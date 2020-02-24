Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (SGGKF) CEO Vincent Chong on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call February 23, 2020 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sylvia Lee - Manager of IR

Cedric Foo - CFO

Vincent Chong - CEO

Serh Ghee Lim - President of Aerospace

Shiang Long Lee - President of Land Systems

Ravinder Singh - President of Electronics

Sing Chan Ng - President of Marine

Conference Call Participants

Zhiwei Foo - Macquarie Research

Patrick Yau - Citigroup Inc, Research Division

Siew Khee Lim - CIMB Research

Rachael Tan - UBS Investment Bank

K. Ajith - UOB Kay Hian Research

Sylvia Lee

Welcome to ST Engineering's full year 2019 results briefing. To begin today's briefing, Mr. Cedric Foo, Group CFO, will present the group's performance for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Following that, we will invite our management for a Q&A session.

Without further delay, I'll hand over to Cedric. Cedric, please?

Cedric Foo

A very good morning. Welcome to ST Engineering's financial year 2019 results discussions. Let me bring your attention to the first slide. In 4Q 2019, the group delivered a revenue of $2.29 billion. This is an increase of 29% year-on-year. And net profit was recorded at $169.5 million, a 36% increase over the same period last year.

Now let's turn on to the full year results. For full year 2019, the group recorded a revenue of $7.87 billion and a net profit of $577.9 million, both at an increase of 17% year-on-year. This is a strong set of results.

Next slide. For revenue change, the group ended financial year 2019 with a growth of 17%. So that's the bar chart on your left, with aerospace contributing 12 percentage points or $803 million, and other sectors registered a growth of 5 percentage point.

Now on your right for net profit change. Net profit for financial year 2018 was $494 million. Now in that year, we had onetime losses, and if we take that out, the absence of the onetime losses from portfolio rationalization would account to 8 percentage point. So in other words, we do not expect this 8 percentage point to recur again in 2019.

And excluding marine arbitration outcome of 2 percentage point and transaction and integration costs for Newtec and Glowlink of another 2 percentage point, the effective grow rate, absent of these onetime factors in net profits would have been 14 basis point -- percentage point rather than 17 percentage point, still a very healthy 14% increase in net profit year-on-year.

The next slide focusing on 4Q 2019 revenue and profit growth. On the left, for revenue change in 4Q 2019, the group's revenue growth was 29% and this is largely contributed by aerospace 17 percentage points, and other sectors registered a growth of 12 percentage point. On your right, for net profit change, net profit for 4Q 2018 was $124 million. With the absence of onetime losses in 4Q 2018 from portfolio rationalization of 24 basis point, and excluding transaction integration costs for Newtec and Glowlink of 6 basis point -- 6 percentage points, the effective growth in net profit is 19 percentage point instead of 36 percentage point. So still a very healthy 19% growth quarter-on-quarter.

Let's now look at the revenue by sector. For 2019, aerospace revenue increased to $3.45 billion up 30% -- 30%, and this is mainly contributed by MRAS. Electronics revenue increased by 6% to end the year with $2.28 billion contributed by all business groups within the electric sector, and this also include income stream from iDirect Europe, which is the new name for Newtec and Glowlink.

Land systems revenue growth was 11% or -- to $1.43 billion and were higher because of more project deliveries. For Marine, the revenue increased by 13% to $647 million from higher revenue generated by our U.S. operations and also our environmental engineering projects.

Next, let's look at the breakdown of revenue. Aerospace grew as a result of MRAS acquisition. The group's revenue growth was contributed also by our commercial businesses with 3 acquisitions during the year to $5.7 billion. Defense recorded $2.2 billion.

Now on the geographical split. With 3 acquisitions of overseas entities, MRAS based in the U.S., Newtec in Belgium and Glowlink also in the U.S., our Asia revenue has dropped and U.S. and Europe revenue has grown. And this is in line with our midterm Investor Day target of having two-third of the revenue growth from outside Singapore.

Next chart talks to group net profit by sector. Aerospace contributed a net profit of $268.9 million for the full year 2019. Now despite the 30% increase in revenue we saw just now, the net profit increases by 10%, and this is due to an unfavorable sales mix, largely contributed by some weaknesses in some of the hangar and we will talk a little bit more about that. Also in 2019, we took some impairment of assets, which we will also elaborate later.

Electronics sector recorded a 2% increase in the net profit to $190.7 million which was lower than its revenue growth, as we continue to make investments in new growth areas like SPTel and Geo-Insights. We also incurred transaction and integration costs for the elec sector last year.

Land systems net profit of $77.3 million was 46% higher year-on-year and this was attributable to its higher revenue but also because of the absence of portfolio rationalization losses which we incurred in 4Q last year.

Marine net profit of $51.5 million was 14% higher year-on-year, and others incurred lower losses this year from the absence of the one-off MTN early redemption interest expense and also the absence of interest expense incurred prior to the MTN redemption in July 2018, so for first half of 2018, there were interest expenses as the MTN was still effective.

Now let's move on to group net profit margin. The group net profit margin for the quarter and the year have remained stable at 7%. Next balance sheet. Well, the first item I'd like to talk about is the $484 million right-of-use assets. The group applied in accounting lingo, modified retrospective approach on the adoption of SFRS(NYSE:I) 16 for leases. And what we meant is that, we do not restate the prior year numbers, therefore you see a dash under right-of-use assets for 31 December 2018. And for the year that we started adopting this in 2019, right-of-use assets from leases will be capitalized and it shows $484 million.

The next number intangible assets at $1.98 billion. This has grown largely because of the intangibles associated with the acquisition of MRAS, Newtec and Glowlink.

Next the current assets, that has also grown because of higher contract assets. Under current liabilities, $5.4 billion that has also grown. This is because we have replaced longer-term bank loans with the U.S. commercial paper which is short-term in nature. And this -- proceeds from this U.S. commercial paper were used to finance the acquisition of MRAS and Newtec. Of course, we are planning to issue longer-term bond to turn out this U.S. CP sometime this year.

Then for noncurrent liabilities of $1.58 billion, this is largely due to SFRS(I) 16 lease liability as well as MRAS pension liability.

So I move on to cash flow. The lower net cash from operating activities was due to a less favorable working capital movement and are partially offset by higher EBITDA. Now before I move on to the outlook, let me just explain a little bit about the engine-backed securitization project, which we finalized last week.

We have told you some time ago that for our asset-heavy businesses like aircraft leasing, where we owned it and then leased it out or engine leasing where we have to owned it and then leased it out, this naturally has a burden on our balance sheet, and we have said some months ago that we are working actively to see how we can deleverage. We can basically securitize some of these assets and let it be owned by other vehicles so that we will only manage and service them, and this is the first illustration of how we have done that. So just for clarity, let me refer you to the left.

TEAM is a joint venture company, 50-50 owned between ST Engineering and Marubeni. So of course, it has some start-up equity. It then raises loans from external banks to finance this purchase of engines. So TEAM actually owns maybe around 47 engines, 30 of which is placed under this securitization program. Then, of course, it leases out the engines to engine lessees, airlines and so forth.

So in terms of cash flow, if you look at the dotted lines, the airline or engine lessees would pay lease income as well as maintenance reserves, and this will flow up the TEAM, and the TEAM will use the proceeds either as profits or payment of to service the principal and debt payment.

Now when we securitize it, what I mean is that we created a securitization special purpose vehicle, and this vehicle will raise money through equity and debt. There are three tranches of debt, which are fixed rate notes, basically of different subordination. Some are higher risk, some are lower risk, but of course the higher risk pays higher return, and the company crew has done a cash flow simulation of the different tranches of debt. And so there are three tranches of debt.

So this have been successfully and fully placed out, actually at a rate lower than we had initially expected. So the fixed coupon was quite attractive from our point of view.

Then it issues equity or e-notes, which ranks after all the debt, and it carries higher risk and of course higher return, and 90% is placed to outside of TEAM, and TEAM retains 10% as anchor stick.

From these proceeds of debt and equity, the securitization SPV will then buy over all the 30 engines from TEAM and TEAM will receive R1, which is the proceeds of sale of engines. So it's a big chunk of money, and this allows us to reduce the capital employed and to repay all the debt going to the banks, and therefore, improves our economic value added. So with lower economic value added, we are still able to enjoy service fees and service fees come in this form. The engine leases are novated to this SPV, and it receives the lease income and maintenance reserves. It then went to service the fixed rate note holders and any remaining services the unit holders.

And at the same time, we will receive as asset manager the servicer fee and very importantly, although in a little footnote here, potential MRO work for aerospace group. So with less capital employed, we get this stream of income and lower risk of course. The obsolescence we saw are passed on.

So with that, let me just leave you with the President and CEO's outlook, which I think you can read it from the site. Now that ends the presentation. Thank you.

Sylvia Lee

Thank you, Cedric. Can I invite the rest of the management team onstage for the Q&A session, please? Let me do a quick introduction of the team. From your left, Mr. Lim Serh Ghee, representing Aerospace sector; Mr. Vincent Chong, President and CEO of ST Engineering; you have met Cedric; and Mr. Ng Sing Chan from Marine. As part of BCP's split team arrangement, Mr. Ravinder Singh, President of Electronics Sector; and Dr. Lee Shiang Long, President of the Land Systems Sector are dialing in for this discussion.

With that, I'll hand over to Mr. Vincent Chong. Vincent, please.

Vincent Chong

Good morning, and thank you for joining our full year 2019 results briefing. Our results as Cedric has represented or presented was a strong set for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year. And as Cedric mentioned, we have higher weightage of revenues generated by customers outside of Asia and that's in line with our objective to further expand our business globally.

4Q 2019 results were strong, as you saw.

Revenue was $2.3 billion up 29% from a year ago with all sectors posting double-digit year-on-year growth except for Land Systems which saw a 3% increase. PBT grew 24% year-on-year to $198.8 million, and net profit grew 36% to $169.5 million as all four business sectors delivered strong earnings.

On a full year basis for 2019 versus 2018, revenue was up 17% to $7.9 billion. PBT grew 12% to $695 million and net profit rose 17% to $578 million. Excluding the marine arbitration settlement impact in third quarter of 2019, full year PBT and net profit would have been higher at 14% and 19% respectively. Now all our four business sectors posted revenue growth for 2019. Revenue for Aerospace was 30% higher, largely contributed by MRAS and various end of program reviews in third Q of 2019. Revenue for Electronics grew 6%; Land Systems, 11%; and Marine, 13%. At the net profit level, Aerospace registered 10% growth from the year before. Its net profit would have been high if not for these key factors affecting the AMM business group namely the impact of flight school impairment and higher staff costs incurred in the U.S.

Electronic sector posted a modest 2% growth in net profit as we incurred transaction and integration costs for the acquisition of Newtec and Glowlink. Net profit would have been 9% higher if the expenses for M&A were excluded.

Net profit for Land Systems grew 46% in the absence of portfolio rationalization loss incurred in fourth quarter of 2018, and Marine's net profit grew 14% despite the arbitration settlement impact helped by improved U.S. operations and sale of ROPAX, which was completed in October 2019.

At this point, I'd like to turn to our Smart City business, which we target for it to be a $2 billion revenue business in 2022 as part of the group's five year plan. I'm pleased to share that we are tracking well and have made good progress. Our Smart City revenue in 2019 was $1.4 billion, an increase of about 40% from the $1 billion revenue posted in 2017.

The number of Smart City-related projects completed now stands at 700 projects across 130 cities. Our Electronics sector is still the key driver of these projects. We'll continue to apply our innovative solutions to help cities transform as they face increasing pressures in managing public transportation systems, securing critical infrastructure and ensuring environmental sustainability.

Next, I would like to summarize our results with several key highlights. We achieved our strongest revenue and profit growth in five years since 2015, in absolute dollars and percentage growth. All sectors registered growth with Aerospace and Electronics sectors posting their highest revenue and net profit in history.

New contracts momentum remained good. We announced $8 billion worth of new wins, which is a robust level against an uncertain market environment. The traction we have with our customers, many of whom are long-standing customers, is reflected in our order book which stood strong at 13 -- $15.3 billion as of end 2019. We expect to deliver $5.9 billion of our order book in 2020.

Our focus on portfolio rationalization including divestments and streamlining of underperforming business and assets in the last few years has resulted in a stronger business portfolio. We'll continue to develop new businesses if we assess that they are able to strengthen our business portfolio and create long-term value for our stakeholders.

We delivered an attractive shareholder return for 2019. Our 2019 year-end market capitalization increased by $1.4 billion, or 13% to $12.3 billion from $10.9 billion a year ago, so I'm talking about year-end market capitalization at the end of 2019. Shareholders will receive a final dividend of $0.10 per share upon shareholders approval at the April AGM. Together with the $0.05 interim dividend total dividend for 2019 will be $0.15 per share. This translates to a dividend yield of about 4%.

Our talented people, technology and innovation as well as continuous drive for operational and financial performance across the whole organization enable us to achieve this set of good results. But we know that there are few challenges in the global economy and that our operating environment and competitors do not stand still, which is why we continually strengthen and develop distinctive capabilities. We will build our business organically and where the right opportunities present themselves, we will acquire like we did in 2019 with three acquisitions, namely MRAS, Newtec and Glowlink.

MRAS enables us to scale up our aerospace capabilities by moving us further upstream into the OEM business. The business has contributed positively to both revenue and profit as we had expected. In the same way, the MRAS has propelled us into the OE business, we are building a global differentiated Satcom business with Newtec now known as iDirect Europe by combining it with our U.S.-based iDirect as one global business. The addition of Glowlink, which we bought for its advanced Satcom anti-jamming technologies will enhance our competitiveness in Satcom.

Going into 2020, while we remain confident in the positive underlying fundamentals of our business, there are a few near-term uncertainties, including, obviously, impact from COVID-19 outbreak which we are monitoring closely. It's premature to discuss the potential full impact of COVID-19 on the group, but if the virus outbreak takes a toll on global growth, we will not be immune to a near-term slowdown in the global economy.

By our estimates, if the COVID-19 outbreak continues at the current level through midyear, the overall impact on the group is not expected to be material, and our growth momentum is expected to continue. So let me just say it one more time. If the COVID-19 outbreak continues at current level through middle of this year, the overall impact on the group is not expected to be material and our growth momentum is expected to continue.

Having said that, COVID-19 is still rapidly evolving across the world. Thus, we will have to reassess if the situation changes. Around half of the COVID-19 impact will be felt at our aerospace sector, contributing factors include customer demand reduction, supply chain and workforce redistribution. For example, if airlines continue to scale back the flight schedule, it will affect our aerospace MRO business as more airlines -- for airline customers adjust or delay maintenance cycle. As it is now, we are working with our affected airline customers to reschedule maintenance around changes to the operations. In manpower, in terms of manpower, although we have some workforce disruption, we are currently managing our operations quite well.

Despite these near-term challenges, longer-term growth prospects remain positive as evidenced by the rebound following global crisis like September 11 in 2001, SARS outbreak in 2003 and global financial crisis 2008, 2009 timeframe. Therefore our investment plans, including building talent pipeline continue. For example, our aerospace sector is exploring with Vietnam Airlines to set up an airframe MRO facility in Vietnam now that our JV business and component MRO facilities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are operational. We expect the aerospace sector to perform well, although we may see some softness in the AMM business for reasons which I've just highlighted, the impact of the virus outbreak, as well as the talent constraints resulting in higher staff cost in the U.S.

Now moving away from the topic of COVID-19. Related to MRAS, there were questions in the potential of the U.S. Air Force B-52 reengining program. At this time, we will say that MRAS is well-positioned as an OEM of nacelle components for the four engine variations that have been reported to be under considerations. However there is, at this time, no RFP as yet. So it is too early to discuss the scope and potential of the program.

Next, we have recently announced the sale of 30 aircraft engines through TEAM, as Cedric briefly described just now, our engine leasing JV with Marubeni using securitization structure with positive P&L contribution. As we know it, the deal is a first engine-backed securitization originated by a lessor headquartered in Asia Pacific. With it, we have effectively freed up our capital requirements for this business while retaining TEAM's asset manager role to create value for lessors through our innovative asset management solutions.

In this way, we are -- the note holders of this securitization program will be able to leverage on TEAM's asset management expertise as well. We are pleased with the outcome of this securitization which will be included in our first quarter 2020 financial results. We will pursue opportunities to scale up our engine leasing business post the successful securitization which we have just announced and described. Another piece of positive news is that we have just obtained the EASA STC for the A321 P2F program after successful flight tests.

I will end with the message that in spite of headwinds caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and the looming uncertainty in world trade, we remain confident of our ability and agility to drive progress to achieve sustainable long-term growth.

Before I open the floor for Q&A, I should talk about our position on quarterly reporting. In line with the long-term nature of our business, we will publish financial results on a half yearly basis. When appropriate, we'll augment our half yearly financial results with relevant operation information on a quarterly basis. We do value our engagements with you, investors and analysts alike, and we remain committed to have open discussions with you like we have always been practicing within the confine of the SGX listing disclosure rules.

So on that note, we will now take questions.

Serh Ghee Lim

Perhaps maybe before taking questions, I just want to add a few remarks to what Cedric and Vincent have said on the ABS. We start the engine leasing business in 2011 to grow an adjacent business to our MRO business. One main objective is to secure MRO from the lease engine portfolio. We have been able to realize that over the years. However, with a relatively young and small portfolio the rising is slow. Hence, we develop this process to securitize the engine lease. With this capability, we are able to work with the institutional investor to grow our engine portfolio at a much faster rate. This is a win-win for the investor and ST Engineering. For investor, we can tap into -- for the investor, they can tap into our expertise and innovative asset management solution to enhance the value of this asset.

As demonstrated by the fact that our debt notes will oversubscribe across our tranche. For ST Engineering, we'll be able to assess a much larger and bigger pool of assets to create value across the different value chain including the potential for MRO synergies. And also a slight correction for the B-52, we are the nacelle system manufacturer for two of the four engine being considered. Not all the four.

Vincent Chong

Currently, but if the RFP is out, we can eventually bid for all 4.

Serh Ghee Lim

Yes.

Vincent Chong

I think that's what I meant. Two of them are, of course, in our portfolio. Of course, we will be more familiar with them, but we have the capabilities to bid for all four if the RFPs up.

Serh Ghee Lim

Yes, okay.

Vincent Chong

Serh Ghee, Thank you for the embellishment on the securitization program. Okay. Let me just open the floor for questions. You can direct to Ravi and Shiang Long as they're dialing in, yes? So if you have questions, you can direct to Shiang Long and Ravi, and they will address them through the teleconference facility.

For those of you who are joining us via webcast, you can also send your questions if you want to direct them to Shiang Long and Serh Ghee. We will make sure that they get a version of your questions and address them accordingly.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Zhiwei Foo

Hey, Zhiwei from Macquarie. I have three questions, one for Vincent and two for Serh Ghee. Congrats on your very good 2019 results. I think when I look at your dividend payout ratio, it could have been higher. But since you've saved about $0.01 or $0.02 in your dividend payout, could you like share with us what you intend to do with the additional capital, like your M&A plans? Do you want me to go on the second question?

Vincent Chong

You can finish all questions.

Zhiwei Foo

And then the second question and third question for Serh Ghee, could you take us through a little bit on your CERO business? I mean, the margins were a bit elevated for the quarter. And then also a bit about what's going on in the EMS sector. I think there was a Q-on-Q pickup on the PBT margins.

Serh Ghee Lim

So let me take the first question on dividend. I've mentioned this on numerous occasions. We look at returning value to shareholders on a long-term basis. So if you look at our track record in the last 6, 7 years, we've been quite consistent in how we return value to our shareholders through dividend payout. As we look at our business, the stronger the business gets in terms of bottom line contribution, the better we are able to return value. When we return value through dividend there, we also need to consider how much investments we require to plow back into our business, again, creating value for our shareholders.

So I think rest assured, be rest assured that as our business strengthen, our ability to reward or return value to shareholders via various means, including dividend payout continues to be better. So I put it as debt. But we have got to look at all our various investment needs when considering dividend payout. But our track record has been quite, I think, good. And going forward, I think as the business strengthens, we would like to do more of that returning of value be it by dividend or other means. Okay?

Zhiwei Foo

Sorry, as a follow-up on that, can you just enlighten me on what is your current debt headroom for further acquisitions this year?

Serh Ghee Lim

So I'll pass to Cedric.

Cedric Foo

As you know, we are rated AAA by S&P and Moody's, despite the acquisition of MRAS, Glowlink and Newtec. So the company's balance sheet is still very strong. And obviously, we have capacity to borrow more to make meaningful accretive investments going forward. So I would say that even if we borrow another SGD 2 billion, SGD 3 billion, we will still remain A or better, yes. We cannot be specific as to the level borrowings. It all depends on opportunities of investments and acquisitions.

Serh Ghee Lim

For CERO, the higher margin is due to program mix as well as some end of program true-up as what we have said during the quarter. But it was our intention to actually move the margin up from a 2018 level. For EMS, the low margin is due to program mix as well as, if you remember, the disruption to the 4 paneled manufacturing in EASA due to a fire at one of the material vendors. Maybe I can talk about AMM as well, because I presume there will be some question on AMM.

For AMM, there's a drop in the margin, again, due in part to program mix as well as some operational losses due to the 5 school and its subsequent divestment impairment and the challenges also, which Vincent talked about in AMM due to labor shortages, which I also mentioned in last quarter, the impact on labor shortages impact more of our operation in Mobile

Alabama. We have a facility in Mobile Alabama, because we have a very friendly neighbor called Airbus which took a liking to our people.

Vincent Chong

Well, I guess, it's in a location where we have several aerospace establishment competition for talent becomes quite keen. And you know there's this final assembly line that Airbus has and, of course, competition for talent does end up with certain manpower constraints, be it Airbus or someone else. But competition for talent in that part of the world continues to be keen, which gives us some staff cost pressure.

Patrick Yau

Patrick here from Citi. So I have a question on the SPV arrangement on the sale of the engines. So I mean the disclosure -- can you -- first question's actually of the $257 million notes. Can we assume the same for reduction in borrowings, or is this just the 50% is due to the -- your share of the venture? First one.

Second one is that in other industries, right, when this tight ranges are strong, the fee is around 31%. So what kind of fees should we be thinking about in terms of the longer-term earnings from these new type of structures?

And thirdly, right, what happens to the rest of the engines that's not part of the first view?

Cedric Foo

First of all, the loan is about USD 257 million or so. It doesn't tie directly to the financing that Jim does today. Yes. So generally speaking, debt loan-to-value for engine and the team today before the securitization is something around 60%, 70%. Whereas after the securitization, actually, our loan to total value of the asset is actually higher. So actually, we get quite a lot of proceeds back.

On the second question is very interesting because the arranger is Citibank, and Mr. Patrick is from Citibank. So clearly, the China was working very, very well. He doesn't know what the fees is the investment bankers are getting, which is very good, yes. And also, I don't think I should -- I'm not at liberty to talk about specific fees. But I think suffice to say that post the transaction, we would receive a big chunk of money that we can replace loan and recreate dividend up to team itself.

And secondly, I think the reduction in capital employed really enhances the value of participating in such structure. No different as, say, a REIT structure, where the manager or the REIT gets to manage it, maintain it sometimes and continue to pump the managed funds even and then the proceeds of which we get invested into properties.

So as the economies of scale, this business grow and without us holding it on our balance sheet by securitizing the lease higher out, you will find it as a percentage of service fee and MRO opportunities to the capital employed, it will be greatly enhanced. And that's the direction we are aiming at.

Patrick Yau

Okay. So maybe just on my second question, which is more interested to get a color in terms of the fees that ST Engineering will be able to so-called earn from the SPV going forward now that you've got this structure in place.

Cedric Foo

You mean the service fee and MRO fees?

Patrick Yau

The service fee payable to ST is the manager...

Cedric Foo

Yes. I think these are details that we prefer not to discuss. But I think, as I said, the service fees is attractive, the MRO opportunities are great. And if you can do both of this and scale it up without the capital employed, I think this is actually the structure. I mean, that is why business trust and risk are driving these days, yes.

Serh Ghee Lim

And just to add on to what Cedric have said, I think one of main objective is actually to grow the MRO synergy, okay? It's not just a service fee. I mean, it's part of the value chain. If you are able to securitize another lot of 30 and non-30 then the pool will be big, and I said, the rising will be a lot more. And I mean, based on what we have materialized over the years, we've got a small portfolio. I think it'll be good.

Unidentified Company Representative

This -- sorry, there's a question about how much your net profit growth this from the public, James show, how much would your net profit growth be MRAS. So if you were to strip out the MRAS acquisition, the net profit for the group will still grow by 8%.

Siew Khee Lim

Siew Khee from CIMB. Can I just address the question to Serh Ghee in terms of the tax credit that you mentioned? Which division actually recognized tax credit? Is it this quarter with any major tax credit that was recognized this quarter or any one-off in your Aerospace division profit?

Serh Ghee Lim

Just on the tax question. Actually, our effective tax rate this year is quite low, it's 15%. The current tax, there's a current tax favorable variance as well as a deferred tax favorability. The current tax is due to, say, things like PIC, where we have received usually conservatively record the tax provision. And when we receive PIC approval, then we recognize it to reduce the current tax.

On a deferred tax, there was a merger between STA rotables. And the -- one more you need, which is the supplies, STA supplies and the carry forward losses, deferred tax assets of STA rotables were not usable because it was not projected to be profitable. But subsequent to the amalgamation, STA suppliers could use it because it's profitable, and therefore, we recognize the different taxes.

Cedric Foo

Okay. There are 2 questions from [Sentin] from participants of the webcast. I'll just maybe talk a little bit about the question regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and then I'll hand over the floor to Serh Ghee to give more color. So the question is why is there little impact? Can you explain why the coronavirus will have little impact on the MRO business based on the assumption that the coronavirus continues at its current pace to the middle of the year? I'll let Serh Ghee give more color from MRO Aerospace, MRO standpoint.

There is negative impact, but it's not material level to the group if the situation continues as it is until middle of the year. If it changes, we have to reassess. But there is right near-term MRO negative impact for Aerospace. I also said that despite that, if it remains at this level through middle of the year while the impact is not material, we -- because the impact is not material, we expect our growth momentum to continue as a group. Okay.

Serh Ghee Lim

Maybe just give a backdrop. If you take reference to the SARS in 2003, the drop in RPK revenue is -- in Asia Pacific is 35% at the height of SARS. And currently, the Chinese aviation market is much larger, and we expect the impact to the coronavirus to be higher. But however, we look back over the years. The aviation industry is very resilient. It will bounce back and will continue to grow. The fundamentals of the industry mid to long term has always been strong. Again, taking reference from [SSA], the industry bounced back to pre-crisis level within 9 months from the start of SARS.

So the mid to long term is -- the industry is -- was very good. But short term for summer operation, there will be some impact rising from a drop in the demand from the customer. There'll be less flying, less aircraft utilization there will be a drop. There are also 1 or 2 -- okay, I say, 1 or 2 only aircraft drop off coming into Singapore. The customer decided that maybe they'd like to defer it. And there's also manpower disruption, okay? We do have a Chinese broker so there will be some disruption. And we also have our BCP, we are doing some cohorting. And so there will be some inefficiency. So there will be impact, but at this point in time, it's still too early to assess the impact. First is the surge is strictly evolving. We'll continue to keep a close watch on the situation.

Cedric Foo

Okay. So there's 1 question. And before I go on to the next question, I just want to acknowledge that it was Kevin Lim from Nikkei NewsRise who asked the question on coronavirus impact on our MRO business. So thank you for that question, Kevin.

I have a question from Sean Ng from JPMorgan. The question is, can you offer any guidance for Smart City revenue in 2020?

I think it's safe to say that we are on track to achieving our 5-year plan targets. We say that in 2019, our Smart City revenue is SGD 1.4 billion. If you recall, we say that we want it to reach $2 billion of revenue by 2022. We're still on track. We obviously will keep you updated at appropriate junctures. We'll not go into the specifics of 2020 at this time. But thank you for asking that question, Sean.

Serh Ghee Lim

Okay. This one question from James Cho. Could you quantify the contribution coming out of China operation in terms of revenue earnings on man hours?

First of all, we have -- for Aero, we have three operations in China. Two of them are actually associated company. So there's no contribution as far as the top line is concerned. So you only consolidate at the bottom line. Having said that, I would say that the contribution are not that high. I would say to the group is not material.

There's a question from Lorraine Tan, Morningstar. Following up on the labor shortage challenge, can the group mitigate the rising cost going forward, either by raising prices or finding other efficiency elsewhere?

I would say that over the years, we are definitely cognizant that there's labor shortages, and we have various strategies that we have put in place to mitigate the cost. One area is in terms of automation. We are actually waiting the leverage of technology in our operation, to give you example. We have actually talked about it, the guiding of the place using robotic arms, removing breathables from an engine fan case, also using robotic arms and achieved -- be able to reduce the hours that is cropped onto the job by 30%, 40%. Likewise, we have also been piloting the use of unmanned system to inspect aircraft, okay? Typically, let's say, to spare aircraft, it takes up 9 hours manually. And we can actually half it. So these are the steps that we are taking to mitigate the rising cost.

The other one, obviously, back to the U.S. side is that we are also cognizant of the Airbus is next to us. Actually, that's the reason why we actually start our operation in Pensacola. And now we start our operation in Pensacola is because, yes, a good catchment of retired military personnel, okay? And in fact, looking at the manpower, I would say that we have been able to attract and retain people in Pensacola.

The other one, could we raise cost -- raise price, obviously, our left tool, but the customer will always -- but getting some traction, I would say, because the customer in U.S. recognized it, okay? Because if the one good quality, reliable, MRAS service provider, they have to help sustain the ecosystem. So you will see that you'll be reflected in some of the rates going up.

Cedric Foo

Yes. I mean, at the end, the market will have its own dynamics. It's a competitive market. We also need to be cognizant of that, so we'll see how the dynamics evolve over time. Obviously, a very competitive market, both in terms of -- at the customer level and at the talent level, okay, at this time.

Rachael Tan

This is Rachael from UBS. I have a question on the impairment of receivables. There was quite a big jump, and in the comments, it was attributed to Aerospace and Land Systems, which was the primary division where this was recorded? And was this mainly due to one customer or multiple customers?

Cedric Foo

It's mainly Aerospace, heavier on Aerospace than Land Systems, but it's part of end of program review so the net impact to the group is not a negative one. All things considered at the end of the program. But the receivables impairment is largely Aerospace, although we have some in Land Systems.

Rachael Tan

Okay. The next question will be on Electronics. Are you able to elaborate on the higher costs incurred by SPTel? And could I check if you would incur these costs under your SSG segment?

Vincent Chong

Ravi, you got a question. Can you elaborate more on the higher cost incurred by SPTel, and Rachael was a follow on. There's another question.

Rachael Tan

And is it recorded under SSG?

Vincent Chong

SSG. And whether that is recorded under SSG. Ravi, you got a question.

Ravinder Singh

Yes. I've got the question. So first of all, on SPTel, I think as you are aware, we continue to invest to build up the infrastructure. So we have invested -- so I think last year, it begin to build up the network, and we'll continue to do so in the next few years. SPTel is recorded as part of CSG.

Rachael Tan

And I have a final question for Cedric on the employee benefits. So I understand that the big increase was due to the acquisition of the pension liabilities from MRAS. Going forward, do you expect the numbers to stabilize? Or should we expect to see the pension employee benefits are steadily increased?

Cedric Foo

So the pension for MRAS is a defined benefit plan. And therefore, the liability is a function of mortality studies and discount rate whereas the assets is a function of the returns from the way we manage the pension assets. So I would say that the latter has been doing well, because we have invested in equity markets, especially in the U.S. have performed well. So we have quite good returns to reduce the gap between large piece and assets.

On the former, I think it depends on mortality tables and actuarial studies and also future interest rates. So you can take a crack at it.

K. Ajith

Ajith from UOB Kay Hian. To Cedric, could you perhaps share with us the book value of the 39 engines? Is it end December 2019? So that's my first question.

Second question is on to Sing Chan. Perhaps you could share with us what's the DRC level for the Marine sector in Singapore. So that's the second question.

Third question is to Serh Ghee and perhaps to Vincent as well. Are you concerned by the Trump administration's planned 10% territory for Airbus and how would that impact MRAS? So these are my three questions.

Cedric Foo

Yes. I would just say that the securitization program is profitable, and I think the profits are meaningful. But I wouldn't go into book value because I think the purpose is the same.

Vincent Chong

And you will see the results in the first quarter of 2020. Yes, because it's -- we securitized the portfolio of 30 engines and with positive P&L, but we were not at liberty to go into that level. But obviously, it's positive. As Cedric mentioned, we won't go into details of book value, but we want to do more, basically to increase scale going forward.

Sing Chan Ng

On the DRC level as of end of 2019, we are at a level that is below even the 4 numbers as stipulated by the ministry.

K. Ajith

So you will not be [indiscernible] year?

Sing Chan Ng

No.

Vincent Chong

Okay. And the tariffs, for Airbus, perhaps on Airbus, implemented by the Trump administration, I'll let Serh Ghee share his insights.

Serh Ghee Lim

You mentioned 10%. I think they increased it to 15%. Yes. Okay. The tariff is actually on aircraft, okay? So -- and ultimately, it's the customer that paid for it, okay? So it's actually the airlines in U.S. who have paid for this. So I -- you will not have, I would say, a direct, any direct impact on us because we are actually supplying the nacelle system to Airbus. So as far as we are concerned, there's no impact. And I also see that, in a way, Airbus is also a defensive strategy on your part. That's why they're actually spending their operation in mobile.

In fact, they are going to -- not just the A320, they are moving the 220 lines also to mobile, and there are also some talks about 330. But I don't see any impact at this point in time on us, if you are referring to the nacelle system that we are supplying to Airbus. My own assessment, what choices do we have? Next, so I don't see -- in fact, right now, the backlog is so many years that, in fact, if the MRAS will be more than happy to take any new one that is coming off.

K. Ajith

[indiscernible]

Serh Ghee Lim

Southwest is a 37 loyalist. 737 loyalist.

K. Ajith

[indiscernible]

Serh Ghee Lim

Yes. Yes. Well, I mean if I were delta or [indiscernible] because I repeat for it. So I -- you see they have to replace ACA, right, and they put an order the way the contract is constructed is, as always, the customer underpinned. But I don't see any -- we don't see cutting back on the orders for our nacelle system, actually, yes.

K. Ajith

[indiscernible] being the single source provider -- well, not exactly single source, but both for that. A320s, I guess, A320neos, would your pricing be effective for the nacelles?

Serh Ghee Lim

Well, we have a contract that -- and we will just follow the contract. I didn't see whether -- I don't see there's any impact at all.

Vincent Chong

There are two questions submitted from members who are people who sign on via webcast. First is directed to Shiang Long, Land Systems. Gerald Wong from Crédit Suisse. Shiang Long, the question for you is, what drove the higher S&T profit? So that's the first question.

The second question goes to Electronics, Ravi, from also Gerald from Crédit Suisse. How do you see prospects for your cybersecurity business, especially with the $1 billion allocation by the Singapore government over the next three years?

So maybe we'll start with Shiang Long first. What drove the higher S&T profit?

Shiang Long Lee

Okay. For the S&T, roughly, the growth is in tandem with the growth in the revenue and also because of the higher project deliveries in the area of S&T indices, which is basically facility management. We have been doing well. So there is one area for S&T. The other area of S&T growth is in terms of the higher MRO component sales.

Vincent Chong

Thank you, Shiang Long. So we'll move on to Ravi.

Ravinder Singh

Thanks for the question, Gerald Wong. On cybersecurity, we continue to build up our capabilities and also our business, especially in the all key or critical infrastructure area. Just to share, to date, we have secured contracts to build more than 15 cybersecurity op tenders. So we are in a good position to grow our business. And certainly, as expenditure on cybersecurity increases, especially in government, we hope to get a share of it, and we expect the business to grow. And we continue to build these capabilities, which are necessary for this business. So I think the prospects are good, and we just need to continue to build capabilities and deliver.

Vincent Chong

Okay. Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm Claudia from the Business Times. So my two questions. The first one is given the success from the securitization of the 30 aircraft engines, are there further plans to securitize other assets?

And my second question is on other than the negative impact from the virus outbreak, does the company see any opportunities that arise, for example, being able to acquire for cheaper?

Vincent Chong

Good question. Yes. I think we will take the second one, and then I'll let Cedric maybe talk a little bit more and Serh Ghee if necessary. So yes, while we see near-term challenges on COVID-19 outbreak, we also see that this is a good time to be keeping our senses up for value opportunities, distressed assets or acquisition opportunities if they become available. If -- but we will certainly keep a look out, as we have always been, so that nothing changes. As I mentioned, there are opportunities that create long-term value for our stakeholders. We will certainly want to capitalize on them, including acquisitions.

For securitization, in our Investor Day, we also talked about doing that for aircraft leasing, if you -- a kind of a similar model. Once we have a little bit more scale for aircraft leasing business, we will also consider that, given that our engine leasing businesses is off to a good start.

Patrick Yau

Patrick here. Just coming back to a question that relates on budget 2020. So the government here has actually put out a target, right, 2040 normal diesel and petrol vehicles. So my question is that there are 5,000 diesel buses just in public transport, and you've got a solution to convert diesel to electric buses. It's the first one.

Second one is actually these 26,000 charges, right, for cars, right, so in 10 years. How much of this is actually opportunity that ST Engineering can actually tap, right, in the next 1, 2 years?

Vincent Chong

Okay. It's a good question. Now the first one on electric bus conversion, I'll let Dr. Lee Shiang Long brief us on that. Obviously, it presents opportunities for us. The second one is on EV charges, and I can let Ravi talk about it because we are already doing some of those projects.

So Shiang Long?

Shiang Long Lee

Yes. Thanks for the question. I think the plan to -- we take a firm step brings towards the electrification of the buses are quite clear. So we are fortunate that we had a head start. We got a proof-of-concept project about 1.5 years ago from LTA. And recently, you probably would know that we have just launched the electrification of the diesel buses successfully. So that presents us with a very good opportunity. We see that LTA is planning a longer-term plan in terms of bringing in new electric buses, which we are also delivering 20 this year and as well as the conversion of the diesel buses to electric, and we are in a good position to do so. The rationale for LTA to do so is that electric buses are a lot easier to maintain.

Vincent Chong

Yes. So while we wait Dr. Lee's coming back online, Ravi, we are certainly capitalizing on such opportunities in the base case. And of course, we've disclosed the electrification, we will do more. So Shiang Long, you cut off a bit a minute ago so...

Shiang Long Lee

Oh, I see. Where did I cut off, Vincent?

Vincent Chong

We talked about the conversion, proof-of-concept and the projects that you'll be given. Yes.

Shiang Long Lee

Okay. All right. All right. Okay. So we are seeing that LTA has a plan to progressively bring in the electric buses, the new electric buses and as well as the retrofitting of the diesel buses to electric. So we are delivering 20 electric buses this year to LTA. There's new buses and as well as retrofitting the diesel buses. So we are in a good position to reach the benefit of our efforts.

Vincent Chong

Okay. Thank you, Shiang Long. So I'll ask Ravi to comment on the charger, electric charging, EV charges.

Ravinder Singh

Okay. This is Ravi. So on the EV charging, just share, I think two of the things we are doing in Singapore, we have worked with some partners to develop EV charging systems for the local pilots. I think more interestingly, in China, we have actually gone ahead to develop the EV charging platform to allow users to actually book and use EV charging stations, and we are doing this first for taxi or fleet managers. And this is one of the first projects we have done. And we expect that as EV charging and EV become more common in Singapore, there will be a need for both EV chargers, but I think more importantly, the EV platforms to be able to book and use the EV charging services. So we see a lot of potential in this area.

Vincent Chong

Okay. Thank you, Ravi. We have a question from Karen AGI Investor. It's a group level question. The question is -- thank you for asking the question. For 2020, we expect growth momentum to continue. Is it possible to elaborate the outlook for each of the four major businesses in which will be more supportive in the next 2, 3 years? Do we expect the growth to be comparable to 2019?

So we have not -- we have kind of changed our approach in terms of giving a prospect statement since two years ago and focus more on medium-term 5-year kind of outlook and target versus year-on-year target. So I think to address this question, our momentum towards our 5-year plan continues. So if you can refer to our Investor Day targets, those are our 5-year plan targets for 2022, and we remain on track to achieve those despite any near-term impact in 2020 because of COVID-19 outbreak, which we assess to be not mature at a group level at this time. Of course, if the situation evolves, we have to reassess beyond -- if the situation evolves beyond the current level of severity, we will have to reassess our position and our estimates. For now, we say that if the situation continues as it is through middle of the year, then we don't think that the impact will be material, and our growth momentum will continue towards our 5-year plan targets.

We have one more question?

What happened to Ravi and Dr. Lee? This is a question from James Choo. Are they both on quarantine?

No. At the beginning of this session, we mentioned that we are on our business continuity plan. We try not to have all our senior management members in the same room at the same time as part of our split team operation as many companies do. So this is just that. So they are dialing in from a nearby location to participate in the call, but they are certainly very well at this time.

Okay. Any other questions? If not, I thank you all for participating in today's results briefing. For those of you who are visibly here with us, please stay back with us, and we hope that you'll join us for lunch. Thank you.