Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - February 23, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin continues its march forward. In addition to the filing detailing a 1.7% stake accumulated by AllianceBerstein, there were three separate Form 4 filings from senior employees detailing insider purchases. Although the total size of these purchases were not considered significant, it does indicate an increased positive expectation amongst shareholders. Whether the catalyst for this rise is a successful acquisition of the firm, or a successful turnaround plan remains to be seen. Either of these scenarios however will be welcomed by the speculators that have taken positions in the stock over recent weeks. The stock closed up for the week by $1.48 at $36.69 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital, a rise of 4.20% leaving the simple spread at 9.02%.

We maintain our analysis that this level appears to be a sweet spot for this merger spread. Whilst broader market fluctuations can still affect the spread movement, company specific news have driven the stock forward. Our active arbitrage strategy is performing beyond our initial expectations, reaping the benefits of the spread volatility. We shall continue in this vein for the foreseeable future.

Instructure (INST)

Instructure made a rare appearance in the largest movers this week. Traders were already aware of the increased offer from Thoma Bravo but it was during the week that the INST board granted its approval of the offer. A tender offer is scheduled to commence by Monday February 24, at the latest. This helped to lift the stock up by $1.17 at $48.83 against an offer of $27.20 from Thoma Bravo, a rise of 2.45% for the week leaving the simple spread at 0.35%.

Data by YCharts

INST had traded in the low $50's during the end of November. Since that time, a great deal of commentary has been ascribed to the possibility of a higher offer forthcoming. Unfortunately for those who bought during this time, that higher offer appears to have topped out at $49. Although we occasionally invest in these types of deal, we rarely speculate on the possibility of higher bids for exactly this reason. We have no position and it is extremely unlikely we shall initiate one in the future.

Kemet (KEM)

Kemet saw declines on Tuesday and Wednesday to become the week's worst performer. This was despite an overwhelming majority of shareholders supporting the acquisition at the extraordinary general meeting. The stock fell $0.19 to close the week at $26.12, or 0.80% against an offer price of $27.20 from Yageo. The simple spread has now widened to 4.13%. We have followed KEM for sometime and have indicated before that we would look to take a position on a pull back. With the spread at the level and ISS already advising "Support for the merger is warranted in light of the premium to the unaffected price, the reasonably thorough sale process, and the liquidity and certainty of value inherent in the cash consideration", this may be our chance. We shall look to open a positon in the coming week.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market took a breather this week as earnings season draws to a close. It was renewed fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus however that really spooked the markets. A stimulus package from the Chinese government was welcomed whilst simultaneously suggesting things could be worse than feared. What has been a robust earnings season up to this point was given a rude awakening when Apple (OTC:APPL) warned of lower revenues due to store closures in China. The severity of which remains to be seen in the knock on effect through the wider industry. By the close on Friday, during a shortened trading week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 1.23% to reverse last week's gain of 1.61%

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) started the week in a robust manner building on last week's rebound. However, a drop on Friday which looked to have been brought on by the broader market sell-off, looked at one point like it was going to wipe out entirely the gains made for the week. By Friday, the MNA was showing a gain of 0.15%. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 advances against 7 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose by 0.45% and the dispersion of returns was a 1.09%. This is comfortably below the levels experienced by both the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the continued improvement in RRGB and supported by INST, despite the fall in KEM as described above.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 2.91%. This is marginally lower than last week continuing a gentle downtrend and reflects the individual stock rises discussed previously. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

We continue with our a more cautious approach to the profitability of cash only merger arbitrage. Spreads have narrowed (again) this week. RRGB has moved higher and the spread now falls in line with other cash merger arbitrage opportunities. As existing spreads become tighter, investable deals continue to be elusive. We are however pleased to see the addition of two new deals announced during the we have placed in the Top20 list, Adesto Technologies (IOTS) and Legg Mason (LM). In light of the INST higher bid and analysis given above, we once again caution traders when chasing bids in anticipation of a higher bid.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.