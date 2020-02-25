Kirkland Lake Gold Is Worth Accumulating At Current Levels

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Investment Overview

Among relatively smaller names in the gold mining industry, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has been in my coverage radar since August 2017. When I first initiated coverage on the stock, Kirkland was trading at $11.4. Currently, the stock trades at $36.48 and is higher by 220% since my first coverage in August 2017.

Even after the massive rally in the last 2.5 years, I maintain a bullish outlook on Kirkland Lake Gold. I believe that the stock is worth accumulating for healthy returns over the next 12-18 months.

This coverage will focus on the triggers that can take Kirkland Lake Gold higher.

Why Discuss Kirkland Lake Gold Now?

While I am pleased with the returns provided by Kirkland Lake Gold in the last 2.5 years, my objective of writing again on the stock is not to highlight that. I strongly believe that there is a case for fresh exposure to Kirkland Lake Gold at current levels.

My view is supported by the following points -

Gold was trading sideways for nearly five years. However, the precious metal has started surging in the recent past. Currently, gold trades at $1,643 an ounce and I believe that the uptrend is likely to sustain. Even at $1,600 an ounce, Kirkland Lake Gold is likely to see strong EBITDA margin expansion in 2020. This will result in higher cash flows and potentially higher dividends.

According to Oxford Economics, coronavirus is likely to cost the global economy $1.1 trillion in lost income. Further, according to S&P, the virus outbreak can result in bad loans in China jumping by $1.1 trillion.

Clearly, the global economy is on a downturn and this will help gold prices trend higher. It's very likely that central bankers will continue to pursue expansionary monetary policies, which will support gold price upside. This is the first major reason to consider fresh exposure to Kirkland Lake Gold.

From a stock price perspective, it is worth noting that Kirkland Lake Gold touched 52-week highs of $51.08 towards the end of 2019 and the stock is currently lower by 29% from all-time-highs. I believe that this correction is a good opportunity to buy Kirkland Lake Gold with potential positive surprises in the coming quarters.

Strong Growth Likely In 2020

The year 2019 was stellar for Kirkland Lake Gold with the company reporting record production of 974,615 ounces, which was higher by 35% as compared to 2018. Further, with an all-in-sustaining-cost of $564, the company reported healthy EBITDA and cash flows.

The company's operating cash flow increased from $549 million in FY18 to $919 million in FY19. Importantly, the company also reported free cash flow of $463 million, which provided buffer for dividends.

The important point to note is that for 2020, Kirkland Gold expects production in the range of 1470000 to 1540000 ounces. At mid-range of the guidance, the production for 2020 is likely at 1505000 ounces. This would imply a 54% growth in production as compared to 2019. Addition of Detour Gold production is the key reason for the production surge estimate.

Another critical point is that for 2019, Kirkland Lake Gold reported average realized gold price of $1,405 an ounce. Gold is trading at $1,643 an ounce and I am bullish on gold for 2020. Even if the average realized price for gold is at $1,600 an ounce through 2020, Kirkland stands to benefit from higher production and higher cash flows.

For 2019, the company's operating cash flow was $919 million. It would not be surprising if Kirkland Lake Gold reports operating cash flow in the range of $1.5 to $1.8 billion in 2020. Even with higher capital expenditure, the company is positioned to generate robust cash flows and potentially higher dividends. This will result in stock re-rating.

To elaborate on the growth potential, Kirkland Lake Gold reported revenue of $1.38 billion for 2019. If 1505000 ounces of gold is sold at $1,600 an ounce in 2020, the company is positioned to report revenue of $2.4 billion.

Further, the company reported EBITDA of $969 million in 2019 and this implies an EBITDA margin of 70% on revenue of $1.38 billion. Since I am assuming average realized price of gold will be 13% higher in 2020, it would be a good base case scenario to assume EBITDA margin of 75% in 2020 (since AISC will increase in 2020 due to Detour acquisition). Therefore, considering revenue estimate of $2.4 billion, EBITDA is likely at $1.8 billion. Clearly, the assumption of operating cash flow in the range of $1.5 to $1.8 billion looks realistic.

Valuations Are Attractive

Besides the growth factor, it is important to note that Kirkland Lake Gold still trades at attractive valuation as compared to other gold miners.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of $10.0 billion and assuming that the cash position remains at $707 million through 2020, the company's enterprise value comes to $9.3 billion. Further, since I am estimating an EBITDA of $1.8 billion for 2020, the company's EV/EBITDA for 2020 comes to 5.16.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) trades at 2020 EV/EBITDA of 8.66 and Barrick Gold (GOLD) trades at 2020 EV/EBITDA of 7.65. Considering the peer average EV/EBITDA of 8.16, Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a valuation gap of 58%.

In other words, the stock can potentially trade in the region of $55 to $60 in the next 12-18 months.

Concluding Views on Kirkland Gold

Kirkland Gold is on a high growth trajectory and the company is likely to benefit from higher gold prices through 2020 and potentially beyond 2020.

It is important to note that the company has $707 million in cash with no debt in the balance sheet. This gives the company ample financial flexibility to pursue aggressive exploration and production. In addition, the company is likely to report free cash flows on a sustained basis and this will ensure steady growth in dividends and value creation through share repurchase.

Overall, Kirkland Lake Gold remains attractive even after a big upside of 220% in the last 2.5 years. The stock can be considered for fresh exposure at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.