The State Of The Online Brokers

February 2020

How We Got Here:

For the last decade or so, ETFC was considered the most likely firm to be acquired (by SCHW or AMTD). On February 20th, 2020, MS surprised the market and announced its intention to acquire ETFC. This all stock, $13 billion deal equates to a 31% premium for ETFC, at $58.74 per share. Using 2021 estimates, MS is paying 14.7x earnings, but 10.9x if one properly factors in the $400 million of expense synergies. This $13 billion price isn’t anywhere near what ETFC was hoping for, especially the value believed the business was worth following the October 2017 “strategic review”. This wasn’t the first online brokerage transactions, just the latest in a string of very successful consolidations.

Back in November 2019, SCHW announced its intention to acquire AMTD for $28 billion. AMTD had to follow IBKR and SCHW’s “free trading” lead and analysts materially lowered their 2020 and 2021 revenue and earnings expectations. SCHW swooped in and acquired AMTD for 16.5x 2021 earnings, but 8.9x if one adjusts for the $1.9 billion in expense synergies. This much larger percentage represented over 2/3rd’s of AMTD’s total expense base. The operational overlap between SCHW and AMTD is significant, while the same cannot be said for MS and ETFC.

Following the SCHW and AMTD announcement, ETFC was desperately looking for a dance partner. Many were thinking Interactive Brokers or Fidelity would consider buying ETFC, as the synergies are much larger with both of those online brokers, versus MS. We still think both parties would be foolish to not at least consider ETFC at this price (only $13 billion). Before we dive deeper into this transaction, let’s take a step back and do a “State of the Union” on the online brokerage business. OK?

The State of the Online Brokerage Business:

The online brokerage business is vastly different today, than in years past. The advent of “free trading” has turned these brokerages from transaction processors into asset managers. These firms no longer compete on execution and low priced trading. Instead, they are looking to garner as much wallet share as possible and earn profits from predictable fees on ETF’s and most importantly, cash balances.

For decades, many online brokers wanted to become a customer’s primary financial supermarket. With “free trading”, it seems like financial firms are rushing to be your broker and your bank. Decades ago, insurance providers like Prudential attempted to migrate towards brokerage to increase their cross selling opportunity. American Express wanted to leverage its position in credit cards to move into brokerage as well. Citigroup was a dominant bank and looked towards both insurance and brokerage as opportunities to grow their franchise. Most of these ventures failed, as clients look for a “separation of church and state”. Unlike Amazon in retail, where customers can essentially buy anything they desire, there is not an immediate need to get all of your financial services from one company. The concept of one-stop shopping in financial land is just not that critical.

It’s All About the Cash:

Once your account is on-board with one brokerage firm, there will naturally be 10% to 20% in residual cash. That cash earns next to nothing for clients. This becomes obvious when one does an analysis of SCHW’s current business model.

Looking at last year’s SCHW revenue mix, one can see that net interest income represented over 60% of total revenue. Since trading revenue was adjusted to “free” late last year, this actually understates interest revenue. Looking at the model going forward, we would expect trading revenues to continue to fall and net interest to begin to approach 3/4rds of total revenue.

Now, let’s look at the composition of that revenue. SCHW has $269.8 billion in interest earning assets compared to $245.6 billion of funding costs. The +$24 billion difference are assets that SCHW doesn’t have to pay any interest on. Now, look at the mix of those interest earning assets. $136 billion or over 50% of the assets are considered “held to maturity”, yielding SCHW 2.53% in the 4th quarter and 2.65% in 2019. Another $56 billion or 21% is considered “available for sale”, yielding 2.51% in the 4th quarter and 2.67% in 2019. Only $17.4 billion or 6% of total interest assets are in “bank loans”. While they yield a handsome 3.22% in the 4th quarter, they come with a modest amount of client risk. Nothing too dramatic, but this is very “bank like” revenue.

The more interesting piece of this puzzle is on the funding side of the equation. Overall, SCHW’s funding costs (for this large cash balance) was a modest 26 basis points in the 4th quarter. The largest component of this was “bank deposits”, which was $211 billion or 86% of the total. SCHW paid these clients 16 basis points in the 4th quarter.

This isn’t just the case with SCHW, as it was a key contributor as to why AMTD bought Scottrade and why all online brokerage deals are very profitable. If clients aren’t focused on how much interest their cash generates for them, why should any firm pay a significant interest rate, right?

Clients just aren’t terribly focused on generating interest income on their cash; they are much more intent on earning sizeable returns on their ownership of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

The cash conclusion should be fairly obvious. Banks love to have large cash balances that cost little to get and then they can either invest those assets or lend it out to clients. Either way, online brokers have become spread-based banks, from our perspective.

As Brokers Become Banks:

Following the Financial Crisis, many brokers were forced to become banks. For example, MS and GS are now classified as banks and come under the regulatory scrutiny and oversight of various banking bodies. Brokers are getting squeezed, as to what they are permitted to invest in and how they put money to work. For example, the Volcker Rule advocates that brokers should not proprietarily trade, but only make markets on their client’s behalf. This is impossible to enforce and has led to some of the flaws in getting this rule implemented.

While brokerage firms are restricted from doing what they want with their cash, banks do not have the same issue. Banks can take that cash and can do multiple things. They can lend out the money and earn a banking spread, accepting the underlying risk of the loan. However, most firms take the cash and invest in super safe US Treasuries, earning another 100 to 200 basis points. While this process does not generate a huge spread, it can be very profitable when there is billions and trillions of dollars held in-house.

This is the general state of the current online brokerage industry. They are looking to migrate from trading revenue to ultimately managing more of your financial assets. Instead of charging you a trading fee, these firms are looking to make spread-like revenue on paltry funding costs. This isn’t a surprise, but the long-term multiple should also be considered. Instead of garnering a decent transaction-based P/E multiple or valuation, many of these firms will begin to receive a bank like multiple. One just has to look at the modest forward multiples MS and SCHW just paid. Banking is not a terribly sexy business…

Conspiracy Theories:

We have a subtle twist on last year’s SCHW deal for AMTD. We will never know, but it wouldn’t surprise us if there was some truth and merit to our thoughts. In September and October, the entire online brokerage community lowered their online trading fees to $0. SCHW followed IBKR, which was pretty much immediately followed by AMTD, ETFC and then Fidelity. Which firms had the most to lose, from this “race to zero”? Well, AMTD generated the most commission revenue out of this group (over 20%), followed closely by ETFC (over 15% of revenue). Some Wall Street analysts lowered their earnings estimates for AMTD by nearly 30%.

Since SCHW generated the lowest percent of its revenues (under 10%), it would hurt them the least. While it did inflict some damage to SCHW’s share price, it was significantly less damaging that the market’s harsh take-down of both AMTD and ETFC. Did SCHW make the move to $0 trading just to buy AMTD at a much cheaper price? Both firms (AMTD and ETFC) were also in the midst of management turnover, making an offer even more tempting. We believe SCHW pounced on AMTD, only after it lowered the price it had to pay. We will never know, but this scenario seems very plausible, considering we have followed SCHW for over 2 decades.

Accretion:

Why are synergies and operational overlap important? Well, if another online broker were to buy ETFC, there is tremendous overlap and duplicate costs. The platforms can be consolidated and these networks have essentially unlimited capacity. We believe the biggest factor is labor. Following prior online brokerage deals, the largest area for cost cutting is employee headcount. We know it is horrible to say, but that’s just the honest truth in what these businesses look to accomplish. The goal is to keep as many of the acquired clients and assets as possible and push them quietly onto your leverageable platform.

Expense synergies should always be extremely high and make these online broker deals almost immediately accretive. For example, AMTD’s deal to acquire Scottrade was a “total homerun”, in the eyes of their management team. This MS deal is fairly light on the cost savings opportunity, as there isn’t a ton of similarities and overlap. We believe the initial cost saves are light and MS will look to increase these as the deal progresses. Also, MS might be slow-walking these costs, in case anybody else arises to purchase ETFC.

Other Suitors:

Other online brokers need to “sharpen their pencils” on this transaction. We imagine that SCHW is pre-occupied with other deals. It made a $1.8 billion deal with USAA in July of 2019, that just closed. Also, SCHW is still getting approval for its acquisition of AMTD; if SCHW targeted ETFC too, it would likely garner governmental concentration questions.

IBKR has already stated that it isn’t interested in ETFC, but I have to believe they are crunching the numbers, now that MS has become an official offer. IBKR would be foolish to at least not consider the benefit of adding 5 million retail clients. The best partner might be a shop like Fidelity. It could immediately get the largest expense saves and absorb ETFC easily. Also, since Fidelity isn't a public company, it wouldn't have to deal with an upset shareholder base. Only the Johnson family would need to approve of the deal. While MS will make ETFC accretive, another online broker would be a much better partner. The ETFC price isn’t yet at MS’s offer, but we won’t be surprised to see it close that $2 to $3 spread.

Not Terribly Surprising:

This wasn’t surprising to many, as ETFC filed a document with the SEC on January 16,2020 which essentially guaranteed its senior management team a healthy compensation payout, in the event of a transaction. Reading that filing, “ if (the named executives) incurs an involuntary termination following a change in control, then the executive would receive an amount equal to 2.99 times the sum of the executive’s (a) annual base salary and (b) annual target cash bonus”. That’s not too shabby for a few months of work, right?

Following the SCHW and AMTD marriage, ETFC was looking to aggressively poach unhappy clients, that weren’t getting the “white glove” treatment. There are always dissatisfied clients, that typically can be appeased with 10 to 20 to 50 free trades. However, now that trading is “free” across the industry, that freebie won’t work.

Lastly, as the industry changed, there was absolutely no way that ETFC would ever reach its target of $7/share in EPS by 2023. From our perspective, ETFC was pretty desperate to do a deal and there were limited interested parties.

What is MS Thinking?

The combined MS and ETFC franchise will have an impressive $3.1 trillion in client assets, $580 billion of stock plan balances and over 8 million accounts. However, not every account is equal, in terms of size and profitability, right? ETFC has over 5.2 million client accounts and over $360 billion of retail assets, which equates to an average account of only $70,000. Compare that to the high net worth clients that MS has, over its $2.7 trillion in client assets and 3 million client relationships (an average closer to $1 million per account).

The Street is expecting the MS transaction to be accretive over a 2-year window, once it is able to fully phased-in its estimated run-rate cost synergies of $400 million. At only 25% of ETFC’s cost base, we believe an online broker would be able to squeeze out significantly more synergies. MS is also including $800 million of restructuring and integration costs, over a 3-year timeframe.

It appears that MS will keep the ETFC brand, which is somewhat surprising to us. We consider the MS brand to be materially higher in quality, than the 4 th to 5 th best online retail broker. The main asset MS wanted (from our perspective) is ETFC corporate stock plan business. ETFC manages $300 billion of stock plans for larger public companies and then gets first crack at keeping those assets, if the employee ever leaves the firm. These IRA rollovers can be very profitable and are some low hanging fruit, in the brokerage business.

ETFC has never had a strong branch network and it is hoping to leverage MS’s locations for retail or corporate services. However, we don’t believe MS financial advisors will be terribly happy about seeing their branches turn into retail coffee shops. MS might have to think about having its offices turn into retail branches catering to the much smaller ETFC clientele. Have you seen the last 10 years of ETFC’s TV advertisements? They clearly have a customer base vastly different from MS’s “white shoe” history.

Conclusion:

This deal surprises us and just doesn’t seem like a great fit for either party. MS went down roughly 4%, which isn’t terribly surprising since it was the acquiror. However, we have to think some MS shareholders are wondering about the fit between MS’s culture and that of ETFC.

Just like GS is struggling with its migration towards retail banking (i.e. Marcus), it is not easy for a traditional Wall Street investment bank to change its stripes. MS has a very powerful Wealth Management / financial advisory business. It also has a good stock plan administration business (called Solium), which it acquired last year. James Gorman is clearly betting on this overlap, but we just don’t think this is perfect fit. This isn’t as bad as SCHW buying US Trust in 1999 for a $2.7 billion, but is a bit of a head scratcher.

The industry has changed, from transactions and volumes to cash balances. No longer do these firms care if you want to trade like your “hair is on fire”. They simply want to be your financial supermarket, earning a healthy spread on your lingering cash balances. These businesses will be monumentally profitable, just not sexy. As this becomes more obvious, the entire industry will reap an ugly forward multiple / valuation.

