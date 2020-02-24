Time To Move In On Energizer Holdings

With a reiteration of FY 2020 projections, there are some signs of stability at the bottom line and in terms of organic growth.

Following the sudden rally after Q4 2019 earnings, Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) seems to be finding less market resistance to the $50-mark. The Q1 2020 earnings announcement earlier this month seems to have given it that momentum to shoot past $53 at the time of writing this. What’s keeping this stock at such high valuation multiples, and is there any evidence to suggest that the market will continue to support such valuations in the near-term? There’s every chance of that happening, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see ENR edging up toward the elusive $65 range that it hasn’t seen since mid-2018. Analysts on MarketBeat are showing a near-12% upside with a median target price of $57.42; TipRanks shows an even higher $59.25 as the median one-year target; WSJ carries an Overweight rating and 10 of 13 analysts recommending a Buy for ENR.

Source: Trading View via SA

When you look at the numbers for Q1 2020 a little closer, though, it’s not easy to see the drivers of the recent price changes. Debt is still high after the major acquisitions of 2019; organic sales were down 3.4% with a 1.8% pricing advantage and a 5.2% headwind from replenishment volumes and holiday timing; adjusted free cash flow was down from the prior period as well.

On the plus side, ENR expects organic growth to move into positive territory in FY 2020, contributing 1% to 2% (Combined Battery sales) and 3.5% (Combined Auto Care) toward an overall net sales growth rate of 9% to 10%. Much of the buoyancy you see in the stock right now can be directly attributed to this positive outlook for the ongoing fiscal year.

That outlook also includes an improved gross margin of up to 40 basis points, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5%, and a 12% yield in terms of adjusted free cash flow.

More importantly, I think it shows that investors are validating the management’s decision to bring the Rayovac brand under the Energizer umbrella while not holding on to the VARTA units in EMEA and Germany. In addition, the promise of positive organic growth in FY 2020 seems to have further excited the market.

The question now is whether that’s enough to sustain the momentum that the stock has gained over the last three months.

Profitability Metrics

ENR has, admittedly, been on rocky ground in terms of profitability. Gross margin took a 640 basis point hit in Q1 2020, attributed to the following:

“lower margin rate profile of the acquired businesses, as well as customer mix, unfavorable foreign currency, tariffs and higher product costs due to lower production volumes in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019.”

That means we can continue to see pressure from at least two directions: lower margins on the acquired brands and higher product costs. The customer mix might also represent a long-term downside.

Source: SA

There’s clearly a lot of pressure on gross margins and concerns around the lack of growth thereof. But the company has thus far managed to keep it at or above the 40% level. Some of that had to come from price increases but these increases plus new synergies have partially eased the pressure on gross margin. Nevertheless, the pressure should stay on for a few quarters as ENR finds the ideal pricing for its newly acquired portfolios in Battery and Auto Care.

When you drill down to EBITDA, you can see that there’s been little change despite the major acquisitions. EBITDA for Q1 of 2018, 2019, and 2020 are $153 million, $152.5 million, and $152.8 million, respectively. That’s not an encouraging sign when you realize that revenue during the period went from $573.3 million in Q1 2018 to $736.8 million in Q1 2020.

On the net income front, things seem a little better. Energizer seems to be on more stable ground over the past two quarters. After a dip into negative territory in the quarter that the acquisitions closed, net income margins excluding extra items like preferred dividends and other adjustments are holding steady above the 5% level.

Source: SA

As a result of regaining efficiencies, Energizer was able to somewhat negate the hit to its normalized diluted EPS, which came in at $0.69 vs. the year-ago period of $0.96. They still missed the consensus EPS estimate by a wide margin but the revenue beat and a reaffirmation of the 2020 outlook have provided adequate support to the stock’s current valuations.

Investor’s Angle

Data by YCharts

A forward non-GAAP price to earnings multiple of around 17 is not unusually high for a consumer staples company, at least not in the current market environment. In an article on Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) published two months ago, I argued this same point. That stock has now (as of writing this) appreciated by 9% and valuations are ably holding up. The point of bringing it up here is that Energizer is marching to a similar beat in terms of organic sales going slowly on the uptick and overall growth being achieved primarily through acquisitions.

It's a harder road for Energizer because they're not seeing as many synergies with the new business on the profitability front, but that will come in time as a lot of overlaps are addressed and more synergistic opportunities are identified. By the end of the third year after the acquisitions, the company expects to:

"deliver more than $700 million of adjusted EBITDA and over $400 million in adjusted free cash flow...capture over $100 million in synergies by the third anniversary of our acquisition."

The fact is, the management is making all the right moves and saying all the right things to its investors, and they're buying it because they perceive the value in continuing to remain investors in ENR. That's where the real support for high valuations is coming from and I believe it will continue for the short to medium term, making it a buy at this price. In the meantime, you get to take home a 2.35% dividend yield on your investment. I wouldn't recommend reinvesting your dividends if valuations continue to hold at these levels, but a dollar-cost averaging approach could work to your advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.