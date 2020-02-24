BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFF) CEO Mark Vassella on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTC:BLSFF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call February 23, 2020 6:00 PM ET

Mark Vassella - CEO

Tania Archibald - CFO

Owen Birrell - Goldman Sachs

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Simon Thackray - Jeffries

Daniel Kang - Citigroup

Peter Steyn - Macquarie Bank

Lee Powell - CLSA

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Jack Gabb - Merrill Lynch

Mark Vassella

Good morning, and welcome to the BlueScope first half FY '20 financial results presentation. My name's Mark Vassella, and here with me today, I have Tania Archibald, our CFO. Together, we'll take you through our results and the major initiatives we have on the go, and then we'll take your questions.

Starting with safety, where, frankly, the result this half is disappointing. After many years of sustained improvement in our safety performance, the indicators are now trending the wrong way. Whilst the seriousness and severity of the injuries we're seeing has improved, we are still injuring too many people across our organization. We're now intervening with a much stronger focus on implementing higher order controls for our critical risks and measuring their effectiveness. We will also continue to develop our focus on injury severity and the care taken to return our employees to meaningful work. We're continuing to evolve our approach to safety to take us to the next level of effective risk management.

To the financial scorecard, we delivered an EBIT of $302 million, slightly ahead of our guidance with a stronger finish to the half. As foreshadowed, the result was considerably lower than the same period last year mainly driven by softer spreads in our key steelmaking businesses. Reflective of this, reported NPAT was $186 million and return on capital in the half, 8.4%. Net debt at 31 December came in at $47 million, up from $693 million net cash at 30 June from a combination of seasonality and working capital, a step-up in spend on the North Star expansion and with AASB 16 coming into effect, bringing just over $400 million of existing operating leases under the balance sheet as debt.

Capital management continues. The Board has again declared a $0.06 per share unfranked interim dividend. And confirmed the continuation of our buyback program with the intention to buy up to $100 million of shares during the half, funded from cash. We think this strategy appropriately balances the desire to deliver returns to shareholders while investing for growth with an eye to the near-term outlook.

At a segment level, cyclically lower benchmark steel spreads drove softer results at Australian Steel Products and North Star while we saw improvements at Buildings North America and Building Products compared to the first half FY '19.

A summary around our regions. In North America, the U.S. economy remains robust, and we continue to see it as a great place to build our business with plenty of opportunities for us to grow. The U.S. steelmaking industry continues to evolve through a further shift towards the EAF production, with the U.S. steel -- Big River Steel merger announced in October and the idling of several blast furnaces. We continue to feel very confident about our investment in the expansion of North Star. The dip in steel prices during the half appeared to accelerate some of these furnace idlings. More recently, though, at the end of the half and into the new year, prices have regained momentum. In our buildings business, customer demand in the light manufacturing and warehousing sector remains strong. The team continue to progress initiatives to improve performance and support future growth.

In Australia, we were very pleased to see a pickup in buying activity after the softer June half. In fact, our volumes largely recovered back to the levels of the same time last year, with good demand arising from infrastructure projects, in the distribution channel and through better-than-expected sales to the building channel. Further, with a very -- with very good activity levels amongst builders and the strengthening in house prices, we are seeing a solid momentum at the start of the new calendar year, leading us to be quietly confident about domestic volumes through this half.

In New Zealand, demand in the residential construction sector remained robust. However, infrastructure market demand softened. This business had performed well for a number of years up until calendar 2019, but like the June half, the December half again came under pressure. We have an expectation that all businesses deliver adequate returns through the cycle, and we're focused on addressing this level of underperformance.

In China, the advanced end-use segments, to which our business is exposed, remained strong in the face of slowing economic growth. Order intake and backlog levels at the end of the half were robust. Whilst the underlying demand levels for our business are healthy, the impact of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 as it's become known, remains unclear in the near term. I'll talk about this more a little bit later on. The robust growth in India's economy that has been observed in recent years softened through the half, which has impacted construction activity levels. Notwithstanding, our business performed well on stronger margins despite slightly softer sales.

In ASEAN, a number of economies have been going through a period of softness. Encouragingly, there are some early signs of improvement in Thailand and Indonesia. We've made meaningful improvements to what's in our control through the Ignite 5G program, and are encouraged by the solid pipeline of projects across the region. We remain very comfortable with our asset footprint and portfolio, given the longer-term growth opportunities it presents.

In November last year, we hosted a strategy day at Port Kembla and laid out for you how we are evolving our strategy. I don't plan to go into that detail again here today but want to point out that we are now bringing particular emphasis to how we transform our businesses through the use of digital technology and how we tackle climate change, and I'll say more about that in a moment. How we optimize and grow our businesses. And ensuring that we deliver on our key goals and measures around safety, returns and balance sheet strength.

Turning to sustainability. As some of you will be aware, BlueScope is proud to be a founding member of ResponsibleSteel, the steel industry's first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiatives dedicated to defining and promoting responsible business practices. In December, at Port Kembla, we hosted a very successful launch of the site certification standard at a major forum for industry stakeholders from around the globe. The forum was attended by global industry leaders such as ArcelorMittal, Nucor, BMW and Lendlease. During the half, we also released our 2019 sustainability report, our fourth, and a further step forward on our sustainability journey. During FY '20, we've continued to build resilience in the business. As a summary, on climate and energy, we remain very focused on our target of a 12% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030 based on an equivalent 1% per annum reduction, a material improvement aspiration. This is in addition to the 30% reduction in group absolute emissions since 2005. Our North Star expansion will add new low-emissions capacity to the portfolio through the recycling of scrap steel. And we continue to align our disclosures and approach to the TCFD recommendations.

On diversity and inclusion, we're maintaining our high levels of female recruitment at around 40%. In addition to retaining our focus on gender balance, we're seeking to build a more inclusive workplace and enhance overall diversity across our global footprint to deliver better outcomes for our people, our customers and our communities.

On supply chain sustainability, we've undertaken a pilot program of assessments of BlueScope sites and are on track to complete assessments of 120 of our priority 1 and 2 suppliers by the end of FY '20. We're also well advanced in preparation for the reporting requirements of the Modern Slavery Act.

On conduct and culture, we have the highest expectations of personal and professional behavior. We encourage a culture of speaking up and protecting those who do. And in July 2019, to strengthen that, we issued a new speak up policy and rolled out global training, support and guidance to build understanding and trust.

And finally, as previously disclosed, the ACCC proceedings in relation to alleged cartel conduct in the Australian business are ongoing.

Turning to the $700 million North Star expansion project. Six months ago, we confirmed that the project would proceed. Today, I'm pleased to report that the project is progressing to plan. Major equipment contracts have been executed, and orders placed. We are aware of some impacts on equipment supply chains due to COVID-19 which are being managed. New employee hiring is well underway. Site works continue, including the commencement of the tunnel furnace shuttle car foundations and the erection of the melt shop building, which you can see in the photos on the screen. As we've highlighted before, this expansion project is a perfect fit for our strategy, offering long-term sustainable earnings growth from a high-quality asset. And it's a credit to the team having worked through the winter, as you can see in the photos, and alongside our ongoing business to see the project progressing so well.

COVID-19 is obviously a very topical issue at present. I'll take a moment now to provide an update on the effect it's having on our China operations and discuss our initial expectations of its impact on the outlook later in the presentation. Reassuringly, at this point, we have no reported cases of COVID-19 amongst our China team. We're supporting our employees across China with return to work safety guidelines, including monitoring health status, providing face masks and temperature checks and offering access to the BlueScope employee assistance program. We have 4 major operating sites in China as well as a number of sales offices. All sites, with the exception of our Hubei sales office, have reopened. Operational throughput, however, remains restricted. Our February performance was heavily impacted, and we currently expect the same for March. Beyond this, the rate of recovery in demand and activity remains unclear at this point.

So at this point, I'll hand over to Tania to take you through the segment performances, group financials and the financial framework in detail.

Tania Archibald

Thanks, Mark. Firstly, to North Star which produced an underlying EBIT of $115 million and a ROIC of 12%. And we saw relatively stable demand from North Star's end market segments. Auto sales remained at historically high levels, running at 17 million units for the fifth consecutive year, with demand continuing to shift towards the more steel-intensive light trucks and SUVS. Manufacturing and construction sectors also remain stable. As always, the North Star business continued to operate at 100% capacity utilization, with sales volumes marginally lower than the previous half, reflecting normal seasonality trends. We did see benchmark spreads contract significantly across the half by around $90 a tonne, and that was in line with our guidance from August.

Turning to the Australian business, ASP delivered an underlying EBIT of $128 million and a ROIC of 9.3% for the half. Pleasingly, we saw a stronger end use demand, underpin the improvement in ASP's domestic volumes in 1 half '20 with painted steel volumes, in particular, up 8% on last half. Higher iron ore prices led to lower benchmark spreads and realized spreads were impacted unfavorably by export destination pricing and domestic pricing lags, very much in line with our guidance from August '19.

Now in our guidance statement in August, we also called out that ASP's earnings in the first half would be impacted by a minor instability that occurred at the Port Kembla blast furnace in July '19, which was properly resolved, and the blast furnaces performed well since that time. The contribution from export coke sales was also softer in the half, down $27 million on 2 half '19. However, we do think that the coke market has started to improve, and Mark will touch on this in the outlook.

Now the improvement in domestic volumes at ASP was seen across all segments. In the residential sector, despite a backdrop of weaker approvals, overall resi volumes improved by around 6%. And we saw momentum particularly strengthen towards the end of the half and into the current half. Now that appears to have been driven by a combination of the availability of finance, strengthening house prices and our own marketing initiatives.

In the nonresidential construction sector, volumes also rebounded with investment remaining strong across both the commercial and industrial, and social and institutional segments, concentrated in Sydney and Melbourne. Sales into engineering construction improved driven by demand from infrastructure projects such as renewables, particularly in wind towers and also bridges. The general manufacturing segment is also faring well with hotspots in racking and road infrastructure. Sales into the mining segment improved on increased activity and timing of projects. In the agriculture segment, demand continued to be challenged by the ongoing impact of the drought in the eastern states of Australia and an earlier-than-expected bushfire season.

Moving on to Building Products Asia and North America. This business delivered an underlying EBIT of $80 million and a ROIC of 10% for the half. China continued to perform strongly with typical seasonality, combining with a very strong sales performance and lower costs. And as Mark pointed out, end use demand remained robust in the segments in which BlueScope China participates. India delivered another great result despite slowing economic growth with stronger margins offsetting lower volumes. And we saw an encouraging result in Southeast Asia as margins improved, offsetting slightly lower volumes. And pleasingly, the new high-speed metal coating line is delivering cost efficiencies in Thailand. All up, the Southeast Asian business is well on track to deliver the targeted benefits from the Ignite 5G cost and productivity improvement program.

North America, underlying demand remains relatively strong with dispatch volumes higher than the prior half. However, a strong performance in the downstream ASC business was impacted by below par manufacturing performance at one of the BlueScope sites. Manufacturing performance of that site has since been rectified.

Turning to New Zealand and Pacific Steel, this business delivered an underlying EBIT of $13 million and a ROIC of just under 9%.Demand continued to be relatively strong across most New Zealand construction segments. The exception was the infrastructure segment, which softened as we saw delays to the approval or commencement of major projects. While some of the cost pressures we flagged in two half '19 abated in 1 half '20, mainly coal, alloys and scrap, unfortunately, electricity prices remained elevated, and we saw a softer vanadium byproduct contribution. I'd like to stress that we remain very focused on addressing the underperformance in New Zealand and in developing the pathway to improve the business' productivity and cost position.

Turning to Buildings North America. This business delivered an underlying EBIT of $24 million for the half and a ROIC of 8%. Sales volumes were up on typical seasonality with demand across the light manufacturing and warehousing end use sectors remaining strong. Now as we highlighted at our FY '19 results, we are continuing to invest to improve customer lead times and tangibly improve the performance of this business. The manufacturing issue we called out in our November AGM Trading Update was promptly resolved in the half. Now that issue, combined with the new investments that we're making in the business to address capacity and performance, has had a near-term impact on conversion costs. As foreshadowed in our guidance in August '19, there was a lower contribution from the BlueScope Properties Group relative to 2 half '19, and that was simply due to the timing of projects.

Turning to the underlying EBIT group look-forwards. And if you look at the left-hand chart, in terms of 1 half '20 relative to 1 half '19, what you're seeing here is the shift from higher to lower spread conditions across our major markets in the U.S. and Australasia. Now this was predominantly in the U.S. where sales price falls outpaced reductions in raw materials costs, and also in Asian spreads, which were impacted by higher iron ore prices. Raw materials cost at Port Kembla, were also affected by a significant reduction in the export coke contribution. And in New Zealand, we saw a reduction in the contribution in vanadium byproduct sales. And that's pretty much a similar story for 1 half '20 relative to 2 half '19 on the right-hand chart.

Pleasingly, you'll see from the chart that volumes and mix largely recovered in 1 half '20 from the dip in demand that we saw in the Australian market in 2 half '19. Now in terms of cost, whilst we're able to offset cost escalation with our cost initiatives, there were a number of factors that resulted in a net cost increase in 1 half '20. And I think it's worth calling a few of those out.

Firstly, the operational instability at the Port Kembla blast furnace in July '19, as we called out in our August guidance. In the half, we also saw poor manufacturing performance at one of our North American coated product sites which has since been rectified. But we're also continuing to invest in digital capability and programs to drive further productivity and cost improvement across our manufacturing processes. And those who attended the visit to Port Kembla in November '19, you would have seen some of the work being done on automation, robotics and digital technologies, such as the digital twin, helping us to debottleneck parts of the Spring Hill operations.

As a closing comment on this slide, I do want to stress that we remain very focused on cost and productivity, and maintaining our target of offsetting escalation at a minimum. And we certainly see the ability to leverage technology as being key to achieving this.

On this page, we've set out the effects of the adoption of the new lease standard AASB 16 from 1 July '19. Just to remind everyone, these are the noncash accounting impacts to reflect a change in the accounting treatment of pre-existing operating leases. Now these changes had no impact on our underlying risk profile or cash flows. There is no change to our bank facilities or our Reg S bonds, and the new approach taken by the accounting standard is consistent with that already taken by ratings agencies. The key numbers that will be of interest to you are the $401 million impact on net debt as at 31 December; the $58 million impact on EBITDA; and the $11.6 million impact on EBIT in the half.

In terms of cash and capital allocation, I'd now like to take a minute to run through our financial framework and how that guided our decision-making in the half. I'm sure most of you will be very familiar with this framework. Firstly, our focus remains on delivering on returns on our invested capital as we seek to maximize our free cash flow generation. Secondly, we also seek to maintain an optimal capital structure, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and strong credit metrics. Now this ensures that we have the financial capacity through the cycle, whether that be to make opportunistic investments or to fund a shutdown of steelmaking, if it's not cash positive or to fund a reinvestment in steelmaking. Now you'll note a tweak to our language here that we called out back in November at the Investor Day at Port Kembla with the introduction of that reference to reinvestment in steelmaking as we turn our focus to the reline of the Port Kembla blast furnace at the end of this decade.

You should also know that we've adjusted our net debt target from around 0 to around $400 million net debt to simply recalibrate for the on-balance sheet accounting treatment of around $400 million of operating less liabilities. And then finally, we remained very disciplined in our capital allocation, running a returns-focused process with competition for capital. Ultimately, what we are seeking to achieve here is balancing shareholder returns with investing for long-term sustainable growth. And this is where we feel, in addition to the buybacks and the dividends that we have completed in recent times, that investing in the North Star opportunity strikes the right balance.

In terms of ROIC performance for the half at the group level, our overall return was 8.4%, which largely reflects U.S. and Asian spread cyclicality. The North Star and Australian businesses continued to perform well with strong demand, good asset and cost performance with the lower ROIC performance in the half largely driven by cyclically lower spreads.

Building Products at 10% ROIC is still weak, but we've made significant inroads to the cost and productivity of the broader business in the face of continuing weak macro conditions. Now this business is well leveraged for when macro conditions recover, and we are continuing to invest in products, channels and brands.

Buildings North America and New Zealand businesses do not currently meet our expectations of performance. There is a clear program in place for buildings North America. And in New Zealand, our focus is on determining the pathway back to sustainable financial performance.

Cash flow results for the half reflect the downturn from cyclical spreads in both major markets. I think the key message here is that despite weaker spreads, increased CapEx on back of the North Star project and typical seasonality of working capital, we've still managed to achieve a near breakeven free cash flow outcome. I'd also like to note that we still have $1.4 billion of tax losses in the Australian consolidated tax group, which means there will be no Australian income tax payments until those losses are recovered.

In terms of the balance sheet, it's in a strong position, sitting at net debt of $47 million against our target of around $400 million net debt. We've highlighted on the slide the impact of the capitalization of operating leases on net debt which shifts us from a cash position of $354 million to net debt of $47 million. And as always, we'll remain proactive and prudent in managing the balance sheet towards our net debt target.

Overall, funding lines remain in very good shape. We have over $2.5 billion of liquidity at 31 December, of which $1.225 billion was in cash, and the maturity profile remains well balanced and with good tenor.

In terms of capital expenditure, sustaining asset spend to maintain safe and reliable operations is holding at just under $300 million across the group. We are also continuing to invest in foundation and new technologies on which we expect to spend around $40 million in FY '20. Now that includes investments in our core process and product technologies as well as our businesses and customer-facing systems. And this is a complement to some of the OpEx investments that we've been making in building capability in digital, automation and robotics. We expect to spend around $80 million on growth projects such as rolling out next-gen ZINCALUME steel technology across ASEAN and China, the second coil-plate line at Port Kembla, site rationalizations and inter-material growth opportunities in Australia. And I'd also like to call out that we now apply shadow carbon pricing to all of our capital evaluation decisions.

On the North Star project, we've spent or incurred around $80 million to date, and we expect to spend -- we expect that spend to ramp up in the current half. Now those expectations on spend are still broadly in line with the capital expenditure that we initially guided to. As the project continues, we expect the spend profile will evolve, and we'll continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Turning to shareholder returns. The June half buyback and interim dividend will be funded from cash. Our view is that these capital management initiatives strike a prudent balance of delivering returns to shareholders and moving towards our net debt target, whilst also being circumspect in this environment have heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

And on that note, I'll hand back to Mark.

Mark Vassella

Thanks, Tania. I'll now make some summary comments and then run through the outlook. In an industry context, BlueScope remains well positioned in robust developed economies and in high-growth regions across Asia. We've got a solid and growing footprint in the United States, which is still the world's largest economy and where we see plenty of opportunities to grow. We have niche value-added positions in the very large and growing economies of China and India, and we continue to assess our growth options in those markets. We have the leading steel coating and painting operations in the ASEAN region and are, therefore, very well positioned to take advantage of the longer-term growth that we believe this region will offer. And back home in Australia and New Zealand, which both have robust population growth underpinning economic activity, we continue to pursue in the material product initiatives to grow our domestic sales over the medium to longer term.

To the group outlook for the second half of FY '20. Underlying demand across our footprint is generally stable. However, the economic impact of COVID-19 has created uncertainty for our ASEAN -- or our Asian businesses, I'm sorry, and Asian steel spreads in the near term. The impact on U.S. Midwest spreads, if any, is unclear. We are aware of some impacts to our supply chains which to date have been mitigated, and we will continue to monitor this situation. So overall, we're expecting second half FY '20 underlying EBIT to be similar to first half FY '20. This guidance is, of course, subject to spread, FX and market conditions.

Looking at the outlook at a segment level. For North Star, we expect a similar result on comparable spreads to the first half. For Australian Steel Products, we expect a stronger result with similar benchmark spreads and robust domestic volumes, combined with the benefit of favorable realized raw material costs and selling prices, and improving export coke prices. For the Building Products segment, we expect a similar result overall. The India and ASEAN businesses are expected to generate comparable results to the last half. North America is expected to improve. However, to be clear, we have assumed no contribution from our China operations this half due to the near-term disruption from COVID-19 and seasonality.

For New Zealand and the Pacific Islands business, we expect a similar result on lower prices, offset by better cost performance. And for Buildings North America, we expect a softer result mainly due to seasonality offset in part by improved margins and cost reductions.

To summarize, our performance in the last half demonstrates, yet again, the BlueScope's recent turnaround and transformation is real. The result is more than creditable in light of cyclically lower spreads, and is attribute through our strong team of 14,000 employees across 18 countries. The result, together with our strong balance sheet that allows us to invest in a major expansion and continue to make returns to shareholders, confirms that BlueScope is now a resilient global company.

Finally, I'm sure you've noticed that we've announced today that Charlie Elias -- Charlie Elias' decision to leave BlueScope effective early July, after more than 12 years of service. I know many of you know Charlie well, and he's been a highly valued member of our executive leadership team, and was a key contributor to the turnaround and transformation of BlueScope, particularly in the decade following the global financial crisis. I personally worked very closely with Charlie over my time at BlueScope and we've experienced some very challenging periods prior to the company's transformation. His leadership and guidance were critical in restoring a strong balance sheet, establishing and growing our key strategic partnerships with Nippon Steel and Tata and in the acquisition of North Star in 2015. More recently, Charlie has focused on the transformation of our NS BlueScope and China businesses, positioning them for a strong and positive future for BlueScope in Asia.

Charlie leaves these businesses poised for a new phase of growth as he embarks on a career sabbatical. He departs with the thanks and best wishes of the Board and the leadership team.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Q&A, but I'd also like to note that this will be the first Q&A for about 18 years, where Mike Slifirski won't be firing questions at us. Mike's been a stalwart and has set the standard for our industry. We'll miss him. Perhaps not some of these headlines, but nonetheless, we'll miss him. We wish him well in his future endeavors, and we also look forward to working with Nick Herbert as he steps up to the lead role. I'll now hand it over to Q&A.

Your first question comes from Owen Birrell with Goldman Sachs.

Owen Birrell

Was just -- let me just start with the ASP business. The volume outlook, as you say, this half is looking pretty similar to what you saw last half. But can you give us a feel for what you're seeing for the back end of the year. I mean, soundchecks that I had has suggested that a lot of customers are expecting some big rebound in the back end of the year. I'm just wondering if you're hearing similar.

Mark Vassella

Our customers, they're telling us that they're seeing good levels of demand. Of course, as we've talked about, ad nauseum, our exposure is detached and semi-detached. And also importantly, I think this is lost sometimes in that alterations and additions piece. So our building customers up and down the East Coast, are all telling us that they're strong. I know that's different from some of the other building products companies that we've seen in the last week or 2. But again, we have such a smaller exposure relative to many of those guys to the high-rise segment, which I suspect, is tougher. So the outlook from our perspective, we were really pleased to see that volume bounce back. We didn't think we were going into a point where volume had fallen off the cliff. And that's been supported by our customers and their outlooks. It's stronger on the East Coast, no doubt, albeit there are some very early signs that maybe we're bouncing a little bit off the bottom in the West. But generally, the outlook for us is -- the outlook from our customers' perspective is pretty good in this half.

Owen Birrell

Okay. And can I just ask a question on New Zealand as well. You talked about a pathway to improving returns in that business. Can you give us a bit of feel for, I guess, some of the strategies you expect to employ in that business to deliver those returns. And also any comments around your discussions with the government regarding the carbon offset requirements in that country.

Mark Vassella

Yes, we put in place a plan, not dissimilar to the plan that we put in place at Port Kembla on when we realized that we needed to change the business model there. So the team in New Zealand, Gretta and her team, are working very hard on an improvement program. We're also very conscious of the macro and the impacts that things like government policy could well have on that business. We've made recent submissions around the Free Carbon Bill as well as electricity pricing in New Zealand, and are arguing the case very strongly for manufacturing going forward. But they are macro challenges that we need to be aware of and to be able to deal with. But there's a very detailed and lengthy list of improvement initiatives that Gretta and the team are working on to be able to turn that business around. It's off the pace, no question, this is 2 halves in a row now, and we need to get it resolved. So there's lots of attention and focus on New Zealand, mate.

Owen Birrell

Can you give us a sense on the timing of when you expect to get back to sort of a more acceptable rate of return? I mean, is it 12 months? Is it 3 years, 4 years?

Mark Vassella

From our perspective, we don't like the fact that we've had 2 halves that are poor. So we've got all hands to the pumps here. This is an important year for New Zealand, it's an election year. There will be policy decisions that are made that will be really quite important from an economic perspective in that country. So we're not going to let it bounce around at those low levels for the medium term, that's for sure.

Nick Herbert

To Mike Slifirski, my regards. He's assured me he should be listening to the call. So he might not be asking questions, but he's still taking keen interest.

Mark Vassella

Very good.

Nick Herbert

Now on the question side, I'd like to start with the drilling to bit more into Asia and the risk in Coronavirus, and you've been very clear on China. And just wondering, what would need to change perhaps what can we look out for over the remainder of the half, which you can see a risk to the broader Asia earnings? And also, what risk is there if you need to take as the export volumes into Asia?

Mark Vassella

Yes, Nick, it's a good question. It's a hard one to answer. I mean, I would guide you and all, we'll be looking at, quite frankly, at things like the East Asian price. There's lots of discussion and speculation about the bow wave of stock that's being built up because steel mills have continued to produce, albeit at reduced levels, whilst activity has fallen away. And then I get that. I understand that. It's very difficult to contemplate that the supply chains could immediately come back to work and accelerate to a level that means that material, for example, would clear in the immediate term. One of the constraints we found coming back to our business has been simple stuff like the fact that you just can't get trucks to deliver your products. So I suspect there's going to be a backlog in the supply chain for a period of time that it is really difficult for us to forecast. I mean, we've we spent a lot of time thinking about this over the last month or so as the virus has developed or we could really do, quite frankly. And we're not pertaining to be experts here. Where we've landed on this is we've just decided to tell you guys what assumptions we've made. And if we're wrong, which we're very likely to be, then we'll come back and update them at the appropriate time. But it's very hard for us to forecast with so many moving parts. Business is now coming back to work, supply chains being rebuilt, the backlog of work that hasn't been undertaken that needs to. This is a seasonally softer half anyway in China, in particular. So it's a difficult one to forecast, Nick. I'll probably sound like I'm dodging the question, but the short answer is we just don't know. So we figured we'd just lay out the assumptions that we're going to make and then -- and let it play out from there.

Tania Archibald

Maybe the only one -- sorry, Nick, I was just going to say the only real indicator that globally that you can look at is really the Southeast Asian hot-rolled coal price. And we saw that tumble quite significantly from Jan into Feb as the results or the impact of the virus started to take effect. So that's the best broader indicator that you can look to.

Mark Vassella

Yes. We watched that fall from sort 490 to 460.

Tania Archibald

461.

Mark Vassella

So that's the key indicator that we're watching.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Great. Took a note on that. And maybe moving to ASP, you haven't given an update on dumping. And presumably, that means there's no real change there. I'm just wondering if it's the case, and if there are any past protection measures that are due to roll off anytime soon?

Mark Vassella



No, not that I'm aware of, Nick, so I'll stand corrected if I've got that wrong. We monitor, obviously, the markets very closely. There's been some activity in a couple of segments, but we monitor that activity. We monitor import markets closely. The pricing mechanism that the ASP team have in place is cognizant of what's happening on a monthly basis around imports, particularly in our more commoditized products. So we keep it close eye on that. So nothing of any significant change in the last 6 months.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And then finally, just a bit of an extension on Owen's question. Are you able to disclose the volume assumption in ASP around domestic volumes that are embedded in the 2H guidance?

Mark Vassella

If you look at our chart, I mean, the chart that shows the 6-month level --

Tania Archibald

They're probably consistent -- you need to assume it's flat.

Mark Vassella

Yes. We're saying about the same, mate. So you if look at the chart on Slide 14, which is the 6-monthly breaks or rest of volumes, as I said, we were pleased it's popped back up again to that about 1 million tonne net number, and we're assuming about the same for the second half.

Nick Herbert

Got it. So trend is positive, the assumption is flat?

Mark Vassella



Yes.

Simon Thackray

A couple of questions have already been asked, but let's just go to one on the buyback. Look, you've throttled the buyback back a little bit from what I can see. Second half, I think the assumption's $100 million. I think it was $150 million prior to that. The working capital in this half to 2 49 negative working capital. Just want to make sure what's the -- I want to be clear what the assumptions are for the release in the second half. And given your net debt target post the IFRS is about $400 million. I'm just trying to understand the -- where net debt is expected to land on these assumptions in the second half by the end of FY '20?

Mark Vassella

Okay. Let me take a couple of those at the high level, and Tania can fill in the bits that I missed. Yes, so we went back from $250 million to $100 million for the buyback, Simon, really a reflection on just some of the uncertainty. I mean, we've said from the get-go around North Star that we wanted to be in a position where we fund North Star largely out of cash flows and maintain the buybacks. So the decision the board talk around looking forward some uncertainties around what's happening in the markets with the Coronavirus and our spend profile on North Star, we just felt the $100 million was the right place to land from the buyback perspective. Now we do have a build in working capital in H1, typically. We've had a hot strip mill shut at Port Kembla that we built some stock for. But Tania can talk to you a bit more about the unwind of that or the expectation of the unwind of that working capital in H2.

Tania Archibald

Yes. So maybe just on the working capital. I mean, predominantly, what happened was the -- just timing of coal and iron ore shipments in ASP and also a little bit in ASEAN, along with the usual seasonality in the U.S. and China. I would note that a large portion of the $150 million outperformance that we had in June was credited. So it just reflects an element of an unwind of 1 half '20. And I think if you have a look at Page 64 of the pack, what you can actually see is that the performance in this half is actually broadly consistent with other December halves. It was really our performance that we had back in the June half that's probably more the anomaly.

In terms of the -- of how we think about it going forward. I mean, it's really -- we'll make our capital management decisions, depending on how we see the macro environment, where we see the balance sheet and where we're sitting, in particular, with the North Star spend. So that's what's really going to drive those decisions, which we'll look at it every 6 months. We're now working through towards that target of $400 million.

Simon Thackray

Right, right. Because you've given us FY '20 expected CapEx and capital allocation. And obviously, you've got an expectation for the inventory. I just wondered whether you have a clear view based on your assumption of exactly where you think -- well, sorry, approximately, where you see net debt ends up at the end of the year?

Tania Archibald

I want to tell you that we -- yes. So we don't give guidance on the net debt. I would say that we're going to cautiously work our way towards that target, given the current macroeconomic environment. And given the commitments around the North Star project.

Simon Thackray

Got it. That's fair enough, Tania. I appreciate that. Just jumping back to ASP, and only in the context of looking at the outlook for each of the divisions. So North Star, similar spreads. North America, lower result. New Zealand, similar result. North America, softer result. And then corporate cost, probably slightly higher it looks like on higher profit and stock elimination. So everything comes down to ASP in terms of the guidance in terms of growth year-on-year. I just want to be clear about that, about the second half.

Mark Vassella

That's pretty much the summary, Simon. Remembering that, as we've called out, we've assumed nothing for China in H2. Now it's typically a softer second half in H2 in China anyway, 2/3 to 1/3. They had a cracking first half, the China team. They've done a fantastic job. So there's $15 million or $16 million if you think about the half a year ago that we've zeroed out based on uncertainty around Coronavirus. So yes, that's -- they're the broad-based -- they're the broad assumptions we've made in the outlook, mate.

Daniel Kang

Just an extension on the ASP comments. Good to see improvement in domestic volumes. I recall that you mentioned back in August that domestic volumes were -- had been impacted by a distribution channel destocking. Where does stock levels currently sit against historical levels? Have we seen any signs of a reversal to perhaps a restocking cycle?

Mark Vassella

Yes. We made a commitment after the last half we'd never used the destocking word again, Daniel. So we probably created more noise than it deserved. No doubt, with price movements, we saw the channel soften a little bit in the last half. We think that's built back. I don't -- I wouldn't call out there's been any extraordinary change in stock levels or the channel is overstocked after this half in that level of performance. It really comes down to a few things. One is just the underlying performance across all segments, quite frankly. As Tania called out in her more detailed summary of ASP, apart from agriculture, which has had a terrible year, obviously, with bushfires and droughts. The segment performance across all of our major segments was stronger, which is good. Largely driven, we believe, by underlying demand, not by a stock build at all. And also, and we touched on this with you guys when we had you in Port Kembla in November, we're working really hard on a whole bunch of initiatives internally where we think we're getting -- we're starting to get some -- make some headway. So we've seen roofing improved, particularly in Melbourne. The initiatives around TRUECORE and the framing that we've talked about. You've seen how heavily we're promoting that material, the programs like the block where we spend a lot of time promoting that material. The TRU-SPEC material, the plate -- pre-tension plate, level plate, we've expanded further into that area as well as continuing to develop the COLORBOND pallet with Matt, and some panel products. So we -- some of those projects that we talked about when we hedge it together in November, that's helping our demand levels as well. But yes, I wouldn't -- I'm not signaling to you -- we're not signaling to you that we think that level of demand in this half was caused by some sort of overstocking in the supply chain.

Daniel Kang

Appreciate the comment, Mark. Just in terms of guidance, perhaps to tender them. I just want to understand this a little bit better and in August, you mentioned that there was a $60 million in negative swing against you from unfavorable pricing on U.S. exports against domestic prices. Given that U.S. prices have outperformed relative to Asian prices in the second half so far, I would have thought that this would now be a positive swing to your guidance. Is this captured in your guidance?

A - Tania Archibald



Yes. So you've got to unpack it a little bit. So the $60 million was -- represented 2 components. There was $30 million related to export pricing, and it's purely just differences on the benchmarks and how they move. And the other $30-odd million roughly, roughly, was more to do with the unwind of favorable pricing that we had in the half prior to that. And that's generally what happens when you're in a declining price environment. Our pricing takes a little bit of time to catch up, so we had a favorable half the prior and therefore the unwind. What we are looking at in this particular half is a little bit different. So what we're seeing is perhaps a degree of favorability more so probably on the domestic pricing in a couple of the product groups. So therefore, we'll get a little bit of an expansion in the realized prices versus the pure benchmark movements. Also a bit on the cost side as well. But again, in the context of $5-odd billion, we're not talking a big variance here. It's just minor variations around the edges just to help you out with the guidance a little bit. So they are quite separate matters that we're looking at.

Operator

Your next question comes from Peter Steyn with Macquarie Bank.

Peter Steyn

Just, sorry, ASP has been beaten to death, but just very keen to get a bit of a sense of how you're thinking about average selling prices in the business. Given a very strong first half painted sales, one would assume that, that will continue to be well supported and coated will probably do reasonably well in the context of all the value-added products that you guys are pushing, as you mentioned, Mark. Is there a fairly significant underlying benefit that you're seeing in terms of sales mix rolling into the second half?

Mark Vassella

Not a material change in sales mix, Peter. We had announced a COLORBOND price increase to signal to the market, a COLORBOND price increase pre-Christmas. To be fair, that well -- that was signaled out to take effect in July. As you'd be aware, many of our building customers have locked in pricing position. So we'd like to give the market plenty of notice of what's happening. So we -- that will have no impact in this half. But we would expect it to obviously start and flow through into the new financial year. And of course, just on prices, as we saw prices strengthen in the back half of the year, that flows through, as I said earlier, into our more commoditized products where the team watch import price levels, think about import parity, add the domestic premiums that we add for the service that we provide, and that flows through into the market. So obviously, stronger underlying activity is better for a price -- from a pricing point of view than weaker underlying activity. But we're not signaling anything unusual or untoward in terms of our mix or pricing in the second half.

Peter Steyn

Okay. Perfect. And then I was interested to just explore the bookends of scenarios around North Star and the COVID-19 impact on the expansion. Presumably, this should be a relatively temporary effect and to be able to solve for it. But could you give us a sense of how much of the content is China-orientated or exposed to COVID-19 disruption? And then sort of what the high-road and low-road scenarios could be?

Mark Vassella

Yes, sure. So look, I don't have an absolute percentage number for you. What I would say to you, though, is it's a very small percentage. Of course, the issue is it can be a very small percentage and still hold up the project, but it is a very small percentage. There's literally -- for one of the pieces of original equipment that we have contracted, some parts that are being produced in foundries in Tianjin. This is how connected our world is now. We find this out a connection or a supply chain potential issue out of Tianjin to Delta, Ohio. The team are on it, and they're working with the original equipment manufacturers. They're working on alternative sources of supply. There's no impact at this stage from a critical path point of view. So look, we're managing it very closely, and all we really wanted to do was just signal that we don't want you guys thinking we're asleep at the wheel and not thinking about those things. The team are working very hard to make sure that the supply chains, whether it's into Delta, we've had some supply chain, some supply chain signals around some of our consumables. Paints and other things that have occurred over the last month or so as well as the virus has taken effect in supply chains in China and other places have been impacted. So we're managing those and shipping products around or finding other suppliers. But again, what we're not signaling to you is any material change or material impact. We're on it and managing it. And if there is any change to that, we'll let you know. But there's no -- there's nothing that we're signaling today that's going to cause any sort of significant impact to the time line for Delta.

Lee Powell

I'm just going to continue on with Peter with a couple more questions on ASP. So if you take into account the different exposures you have in your segment, is it -- do you think it's the total end market improving? Are you continuing to take share, do you think?

Mark Vassella

Look, I think there's no doubt there's been a strengthening in the market. I mean, Tania talked about the availability of finance. I think general confidence we've seen in the papers on the weekend around house prices. I don't think there's any doubt consumers back in the market buying houses, and that's had an impact. We continue to believe, through the initiatives, that we're implementing that when we're growing our COLORBOND market. And I don't mean materially or significantly, but we are deliberately and quite strategically targeting markets where we believe there's further opportunities for us to grow COLORBOND. Similarly TRUECORE. So there's still framing initiatives. Again, we believe this is another great opportunity for us to continue to grow our share. So there's a range of initiatives, both internal but also some macro effects that have been positive for ASP. I'm not just -- can I just stop for 1 second, I've just had some feedback from one of the guys on the line that the feedback -- that there's feedback on the system. I don't know if you guys are generally hearing now. Lee, are you hearing us, okay?

Lee Powell

Yes, I'm hearing you fine. It's when the caller -- when the conference call operator speaks, it gets a bit of feedback. Otherwise, it's fine.

Mark Vassella

All right. Good. Okay. Thank you. I love that we can do this stuff real-time. It's fantastic. Okay. So did that -- did you have another question, Lee? Did that answer your question?

Lee Powell

Yes. Yes, that did. And then, I mean, thinking of COVID-19, is it really a 1H '21 story when you think of the lags in your business? I mean, it just looks like you've effectively got spot East Asia HRC pricing there is your assumption for 2H '20.

Mark Vassella

Correct. And at this stage, that's what we've assumed. We're probably talking and reading the same expert reports that you guys are reading about how long this could go on or how long it might affect the supply chain for. And I've heard everything from a couple of months to 4 to 5 months, or 6 months, depending on how conservative people are. But from our perspective, yes, we've buttoned this down for the second half. If it was to deteriorate or become a bigger problem, then obviously, we'd focus that on the next forecast. But at this stage, we're pretty much forecasting this as a H2 impact.

Lee Powell



Okay. And then I saw Cliffs called you out on their conference call as an official customer for their HBI product. Can you give us any idea -- any update on testing or longer-term viability of that?

Mark Vassella

Yes, those calls are always much more colorful and entertaining the ours. But we're looking with great interest at that. Lorenzo and the team there are working towards the commissioning of that facility which is fantastic. We've said all along, and we've said it -- we're engaging very positively with the guys at Cliffs. What we actually need to do is get some product and actually put it into our process and test it and understand the carbon content. But again, in the context of North Star from our point of view, this is a net positive to us because it adds more iron units into that region. So we're delighted with the Cliffs investment.

Lyndon Fagan

First question's just on the guidance. Looks like you're using AUD 0.69. And I just wanted to make sure I'm interpreting the sensitivities correctly. So if I look at Slide 68, it looks like every cents adds around $20 million to your EBIT. And at today's AUD 0.66, your EBIT would be $60 million or so higher than your guidance at that currency. So i.e., EBIT would be up 20% at spot currency. Is that interpretation correct?

Tania Archibald

Yes. You need to be a little bit careful with that because that's a sort of a pure calculation. You've got to remember that when we're thinking about the Aussie market, for example, we're already priced out to April I think it is. So it's more about -- you've got to just think through the lags there. Just in terms of the assumptions that we've made, I mean, obviously, it's a little bit more difficult with the impact of COVID-19. We have actually stuck with the external forecasters, and the current view at the moment is the AUD 0.69. So one forecast that we overrode was, of course, the hot-roll coal Southeast Asian price, where we just don't believe that the forecast is -- it obviously kept pace with what was going on in the market, hence, the lower one.

Lyndon Fagan

Okay. So just to be clear, the -- where it says the currency's on an un-lagged basis. There's an implicit sort of locked-in nature to the lag steel prices and the Aussie dollar pricing of those?

Tania Archibald

Yes. So the sensitivities are indicative only. And they're really if those currency's applied for the entire full year period or half year period, whereas when you look at this particular half, you just got to remember that we are already priced out in effect well into the -- into this half for the Aussie market, which is a big driver of it.

Lyndon Fagan

Okay. So sorry to keep banging on about it. So if spot was to stay at AUD 0.66 for the rest of the period, instead of being a $60 million uplift versus your guidance, what would it be, roughly, in terms of an uplift? If it's not $60 million, it's...

Tania Archibald

It's a bit of a mixed -- you'd have to -- you have to see that the impact would be more into the next half. There would be some degree at this half, but it's mixed depending upon which particular business that you're referring to. So on an overall basis --

Lyndon Fagan

Okay. No worries. Yes, look, perhaps I'll take that off-line and move to the next question, which is just on the North Star capital spend. Obviously, a lot to deploy still. Just wondering if you could give us a bit of a profile for the next few halves and how that comes out?

Tania Archibald

So what we've broadly indicated is in year 1, it's 10% to 30%. Year 2, it's 30% to 50% and then the balance in year 3. That will continue to evolve as we continue to work our way through the schedule. But we're not expecting any sort of major departures from that at this point. And if it was different, we will obviously come back and materially different, we'd obviously come back and do an update there.

Lyndon Fagan

Great. And just a final one. I guess, just trying to square away the $100 million buyback in the context of negative free cash flow in the period. I guess, how do I think about, was there an excess return metric on something else? Or just wondering how that comes about?

Tania Archibald

Yes. You might remember, we started the half with $700 million net cash. So we had a really positive bank balance sitting there at the start of the half. Obviously, we're just -- we're looking at the cash flows for the half. If you actually strip out the [indiscernible] you can see, we were cash positive. So it's really about just trying to strike a balance. And so looking at the cash that we have on hand, and looking at the commitments we have in the next couple of halves in terms of that project, we'll be in the macroeconomic environment, looking at the strength of the balance sheet, $100 million felt like the right answer.

Mark Vassella

Yes. Lyndon, I mean, I think that's a reflection of just our thinking in terms of the softer cycle and cash working profits, the spend on North Star rather than a more aggressive position of 2 50 in the prior half. That is exactly the logic for us winding it back. We want to pay our dividends going forward out of cash that we've generated in the half previously. And as Tania said with almost $700 million worth of cash at bank at the close of the last half, we felt $100 million was about an appropriate number to get that balance right between current market conditions, the CapEx at North Star and still rewarding shareholders.

Owen Birrell

I just had a few follow-up questions, more account keeping than anything. Just wondering, on the coke market, what your assumption in terms of the earnings contribution for that business half-on-half is.

Tania Archibald



Half-on-half, so what we had, obviously, was the $27 million reduction, so it's back to a very, very modest level in 1 half, and we're expecting to see a moderate improvement in those numbers in the next half. And I think we'd be reasonably confident with those numbers, given what's going on at the moment in the coke market. Certainly it looks a lot better than what it did. So it's a higher contribution, but we're certainly not heading back to the heady days of where we were back in 1 half '19.

Owen Birrell

The driver of improvement. I understand there's a lot of -- is very -- the lack of production of coke out of China at the moment, but that's not necessarily your main customers. What are you hearing out of? Was it Europe, I think, that gives you confidence that the coke market is improving?

Tania Archibald

Yes. It's really just, I guess, a bit of broader strength in the market. One of the problems with the coke market is it's relatively illiquid so it doesn't take much to throw it around. And when it gets soft, what actually happens is your customers become your competitors. So there was a couple of other specific factors in the previous half. You had Britty Steel going into administration. So they didn't take shipments. So there was shipments that had to be resolved one way or the other. So there's just a little bit of a gentler recovery, I would say, in the coke market. So that's what we're seeing and expecting for this half. And that's what I think our assumptions are reflecting. But again, I would say that they are relatively modest.

Owen Birrell

Okay. AASB 16, can we assume a similar impact for the second half numbers when we look at the full year?

Tania Archibald

Sorry, Owen, can you repeat that question?

Mark Vassella

AASB.

Owen Birrell

Yes, sorry. You called out the AASP 16 impacts on the first half, just wondering whether the impact is likely to be broadly equal to the second half?

Tania Archibald

Yes, yes, that's.

Owen Birrell

Okay. And then just finally for me, the write-down in India. I'm just wondering what that was associated with, given that I thought that market was actually reasonably strong.

Tania Archibald

No, no, that's just purely due to a tax change. It's actually a good thing. So what's actually happened in India has been a change in the tax laws. And tax rates as a new tax regime that's in place going forward. But what it means is that we had to write-off a part of our tax asset that were sitting there, some carryforward tax credits. So we had to write those off as part of moving to the new lower tax regime. So it's got absolutely nothing to do with the underlying performance of the business. It's really just a more positive change in the tax regime that has a little bit of a cost associated with it.

Owen Birrell

And just last on India, are you able to give us an update on the potential for asset acquisitions from Tata?

Mark Vassella

Yes, we're continuing to work our way through that. I know that's taken a little while. But as I said on the press call this morning, Tata are dealing with a very complex piece here. They've made a large acquisition, they had to deal with a range of minority shareholders, they're now merging the businesses with the broader Tata Group. So we're working our way through those assets. There's nothing to report right now. Tania and I, in fact, were there just earlier in -- just after Christmas, in fact. So last month, having a look at the assets, so we're just getting our head finally around what the outcome will be. So we'll update you guys when we progress but nothing to update at this stage.

Simon Thackray

Just a couple of -- well, really, only one follow-up question, which have to do as a matter of housekeeping as well. But before I do, I actually wanted to say thanks to Charlie Elias as well for all the help he's given me and the market over the years. And also to Slifir as well, who we'll miss as a competitor, who's also given us a lot of help over the years as a very capable competitor.

Just in terms of the ACCC, the regulatory proceedings. I didn't see anything in the update, but I have to ask it. Is there any further advance, is there any further information that we need to be aware of with regard to the regulatory proceedings.

Mark Vassella

No, I mean, the answer to that, mate -- well said about Charlie and Slifir, but the answer to your question is the proceedings are ongoing. And again, we haven't seen all of the information that the ACCC have, but what we've seen, we don't believe any current or former employees have bridged the cartel laws. And obviously, there's no much more than we can say than that. We called it out in the sustainability slide, but the proceedings are ongoing, mate.

Jack Gabb

I think the Indonesian free trade agreement's finally been signed. Can you guys just remind us the potential benefit for you guys and whether you've assumed anything in the guidance?

Mark Vassella

Yes. No. It has been signed. We were in Canberra just a week or so ago for the official ratification of that when President Widodo was in town. So we're -- whilst it's been signed, there's a raft of regulatory processes that have got to been put in place, the governments -- the 2 governments, whilst in Canberra, committed to a 100-day plan to do that. So that's a good thing, and I hope they're able to stick to that target. So we need to see how the regulations fall out, Jack. But we -- that will be a benefit for us because we'll stop paying tariffs on imported product that we bring into the country. So there's a potential add to EBIT there. I'm not sure we've qualified the number yet, have we?

Tania Archibald

No, I think -- I'm just thinking in terms of this half, we're not really assuming any benefit.

Mark Vassella

Not this half. Yes.

Tania Archibald

We've got to wait for those regulations to come into play. So it's more likely to have an impact in the following half, Jack.

Jack Gabb

And Tania, one more for you on the net debt target. I know you don't want to be drawn on a kind of target for the end of this year. But is it a fair assumption to make that as we move through next year and the high CapEx for North Star that you're going to remain free cash flow negative for the next sort of 3 halves?

Tania Archibald

Oh crikey. It all depends on the macro environment. And I just can't predict that. We can only give the outlook for this half. So it all depends upon the macro, what spreads and prices are doing, et cetera, movements in working capital. So I really can't predict that. What I would say is that we watch it very, very carefully. We obviously do -- when we think about the $400 million net debt, we do look at the spend profile. We tested against a range of scenarios. And like I said, I think it was just Simon earlier on, we will be very cautious in how we move towards that net debt target because we've always got an eye to the macro environment.

Jack Gabb



Yes. And is there any flexibility within that for painted and coated acquisitions on the East Coast of the U.S.?

Tania Archibald



Yes. I mean, that's the beauty of having a strong balance sheet. I mean, $400 million net debt, it's not really much of a stretch. I mean, we -- what if by having that level of net debt target, that gives us the capacity to go and do other things. And that includes coated and painted.

Mark Vassella

Well, thank you, everybody. I appreciate your time this morning. We'll see you over the next couple of days, and thanks for your support. Take care.