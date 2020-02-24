The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 2/17-2/21

While domestic markets are doing well, the international environment is difficult. The bond market is the beneficiary of a safety bid.

Let's begin with an overview of the economic and market backdrop:

The international environment is dicey. The coronavirus has injected a great deal of uncertainty into the international outlook.

The bond market is still the beneficiary of a safety bid as traders seek safe haven from the negative impact of the virus.

The US markets may be entering a mild correction. But they are still in a longer-term uptrend.

Next, let's look at ETFs we track to see how they've performed during a few time frames:

Last week was clearly defensive, as the top performers were bonds. The US market led international bonds, with the TLT gaining 2.86% and the IEF up 1.09%. International bonds were up. International stocks were the worst performer, as traders pulled money from these shares out of concern about the economic backdrop. Performance for the last month (second column) was also defensive -- remember, this is about as long as we've been dealing with the virus situation. International shares were also the worst performing sector during this time period as well.

Here are the charts, starting with the core bond portfolios: All of the bond ETFs are in a solid uptrend, save for the PFF, which dipped a bit last week as it traded lower with the equity markets. The equity market ETFs are slightly mixed. The US markets continue to trend higher. International markets (far right and bottom) are trending lower over the last week. The international bond ETF (top row left) is in decent shape thanks to its dividend.

Next, let's look at the "core" portfolios (please see this link for a further explanation):

Data from Finviz; author's calculations. Green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Here's the data in graphic format: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's combination; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

There's a great deal of information above. Here are the key points:

Bond markets have outperformed during the last week and month. This explains why the more conservative portfolios have outperformed more aggressive ones. It also explains why even the most aggressive portfolios have a fixed income component.

US markets have done better during the week, month, and quarter time frames. Notice on the chart that the international ETFs are near 0% over the last quarter.

The inclusion of the TLT is really helping the US and 25 x 4 portfolios. The only time frame when that sector of the market has done poorly is the half-year. But the long end of the US bond market has outperformed the SPY and VEU in several time frames.

For investors that want international exposure, the addition of the VEU and BNDX helps to goose returns a bit higher.

When compared to last week's results graph, the SPY is performing a bit worse as is the VEU, while the TLT and BNDX are performing a bit better. This means the domestic portfolio is continuing to outperform the international.

For some readers, this is all the information they need as they only invest in these ETFs. If that's you, feel free to cut out now. But, if you'd like to add a few dividend aristocrats to your portfolio, please read on.

Top Performing Aristocrats for the Week

Franklin Resources (BEN): +4.09%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): 3.32%

Tootsie Roll Industries (TR): 3.27%

Essex Property Trust (ESS): 2.34%

Eaton Vance (EV): 2.32%

Bottom Performing Aristocrats for the Week

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS): -8.63%

Hormel (HRL): -7.60%

MSA Safety (MSA): -6.58%

John Wiley and Sons (JW-A): -6.21%

Stanely Black and Decker (SWK): -5.83%

Top Yielding Aristocrats for the Week:

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): 11.15%

Meredith Corporation (MDP): 7.68%

Helmerick and Payne (HP): 6.33%

Universal Corp. (UVV): 5.98%

Exxon (XOM): 5.89%

Bottom Yielding Aristocrats for the Week:

West Pharmaceutical (WST): .38%

Sherman Williams (SHW): .79%

Cintas (CTAS): .87%

Ecolab (ECL): .91%

Brown-Forman (BF-B): 1%

Now let's turn to the aristocrats I've spotlighted to see how they performed last week: Here are the charts: Let's take these left to right.

This week, I'm going to stand pat on my previous recommendations and not add another to the mix. See you next week.

