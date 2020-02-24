Masco: Lackluster Growth Keeps Me On The Sidelines

Masco’s (MAS) stock price has corrected ~10% after recent earnings release. The company’s 2020 guidance, which called for 2% to 3% growth in topline and EPS of between $2.35 and $2.55, underwhelmed investors and sell-side analysts who were expecting $2.58 in 2020 EPS (sell-side consensus before earnings release). After being very bullish on the stock when it was trading in low 30s, I went to the sidelines in mid 40s after management’s modest growth targets on its Investor Day last September. The company’s 2020 guidance doesn’t inspire much confidence either in its growth prospects. I remain neutral and believe the stock is fully valued at these levels.

Plumbing Products

The company’s plumbing sales in North America grew 2% in FY2019 despite of tariff related headwinds. This growth was driven by strong performance at Delta and Watkins both of which had record year in terms of sales. On the international side, while Germany and China were strong, they were offset by softness in other regions. The company was also impacted by forex related headwinds due to strong dollar resulting in flat net sales for the plumbing segment.

Looking forward, I expect the company’s North American sales to remain strong in 2020. During the first half of the last year, housing market was seeing a slowdown with declining new home starts. Sentiments improved towards the second half of the year with tariff related uncertainty decreasing and interest rate cuts from Federal Reserve increasing affordability. The company’s North American plumbing sales accelerated to 5% in Q4 and I believe this strength can continue in the current year. For 2020, I am assuming mid-single growth for sales in North America which accounts for 65% of the company’s plumbing segment sales. Europe and rest of the world which accounts for 35% of the segment’s sales will likely remain flattish in line with 2019. This gives a low to mid single digit growth range for this segment which is in line with management’s 2% to 4% guidance.

The company’s operating margins is expected to be negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 as the company will experience the full impact of list 3 and list 4 tariffs which went into effect in May 2019 and August 2019, respectively. Plumbing segment’s operating margins declined 90 bps last quarter despite of 3% increase in sales excluding forex. First half of FY2020 will likely see a similar headwind (I am assuming down 90bps to 100 bps). Management has guided for flattish operating margins for the full year. This would require 90 bps to 100bps improvement in the second half of FY2020. While I believe plumbing segment's margin to improve in the back half of FY2020 as it anniversaries tariff impact, I am doubtful if it will be able to completely offset first half impact. So, I believe there is a risk to management's segment operating margin guidance.

Decorative Architectural Products

In Decorative Architectural segment, the company’s paint business is doing well with strong performance from Behr, while its lighting business is facing several headwinds. The company’s Behr paint, which is sold exclusively at Home Depot (HD), posted high single digit growth in pro business and low single digit growth in DIY business in FY2019. Behr is benefiting as both Masco and Home Depot continue to invest in improving its sales after rival Lowe’s (LOW) deepened its partnership with Sherwin Williams (SHW). I expect continued growth in the company’s paint business driven by Behr. However, the pace of growth is likely to slow as the base becomes larger. In 2020, management is expecting low-single-digit growth in DIY paint and mid-single-digit growth in pro paint which I believe is reasonable.

The company’s lightning category is a different story. It was one of the hardest hit by tariffs in 2019. It has also lost some of its private label customers and expects some inventory reduction to occur in the retail channel over the course of 2020. Last quarter, these factors impacted its sales by ~$20 mn. Management expects ~$35mn of further impact on sales in 2020. This volume loss and the full-year impact of tariffs will depress operating margins. For full year 2020, management has guided for flat to 2% growth in sales, and operating margins between 17% and 17.5% (down from 17.6% in 2019) for Decorative Architectural Product segment. The guidance assumes tariff and lightening category client loss/inventory rebalancing related headwind in the first half of 2020 with both top line and margins improving in the second half.

Conclusion

While Masco has done a good job in terms of reducing cyclicality of the business by divesting cabinetry and windows business, growth targets for its remaining core business have disappointed so far. While the company is expected to post 12% EPS growth in 2020 (consensus EPS estimate of $2.52 versus last year’s adjusted EPS of $2.25), most of it is coming from $1 bn in share buy backs financed by $645 mn in after-tax proceeds from sale of Cabinetry business and free cash flow generated from the business. The company’s low single digit revenue growth (guidance: 2% to 3%) with declining operating margins (guidance: 16% in 2020 versus 16.5% in 2019) doesn’t inspire much confidence. The stock is trading at 18x FY2020 consensus EPS estimates which isn’t cheap. The company’s buyback plans are likely to limit the downside but I don’t see any upside catalysts. Hence, I remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.