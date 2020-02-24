Imperial Brands: A 12% Yield And Strong Pricing Power, But Uncertainties Remain

While the future of tobacco sales and NGP products is uncertain, the juicy dividend yield and the stock's depressed price could end up being a good entry point.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY)(OTCQX:IMBBF), the second-largest British tobacco manufacturer (behind British-American Tobacco), has suffered huge losses since its 2016 top, with the stock being slashed by more than half of its value. The market has had little excitement for the future of tobacco products, which feature minimal to no growth, strict regulation measures, as well as an uncertain future. Recently, the company also lowered its guidance, projecting an EPS fall, further depressing the stock, which now trades almost as low as its great recession levels, as the graph indicates below.

My thesis

Despite the pessimistic environment surrounding tobacco, Imperial Brands showcases a compelling investment case, led by its well-covered fat dividend yield, as well as its potential successful investment to what it calls NGP (Next Generation Products). The company is well-positioned to cover its current ~12% yield, as well as aim to ensure future growth by offsetting the potential lower demand for tobacco by its NGP line. Finally, despite its downsides, the tobacco industry has incredible pricing power, featuring a resilient inelastic demand, that can assist the company to both maintain its EPS, and endure through a potential correction/recession in the markets.

Earnings and pricing power

The company's stock took a beating earlier in the month after management announced it expects a 10% decline in first-half profit, which created uncertainty on whether the already slashed guidance could be met.

Since then, shares have fallen further, at a decade-low level, as investors struggle to see a bright future for the tobacco company. However, the massive sell-off over the past five years has created a compelling value case, in my view, as Imperial benefits from strong pricing power, in a non-cyclical sector.

Imperial managed to increase its revenue and profitability, despite lower volume in tobacco sales. According to the latest results, the tobacco price mix increased by 5.5%, more than enough to offset volume declines of -4.4%. Profits were up 1.8% YoY as a result. CEO's statement highlighted that management expects this to continue in the years ahead and remains focused on maximizing opportunities for their Asset Brands in their priority markets.

While such confirmation of declining sales is worrying, EPS generation remains strong, as the company grows its NGP, in the meantime. Tobacco is a highly inelastic product that consumers are willing to continue purchasing despite price increases. Imperial's strategy to increase prices, can only last so long, but it should be a decent way to maintain strong profitability before the NGP start contributing to the bottom line. Additionally, the tobacco industry is highly resistant in recessionary environments. During the great recession, the tobacco sector was indeed shining. That's a relieving thought, considering the company is unlikely to suffer further sales decline, should the overall economy takes a dip.

The bar chart below illustrates FY2019's EPS. Despite the sector's underperformance, Imperial managed to increase its EPS to 273.3 pence, favored by a positive FX effect.

The dividend

The driver behind my reasoning for Imperial Brands is the stock's huge dividend yield of ~12%, which for the moment, is well-covered. The company has been consistently increasing its dividend ( There was no cut in 2011 as the graph wrongly displays) by ~10% annually.

As you can see below, earnings can adequately support the dividend by a significant margin (EPS of 273.3 pence vs. 208 pence of annual dividend payments). The company further executed minor buybacks of ~£108m, displaying strong cash flow generation. In fact, management succeeded to even reduce debt by ~£100, reassuring that the dividend is safe, and not dependant on debt financing for its coverage. Cash flow from operations is resilient enough to cover the dividend. Remember that despite such substantial dividend coverage, sales volume had actually declined. As much as a worrying factor, that is, Imperial's safe payout ratio even under such pressure, is rather remarkable if I may add.

What I would rather be cautious about, is not so much the dividend's coverage, which is fine, but the rate at which is growing instead. As you can see, management has been consistently increasing the dividend payments by ~10% annually. Such growth is really strange, in my view, considering the overall earnings stagnation. A possible reason could be for the market to see Imperial as a more attractive investment case since the dividend is well-covered. The stock's decline can justify increasing the dividend by such a rate to stabilize the price, but the question arises on whether the company can sustain it in the future.

On the latest report management stated:

2019 will be the eleventh year of 10% dividend growth. Our revised capital allocation and shareholder distributions policy is effective from our 2020 financial year and will grow the dividend progressively, considering the underlying performance of the business to provide greater flexibility in our capital allocation.

Imperial's earnings were enough to cover the dividend and also slightly reduce the debt. However, taking into account the recent guidance cut as well as management's statement to follow the underlying performance could signal towards a slowdown in dividend growth. It only makes sense, after all. The company cannot sustain such dividend growth with stagnated earnings, and the ~12% yield is already too juicy to ask for more.

Prospects and risks

Imperial's business plan is to offset tobacco's volume decline with its New Generation Products. Its Heated Tobacco & Modern Oral Nicotine products are starting to getting launched in more and more countries, including Japan, as of lately. Sales are really encouraging, with a 400%+ annual revenue growth.

Despite the new product line growing rapidly, there are several risks to consider. The biggest one is that such sales growth may only be such because of the initial market introduction. There is no proof that consumers will continue buying the products on a recurring basis.

As the company's presentation suggests, NGP's 400% revenue growth is promising, but there's more to the story. For example, in the AAA segment, which includes Japan's new launch, had NGP sales grow by ~880%. However, when it comes to the Americas, the same products had a 30% revenue decline. Considering that the U.S. has a highly competitive market in new generation nicotine products, Imperial's revenue decline may suggest that the future of its NGP may as well not be that bright, as the initial rollout suggests.

Further risks include the long term trend of decline in tobacco sales, which management also expects to continue, as well as the company's net debt. The good news is that the bonds that the company issued during the latest financial crisis with very high coupons at 8-9% are soon coming towards maturity. With the considerable 9% coupon bond of £1B maturing in less than two years, Imperial's cash flow may take a breather, assuming the company doesn't take on additional debt, as the case seems to be for the current financial year.

Conclusion

Imperial Brand's 12% dividend yield is tempting, despite several risks. The company faces a challenging trading environment as the long term demand for its tobacco products is uncertain. However, I believe that the market has sold-off the stock as if the company is going away in the foreseeable future. I don't think that the demand for tobacco will go away that fast. In any case, strong pricing power should be able to maintain the current EPS, until the company's growth for its NGP products materializes. The latest results from Phillip Morris(PM) also featured a decline in tobacco sales, but shined with robust growth in its heated tobacco segment. While such growth is encouraging, boosting Imperial's plan positively towards product transformation, it is also a good reminder that other tobacco behemoths, such as Phillip Morris, could seriously threaten the company's sales, as competition tightens.

As far as the dividend goes, distributions remain well-covered, and the fat yield could end up massively rewarding investors at this price, should the stock see positive long-term capital gains. While further increases at a 10% rate are not sustainable, the yield alone should be enough to keep investors happy, assuming the stock doesn't decline further. I am not very bullish on Imperial for the long-term uncertainties discussed; however, the current price makes for a compelling case that may worth considering towards a small position in your portfolio.

