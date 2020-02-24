Abiomed: Strong Fundamentals And No Longer Counter-Indicative On Your Watch-List

The fundamentals remain strong and an entry position has started to make sense as the worst seems to be coming to an end.

New innovative products have been launched and educating the medical community about the company’s product is being prioritized.

It has been a painful and volatile path for investors holding the stock as the company missed successive revenues forecasts.

Abiomed (ABMD) develops, manufactures and markets products heart devices including pumps. The company's product portfolio includes the Impella heart pumps and SmartAssist technology. The company has been on my watch-list as an investment opportunity since Oct 12 2019 after it reported issues on the pumps it manufactures for the left side of the heart. The stocks dipped. Such news is not abnormal for companies which develop products using cutting edge technologies. Normally, after some “clarification” by the company, the stock prices tend to go up. However, this was not the case for Abiomed which continued its slide, this time after adverse reports by the FDA to healthcare providers concerning the company RP pumps (pumps for the right side of the heart).

My main interest in owning the stock was due to the fact that it had virtually no competition in some of the product categories it develops, has practically no debt and most importantly, I wanted to benefit from the 20-50% upside which all analysts who were completely bullish on the stock were forecasting.

However, I then came across a perspective-providing news on Seekingalpha entitled “No analyst rates Abiomed a Sell but shares plunge to three month low.”

In the words of Curl Saran, SA News Editor:

BMD does not have a single Sell or even a Hold rating from any of the 11 analysts who cover the medical device maker, according to Bloomberg data, and the average price target of $435 is or more than 50% above the stock's $286 closing price today.”

The news motivated me to continue following the stock, do further research as to the reasons of the share price movements and whether these reflect any broader market trends impacting medical devices manufacturers. Moreover, I make use of the Gartner hype cycle to explain the investor’s expectation about the stock.

By making use of the financials, comparing the stock with other medical device manufacturers including competitors, analysis of earning transcripts, I show the reasons which determine my position on the stock. I also provide an idea on the valuations for investors interested to position themselves on the stock, either as a short term trade or longer term investment.

Comparing the price evolution of medical device manufacturers

Figure1: Comparing prices of Abiomed, Abott Labs ( ABT), Medtronic Plc (MDT), Boston Scientific(BSX), Teleflex (TFX) and S&P HealthCare Equipment ETF(XHE)

Source: Ycharts

As can be seen, while the share price of Abiomed has been sinking, those of other medical device manufacturers have been rising. Abiomed’s fall is poignant (-60%), especially with respect to Teleflex which manufactures the Intra-Aortic balloon which is a competitor to Abiomed’s pump for the left side of the heart.

Figure 2: Share price % evolution of companies in the medical devices sector

Source: Table compiled from data from Ycharts

The S&P Health Care Equipment ETF also rose during this period by 7%. Therefore, the fact that only Abiomed’s share price fell is due to more than just sector weakness or any move by Medicare to perform cuts in payments for surgeries involving heart pumps or other medical devices. I next consider the reasons for the share price to have dropped in such a way.

Abiomed share price movements

In the chart below, the rise and fall in the share price of Abiomed during the last one year period has been provided. Additionally, the news which led to the price movement have also been added.

Figure 3: Chart showing share price movement in the last year.

Source: Chart from SeekingAlpha augmented by stock news

In fact there were four revenue misses in a row. Also, as can be seen, even when there were positive news, Abiomed’s share either did not recover or recovered only partly. The result was a painful slide for investors holding the stock.

Also, the investor sell-off as can be seen from the chart was also due to adverse news about the company heart pumps coming from the FDA and physicians.As a matter of fact, the company also has a pump for right heart support in the form of the Impella RP, a category where there is virtually no competition from the Intra-aortic balloon (an older and alternative therapy), but this was the subject to an evaluation by the FDA following patients mortality rates. This had an adverse effect on the company stocks. The FDA subsequently issued a report that the pump is safe and the stock recovered but not completely.

In addition, in a report about a presentation in MedPage Today dated November 18, 2019, physicians mention of higher bleeding and death rates for patients treated with the newer Impella devices rather than the traditional Intra-aortic balloon ones. Moreover, it was also mentioned in the report that the use of the Impella devices varies widely from hospital to hospital compared to the balloon.

Abiomed uses newer and more innovative technology, which already had significant impact over people lives in the last 10 years and potentially more in the future especially with its new products. In a sense, its Impella technology, while having already been used, is still an emerging technology as it is a relatively new technology compared to the existing one (balloon) and still has to achieve widespread adoption by the whole medical community in the US and world-wide. Therefore, I use the Gartner hype cycle, which is used mostly for emerging technologies like AI and 5G, to get a sense of investor's expectations. I used the cycle back in January 2018 to trade (AMD) stocks.

The Gartner hype cycle

The Gartner hype cycle is basically used to distinguish between the hype from what is commercially viable. There are basically four stages in the cycle with the first being the innovation trigger. For Abiomed, this would be the year 2005 when Abiomed acquired the Impella technology and used it to develop heart devices which received a number of FDA approvals. Most importantly, the subsequent commercialization of the technology was a not only a success for Abiomed but also gradually generating more investor expectation until a peak was reached.

This corresponded to the year 2018, more specifically the end of September. This is the stage where there was maximum investor expectation, after earnings beat period and good news about the pump from the FDA.

However, exit from that stage started in Oct 2018, after the Abiomed reported issues with two Impella heart pumps. Prior to this, there had also been considerable insiders selling (~200K shares) over a 3-months period. In the meantime investors expectation about the stock was also deteriorating rapidly.

Figure 4: Gartner hype cycle adapted for Abiomed

Source : Initial cycle obtained from Gartner Research, augmented by some data from Gartner Hype Cycle for emerging technologies 2019 and modeled for Abiomed.

The P/E ratio also gives an idea of investor expectation towards the stock. In general, a high P/E means that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to companies with a lower P/E. For Abiomed, it went down from a staggering 108 (2018-09-30) at the peak of expectation to a current low of 32 ( near the trough of disillusionment).

I use Gartner Hype Cycle to provide a graphic representation of an investor’s expectation of Abiomed’s stock evolution over time and in no case, this can be used to draw a conclusion about the company’s cardiovascular technology itself, that is the effectiveness or limitations hereof. The company's technology is certainly not a hype.

Abiomed is currently situated at the very outskirt of the trough of disillusionment area of the cycle (for the investor) and is yet to go through the trough. The revenue growth figures, which I consider next also support the fact that the worst of the downside is yet to come.

However, two strategies which the management has formulated and are currently being implemented (as reported in the latest two quarters and which I cover later) can bring major improvements in the adoption of the company products and increase revenues significantly. This will ensure that the company breaks out rapidly in the scope of enlightenment area.

Company Financials: Revenues growth

Revenues are increasing but at a slower pace compared to previous years with the year ending March 2016 being the highest with a revenue progression of 43%. In fact, out of those revenues, the foreign sales component (in Germany and Japan) has been progressing at a significantly higher pace (double digits) compared to the single digit US growth.

Figure 5: Abiomed revenues, profits and expenses in the last 11 years

Source : Abiomed Income statement in Seeking Alpha

In addition to fall in the rate of revenue growth, the rate of growth of gross profit and operating income has already slowed down. There is a real possibility of operating income not growing in the year 2021, compared to the previous year.

Figure 6: Chart showing revenue and profit evolution

Source : Graph derived from Abiomed Income statement in Seeking Alpha

I have considered the TTM values USD 841 million for the revenues ending March 2020 which shows a revenue progression of only 9.31% over the last year (Figure 7). Now, the company updated its fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance to be in the range of USD 846 million to USD 877 million on Jan 13 2020 compared to the figures of USD 885 million to USD 925 million provided back on Oct 31 2019.

Figure 7: Revenue progression YoY

Source: SeekingAlpha

Even with a value of USD 877 as revenue for fiscal year 2020, the increase on the previous year will be only of 14%. Therefore, the company is on its way to face single digit revenue growth and eventually stagnation (a trough in terms of YoY revenue growth).

However, as I mentioned above, two strategies being implemented can restore back the company's revenue growth back to previous years growth, that is, to more than 20% YoY, in which case there will not be any stagnation.

Moreover, considering only revenue and profit growth as part of an investment decision is limiting. Thus, I also consider the other fundamentals, and this, on a comparative basis so that it can make better sense to investors how the company is better than its peers despite the fact that their stocks have progressed and those of Abiomed have regressed.

Fundamentals considered on a comparative basis

Abiomed has a comparatively successful financial operating model with relatively higher revenue growth, gross profit and net margins. This is especially true when compared to its competitor in the medical devices for the heart, Teleflex.

Figure 8: Comparing Abiomed with other medical manufacturers

Source : Seekingalpha

In addition, the cash and debt positions are relatively good. Hence, it’s no wonder why the stock is so highly regarded by the majority of analysts. The company also has the capacity to generate additional growth through acquisitions.

One striking difference is the revenues per employee ratio, which measures the revenue generated by each employee of the company on average. At 560K, this is the highest among peers and it means that its employees have a very high level of efficiency and productivity. Having a highly competent team will certainly help in deployment of the company’s new designed products and generate more revenues.

New improved product design and knowledge transfer to the medical community

During the Q2-2020 Earnings transcript, the company laid a lot of emphasis on its updated product portfolio. In this respect, it continued commercial launch of the SmartAssist platform, provided update on the Impella CP with SmartAssist and shed light on the new Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist.

I have filtered out data about the company’s key technologies and also added data from the Q3-2020 Earnings transcript. I summarized the main points below.

Figure 9: Features of Abiomed new technology obtained from Q2-2020 Earnings transcript and Q3-2020 Earnings transcript.

Source : Table compiled from Q2-2020 Earning transcripts results and Q3-2020 Earning transcripts

While it was evident in October 2019 that the company would derive more revenues from the two new Impella devices, this would however not result in a significant rise in the immediate term, as was being put forward during the Q2-2020 earnings call.

In the words of Todd Trapp, CFO during the Q2-2020 earnings call:

Based on our performance in the first half of the year and our projections for the next 6 months, we are maintaining our revenue guidance of 15% to 20%."

The reasons for this slower increase in revenue as per data collected from the transcript ( figure 9) is that first, the SmartAssist is a solution for which Abiomed was not charging separately and it increases the adoption rate of Abiomed’s product. Also, implementation of SmartAssist required a lot of time and energy and coordination. Staff had to be trained and there were challenges posed with implementing SmartAssist in the hub-and-spoke hospitals (central and satellite model whereby the central campus receives heaviest medical resources investments complemented by satellite campuses or spokes, which offer a more limited services).

Furthermore, CEO Mike Minogue responding to a question of the impact SmartAssist is having on the business:

Now there is a downside to it which is maybe that it does require a lot of time and energy and coordination, because we've got to take the consoles back, then we've got to train the techs, we've got to train the ICU. It is a bit of a distraction and it's worth it because we believe we're going to get better outcomes and more adoption, but it has been a bit of prioritization that we have to manage as a company. And then the second important on the complexity is this hub-and-spoke network that we continue to try to maintain and leverage. So for example if patients are out in the spoke hospitals and the patient is then sent to the hub, we have to make sure that both sides have the new SmartAssist, the new consoles, and are trained appropriately. So that's been a bit of a challenge for us. But that's also why the new heads, the - more management in the field and what I'd call right-sizing our distribution allows us to kind of anticipate that and manage it a little better.”

In addition, from the data collected ( figure 9 again), there was more likely to be a transition period between the Impella CP and 2.5 models as there was lower reorder rate on the Impella 2.5 as patients wait for the Impella CP. Normally, in a transition period, when one product has a substitute, adoption is not so straightforward as for a product launch for a new product.

However, this seemed to have been ignored by the CFO when formulating guidance for the Q3-2020 revenues on Oct 31 2019 , when revenue forecasts of $885 - $925 million were made. Subsequently, these were downgraded to $846 - $877 million on Jan 13 2020.

The reason for the revenue shortcomings (a 5% decrease) provided during the Q3-2020 Earnings call on Feb 06 2020 was attributed to the adverse effect caused by presentations made by physicians and according to me, this is only part of the reason for the decrease in guidance. The company seems to face some difficulty in revenue forecasting. To further justify my point, I will add that this is a company which had successive quarters of revenue misses (figure 3) before and that the previous misses were not necessarily preceded by adverse news about the company.

Also, the fact that these revenue misses (except for one) and guidance updates were followed by stock downsides shows that investors do face a real risk of stock downsides related to revenue forecasting.

Other Risks

Another risk to the stock comes from physician-initiated clinical studies which tend to discredit the company in favor of the competitor’s product. In this respect, Abiomed has taken actions to clarify the misinformation. In the words of CEO Mike Minogue:

Over the last 10 years, Abiomed's training, education, and technology have shortened the learning curve, lowered adverse event rates, and improved patient outcomes, and this is published. The company has taken actions to clarify the misinformation and educate the medical community on FDA audited data and physician-initiated clinical studies. To respond to the safety concerns, we have posted safety data for vascular complications, major bleeding, and stroke, as well as the summary of our regulatory history and real-world evidence from 2004 to 2020.”

I view the fact that the company has started to work with physicians to review the set of clinical data and best practices and educate the wider medical community to be a strategic move. For investors, this will translate into higher administrative costs in the short term but in the longer term will generate more revenues for the company (by means of higher devices sales). Addressing of physicians fears through information sharing and training will mitigate the risks coming from these physician-initiated clinical studies.

Valuations

First, I consider the volumes of shares traded preceding important stock moves (big upsides or downsides) for Abiomed. The stock tend to move on lower volume in the post July 2018 period. This means that relatively fewer traders are participating in this movement.

Figure 10: Abiomed share price evolution including volumes

Source: Abiomed, Inc. Momentum Performance

Secondly, there is a decreasing volume pushing share prices higher and increasing volume pushing share prices lower during the same period. This means that there is relatively less support for upsides than downsides. Now, as to the likelihood of this downside continuing in the future, I believe that this will be the case, unless there are strong Revenue and Earning beats followed by favorable news about the company by the medical community.

Moreover, the downtrend should continue up till the USD 164.5 price level except in the case of a downside caused by a revenue guidance downgrade where it should reach the USD 159-160 level.

Figure 11: Abiomed Possible Upside and downside

Source : Keylogin Investment metrics

Investors should also expect a blip ( short upside) as a result of the publication on the Impella 5.5 ( Figure 9) which should be in favor of Abiomed. The strong company fundamentals should cushion it from further falling below that USD 159-160 resistance level. Moreover, that P/E of 31 is already on the low side compared to its peers (figure 8).

As for upside, taking into consideration the variation in stock price level, as evidenced in figure 2, the stock price has fallen relatively more on bad news than it has risen on good news. In the event of an uptrend, the opposite action should result in am upside of about USD 65. This comes to a stock price of USD 235.

Now considering a future P/E of 42 (P/E of other medical devices manufacturers in Figure 8), the upside from the current P/E value of 31, based on the current EPS should be USD 234. Therefore, I forecast an upside of USD 234-235 in case there are sustained good news and positive revenue figures.

Key takeaways

Abiomed’s stock have been battered following adverse reports by the FDA initially then by medical practitioners as well as successive revenue misses. In terms of investor’s expectation, it is currently at its lowest point.

Now, that the FDA has cleared the safety issues and the company has embarked on knowledge transfer aimed at better educating the heart physicians and the medical community concerning its products, there is a more opportunity for adoption of the Impella heart devices in hospitals across the US plus sustained double figures internationally.

The company has also developed innovative products which have gained FDA approval.With a sizable addressable market in the US (40% remaining) and a vast one internationally, Abiomed still has considerable growth potential.

Its team is strong but one problem area seems to be sales forecasting. While I understand that sales forecasting in medical devices can be challenging, the company has the resources to do better.

In fact, now that the company has the necessary ingredients for double digit revenue growth, namely innovative products and a strategy to get the buy-in of the medical community concerned, investors can take advantage of the current slide and position themselves on Abiomed's stock.

As for valuations, I would consider an entry position at USD 160. The publication for the Impella 5.5 ( technology features in Figure 9), on which heart surgeons are very positive could be a welcome blip for investors holding the stock while awaiting the Q4-2020 Earnings report in May of this year.

