Black Monday: COVID-19 Spoils Wall Street's Fixed Fight

There are too many notables to note (so to speak), but I wanted to try and summarize what I believe are the key points for readers.

On Saturday, in a post for this platform, I suggested that "ironically, things need to get worse," from a macro perspective in order to compel the kind of policy response that would ultimately force a secular rethink among investors.

More colloquially, the only way the world is going to see the kind of coordinated fiscal stimulus push necessary to break the back of the four-decade bond bull, is if politicians are shocked back into a Keynesian state of mind.

In case you haven't noticed, the post-crisis strategy of depending solely on monetary policy to reflate the global economy had a head-on collision with the law of diminishing returns years ago.

The implication from the linked Saturday post wasn't so much that the economic fallout from COVID-19 ("the virus," as it were) is likely to be the impetus for the kind of "once-and-for-all" policy rethink described above. Rather, the suggestion was simply that the virus might do enough damage to force the PBoC into drastic monetary easing and Beijing into "kitchen-sink" fiscal stimulus.

At the same time, the knock-on effect for Germany from a sharp deceleration in the Chinese economy could well be enough to compel policymakers in Berlin to abandon the infamous "black zero" fiscal policy. Fiscal stimulus from China and Germany, along with a more aggressive push from the PBoC, could be enough to, at the least, trigger a tactical bounce in developed market bond yields, similar to that which played out in early September.

Fast forward to Monday and things did indeed get worse. I'm writing this with more than an hour to go before the closing bell, so conceivably, there could be a frantic rally into the close, but suffice to say that irrespective of how things turn out, Monday will go down as one of the more harrowing days for US equities in recent memory. The Dow fell more than 1,000 points at one juncture.

I wanted to run through a couple of quick points for readers here in the interest of perhaps helping to sort through the deluge of news market participants have been inundated with over the past several days.

First is obviously the sharp spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. Those outbreaks were the proximate cause of Monday's risk asset malaise.

I would note that the "red alert" chart header isn't meant to be alarmist - that is the actual name, apparently, of the alert level South Korea is now currently operating under.

As regular readers can attest, I could go on for days about the economic ramifications of this, but in the interest of brevity, what everyday investors need to know is that South Korea is a global demand bellwether which was just beginning to recover from the trade war.

Through January, exports had contracted for 14 consecutive months. The country experienced a brief bout of outright deflation (i.e., sub-zero CPI) in 2019. Now, the virus outbreak threatens to derail any nascent bounce engendered by improving trade relations between the US and China, South Korea's largest trading partner.

Italy, meanwhile, suffered an unexpected GDP contraction in the fourth quarter, and the lockdowns in the north of the country tied to the burgeoning epidemic are raising the specter of a second quarterly contraction. In other words, it's possible Italy could fall into recession this quarter.

Both the Kospi (South Korean equities) and the FTSE MIB (Italian stocks) plunged on Monday.

In the US, let me make a quick point on stocks before I touch briefly on bonds. Coming out of options expiration, the "gamma pin" I've spent so much time discussing both in these pages and elsewhere lost quite a bit of its influence.

“Dealers have ‘generically’ had to buy weakness / sell strength to remain hedged [and] thus provided us a natural counter-flow ‘buffer’ to large market shocks in any direction,” Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote, in a pre-dawn note which effectively served as a warning that things could get messy.

“Option dealers were long S&P 500 convexity (gamma) most of the year, and this cushioned selling in the S&P 500 (‘buying the dip’),” JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic wrote last Wednesday.

Following Op-Ex, stocks were effectively "unshackled." As McElligott wrote Monday morning, this "release of mechanically-insulating 'Long Gamma' flow from Dealers finally sees the market allowed to come unhinged on the weekend escalation of [virus] spook stories."

Moving on to rates, 10-year yields in the US plunged Monday and 30-year yields hit new record lows as the "duration infatuation" reached something akin to peak insanity.

The 21-day Z-score for 10-year yields is now close to -3 and the 3-month-10-year curve is the most inverted since October.

Some of this is doubtlessly being exacerbated by hedging flows, a point I pound the table on whenever I get the opportunity. On Friday, for example, I said the bond rally "had that August feeling," and now here we are below levels (yields wise) seen during the dog days of the summer recession scare.

The Fed will probably need to step in, perhaps with an inter-meeting rate cut or some manner of messaging to short-circuit what has become a self-feeding loop, whereby the safe-haven appeal of USD assets drives inflows, which engender both downward pressure on the US long-end (which, in turn, flattens the curve) and upward pressure on the dollar (which leads to imported disinflation and exacerbates demand destruction for commodities abroad).

Indeed, in a short Op-Ed for Bloomberg on Monday, Narayana Kocherlakota called for an immediate 25bps to 50bps rate cut.

Crude and copper have completely decoupled from equities and Russia is recalcitrant on the need for emergency measures to shore up the oil market. Other commodities are likely to suffer not just from generalized demand destruction concerns tied to growth jitters, but from doubts around whether China will be able to make good on its commitments under the "Phase One" trade deal.

I don't know how else to say this, but at the current juncture, that "deal" isn't worth the paper it was printed on. The virus has negated it - at least in the near-term.

“The phase 1 trade deal is by the way most likely 100% dead already, since China will never be able to i) keep USD/CNY stable and ii) more than double imports from the US due to Wuhan, but they will be able to call on the ‘force majeure’ paragraph in the deal,” Nordea’s Andreas Steno Larsen and Martin Enlund said Sunday.

They're right. The yuan is already at its weakest since December and you can be absolutely sure there's more PBoC easing on the way. With China's economy having been shut-in for the better part of a month, and likely to remain crippled for a while longer, the year-one promises shown in the visual below aren't likely feasible in my opinion.

My own personal view is that Monday marked an overshoot both on the downside for equities (which were long overdue for a pullback anyway) and for bond yields.

And yet, it's important to be realistic. The economic impact from the virus is going to be material, and not just for China. As long as everyone understands that now and doesn't act surprised by it when it starts showing up in the numbers, we may be ok.

But that's not guaranteed.

We all know markets aren't always efficient and investors are often the furthest thing from rational. Given that, I question whether the masses can be trusted to digest what's coming over the next few months with anything that even approximates alacrity.

That said, if I was "a sportin' man, who liked to lay the occasional bet," (to quote Johnny Caspar, Jon Polito's character from the Coen brothers’ mob masterpiece Miller’s Crossing), I'd be asking myself whether big-cap energy names may be oversold and whether 10-year US yields can reasonably be expected to just fall in a straight line to 0% (my answer would be "yes," and "no," respectively).

As far as the broader market goes, I'd note that the Fed and the ECB have the liquidity spigots open, which, to some, means the fight is always "fixed" in favor of the bulls.

And, to quote Johnny Caspar again, "if you can't trust a fixed fight, what can you trust?"

