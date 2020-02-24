Perdoceo Education: 100% (Or More) Upside

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) reported outstanding fourth quarter and full year results. Despite an excellent year, and even better 2020 guidance, the stock trades at 6x FCF.

I am unaware of any other stock in the entire market trading at such a discount, including peer companies that all trade at 2-3-4x this valuation.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The company reported Q4 and full year results this week and the results were outstanding. The company handily beat guidance which was revised upward three times already this year.

To put this in perspective. The company initially guided new enrollments to grow 3-5% in 2019. The final results: 15%. Initial revenue growth was expected to be 3-4%. The final results: 8%.

These are industry leading figures, and notably outstanding given the late stage nature of the current economic expansion. If history is any guide, these results (new/total enrollment, revenue, and net income) could grow dramatically if the economy starts to falter.

Unbelievably Cheap Valuation

This author is aware of no other stock in the market trading at such a discount. The company has no debt. While this used to be representative of other peer companies also, this is no longer the case. Most peer companies, and certainly the market as a whole, has taken on significant debt that will come back to bite in the next recession.

The company trades at 6x EV/FCF, although this may not be understood by most market participants. Let me explain:

In the most recent year completed, the company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $73 million and $5 million in capex. To screeners or non-involved market participants, this looks like FCF of $68 million. However, the company paid out $37 million in one-time legal expenses in 2019 that won't be recurring (the company has settled all legacy legal matters).

Additionally, in Q4, the company's "current year operating cash flows were impacted by the timing of receipt of approximately $39.3 million of Title IV funds. These funds were received in January 2020 instead of the fourth quarter of 2019. In the prior year, Title IV funds for the similar time period were received in the fourth quarter of 2018." (2019 10K)

The magnitude of these accounting footnotes need to be fully understood. Put simply: If you just look at the most recent quarter earnings release, you would be led to believe that the company actually had cash used in operations of $12 million for Q4. However, backing out the legal settlement charge of $30 million (one-time in nature), and accounting for the timing issue of revenue (not mentioned on the earnings call or press release / only buried in the 10K), the company actually had cash generated by operating activities of $55 million.

For all of 2019, the company reported FCF of $68 million, but once adjusted, was actually $144 million (reported $68 mm + $37 mm one-time legal expenses + $39 mm timing issue in Q4).

This is an underreporting of FCF by more than half.

At the company's current share price of $17 and 70 million shares outstanding, the company has a current market cap of $1.190 billion and ~$300 million in cash and no debt, or an EV of $890 million. This is an EV/FCF multiple of just 6.

Other peer companies trade much higher. ATGE - 18x, LOPE - 14x, STRA - 20x.

This is an extremely deep discount despite the fact that PRDO is actually growing both its top and bottom lines much faster than its peers.

Conclusions

To borrow a term from Alice in Wonderland, Perdoceo Education's stock is like "through the looking glass."

But as the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, explained, while in the short run the market is like a voting machine, in the long run, the markets are a weighing machine.

The company has been consistently executing and beating all expectations quarter-after-quarter. Strong operating leverage, the very near closing of Trident University (in the next month) which will be accretive to current year earnings, impressive growth with all metrics, and the timing shift of cash flows into the current year, will create FCF by my estimates approaching $200 million.

This is an astounding discount in the market and FCF multiple of less than 5.

If there is any good news to the current market price, it is that the company can continue to buy up shares at a major discount to intrinsic value.

When the company is valued at the level of its peers, it will more than double. Should it be valued for the growth company that it is, it will go higher than that.

Smart investors will recognize that while Graham's "voting machine" is broken, opportunity knocks. The stock is an easy double from here, with even greater potential than that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRDO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.