it's drastic swings. If you consider from July to November and then from November to now in software. The unanimous drivers just the multiple where's it going? There's been very little that can be explained by individual business performance. But you do get these occasional ones like PagerDuty right now, where, yeah, business performance does stand out.

DS: Yeah. Well, that's probably the hardest type of market, where it's just about the multiple and how confident everybody is feeling.

AR: Yeah. Just moves around so much. Like we said, you can -- you've had a 40% movement in Slack in three weeks. And there's been no news. This thing didn't really react, their earnings were decent last time they reported, so a little bit concerned about billings and whatnot. But same story, how much of a threat and how much of a stunting of their growth is Microsoft? And the stock shook it off. And, I think, it does an element, where people just run out of things to buy and they move from one to the next to the next. You may have bought Zoom first and/or ServiceNow and Salesforce and Workday, and then you work your way down, that has a rally.

DS: Which is distracting, if your fundamentals book is looking to pick growing businesses or whatever, but…

AR: Well, how can you -- at this juncture, you look at a lot of these names. You got years of growth that's being priced in, and they're going to have to grow for years. And it's just going to be the next time the stock market valuation game changes. You're talking 40% potential changes and prices again. But nobody can predict that. We did -- you do have those points like last summer where, once upon a time in tech, and the opportunity was just there and everything was overheated. And it was the only sector that was really doing amazingly and the fans had not been as successful and yet you still had beaten down semiconductor names and so many other things.

And you got this massive correction, and some stuff has come back. Ironically, the best performing SaaS name really over the last six months, up until a couple of days ago when I looked was Salesforce. If you bought Salesforce six months ago you've outperformed everybody in and just about anything, maybe just now recently with the -- it's sharp little rebound, Alteryx. But you've outperformed the Atlassians you have outperformed the Service Nows, the Workdays, the zooms, obviously and CrowdStrikes and Slacks and without a doubt, right now the PagerDuty which is essentially trading my hair off of a 52-week low.

DS: Yeah. The leader kind of regaining its force I guess.

Okay. All right. Good stuff Akram. It is a really interesting, I always enjoy hearing how your -- you can take a trade, plays out and then you keep an eye on it and go the other way. And so…

AR: Well, look, when it comes to shorting there -- particularly if you do short, good businesses, it's not like when you're shorting, let's say something where the business model that you just think is completely broken or whatnot. But if you're shorting a business that you kind of understand, and it's a competitive dynamic that you are concerned about and you've got a first mover. You got to keep an eye on it.

And follow-up and check out, because, if that is priced in and it turns. And I've gotten -- and I've done this before, in the past, I was short Veeva, and then I went long Veeva. And one of the big things that turned me on Veeva was their progress involved. And the fact that is just competitively speaking in CRM, there was just -- there was nothing, which had been an early concern.

And well, once you got past that, and of course, the CRM 10 being what it was, when they had a new product that was working and you had this acquisition dynamic with EMC and Documentum and Orphan, they're going to do this again. And they're in a good position to do it. And they have a history of executing and you got to revisit the thesis and you flip it, because there is a dynamism element to this where there are management teams, they adapt, they make changes.

And this is not static, if you go back and you talk to people about a competitive dynamic, and you come away thinking, not only is competition, not really a near-term concern, it's also the other end of the spectrum, where this may be one of the least likely things to lose customers anytime in the near future. Well, that makes it very appealing. So, you have to revisit it, and if the data and the facts are telling you something else, and the valuation does start to make somewhat sense, you're going to flip the trade.

DS: Right, yeah. And obviously the work that you put in, there's -- it's also kind of helps you get into that dynamic. So…

AR: Yeah, you know what to look for, because you've framed one way. So you're essentially trying to tear apart your own argument. You have to be open minded to do that. Because you have to basically say, well, this thesis that I laid out then -- these points have played out to this degree, but this part of it is not playing out. And this is what I was focused on. And if that's not playing out, then the stock can recover. So might as well get out in front of it before other people figure that out.

DS: Yeah, absolutely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Akram's Razor is long PD and FB.

Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.