5% Dividend Hike In The Works At Procter & Gamble

If there's one problem Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) doesn't have, it's brand recognition. Consumers know this company well as do dividend growth investors. 63 years of continuous dividend growth makes sure of that!

Though the growth rate is not as massive as in the 1980's and 1990's, the company has proved that it can grow earnings and consequently dividends at a decent and predictable clip. This, coupled with an enticing yield, make this a buy for dividend growth investors.

This stock isn't just for income nerds, though. As the graph above clearly shows, the stock has been on a tear over the last two years. From a low of $71 in May 2018 it currently sits at $127 -- a full 79% higher. That's a truly impressive return coming from a global consumer staples behemoth. The dividend is further icing on the cake.

Historical Dividend Growth

As a dividend growth investor I just have to say I am impressed with this company's consistent shareholder friendliness. It doesn't just reward investors when times are good and there's more than enough cash around. It really cares about planning for the long term and rewarding investors over time. Not only has it increased the dividend for 63 consecutive years -- soon to be 64 years -- it has paid a dividend for a full 129 years. We're talking back when the U.S. had its 23rd president, the not-so-well-known Benjamin Harrison. The point is: It's a long time of consistently rewarding shareholders. I think it's safe to say that this company culture is here to stay.

As mentioned earlier, the company used to grow rather quickly. Gone are the easy old days when you could simply buy one of the leading global consumer staples companies, sit back and collect a 2.5-3% dividend yield and enjoy a 10%+ annual growth of that dividend. That said, the company has come a long way in just a few years. Case in point: In 2016 the dividend was increased by a measly 1%. Last year, on the other hand, it increased it by exactly the 4% I predicted. In 2017 the Board went for a 3% increase, slightly more than compensating investors for inflation. In 2018 the increase was of 4%. This is a symptom of things going better at Procter & Gamble and that the Board is increasingly confident in the brightening long term prospects of the business.

The first thing to notice is what all dividend growth investors want to see, namely the predictably rising blue line representing the quarterly dividend payment. The second thing that grabs my attention is the payout ratio which spikes in 2019. Fortunately this was due to a non-recurring loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the Gillette Shave Care business. Its latest earnings report showed robust growth and a strong quarterly EPS number of $1.41. With the current dividend, that translates into a payout ratio of 53%. In other words, no worries here.

April Dividend Hike

The past is always interesting to look at but what investors really care about is what this company can offer them in terms of dividends and total returns in the future. In April we will get the answer to the question relating to the magnitude of this year's dividend increase.

When trying to anticipate what the Board will do, it certainly helps to look at its track record up until now, but we also have to analyse recent numbers. When looking at the low end of a possible increase, I am happy to conclude that the worst of times are behind us. A 1% increase is history. Combining the low payout ratio with the strong recent earnings report, I am confident in saying I do not believe the increase will be any less than 4%. There is just not a robust argument for a lower increase, the way I see it.

The question is if there's room for a higher than 4% increase this year. Are the numbers sufficiently robust for the Board to go the extra mile this year and go for a full 5% increase? I think this might just be the year. History suggests it goes slow and steady, from 1% to 3% and then two years of 4% increases. With diluted net EPS up 16% in the last quarter and $5.0 billion in share buybacks last year, the company certainly could easily afford such an increase. The company guides for revenue growth of 4-5%. With share buybacks and slight efficiency gains, the EPS growth for the year will far surpass that. This means that even with a 5% increase, the payout ratio would fall. My prediction is therefore for a new quarterly dividend of the nice round number of $0.7832.

Risk Factors

Even for such a large and stable company as Procter & Gamble, there are several risk factors to be aware of. Even though North America constitutes 45% of sales, the other 55% means it is exposed to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar keeps chugging along higher, which means that foreign profits decrease when they are converted back to the strong U.S. dollar. If the dollar keeps on strengthening, this will be a drag on earnings. Every now and then a risk factor that is not top of mind emerges. One such recent case is the Coronavirus in China. Procter & Gamble said its operations and financials will be affected. Nobody knows for how long this will be a drag on operations but it is certainly a risk to be aware of -- now and in the future. Lastly, there is a risk of trade politics interfering with supply chains and market access for companies such as Procter & Gamble. This is a risk that is hard to avoid for companies operating globally.

Current Valuation

Investing in a great company is nice -- provided you get in at the right price. In order to determine that, I will look at some key valuation metrics and compare Procter & Gamble's numbers to some close competitors. As a peer group I've chosen Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX).

Procter & Gamble Kimberly-Clark Clorox Price/Sales 4.6x 2.7x 3.4x Price/Earnings 25.5x 19.6x 26.9x Yield 2.4% 3.0% 2.6%

All these companies have fairly high price/sales ratios, which is not uncommon in stable, high-margin businesses like these. Still, Procter & Gamble is by far the most expensive on this metric, with Kimberly-Clark the winner. As for price/earnings, Kimberly-Clark is again the winner with Procter & Gamble securing the second place just before Clorox. When we look at the dividend yield, Procter & Gamble and Clorox are quite similar whereas Kimberly-Clark again wins the category. All told, Procter & Gamble loses two categories and secures a second place in the third one.

Kimberly-Clark looks like the most compelling buy of these, though it does have a lower expected growth rate. It's cheaper for a reason. None of these are outright cheap but I wouldn't be afraid to invest in them at these levels. Though the earnings multiple looks a bit high at first sight, you have to remember that you get a lot of safety in these companies as well as a market-beating yield and dividend growth.

Analysts on Wall Street expect Procter & Gamble to grow it EPS at an annual average rate over the next five years of 8.6%. If we assume no change to the multiple, this will mean a total expected shareholder return of 11.0%. Market-beating total returns from a globally diversified consumer staples company is a very auspicious combination indeed.

Procter & Gamble is a buy for conservative dividend growth investors at these levels. Growth is back for real, the dividend is as safe as ever and it will keep rising handsomely for many years to come.

Conclusion

Procter & Gamble has as good a dividend track record as can be found. This company doesn't only offer a rock-solid history, it offers a rock-solid dividend that is poised to rise at a nice clip for many more years to come. Dividend growth investors should buy the company at these levels and get a market-beating yield with market-beating expected growth -- and all this from a stable, globally diversified consumer staples giant. A solid history and a solid future.

