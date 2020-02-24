Piper Sandler To Acquire The Valence Group For Chemicals Focus

Given the current stock price and robust M&A environment, I'm cautiously BULLISH on PIPR at its current level.

With the deal, PIPR appears to be adding capabilities on a vertical sector approach.

Valence has developed a large M&A advisory practice for the global chemicals and advanced materials industries.

Piper Sandler has agreed to acquire The Valence Group for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) has announced the proposed acquisition of The Valence Group for an undisclosed amount.

Valence has developed an investment banking and M&A advisory business for the chemicals industry.

With the deal, PIPR appears to be pursuing a sector vertical approach to adding capabilities and coverage.

My DCF assumptions indicate the stock may be attractively valued at its current level, so I’m cautiously BULLISH.

Target Company

New York, NY-based Valence was founded to develop a specialist investment bank and M&A advisory services company focused on the chemicals, materials and related sectors worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder Peter Hall.

Below is a somewhat outdated video of co-founder Hall from several years ago:

Source: Icisnewstv ICIS

Valence’s primary offerings include:

Sell side advisory

Buy side advisory

Merger and joint venture advisory

Fairness opinions

Special advisory

Market & Competition

In its survey, Deloitte said that corporate and private equity dealmakers expect M&A activity will 'continue at an active pace in 2020, extending the prolonged boom in deals that has resulted in more than $10 trillion in domestic transactions since 2013.'

97% of respondents expect that deal sizes will remain the same or increase in 2020.

45% said they would pursue deals to maintain competitiveness, while 31% will be shopping for undervalued assets.

Notably, 42% of those surveyed said their deal making would likely increase in the event of an economic downturn.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Piper didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal value was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Also, management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Piper had $694.4 in cash and securities owned and $581.7 million in total liabilities with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $206.7 million.

In the past 12 months, Piper’s stock price has risen 15.3% vs. the U.S. Capital Markets industry’s rise of 15.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 17.9%, as the PIPR chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,120,000,000 Enterprise Value $653,610,000 Price / Sales 1.33 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.78 Revenue Growth Rate 6.39% Earnings Per Share $6.09

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $89.89 versus the current price of $79.24, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

PIPR is acquiring Valence to broaden and deepen its market penetration into the chemicals and advanced materials M&A advisory industries.

As Piper co-head of global investment banking James Baker stated in the deal announcement,

The Valence Group offers tailored, differentiated and best-in-class M&A advisory services to clients across the chemicals industry. We believe there are significant opportunities to partner with The Valence Group team to increase the overall scale of the business and drive towards our goal of $1 billion in annual investment banking revenue over the next several years.

With this bolt-on deal, PIPR continues to move aggressively to gain size in a very active global M&A market.

I’ve covered other recent Piper acquisitions, the most transformational being its deal to merge with Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

It appears PIPR is building out its offerings with a vertical-based approach. Sandler was an investment bank with a strong focus on the financial services industry.

I expect to see additional acquisitions along this line of approach as opportunities present themselves.

Given my generous DCF assumptions, the firm’s stock may be attractively valued at its current level and assuming M&A and IPO markets continue to cooperate at elevated levels of activity.

So my bias on PIPR is cautiously BULLISH as the firm gains scale and deeper penetration within important growth markets.

