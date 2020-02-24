STORE 2020 Annual CEO Letter

To Our Stockholders:

STORE performed exceptionally well in 2019, delivering our stockholders an annual return of 36.7%, outperforming both the S&P 500 (31.5%) and the broad Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) RMS benchmark (25.8%). More importantly, 2019 represented our fifth consecutive year of delivering our stockholders a double-digit rate of return. Since the beginning of 2015, STORE has delivered a cumulative annualized rate of return of 16.6%. The rate of return since our November 2014 IPO is even higher at 19.9%. We have handily beaten the S&P 500 and the RMS over these periods. Over the past five years, the sum of our average annual dividend yields and the rate of our growth in Adjusted Funds of Operations (“AFFO”) per share has approximated double digits each year, which simply means that our ability to deliver long-term, compound double digit rates of return results foremost from a solid underlying business model.

Before elaborating on our business model, I want to first say that roughly two-thirds of our delivered return in 2019 resulted from multiple expansion, which essentially means that investors rewarded STORE with share price growth that exceeded our AFFO per share growth. Prior to 2019, STORE’s investor returns were centered almost completely in the strength of our corporate business model. Our average quarterly Share Price/AFFO multiple in 2018 stood at 15.5X (this simply divides our closing share price on each earnings release date by our reported quarterly annualized AFFO per share). Our average 2018 multiple was not far from our average AFFO multiple since the beginning of 2015. However, with falling interest rates in 2019, the valuation multiple of STORE and other REITs rose and we were rewarded with an average valuation multiple of 18.6X AFFO per share. While we cannot claim to always influence our trading multiple, I will make this observation: At the end of 2019, our AFFO multiple still remained slightly behind the multiple accorded the broader REIT market, which we have trounced from a performance vantage point since we introduced STORE to the public markets in 2014. In my personal view, our performance has earned multiple parity.

The Net Lease Business Model

Unlike many other real estate companies, the net lease real estate investment model is relatively straightforward and simple to understand. First, STORE, like most net lease businesses is a monoline company, which means that our activities are centered in a singular business model. Second, many of our performance variables are known upfront, significantly reducing future uncertainty about key drivers of our business. Specifically, while rent growth, vacancy rates and ongoing maintenance capital expenditures are unknown for many real estate companies, we benefit from greater visibility into these factors as a net lease company.

Lease Terms . STORE has among the longest average lease durations of our publicly traded peers (over fourteen years). Not only that, but we have been vigilant to deliver among the longest average investment activity lease terms each quarter in comparison to peer public companies. Moreover, with 92% of our multi-unit tenants being subject to master leases (where a single lease governs multiple properties providing us with superior interest alignment and diversity), we are frequently able to extend such leases as new properties are added from repeat business.

. STORE has among the longest average lease durations of our publicly traded peers (over fourteen years). Not only that, but we have been vigilant to deliver among the longest average investment activity lease terms each quarter in comparison to peer public companies. Moreover, with 92% of our multi-unit tenants being subject to master leases (where a single lease governs multiple properties providing us with superior interest alignment and diversity), we are frequently able to extend such leases as new properties are added from repeat business. Expected Lease Increases . As to our contracted lease escalations, the average expected lease escalation for STORE amounts to 1.8% annually, of which about three-quarters happens every year. We tend to cap our escalators based on a multiple of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which means that there is a modest risk of lower escalations, should the CPI fall much below 1.5% annually.

. As to our contracted lease escalations, the average expected lease escalation for STORE amounts to 1.8% annually, of which about three-quarters happens every year. We tend to cap our escalators based on a multiple of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which means that there is a modest risk of lower escalations, should the CPI fall much below 1.5% annually. Lease Yields . With many real estate companies, it may be difficult to know what lease yields can be earned from speculative newly developed assets. With a net lease company, there is no such speculation. Given the long lease terms, there also tends to be fewer lease rollovers and therefore less risk that portfolio yields can be adversely impacted. In the case of STORE, under 4% of our leases are maturing within the next five years, which ranks among the lowest exposure to lease renewals among our public peers.

. With many real estate companies, it may be difficult to know what lease yields can be earned from speculative newly developed assets. With a net lease company, there is no such speculation. Given the long lease terms, there also tends to be fewer lease rollovers and therefore less risk that portfolio yields can be adversely impacted. In the case of STORE, under 4% of our leases are maturing within the next five years, which ranks among the lowest exposure to lease renewals among our public peers. Maintenance Capital Expenditures . In terms of maintenance capital expenditures, STORE has had virtually none, which is to be expected of a net lease real estate investment portfolio and which is similar to prior publicly traded predecessor platforms that I have been associated with since 1994.

. In terms of maintenance capital expenditures, STORE has had virtually none, which is to be expected of a net lease real estate investment portfolio and which is similar to prior publicly traded predecessor platforms that I have been associated with since 1994. Operating Margins. Net lease companies have among the highest operating profit margins of any business, real estate or otherwise. STORE’s 2019 operating profit margin approximated 93%, which I compute by eliminating non-cash, reimbursed and non-recurring items and ignoring reported gains or losses on asset sales as well as any lease termination fees (this is consistent with how our AFFO is reported). STORE’s operating expenses, which include general and administrative and property management costs, amounted to 0.56% of average gross assets in 2019, down from 0.59% in 2018, 0.65% in 2017, 0.66% in 2016, 0.70% in 2015 and 0.74% in 2014.

The preceding five business essentials represent visible and key elements to a net lease business model at the hands of leadership. There are two more essential inputs into the net-lease business model—the level of annual new investment activity and the chosen “capital stack.” In the case of STORE, our net investment guidance (new investments less the original cost of assets sold) for 2020 is in the area of $1.2 billion, which is approximately the same as our net investment volume of $1.26 billion in 2019. From a “capital stack” perspective, we have maintained leverage approximating 40% of cost since 2017. The amount of leverage and source of borrowings has an impact on our borrowing costs. In turn, both leverage and interest expenditures have an impact on equity returns, which I will discuss later.

Rent Growth Drag

One final business model fundamental you should know with a net lease company is what I call “Rent Growth Drag.” Just like a bank or any financial institution, we must expect that certain portfolio performance issues will arise, which is always a part of our business. Three years ago, we started to disclose our estimate of the average annual impact of the non-performing assets in our portfolio. Our resolved tenant credit issues have historically averaged approximately 1% of the portfolio each year. Of this amount, we recovered an average of 73.7% before associated costs, which is high by comparison with other credit-based contractual instruments. Our recovery after associated expenditures amounts to 71.0%, which is also high. However, such expenditures tend to be reflected in our property costs and so are included in the previously discussed 93% operating profit margin. Therefore, our average loss arising from remediated non-performing investments amounted to about 0.3% of our investment portfolio at cost on average (1% annual non-performance rate multiplied by 73.7%) since STORE’s inception. Incidentally, our definition of non-performing includes any “specially serviced” asset, which involves more than simply rent delinquencies. For instance, a company in bankruptcy, yet still current in its lease obligations, will be classified as a specially serviced asset. The loss we compute is the loss of rental revenue as a percentage of gross cash real estate investment, a more conservative and appropriate measure than credit losses traditionally measured on a loss of invested principal. Rental revenue can be lost as a result of accepting a lease modification or retenanting a property for less rent. Or a rental loss can arise from selling a property and reinvesting the net proceeds at a lower rent than delivered by the original asset. In total, our lost rents ended up averaging closer to 0.5% of our investment portfolio at cost annually, because we always have some specially serviced assets in inventory (0.2% of assets on average) that have yet to be resolved.

There is one more component to “rent growth drag,” which is the impact on rental revenues of asset sales. Starting in 2017, STORE became very active in property sales. That year, we sold real estate aggregating 5% of our beginning portfolio. In 2018, we sold 3.7% of our beginning portfolio. In 2019, we sold approximately $429 million in real estate, or 5.6% of our beginning portfolio, realizing net proceeds of $452 million, including about $4 million in lease termination fees. The majority of property sales relate to strategic portfolio rebalancing initiatives. Others are opportunistic. Then there are “property management” sales, which would be reflected in the credit losses discussed earlier.

From an investor vantage point, the most important issue is whether rental revenue will be impacted positively or negatively as a result of asset sales. Should we sell assets at lease yields higher than those at which we are buying properties, existing portfolio rental income will tilt downwards. If we can dispose of assets at lease yields that are lower than we can reinvest the proceeds, our portfolio rental revenue will tilt upward. The recycling of cash from property sales can deliver added growth or not. STORE strives to be a value investor, investing in real estate backed by net lease contracts having yields in excess of those in the broader auction marketplace. This part of our business model is designed to offer us better margins for error, giving us improved ability to accretively recycle cash through property sales.

Over the past three years, STORE has realized an average 0.5% positive spread after broker commissions and closing costs between our purchase yield and our occupied property sale yield, which has been additive to our AFFO growth per share. In 2019, the spread approximated 0.3%. Altogether, over the past three years, we estimate that reinvesting the proceeds from asset sales at a higher yield generated almost $4 million annually for our existing stockholders through the accretive recycling of our capital. On a levered basis, the number exceeded $5 million annually, because our asset gains over original cost since 2017 approximated $60 million, which allowed us to borrow an added $24 million, representing our approximate overall 40% leverage relative to the initial cost of the assets we hold. Since our beginning, the average portfolio revenue growth attributable from accretive asset sales has amounted to about 0.1% annually.

In total, “Rent Growth Drag” is the sum of revenue gained or lost through asset sales plus the amount lost through property management activities. In STORE’s case, that means we add 0.1% annually from accretive property sales and then subtract 0.5% from property management activities to arrive at a Rent Growth Drag of 0.4 % annually…on average. Some years have been higher and some lower. We purposely take the long-term average because portfolio performance can exhibit some volatility. For instance, twice in our history, we have had tenants within our top 10 list fail to perform. Fortunately for us, we elected to be highly diversified from the start, which limits the impact of such events and enabled us to increase our AFFO per share since 2015 by a compound growth rate of 7.4% (our AFFO per share grew at a rate of 8.2% in 2019). Over the same five-year period, we also raised our dividend at an annual compound growth rate of 6.6% (we increased our dividend 6.1% in 2019), enabling us to lower our dividend payout ratio to 68.3% for 2019.

Harnessing the Business Model

In 2019, I authored an article published on Seeking Alpha entitled “A Treasure Hunt for Absolute Return Potential: Real Estate Net Lease Business Models That Deliver” that focused on the essential elements to a net lease REIT business model. Basically, given a handful of variables, including the major ones we have discussed, it becomes possible to dissect a company and estimate potential stockholder rates of return. I won’t bother with the math here (you can visit Seeking Alpha and read the article), but I can say that STORE’s business model has generally performed as we anticipated.

The majority of STORE’s annual AFFO growth per share is derived from internal growth. Internal growth is essentially the sum of the growth attributable to property level rent increases, the impact of rent growth drag and revenues realized from reinvested free cash flow after dividends. Regarding the latter, STORE’s reinvested free cash flow after dividends approximated $140 million in 2019 which was augmented by related incremental leverage averaging 40% of new investments at cost, giving us an ability to internally fund over $200 million of the $1.26 billion in net investments made during the year. Stock compensation earned by our staff is also another small detractor to internal AFFO growth. We add back non-cash stock-based compensation to compute AFFO because it is simply an algorithmic valuation computation. However, equity-based compensation does have a cost that impacts our internal AFFO growth. For 2019, the internal growth drag from such equity compensation amounted to about 0.2% (you can derive this from dividing the shares issued under our equity based compensation plan into our average outstanding shares during the year). Add the four numbers and our targeted internal growth rate is close to 5% annually on a leveraged basis.

Having a high level of internal growth is essential to our business model and to our ability to deliver respectable absolute rates of return in almost any environment. If our AFFO multiple rises, as it did in 2019, the approximate $1 billion in external growth (the amount we had to access from new share issuances and incremental associated borrowings) has the potential for higher accretion to our current stockholders. That elevated accretion can offset the impact of a lower dividend yield from our share price increases. Conversely, if we are trading at a lower multiple, external growth accretion will be lower, but our dividend yield will be higher. A strong level of internal growth is central to delivering consistent returns in diverse share multiple valuation environments. STORE has among the highest contracted rent increases and lowest dividend payout ratios among our peer set, specifically for this reason.

Altogether, we are proud of the business model we have created and put into action. Relative to our peers, STORE has among the highest initial lease yields, highest annual lease escalations, highest dividend protection and among the widest spreads between our cost of borrowings and our initial lease yield. Our profit margin approximated the median because our operating costs tend to be slightly higher, due to our unique direct-to-market sales approach and granular investment strategy. Our borrowing costs tend to be lower than the median, owing to a BBB/Baa2 corporate credit rating and our singular ability to issue AAA and A+ rated notes through our Master Funding conduit. There is no consistency in rent growth drag disclosure, but STORE has tended to be a leader in asset sales and our sales have been accretive. While our traded AFFO multiple tends to be closer to the median of our peers, the spread between our market AFFO multiple and our diluted investment AFFO multiple is among the highest. Altogether, our integrated financial model variables combine to comprise a sustained, attractive and relatively predictable investment return profile.

Financial Strength

We concluded 2019 in a very strong financial position. Our occupancy rate stood approximately where it has for the past three years, at 99.5%, with just a dozen properties not subject to a lease contract. We had an undrawn $600 million credit facility, with cash balances comparatively high at nearly $100 million. Our corporate leverage remained steady at approximately 40% of gross portfolio cash cost, which equated to a stable run rate funded debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.5X. Between our annual retained free cash flow of approximately $140 million in 2019 and our net proceeds from property sales of about $452 million, our internally generated cash well exceeds our average annual debt maturities, meaning that we don’t need to simply roll over maturing debt; we can impressively repay it from internally generated cash. Matching cash flows in this way serves to make us minimally interest rate sensitive, since new added borrowings will be applied to fund new investments whose yields will be somewhat sensitive to future interest rate changes. We have no material debt maturities through 2022 and we extended our average debt maturity in 2019 by issuing our first 15-year Master Funding notes. Moreover, the vast majority of our secured debt maturities can be prepaid anywhere from two to three years in advance at par with no prepayment penalties, providing STORE with leading debt repayment optionality in comparison with peer companies.

Our laddered debt maturities and prepayment optionality arise from our use of two investment-grade borrowing strategies, which provide us with greater capital diversity and also an improved ability to efficiently stagger our borrowing maturities. Our Master Funding notes at the end of 2019 approximated 60% of our total borrowings, simply because that is where we started. However, we have raised our percentage of unencumbered assets from 39% at the end of 2015 to 60% at the end of 2019. This is because our secured borrowings are incredibly efficient, enabling us to employ approximately 70% consistent leverage with the majority of the notes issued in the past two years having a AAA rating and the rest having an A+ rating. As a result, our unsecured borrowings as a percentage of our unencumbered assets is incredibly low, approximating 25%. If you are a BBB unsecured noteholder of STORE, you benefit from one of the least levered unencumbered REIT asset portfolios, together with credit enhancement in the form of over $130 million in annual cash contributions generated from our encumbered portfolio. On a consolidated basis, we cover our fixed charges about 3.3:1. However, if one were to overlook our principal obligations from the Master Funding pool, which can be recouped through future note issuances (maintaining constant leverage), our fixed charge coverage approximates 4:1. During 2020, we plan to raise our unencumbered asset pool to closer to 66% of real estate assets held, which has been our stated target.

Addressing Our Market

There are estimated to be roughly 200,000 middle market companies in America having annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion. This is where much of our country’s economic growth and job creation is centered. For instance, between February 2008 and December 2009, when the US economy shed 8.6 million jobs, resilient and entrepreneurial middle market companies created approximately 2 million jobs. That so many middle market companies in America thrive is a testament to capital formation access, together with an encouraging legal and regulatory climate. From the Small Business Administration to crowdfunding to venture capital and private equity there are a myriad of ways to start and then grow a business in our highly developed economy. Personally, I am unaware of any other developed country having such an extensive collection of vibrant middle market enterprises. Simply put, the U.S. is as good a place to start a business as anyplace I know. STORE is proud to address this dynamic market and to have played a role in creating value for our many tenants.

For better than thirty years, we have been hard at work demonstrating to real estate intensive middle market and larger companies that they are far better off having a landlord rather than a banker. By the end of 2019, we had the most diverse tenant base among institutional net lease landlords, together with among the most extensive tenant roster comprising 478 customers. Still, we are excited that we are just scratching the surface of the very large market that we address. Our solutions have helped to lower the overall cost of capital for our tenants, which has helped create material value. More than that, our solutions and commitment to our customers have improved their operational flexibility, which has created even more value. Delivering on our promise of improved real estate capital efficiency, STORE has become an important and vital source for real estate capital for middle market companies across America.

We believe that investing in profit center real estate occupied by middle market and larger, typically unrated, tenants contributes to the health of the economy and communities across the country. We also believe that our investment approach delivers superior stockholder risk-adjusted rates of return than one would otherwise have from the pursuit of a strategy to target larger, highly-rated companies. We have been committed to our investment approach since we opened our doors and have not deviated.

Diversity plays a critical role in our value investment approach. Economist Harry Markowitz, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for his work on portfolio theory, essentially posited that investment diversity is a “free lunch.” Given a desired level of return, diversity can reduce the risk of an investment portfolio and, given a desired level of risk, diversity can raise portfolio return. At STORE, we have taken this to heart, with portfolio diversity that is among the highest in our industry. Our ten largest tenants at the end of 2019 approximated 18% of revenues and over 75% of our tenants each comprise less than 1% of our revenues. During 2019, our transaction granularity reflected this diversity, adding almost $1.3 billion to our investment portfolio and 44 net new customers with an average acquisition transaction size of just over $11 million. Other than one of our more preferred industries, restaurants, all of our industry exposures fall under 6% of revenues and our tenants’ performance, even within similar industries, tends to have low correlation levels. With an average rent growth drag of about 0.4% over the past eight and a half years, our aggregate portfolio has performed as an investment-grade asset might. Only our focus on senior contract creation, together with diversity, has enabled us to realize elevated investment returns, which is what the pursuit of attractive risk adjusted rates of return should be all about.

Market Value Added

Market Value Added (“MVA”) is a term first coined by the consulting company Stern Stewart & Co. to denote the amount by which a company’s enterprise value exceeds its original cost. Some time back, I revised this notion to simply focus on the spread between the traded value of our equity capital and the original cost of that equity. The reason for this narrower focus is that stockholders are the prime beneficiaries of long-term MVA creation. Stern Stewart also defined the degree to which a company could annually generate a return in excess of its cost of capital as Economic Value Added (“EVA”), a concept that has increasingly drawn the attention of stockholder advocates, such as Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”). MVA and EVA are related. The degree to which a company realizes compound MVA growth over time is a function of its annual EVA production. At STORE, we have a long-term view of stockholder expected rates of return and aspire to exceed them through our annual investment and management activity. Through this vantage point, we measure our success, in part, on our ability to achieve strong compound MVA growth, which is reflective of our long-term EVA achievement. At the end of 2019, STORE’s equity capitalization value of $8.9 billion exceeded the cost of our underlying equity by approximately $3.6 billion, resulting in compound annual MVA growth of over 35% since our founding. For the past three years, we have regularly disclosed our compound annual MVA growth in our quarterly investor presentations, where we proudly rank among the top companies in our peer group.

A Few Comments on Recent Accounting Changes

Normally, I would not include comments regarding the impact of the adoption of new accounting standards into an annual CEO letter, but 2019 saw the implementation of the revised lease accounting standard that has resulted in changes to the financial reporting for companies like ours. The adoption of this standard does not alter our potent business model. The new standard, however, results in income statement and balance sheet modifications that, in my view, raise the complexity of financial statement interpretation, as discussed below.

Sale-Leasebacks Accounted for as Financing Arrangements. The new lease accounting standard imposes a change in lessor accounting for certain sale-leaseback property acquisitions. For instance, were we to include a fair market value purchase option in a lease contract with a tenant after the acquisition of their property in a sale-leaseback transaction, the property must be accounted for and reported as a financing arrangement similar to a mortgage receivable. During 2019, we added 43 assets that we classified in this manner, which accounted for the vast majority of the $262.5 million in new loans and financing receivables reported during the year, representing about 15% of our 2019 new investment activity. Accordingly, future revenues derived from these properties, which we own but account for as financing arrangements, will be shown as interest income rather than as rental revenue.

The new lease accounting standard imposes a change in lessor accounting for certain sale-leaseback property acquisitions. For instance, were we to include a fair market value purchase option in a lease contract with a tenant after the acquisition of their property in a sale-leaseback transaction, the property must be accounted for and reported as a financing arrangement similar to a mortgage receivable. During 2019, we added 43 assets that we classified in this manner, which accounted for the vast majority of the $262.5 million in new loans and financing receivables reported during the year, representing about 15% of our 2019 new investment activity. Accordingly, future revenues derived from these properties, which we own but account for as financing arrangements, will be shown as interest income rather than as rental revenue. Sublease Income and Reimbursed Tenant Costs. STORE has investments in 21 properties that are situated on land we do not own and that are subject to ground leases (plus, we have another five properties where a portion of the land is leased). We now include in revenues the ground lease payments that tenants make on our behalf under their lease contracts with us, as subtenants on these ground leases, as well as certain other reimbursed tenant costs. An offsetting amount is shown as additional property costs. In our model and in my analysis in this letter, I have eliminated these revenues and expenses, because the gross-up serves to slightly lower our profit margin, while causing our property costs to appear to rise by 154% to $10.8 million (the 2019 increase, net of these costs, was 40%). As a percentage of average gross assets, property costs, net of reimbursements, amounted to 0.09% in 2016, 0.08% in 2017, 0.06% in 2018 and 0.07% in 2019.

STORE has investments in 21 properties that are situated on land we do not own and that are subject to ground leases (plus, we have another five properties where a portion of the land is leased). We now include in revenues the ground lease payments that tenants make on our behalf under their lease contracts with us, as subtenants on these ground leases, as well as certain other reimbursed tenant costs. An offsetting amount is shown as additional property costs. In our model and in my analysis in this letter, I have eliminated these revenues and expenses, because the gross-up serves to slightly lower our profit margin, while causing our property costs to appear to rise by 154% to $10.8 million (the 2019 increase, net of these costs, was 40%). As a percentage of average gross assets, property costs, net of reimbursements, amounted to 0.09% in 2016, 0.08% in 2017, 0.06% in 2018 and 0.07% in 2019. Ground Lease Obligations and Right of Use Assets. We have always disclosed our ground lease obligations as a commitment, in part because we view investments in properties that are subject to ground leases as having elevated levels of investment risk. Under the new lease accounting rules, we now have a non-cash $24.3 million “right of use” asset on our books, as well as an offsetting lease liability. I tend to personally overlook certain non-cash assets such as “right of use” assets and straight-line rent receivables when analyzing business models. That said, it is nice to know that the “right of use” asset amounts to under 0.3% of our assets at cost and the ground lease liability is not significant.

In over thirty years of real estate net lease investing, the new lease accounting standard has been the most dramatic change in accounting that is relevant to our business. That being said, these changes don’t alter the fundamental attractiveness of our business. The reasons our customers elect to lease their real estate are centered in improved capital efficiency and greater operational flexibility than available from other capital sources. Likewise, STORE should not be influenced by financial statement presentation differences between leases having diverse characteristics. We will continue to originate net lease contracts that meet the needs of our customers and strive to transparently interpret our business model and performance for our stockholders.

Corporate Responsibility

During 2019, STORE built upon our corporate responsibility initiatives, adding a tab to the front page of our website and a corporate responsibility section to our regular quarterly investor presentations. We also built on our Corporate Sustainability initiatives and formed a Board-guided leadership structure to oversee and drive these key initiatives, including the adoption of fundamental policies and practices. This included the adoption of a Policy Statement on Environmental Sustainability, a Policy Statement on Human Rights and a Vendor Code of Conduct. The STORE Environmental Policy Statement outlines our practices regarding understanding environmental risks and opportunities in our business, promoting greater awareness and responsibility among our employees, together with tenant engagement. The Human Rights Policy Statement solidifies our core principles regarding equal opportunity, competitive compensation, ethical behavior, workplace safety, open and risk-free communication and legal compliance. These commitments align seamlessly with our pledge to provide a work environment that attracts, develops, and retains top talent by affording our employees an engaging work experience that allows for career development and opportunities for meaningful civic involvement. Finally, the Vendor Code of Conduct sets uncompromising vendor standards for fair and ethical business practices, safe labor conditions, respect for human rights and environmental stewardship.

Given our constant communication with our tenants, STORE conducted a system-wide tenant engagement initiative to better understand our customers’ sustainability practices and needs. This engagement is resulting in the development of pilot programs to support the assessment of alternative energy, energy efficiency and consumable conservation programs for STORE-owned buildings and new construction. These programs are in their infancy, but STORE is committed to partnering with our customers to support meaningful energy and sustainability initiatives. A few weeks ago, we hosted our fourth annual Inside Track Forum, an educational conference that we founded to help our customers network and benefit from new ideas and thought leadership. I am happy to say that we are now attracting sustainability corporate sponsors among our corporate partners who help us annually organize this amazing event.

STORE’s extensive outreach has included educational initiatives to assist our tenants, as well as current and future entrepreneurs through our STORE University educational video series. During 2019, I am proud to say that these videos garnered about 20,000 views, together with a half dozen national and international awards recognizing their content and quality. We designed the content of STORE University to have lasting relevancy that will continue to resonate and contribute for many years to come.

Conclusion

We at STORE are justly proud of our 2019 performance. More than that, we are proud of our consistent performance since 2015, which is a result of a potent corporate business model, an amazing staff of talented professionals and the dynamic middle market and larger companies that we address. At the dawn of a new decade, we look to the future opportunities before us with excitement and anticipation.

I could not close this letter without remembering a co-founder we lost in 2019. Michael Bennett was taken away from us at the age of 61 on June 24, 2019, just five months following a cancer diagnosis. His passing is a profound reminder to all of us of the value of each day we are fortunate to be here. Michael served as STORE’s General Counsel and his lasting fingerprints will contribute to our success for a long time to come. He was a friend and advisor who was proud of being a part of the STORE founding team. Most significantly, Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed life, travel, food and the occasional very fast car. We all miss him very much.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. Business relationship disclosure: I am the Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital.