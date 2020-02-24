Anthem: Cigna Claim Fears Present Buy Opportunity

The litigation with Cigna, currently before the court, poses some risks. I describe how these are very manageable. Unwarranted fear has created opportunity. Anthem shares remain a buy.

Anthem: Investment Thesis

As per the description below about the business of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), the company is a well-established operator in the healthcare sector. Also as described below, the company obviously is highly innovative in growing the business and is actively utilizing technology to manage and reduce costs. So, I would regard the business of the company as highly suitable for investment. But, as is often the case with a public company and its shares, there's currently a dichotomy between the underlying intrinsic value of the business and the market value of Anthem's shares. In this case, based on analysts' EPS growth estimates, buying shares at the current share price of $294.71 should provide solid returns during the next four to five years. Even in the worst-case $15 billion damages scenario for the Cigna (NYSE:CI) litigation outcome discussed below, projections using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard indicate average yearly returns 10% to 12% for the years FY 2021 to FY 2024. For other scenarios, the indicative average yearly returns are as high as 14% to 16%. I believe the worst case for Anthem is more likely to be payment of the $1.85 billion break fee to Cigna, with the best case nil awarded to either party. Under either of these scenarios I would expect an immediate P/E multiple expansion for Anthem that's in line with its peers. That would give a significant and immediate boost to the share price. Anthem shares remain a buy at the current share price.

In support of the foregoing thesis, I provide additional information under the following headings:

1. Background to Cigna vs Anthem Litigation

It's useful and important to have an understanding of the likely quantum and outcome of the Cigna damages claim against Anthem.

From Cigna Q3-19 10-Q filing,

In February 2017, the Company delivered a notice to Anthem terminating the 2015 merger agreement, and notifying Anthem...must pay the $1.85 billion reverse termination fee pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement.... also sought payment of...additional damages in an amount exceeding $13 billion... caused by Anthem’s willful breaches of the merger agreement... A trial was held.... Oral arguments on post-trial briefs... scheduled for November 2019...we expect the judge to issue a decision in the first quarter of 2020.

From Anthem Q3-19 10-Q filing,

...trial commenced in late February 2019 and concluded in March 2019. The Delaware Court has set closing argument for November 25, 2019... intend to vigorously pursue our claims and defend against Cigna’s allegations; however, the ultimate outcome ... cannot be presently determined.

Summary below from this March 14, 2019, CT Mirror article provides additional color on the litigation:

Cigna...could either receive a windfall as large as $16 billion or be required to pay Anthem...as much as $20 billion....each insurer is large enough to be able to handle whatever Laster decides it should pay. “He could say ‘a pox on both your houses,’ which wouldn’t surprise me in this case where both sides are shooting for the moon,” Hamermesh said.

David Cordani, Cigna president and CEO, in response to a question on Cigna's Q4-19 earnings call:

...we feel very strong about our position relative to our contractual responsibility and contractual ability to collect a break fee and the court is on track to resolve that by the end of this calendar month.

Cigna Form 8-K filing Feb. 19, 2020:

On Feb. 14, 2020, the court in In re Anthem-Cigna Merger Litigation, ...issued a letter requesting that the parties submit certain supplemental briefing. As a result, Cigna Corporation no longer expects the court to issue its post-trial decision in this litigation before the end of February 2020

2. Cigna Litigation - Range Of Possible Outcomes

Range of possible outcomes -

Award to Cigna of the full amount of Cigna's claim for $15 billion in damages and break fee.

Award to Cigna of a lesser amount than the $15 billion claimed - possibly the break fee of $1.85 billion.

Nil award to either party.

Award to Anthem of all or part of the $20 billion counter-claim.

My takeaway, based on David Cordani's answer on the Q4 earnings call, is Cordani believes there's a chance of Cigna being awarded the $1.85 billion break fee, but is not confident on the damages component of the claim.

3. About Anthem

Source: Anthem Inc. website

From the Anthem Q3-19 10-Q filing:

One of the largest health benefits companies in the United States in terms of medical membership.

Offer a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to Large Group, Small Group, Individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets.

Managed care plans include: Preferred Provider Organizations, or PPOs; Health Maintenance Organizations, or HMOs; Point-of-Service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans

In addition, we provide a broad array of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs and other administrative services.

Provide an array of specialty and other insurance products and services such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management and analytics-driven personal health care.

Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, or BCBSA

Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, we provide pharmacy benefits management services through our IngenioRx subsidiary.

We are licensed to conduct insurance operations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia through our subsidiaries.

4. Anthem: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Anthem shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1.1 - Anthem: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks, where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows impressive returns of 10.4% to 25.9% for eight of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. Investor H invested at a relatively high share price at end of 2018, resulting in a small negative return to date. The dip in the share price between Q4-18 and Q1-19, per Table 1 above, is believed to be related to the Cigna litigation discussed further below. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Feb. 21, 2020.

Anthem: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Quant rating for Anthem is "Neutral", but the quant rating breakdown shows a mixed bag of ratings contributing to that overall rating. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Anthem as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards. As for the Quant rating per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3.1 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3.1 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Anthem. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3.1 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate a 15.5% increase in EPS for 2020 over 2019. Growth rates of ~10% to 19% are indicated for 2021 to 2024. It should be understood, in quantifying the short-form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates.

It's possible to gain a better picture how multiples for various companies compare by projecting forward P/E ratios for peers based on projected share price and analysts' consensus EPS estimates for future years.

Figure 3.2

Figure 3.2 shows Anthem currently has a P/E ratio of 15.16, which is below the level of peers Humana (HUM) and UnitedHealth (UNH), but above Cigna. Anthem's EPS growth rate estimates for 2020 to 2022 are above Cigna, which could explain the higher current P/E ratio of 15.16 for Anthem vs. 12.74 for Cigna. Anthem's growth rate estimates for 2020 to 2022 appear to be comparable on average to the other two companies which raises the question why Anthem current P/E ratio is so much lower than Humana and UnitedHealth. I also note back in 2017 there was not the same degree of difference between the P/E ratios for Anthem and Cigna compared to Humana and HUM. I believe the current differences can be largely attributed to:

The Express Scripts acquisition contributing to the contraction of Cigna's P/E Ratio from 19.94 at beginning of 2018 to 14.05 at end of 2018, and

The current litigation between Anthem and Cigna causing contraction in both company's P/E multiples.

In Fig. 3.2 P/E calculations, I have assumed the respective share prices for Anthem, Humana, UnitedHealth and Cigna increase by 10.5% per year. Add the respective dividend yields and you have the total expected returns if all three share prices grow at 10.5% per year. Under that scenario Anthem delivers total return per year of 11.79%, Humana 11.10%, United Health 11.93% and Cigna 10.52%. But look at the respective P/E ratios at the end of 2022. Anthem and Cigna P/E ratios are down ~13.0 to 13.5, while Humana and UnitedHealth are both around 19.0 to 19.5 P/E ratios at end of 2022. There appears to be no basis for this, other than fear of the impact of potential damages claims on each company. Knowledge is power, so we need to assess whether fear is justified and to what extent.

5. Anthem Worst Case: Damages Award To Cigna $15 Billion

Table 2.1 Income/Equity Historical Review And Projections

Table 2.1 shows actual historical results for three years 2017 to 2019 and projections for three years 2020 to 2022. The EPS projections are based on analysts' non-GAAP EPS consensus estimates from SA Premium, adjusted for interest expense on additional borrowings to meet assumed Cigna damages award against Anthem for $15 billion. Net additional interest expense is based on rate of 5% and tax rate of 21%. Interest expense is calculated on net incremental borrowing requirements reflected in Table 2.2 below. The $15 billion damages are assumed charged against shareholders equity as Other Comprehensive Loss as shown in Table 2.1. Projected total Net Income for three years 2020 to 2022 is $18.2 billion, up close to 50% on the $12.4 billion actual net income for three years ended 2020. The data in Table 2.1 links to actual and projected balance sheets and funds flows statement per Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 Balance Sheets And Funds Flows Historical And Projections

Tables 2.1 and 2.2 projections show Anthem able to absorb a $15 billion damages claim in 2020, and still over the next three years pay dividends of $3.2 billion, grow investments by $4.5 billion, invest $1.4 billion net of depreciation in fixed assets, and undertake share repurchases of $8.2 billion, a total application of funds of $17.3 billion. It's assumed initial increase in loan indebtedness of $15 billion would be required, but this would be reduced by $2.8 billion by end of 2022. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity presently is 31.3%. This would initially increase to ~60% but would reduce to ~50% by end of 2022. My conclusion is an award of $15 billion would naturally hurt Anthem, but almost could certainly be managed from a funding and balance sheet viewpoint. Having completed the above assessment I'm now able to run my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard to assess the impact of the net interest expense, arising from the additional $15 billion borrowings, on EPS and share price, per Table 2.3 below.

Anthem: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

At this stage, I should reiterate, the only way a share investor can achieve a return is from receipt of dividends and/or share price gains - the only way.

Table 2.3 below shows 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for quantifying potential rates of return from an investment in Anthem at current share price.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Anthem Projected Rates Of Return - Assuming Cigna $15 Million Damages Claim Is Successful

Table 2.3 shows buying at the current share price would result in rates of return of 10% to 14% for exits at end of years FY 2021 to FY 2024. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, adjusted for EPS effect of additional interest expense as shown in Table 2.3 ($2.26 for 2020 reducing to $1.44 by 2024). The assumed P/E ratio of 15.16 is based on Anthem's current actual P/E ratio.

6. Anthem Alternative Case: Damages Award To Cigna Limited To $1.85 Billion Break Fee

Table 3.1 Income/Equity Historical Review And Projections

Table 3.1 shows actual historical results for three years 2017 to 2019 and projections for three years 2020 to 2022. The EPS projections are based on analysts' non-GAAP EPS consensus estimates from SA Premium, adjusted for interest expense on additional borrowings to meet assumed Cigna damages award against Anthem for $1.85 billion. Net additional interest expense is based on rate of 5% and tax rate of 21%. Interest expense is calculated on net incremental borrowing requirements reflected in Table 3.2 below. The $1.85 billion damages are assumed charged against shareholders equity as Other Comprehensive Loss as shown in Table 3.1. Projected total net income for three years 2020 to 2022 is $19.7 billion, up more than 50% on the $12.4 billion actual net income for three years ended 2020. The data in Table 3.1 links to actual and projected balance sheets and funds flows statement per Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 Balance Sheets And Funds Flows Historical And Projections

Tables 3.1 and 3.2 projections show Anthem able to absorb a $1.85 billion damages claim in 2020, and still over the next three years pay dividends of $3.2 billion, grow investments by $4.5 billion, invest $1.4 billion net of depreciation in fixed assets, and undertake share repurchases of $8.8 billion, a total application of funds of $17.9 billion. It's assumed initial increase in loan indebtedness of $1.1 billion would be required in 2020, but borrowings would be reduced below 2019 level by end of 2021. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity presently is 31.3%. This would initially increase to ~32% but would reduce to ~24% by end of 2022. My conclusion is an award of $1.85 billion would have minimal impact on Anthem, from a funding and balance sheet viewpoint. Having completed the above assessment I'm now able to run my Dashboard to assess the impact of the net interest expense, arising from the additional $1.1 billion borrowings in 2021, on EPS and share price, per Table 3.3 below.

Table 3.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Anthem Projected Rates Of Return - Assuming Cigna Damages Claim Limited To $1.85 Million

Under the lower Cigna damages award scenario in Table 3.3, much higher returns of 14% to 16% are indicated for 2021 to 2024.

7. Most Likely Case: Damages Award To Cigna Limited To $1.85 Billion Results In P/E Multiple Expansion In 2020

Table 4

In Table 4 I have modeled for a 30% spike in the Anthem share price, following a Cigna damages award being announced for just the $1.85 billion break fee. That would still only take the P/E multiple to 19.0 at the end of 2020. This 19.0 multiple is still below the comparable P/E ratios of ~22.0 for Humana and ~20.0 for United Health at end of 2020, per Fig. 3.2 above. I have modeled for a decline in P/E multiples from 2021 to 2024 on the basis P/E multiples for Humana and United Health appear to be on the high side at present. There could be a general contraction in multiples across the sector. That does not affect my view there will likely be a significant spike in Anthem's P/E ratio, if and when a damages award at the lower end of possibilities is announced in the near term. Even if there were to be a much larger award against Anthem, attractive returns will likely be achieved over the next few years.

7. Anthem: Summary And Conclusions

There definitely appears to be fear in the market at the moment in relation to the Cigna claim. This is seen in the article by Kurt Pollet, published on Seeking Alpha back on June 10, 2019, "Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome," as per following excerpt,

...there’s always that nagging feeling that if Cigna was awarded the full $16 billion, this would take years for Anthem to absorb. While I think this is unlikely, the possibility is always there and will remain so until the court case is finalized. So until then, I’d prefer to be on the sidelines.

This fear also is seen in a P/E ratio well below historical levels for Anthem, and also well below peers. In the event of the worst-case scenario, the projections above indicate the fears of drastic financial repercussions for Anthem are not justified. On top of that, on the balance of probabilities, the worst case scenario is highly unlikely.

Depending on individual investor return requirements, Anthem, despite the threat of the Cigna damages claim, is still a buy at present. Not the same strong buy at $295, as when I first wrote about this company. It's interesting that both Anthem and Cigna's P/E ratios appear to have contracted as a result of each seeking damages from the other. It raises the possibilities:

If the matter is resolved with a minor or nil award to either party there is highly likely to be multiple expansion lifting both share prices;

If one or the other were to be awarded substantial damages, presumably their share price might increase, possibly as much as the other's share price might decrease;

If both are seen as reasonable investments subject to the outcome of the damages claims, then holding shares in both could provide a hedge;

Holding shares in both might have a doubly favorable outcome if neither is awarded substantial damages and both their share prices increase as a result.

Having discussed Cigna shares as a hedge I may carry out a similar analysis to the above specifically for Cigna. Being a smaller company than Anthem it might not have the same capacity to absorb a large damages claim.

