PostNL N.V. ADR (PNLYY) CEO Herna Verhagen on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. ADR (OTCPK:PNLYY) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2020 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jochem van de Laarschot - Director, Communications & Investor Relations

Herna Verhagen - Chief Executive Officer

Pim Berendsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lotte Timmermans - ABN AMRO

Henk Slotboom - the IDEA!

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Andre Mulder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Ruben Devos - KBC Securities NV

David Kerstens - Jefferies

Operator

Go ahead.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the PostNL Conference Call for the Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Results. With us here today, Herna Verhagen, our CEO; Pim Berendsen, our CFO. We will have an introduction by both after which there is ample time to ask questions. Herna, over to you, please.

Herna Verhagen

Thanks, Jochem, and I would like to start on Slide number 4, which is a slide with the key takeaways for 2019. When we think about 2019, we did see very strong business performance in the fourth quarter, which gave a boost to revenue, but also to cash for the year. The e-commerce now represents more than 50% of our revenue and is ahead of schedule, which is an important element in our strategy going forward.

The underlying cash operating income came in at €167 million, which is at the high-end of our outlook. And I think especially worth mentioning is the fact that the full-year net cash from operating and investing activities was up €188 million from minus €19 million in 2018 to €196 million in 2019. Also, cost savings were at the guided range, €48 million, which is within the range of €45 million to €65 million. And important, of course, that next to preparations for the integration, Mail Netherlands also did their cost saving programs.

If you think about our strategy being the e-commerce logistics player in the Benelux, there are a few very important steps taken in 2019. The first one is, of course, the acquisition of Sandd. And I will come to that in a minute. But the network is fully integrated as of February 1 of this year.

The second one is, of course, the improvements we made and the efficiency measures we took within parcels when it comes to creating the leverage between volume, cash and of course, EBIT. And then the divestment of our noncore activities. Postcon last year today announced also the sale of Nexive, which is underpinning our focus on -- in our home market.

Last but not least, ranked in the top 3 sustainable companies worldwide, in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and already 19% of our last mile delivered emission free and in our view, a very important element going forward.

If you look into financials and that's on Slide number 5, then you find the most important financials over there. We saw a revenue increase of €72 million to €2.844 billion. And the underlying cash operating income assets came in at the upper part of the bandwidth, a net cash already mentioned at €196 million.

Our proposed dividend for the full-year is the same as our interim dividend, which is €0.08. The underlying cash operating margin within parcels was 7.2%, within Mail in the Netherlands 4.7% and the average of group was 6.2% and cash conversion in 2019 79%, free cash flow of €107 million on a normalized EBIT of €135 million, which is a cash version of 79%.All by all the way we look into 2019, it's good year, its financially good year, very strong when it comes to net cash and cash conversion, and important steps taken when it comes to a sustainable future of PostNL.

Stepping into our strategy and that's what you find on Slide number 6. Of course, the ambition is to be your favorite deliverer and be the preferred logistics and postal solution provider in the Benelux region. Importantly, that element is help customers grow their business, but also having reliable and accessible postal service, attracting and retain motivated employees, and in 2019, 88% of our employees were loyal employees, which means that they say we want to stay with PostNL, reduce the environmental impact. I already gave you an example of 2019, and of course very important, deliver profitable growth and generate sustainable cash.

For the profitable growth and sustainable cash there are two strategic elements of importance. The first one, and that's the one you'll find on Slide number 7 is, of course, the leverage between volume, EBIT and cash within Parcels. What you find on Slide number 7 are initiatives we've taken in 2019 to execute on that better balance and which, of course, will start to pay off as of 2020. And I'll come in a minute -- I will come to 2020 in a minute.

To what did we do in 2019? What are the milestones important for that better leverage? I think important was the fact that we opened three new depots in 2019 to be able to handle the peak, which we did see by the end of 2019, but also which gives us capacity for the year 2020. We improved the utilization of the network by, for example, adding extra chateaus [ph] to our sorting belt, which gives us a better efficiency of the sorting centers and sorting belts.

And we are preparing for the new small parcel sorting center. That's what is mentioned on this slide on the left side as design SP S, small parcel Sorting center. We designed, finalized the building leased. First pilots -- we're doing first pilots in the building with partly robotized sorting and want to open the sorting center in 2021, and an important part of the efficiency going forward. We also, of course, expanded the amount of electrical and green gas fleet in 2019 and are rolling out our city logistics program, because by 2025, we want to have 25 city centers in the Netherlands, which we will deliver emission free.

The growth rate -- and also there I will give you a little bit more detail in a minute. Growth rate we did see in 2019 was 12.4%. In the last quarter it was 10%. And we see that e-commerce market -- growth rate of the e-commerce market is slowing down.

Important element in creating the leverage in parcels is also, of course, the commercial part or yield management where we did contract renewals, where we took up in our contract peak pricing, where we did an increase in single parcels price, we had indexation and we did price adjustments for parcels above both 23 kilos. So the initiatives mentioned, and of course, mentioned at the Capital Markets Day in May are indeed implemented or started to implement. They will partly pay off in 2020 and when it comes to small parcel sorting center, also we will pay off fail in 2021 and further on. One important part of our strategy going forward.

The second important part when it comes to profitable growth and of course, is generation of sustainable cash is what you find on Slide number 8. And that is the integration of PostNL and Sandd into one postal network. The acquisition of Sandd took place October 22 last year. There were lots of preparations already taken before October 22. And as of October 22, more than 30,000 calls and meetings have been taking place with employees.

We had more than 180 openings of our depots to introduce people to do work with PostNL. We did lots of markets where people could find jobs within PostNL. In the end, 4,300 new colleagues are welcomed last February 1. We added around 30% more mail volume to our network and we added more or less 4,000 new customers.

I think important in the integration is the fact that as of February 1, we have one strong nationwide postal network. The volumes are integrated and the people are integrated on the PostNL network. And that means -- also means that as of February 1, we started to close down the network of Sandd, meaning the buildings, the cars, the bikes, etcetera, etcetera.

Current network is 20,000 mail deliverers who work for PostNL and we deliver, of course, five days a week. We have on average, 7 million letters per day. We have 3,400 retail locations and more than 11,000 mailboxes in the Netherlands. So a quite successful integration in the first weeks of the integrated network and the integration of people works out very well.

A little bit more information on our Q4 results, and therefore, I move to Slide number 9, starting with Parcels. Parcels improved results compared to the fourth quarter in 2018 with €6 million, volume growth was 10% over the fourth quarter and the average over the full-year was 12.4%. Of course, the effect, the growth also had a positive impact on revenue, which increased and it was a slight negative effect of negative price mix effect, which is mainly due to a shift in the international Parcels.

Also, results of Parcels improved in the last quarter, partly within our Parcels Benelux network, which was a positive effect of efficiency, slightly negative effect on price/mix. We had an organic cost increase and, of course, as said, better operational efficiency. We had a good performance within logistics and Spring. They were off as well.

When it comes to results and I think we had a positive cash flow, it was up €10 million compared to Q4 2008, despite a higher CapEx and very much supported by a positive development of working capital, which we did see in general over PostNL in 2019. So volume growth a little bit below our expectation. Improvement in results -- good improvement in results and also very good performance on cash flow.

When we come to Mail in the Netherlands and that's on Slide number 10, we did see good business performance partly because of the strong sales in peak season. So a good sale of the December stamp. Volume declined in the fourth quarter, 9.6% over the full year 9.7%. And that is within the bandwidth we've given to the market. And what we did see is that the delivery quality for the full year was 94%, a bit lower than we expected it to be and where it needs to be, which is mainly caused by, first of all, the fact that we had to adjust our sorting mechanisms to be ready for the volume of Sandd; secondly, first volumes of Sandd came in the last quarter of 2019, while the 4,300 people only came in as of February 1, 2020.

The results were partially, of course, impacted by the acquisition of Sandd, partly impacted again by substitution, which is no different from the other years. Cost savings €10 million in the last quarter and the cost saving in total €48 million over the year. And also they are within the bandwidth. We've given €45 million to €65 million. Also, cash up €13 million also here, mainly due to positive developments in working capital and less cash out for pensions and provisions.

Well, we summarize the year 2019. We do think very important steps made in the fulfillment of our strategy to become the e-commerce logistics player in the Benelux, around the integration of Sandd and around creating the initiative, which will create a better leverage between volume and Parcels, cash and, of course, EBIT. And secondly, good results over the full-year when it comes to underlying cash operating income and very good results when it comes to net cash operating and investing activities.

That, of course, raises the question of what does that mean for 2020? And what we would like to do is give you some insights in how we look into our potential in 2020 and what it does mean for the outlook. Starting with Parcels. Of course, the main aim for Parcels in 2020 is improving the balance between volume and value and improving the balance between volume, cash and EBIT.

What we do see is that the e-commerce market is slowing down. Still a market which is growing around a little bit above the 7% to 9%, which is our volume growth in 2020. So still a very strong growing market. The 7% to 9% with PostNL is mainly because of the slowdown we see in e-commerce markets, and it has to do with the fact that we do see that some of our customers start to drive multivendorship, and that is a step down you see in the beginning of 2009 -- 2020, and we expect that in the next coming period we will follow market growth when it comes to Parcels.

The expectations when it comes to e-commerce market growth, as said, a little bit down compared to what we expected, but still very strong growth numbers. Important in improving that balance is yield management, because what we tried to do is, of course, although we do see a little bit lower number in growth, we do want to create the leverage as we earlier discussed. How can we create a better leverage? That's first of all, via yield management.

Yield management means an improved pricing, which we do, for example, by the implementation of peak pricing, which will be implemented in Q4 2020. And that is on every parcel in the last six to eight weeks of the year. We will ask a certain amount for every customer delivering parcels to PostNL. It also means a price increase for single parcels, which we did already January 1, 2020. It means adjusted pricing for parcels above 23 kilos and it also means indexation in our normal contract. So part of creating the better balance is via yield management.

The second important part for why we do things that although we do see a little bit lower market growth and growth within PostNL, we do expect to increase our margins is via creating a better balance between volume and capacity. Volume and capacity means that if we think about the network we have in the Netherlands, we think it will be possible to face the opening of a new depot from 2020 to 2021. So we adjust the network to the volume growth we see. That’s, of course, a positive effect on the cash conversion in parcels.

Second thing we do is when it comes to the small parcels sorting center, which will help us, of course, to create efficiencies is we're testing in 2020 for the small parcel sorting center to open it in 2021. It's not only phasing in the opening of our depots, it's also measures to improve the efficiency.

And what do we do to improve efficiency? First of all, we improve the hit rate. And that means the -- when we come to your door that you open the door and we're not informed of a closed door. Hit rates improvements can be done, for example, via the app, in which we already have 5.3 million consumers, but also drop duplication. A growth of 7% to 9% of on 283 million parcels, which was the amount of volume by the end of 2019, also means that you have more parcels per household. Secondly, we opened three new sorting centers in 2019. That means when you add volume in 2020, you make, of course, the sorting centers we have today more efficient.

Better peak balancing. It's what we did together with the branch by the end of 2019 in an advertisement campaign in which we asked consumers to, of course, order earlier, but it's what we do daily, it's what we do weekly and it's what we do in seasons. We invest in the digitization to serve customer needs further and to create a digital supply chain, which allows us to have better supply chain management, but also to be better able to understand when you are at home, when you are not at home. And I'll come back to that in a minute, because we will do in 2020 some extra investments above the normal investments than we have in digitization.

And we improved as already said, the utilization of the current depots, of course, by smarter use of our sorters, but also by adding shooters to our sorter and efficiency will go up because we have more parcels through the same amount of parcel sorting centers. So everything is focused on improving the balance between volume, cash and EBIT. And that's also what translates in the end in the normalized EBIT of parcels in 2020, which shows an increase compared to 2019. Same for, of course, cash. That’s Parcels. I think that's an important element.

On Slide number 14, you'll find the picture of the new small parcel sorting center, as I said, we will open it in Nieuwegein, will be opened in 2021. It will be more efficient, partially because it's only a sorting center, which means that you can use it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It's not connected to delivery. Secondly, it's also more efficient because it's highly automated and we're testing robots already to make this partly -- automated and partly robotized process. It will be used for the small parcels and small parcels is everything which is no bigger than a shoe box. And 40% of the volume we currently have in our network is already smaller than shoe box size, which is an example of how we create efficiency.

Then over to Mail Netherlands, which is on Slide number 15. Also familiar in the Netherlands focus on getting the efficiencies out of the integration of the two networks. That's one. And secondly, of course, move forward with our cost saving plans. The assumed volume decline for 2020 is 8% to 10%. I think important to understand that there is an impact of almost 1% of no election scheduled in 2020. So that's what you’ve to deduct when it comes -- if you want to make it comparable to 2019.

We start with a higher base, and that is what you find -- sorry, in the graph. You find a volume of PostNL, added, of course, the volume descends. So our starting point beginning of '20 -- end of 2019, beginning of 2020 is a higher level. Sandd adds 30% of volume to the volume we have. Of course, as of that point, substitution will roll on and substitution in 2020 is expected to be, I said, between 8% to 10%.

If you want to offset volume decline, it's the way we do it and we did it also over the last few years is by moderate price increases. To single mail is increased 4.6% as of January 1, 2020, bulk mail is also well above inflation and moderate. And of course, we start gradually integrating the products of Sandd and we will respect the existing client contracts. This is part of how we offset volume decline.

The second part of offsetting volume decline is, of course, via further implementation of cost savings. And that's what you find on Slide number 16. So as said, our starting point as of February 1 is 30% plus in volume. We've added and welcomed 4,300 employees of Sandd. We added 4,000 new customers. And it will be delivered via one network.

So how are we going to create cost savings going forward? Partly, of course, because what we already did. Overhead reduction, we will continue overhead reduction in line with our volume decline, centralization of locations. So we will move forward on the trajectory we're already in for many years to combine more and more locations and create scale. And of course, also by closing down the network of Sandd, which means that the buildings of Sandd are already closed, vehicles are set apart, the same for their IT systems, etcetera, etcetera. So that's also part of the synergies.

Another important step in 2020 is the next phase of our new mail route. In the next phase of our new mail route, we are going to optimize our sorting and processes by automation. We will expand the routes. We will create larger contracts for our mail deliverers and part of the delivery will be done by e-bikes, which enables people to take up more value in their mail route. It's an important part of cost saving or an important underpinning of the cost savings of 2021 and forward.

So integration successfully managed. First weeks are to -- at least our satisfaction, very much okay, on plan to deliver on the KPIs, as said last year, February 2019, and of course, already active with the implementation of further cost-saving plans. The third important filler under 2020 is the acceleration in digitization and innovation with extra investments. And it's an extra investment above the amount we already invest in 2020.

The acceleration of digitalization, there we will capitalize on the value of our growth platform and our app in which we have 5.3 million users. How can we do that? For example, by having even better receiver preferences than we have today, so that we know exactly when you want to have your parcel at what time and where, consumer in control, it improves our hit rate, which is an efficiency measure. And on the other hand, it improves customer satisfaction because you do have your parcel at the moment you would like to have it. But also tracking, for example, your deliverer, so that you have precise information on delivery, but also understand how many stops a driver still have to do before he's at your door. It reduces and that's what we've seen in pilots. It reduces time at the door, which is again an efficiency measure. And it, of course, again, also increases customer satisfaction because the feeling of being in control becomes bigger than it was.

And we use digitization to further optimize our supply chain. For example, via, of course, adding our platform to the platform of others, but also creating a better supply chain in our own organization, creating more efficiency. With all the data we have, with all the parcels we have, combining those data can deliver, for example, a more efficient transport chain than we currently have. So the acceleration of digitization, in our view, is crucial when it comes to on the one hand, gaining -- further gaining in efficiency, and on the other hand also gaining in customer satisfaction. And we will, of course, speed up the investments in the digitization.

The fourth pillar underpinning our strategy 2020 is our environmental, social and governance roadmap, where, of course, we want to improve on the percentage of green delivered emission free last mile kilometers, which we will do, for example, by adding more electrical vehicles, but also adding biogas vehicles where possible. We want to improve the employee engagement. We're very happy with the fact that 88% of our people are very much willing to stay within PostNL and having that stable workforce is crucial going forward, because part of the efficiency also comes from the knowledge parcel and mail deliverers have and highly satisfied customers, hopefully -- also the extra investment in digitization will help to improve the number of highly satisfied customers.

And on Slide number 19, you find an example of how we improve our environmental footprint by 2025. We want to have emission free delivery in 25 cities in the Netherlands, and in 2019 we added Nijmegen in December 2019. We added The Hague in January 2020 and we were already active in Groningen and Leeuwarden. But in our few crucial for -- it's a license to operate going forward as well.

If we think about 2020 and that's what you find on Slide number 20. We see an improvement in normalized EBIT within parcels from €120 million in 2019 through like-for-like €125 million to €145 million in 2020, mainly underpinned by the efficiency measures we're taking and the yield management. Of course, we do have an impact of the new labor regulation, the Wet Arbeidsmarkt in Balans, that's an impact of around €10 million. That means that the indication for parcels normalized EBIT 2020 is €151 million [indiscernible], still an increase compared to 2019. Also with the Mail in the Netherlands, we expect to increase our normalized EBIT €52 million was the result of 2019. We expect it to be in 2020, €50 million to €70 million, and there you see the first positive effect of the synergies created by the integration of the Sandd network.

In PostNL other, we have an impact because of pension expenses, which is €25 million higher than it was in 2019. Normalized EBIT for the group €135 million in 2019. If you make it like-for-like also there an improvement for 2020. And if you add the extra cost we have because of pension expense and the new labor markets regulation, the outlook we give for 2020 is €110 million to €130 million. And as said, the underlying business performance for parcels and Mails in the Netherlands improves compared to 2019.

In free cash flow, you do see a number €315 million to €285 million negative. That includes final payment we have to do to the pension fund on transitional plans of maximum €300 million. And you find the word maximum over here because we're in discussion with the pension fund to find a different solution to this payment that can mean the payment in total will be lower than what you see over here. It also can be -- that it will be differently phased.

So year 2020, where we do feel comfortable when we think about what we have to do within Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands, and an outlook which like-for-like improves on group level for PostNL.

And I will give over to Pim for the financials.

Pim Berendsen

Yes. Thank you, Herna First and foremost, we'll look at our Q4 performance full-year '19 with the key takeaways on that, and then look forward towards the 2020 key metrics.

But first, to begin on Slide 22, the key financial takeaways. I think important to note is the real improvement in net cash from operating and investment activities in the fourth quarter, up €32 million to €89 million. And if you look at the overall improvement on cash flow in the year, it's an improvement of a €188 million, which is very, very significant and driven by an even better focus on working capital management, which will also continue going forward to ensure that we get the most cash conversion out of the profit we make.

If you look at the revenue in the fourth quarter, revenue was up €49 million and the underlying cash operating income ended at 97 -- €79 million, I should say, €21 million below last year, of course, impacted also by the negative running result of Sandd and the initial costs related to that. All in all, ending the year at €176 million of online cash operating income is at the high-end of the bandwidth and something we are very, very happy about.

You know that we've decided to change the financial metrics on which we will report. We'll go from UCOI to normalized EBIT to make the comparison to peers and the reconciliation between the different product profit metrics easier to follow. And of course, you need to look both in terms of profit and in cash flow conversion that we have included a free cash flow metric, and particularly in the slides that will follow, I'll take you through the reconciliation of those elements to ensure that all of us understand how you get from EBIT to cash flow and how we look at the drivers going forward, influencing that.

Sandd transaction completed on track. We're really comfortable that it will give us the synergy potential that we've communicated, the €50 million to €60 million year-over-year synergies. Integration has started very well. And as said, we're really convinced that we'll get to the synergies quickly. And as Herna already said, let's say in the outlook, if you look at the guidance for the mail business going forward, you already see there that from 52 we expect to get to a €50 million to €70 million. And of course, in the past, we've always seen deterioration of profit in the mail business over the last years, particularly in the second part of 2020. We'll see those synergies contributing to mails results.

We've issued a Green Bond of €300million, also an important financial highlight in 2019. If we don't look towards the key financial metrics in 2019, in line with the outlook we've presented, all the numbers on Slide 23 include the Sandd acquisition and there we ended the year on €176 million; UCOI, of which a €121 million parcels, €76 million in mail in the Netherlands. And that particularly means an improvement in the Parcel segment and a deterioration in the Mail segment where we just talked about.

Then maybe important to spend a few words on the normalized EBIT definition. The difference between UCOI and normalized e EBIT is particularly visible in Mail in the Netherlands because there remains, of course, the difference between when you create a provision for restructuring and the cash outs in relation to that restructuring. All normalization items are furthermore are the same. So there is no other difference in the items that being normalized, but of course, cash versus when you take a provision is a deviation from the two profit metrics.

If we then go to the free cash flow for 2019, and we have created a €107 million of free cash flow for the year, which is a cash flow before acquisitions and before dividends and redemption of bonds or older financial activities, but it's after payment of lease payments. So going from UCOI to cash flow, let's look at all the components of that bridge. First, you have a reversal of one offs of €52 million, which basically falls into two buckets: one is the normalizations of approximately €60 million. And then on top of that, you've got a €32 million reversal of the final installment of the top up payments to be made. And then there's a few other millions in there as well.

Then you've got the depreciation and amortization at €180 million, which is up by close to €100 million, which is predominantly impacted by the IFRS 16 changes, as well as acceleration of appreciation -- of depreciation on Sandd assets of roughly €25 million.

Then CapEx was at €66 million in comparison to 2018 lower because in 2017 we opened two new depots of parcels through CapEx lines. Important to note is the strong improvement. On working capital, it's a €35 million investment in the year in comparison to significantly more than €100 million in 2018. Strong improvement on working capital management, which we expect to continue.

Interest and taxes paid. Well, nothing important to note there. Disposals and other, €40 million, sale of buildings and a partial sell-down of the Whistl stake, for which we got a considerable cash amount. That brings to net cash from operating and investment activities to €169 million, deduct the lease payments of 62. And basically countering the increase in depreciation in the top part of the graph that gives you the free cash flow for the year of €107 million.

Then let's look at the impact of pensions on our financial statements that that's on Slide 25. And there I think it's important to -- there you see, kind of the provision for pension liabilities being to 83, pension expense of the year 119 and the regular pension cash out at a 111. Two important elements to understand. First, talk about transitional pensions. On the back of the agreement that was made in the past, the final payment for transitional pension is roughly €300 million. That is based on coverage ratio and interest rates on an average in Q3 2019.

Of course, those interest rates were at a very low figure, which impacted the size of this liability. We have initiated discussions with the pension fund to see if there are different ways to structure this final payment, and to see if we could lower the absolute amount without impacting the entitlements of individual employees that are entitled to this soft pension arrangements. And basically, what we're seeking is an absolute decline of this number by, for instance, looking at using the interest rate of today and the ability to include expected returns that the fund will make on this payment as part of the way we calculate the base, and at the same time, we see whether or not we can face the payment slightly differently. That should also have beneficial effects on the liquidity of this on the balance sheet.

So basically two components we want to. It's capped at €300 million. It will never be more than that. We seek ways to limit it to a number lower than €300 million. If we were, for instance, looking at the calculation on the back of the interest rate, at the first of January 2020, you would already look at a number which is roughly €20 million lower than the €300 million. And the agreement that we're seeking will potentially have the option that if interest rates improve. In this case, meaning increase, you'll see a further improvement on that finally, too, as being possible. We seek to conclude those conclusion -- discussions in the first quarter of this year and next to seeking ways to limit the overall number asset we're also looking at ways to maybe phased payments, slightly differently from 2020 onwards.

Next to that, another important element is the pension expense. That will be €25 million higher than 2020 or Herna, already talked about it when discussing the outlook. The pension expense is based on IFRS accounting based on the interest rate at the end of the year. The pension expense is being determined for the next year. That €25 million additional pension expense does not lead to additional pension cash out. So it does hit your normalized EBIT, but it will not hit your cash flow statements. I think important to understand.

If we then go to Slide 26, spend a few words on the outlook there, we look at a normalized EBIT of the year 2019 of €135 million and on a like-for-like basis we see that improving to €145 million to €165 million. And it basically is driven by improvements both in Parcels and in Mail segments on a like-for-like basis. So from a €145 million, €165 million, you will get on a like-for-like basis to a free cash flow of minus '15 to plus '15. Of course to a large extent impacted by the Sandd acquisition and an increase in CapEx only, parcel side as we also communicated before.

Now to get from the like-for-like towards the outlook of $110 million to $130 million. There was only two components that are in between dose. One is the increase of pension expense I just talked about. So the €25 million negative impact on EBIT not hitting the cash flow statement and another one is €10 million impact as a consequence of change of labor regulation. The law was difficult to explain in English, but it basically means a higher cost for temporary workers that we need in our process is, particularly around peak and around night shifts in our Parcels business. So that impact of new labor regulation is only visible in the Parcel segments.

So that brings us to €110 million to €130 million, outlook 40 year on normalized EBIT. And as said, minus 315 to minus 285 on free cash flow, including the soft pension payments to the fund based on the current agreements for which we seek to find an improvement. And we expect to be able to announce more than that before the end of Q1.

What is important to note, if we talk about phasing of the 2020 numbers is that particularly in the first part of 2020, we still have more of the negative components of the Sandd acquisition visible in the results, meaning the integration cost, the volume will gradually come in, but there are still costs going to be made to wind down also Sandd network. So particularly, the contribution and the synergy effects of that acquisition will be visible in the second part of 2020, which means that the biggest part of the normalized EBIT certainly will be created in the second part. And as you always know, Q4 will be the biggest quarter in any year and also in 2020.

Then moving towards the Parcel segment on Slide 27, and what we've done, both in terms of EBIT '19 to '20 as well as cash flow, we've provided you with a better reconciliation, which is the same both for a Parcel and the Mail segment. So if we look at the normalized EBIT from 2019 to 2020, there you see the key components: the revenue volume effect as a consequence of increase of revenue, which is driven by the 7% to 9% volume growth, a positive price mix effect as a consequence of the yield measures that we have introduced and said we would introduce slightly offset by negative mix effect, bigger customers are still growing faster than smaller ones. The organic cost increase here is related to the indexation towards our partners.

Collective labor agreement increases as well as the impact of the new labor regulation we just talked about. The volume dependent costs are, of course, related to the increase in volume and the other cost development you see a combination of higher efficiency and older cost developments. And the improvements of Spring and Logistics together, which brings us to the indication of normalized EBIT of €115 million to €135 million. And then on a like-for-like basis, we add back the €10 million as a consequence of new labor regulation, which basically shows the improvement of the underlying Parcels business from a €120 million -- €225 million to €245 million.

The same bridge on Slide 25 for the Mail business where go from the €52 million to $50 million to $70 million in the cash of normalized EBIT for 2020. There you see the volume effect €35 million to €55 million, additionally which is based on a 8 to 10 percent volume decline. And of course, that revenue number being impacted by the consolidation of Sandd. Revenue price mix, the moderate pricing policy will continue. Then organic costs are driven by the collective labor increases volume dependent costs, of course, influenced also by the additional volumes that we get from the sound acquisition and the other cost component -- here is the combination of cost savings and other efficiency related results, as well as restructuring charges of Sandd and other costs.

What is important to note that within that other cost bucket, we still include €35 million of cost savings, which is the cost savings that we originally had. Net of the delay on some of the implementations on these cost savings as a consequence sequence of the Sandd acquisition. If you remember, the way we presented the business case, we said initially there would be a delay of the implementation of certain cost saving initiatives because of the fact that we app all the Sandd volume to our network that leads to a different facing of those plans.

So net of that delay is €35 million included in the other cost development as cost savings for Mail in the Netherlands. And for your view, the kind of delay is roughly between €15 million and €20 million on the cost savings side. Then the other results impacted by the sale of PostNL Communications Services, the sale of Spotta and the results of other services, including the termination of our the unaddressed activities of the PostNL branded an address businesses in 2019.

Then on Slide 29, we make a reconciliation of 2019 and 2020 normalized EBIT to adjusted free cash flow numbers to give you all the components that are relevant between EBIT and free cash flow. Reversal of one offs, depreciation and amortization slightly down, given the fact that the 2019 number includes acceleration of depreciation on Sandd. Some of the Sandd assets. CapEx, as we already said before, will increase predominantly through a step up in parcels related to the preparations of the small parcel sorting center. We faced one of the depots to 2021 and also on the mail side there's additional investments required for the new mail route. Phase 2 process that will subsequently allow us to take cost out and to improve the efficiency in the mail network going forward. In a change of working capital, the underlying working capital performance is continued. The deterioration that you see here is completely because of above average settlements of terminal twos, a topic that we discussed a couple of times before.

So underlying development, no change. We stick and continue to focus on improving that. The deterioration is wholly as a consequence of old terminal do positions that need to be settled in 2020. So let's say if you were to look at '20, '21 and beyond, that number will come down significantly back towards the 2019 change, your working capital ranges. Then change in pensions. If you see a plus '20 in 2019, the final payment of unconditional funding obligation was included, and of 2021, larger positive impact. Only the main pension plan will be the cash outs going forward.

Change in provisions is a negative 30 for 2020. We have created that provision in 2019. That's, of course, one of the elements of the change from UCOI to normalized EBIT that you see here, the provision got created particularly for restructuring and the social plan in relation to send in 2019 and the cash will subsequently go out in 2020. When we now have integrated the businesses or the volumes into PostNL's network.

Sale of buildings and other divestments approximately €50 million interest paid and income tax €50 million, which brings us to the adjusted free cash flow of minus €15 million to plus €15 million. And the final payment of transitional plans of 300 million. Then just to make sure, particularly this year, we -- where we make that change to normalized EBIT and free cash flow, that there is a proper understanding of the cash conversation in the -- cash conversion, cash generation in the segments, we've included bridges from normalized EBIT to cash flow for the segments as well.

And I see the €115 million to €150 million of normalized EBIT for Parcels turning to a adjusted free cash flow of €40 million to €60 million for the year, before final payment of transitional plants and that is driven by higher CapEx, its slightly higher depreciation and amortization and lease payments that are up as well on the back of the increased investments in capacity. So €40 million to €60 million out of a €115 million to €135 million, a normalized EBIT will be the free cash flow into any -- to any.

Looking at the cash generation at Mail in the Netherlands. Of course, those who are impacted by the Sandd integration and the final payment of transitional plants, the €50 million to €60 million -- €70 million leads to a minus 75 to minus 55, adjusted free cash flow, where, of course the biggest component relates to cash out on the restructuring of Sandd and the acceleration of settlement of big terminal do positions that out of the delta working capital we just talked about was kind of the majority of it. Roughly €60 million to €65 million of that delta working capital relates to the final settlement on these terminal dues, which is a key component of the reconciliation to the minus €75 million to minus €55 million.

Going forward, as said, that settlement level on terminal dues will be significantly lower. And of course, after 2020, we've done all the one-off cash outs in relation to the integration of Sandd that you would expect a big improvement on adjusted cash flow generation from 2020 to 2021 onwards, bringing it to positive cash flows.

And as we said, one of the key components of doing the Sandd acquisition is getting to a stable, profit and cash flow from mail business going forward, which will be able to show as of 2021 onwards. We have decided to adjust our dividend policy to align it with normalized EBIT. The current dividend policy was based on a net profit number on the back of the UCOI profit metric. So the profit that was required or relevant for dividend calculation was based on the underlying net cash income.

But if you move to a normalized EBIT net metric, you also need to change the net profit metric on which you will base your dividend payments. We've changed it to a normalized comprehensive metric, which is basically defined as the profit attribute to equity holders of the parents, adjusted for significant one-offs and special items, including fair value adjustments.

Net effect. So it basically follows the same normalization that we include in EBIT, but then just net of tax. Then a few other elements, no authority. In our financial framework, we clearly make the statement that we want a leverage ratio of not exceeding 2.0. We strive to get a credit rating, or triple B, triple B plus. That is part of our financial framework and we've amended the formulation of the dividend policy by referring to that financial policy in relation to the condition of distribution of dividends. So it's less black and white 2.0 in the dividend policy.

It refers back to the financial framework where we still strive towards that same credit rating as ever before. We aim to pay dividends that develop substantially in line with operational performance and the payout ratio on the back of the normalized comprehensive income metric will be roughly between 70% and 90%. If we were to apply this dividend policy through the previous years, you'll get the same dividend payout as we've had before. So it doesn't lead to a fundamental change in dividend payouts.

We stick to the choice of cash or share of dividends, and the interim dividend is set at approximately a third of the dividend of the prior year. And we expect to restore dividend payments within the 12 to 24 months off the closing of the Sandd transaction, as we said before.

Then to conclude the presentation on Q4 numbers, there was clear -- clearly there what our key priorities are. Once it capture the growth potential in the e-commerce development, we want to create a better balance between volume growth, profit growth and that local version from parcels, meaning that will seek to improve our operational leverage.

We need to capitalize now on the synergy potential of the Sandd acquisition where we are very comfortable that we will realize the €50 million to €60 million structural synergies that we said before. And well, that said, we aim to resume dividend payments within 12 to 24 months after closing of the Sandd transaction. We keep on focusing on increasing the customer satisfaction and our employee engagement.

And as we clearly stated before, we want to get to zero carbon emission last mile delivery in 2025 for the 25 biggest cities of the Netherlands and get completely emission free for the last model in 2030. And we want to do that by being the preferred logistic and postal solution provider in the benefit region. That concludes the presentation from both Herna and myself. And we can now open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Jochem van de Laarschot

Yes. Thank you, Pim. And we have a number of analysts here in the room and a number of people on the line. For those on the line, you can press "*", "1" to register your interest to ask a question. But let us start here in the room. Looking around at the table, who would like to go for the first question, please.

Lotte Timmermans

Lotte Timmermans, ABN AMRO. First, though, your 2020 guidance in Parcels, the volume growth of 7% to 9%. Do you also incorporate Amazon as stepping into the Netherlands, and what's your view on that for 2020?

Herna Verhagen

The -- in the guidance we gave for 2020 to 7% to 9%, it includes every market development and that means also including Amazon. Of course, we did look into the other European countries to see what the impact of Amazon is -- it has been in those markets, because they are, of course, three to four years at the Dutch market. What we see in most of those markets when Amazon comes in, they also have a positive impact on the growth in e-commerce. So Amazon as a customer of us and their part, of course, when we think about future, the part of our future as well.

Lotte Timmermans

Okay. And if you think about those splits, what I can't figure out what the splits of volume between DHL and PostNL? Is that still the case? And can you indicate about how much is divided between the two?

Herna Verhagen

No, no. Of course, many of our customers do [multiple speakers] the volumes over several distributors and we're not giving information on specific customers.

Lotte Timmermans

And on corona, do you see any impact from that? And what do you think is going to happen for 2020?

Herna Verhagen

Yes, we're following of course corona very closely. It does have an impact on international parcel streams from and to Asia with Spring were active in those areas as well. We do not expect that we will have a material impact in 2020 on the numbers of PostNL.

Lotte Timmermans

Okay. Thanks. And on this mail prices, they haven’t risen significantly since 2014 due to the competition of Sandd. Of course, this is now solved. Transferring this contract to your own contracts, what kind of implications is it going to have, and is this going to be significant to 2020?

Herna Verhagen

I said we will follow moderate pricing increases going forward as well, so no change in that. We will, of course, adhere to the contracts customers have with Sandd in the past. So in the overview, Pim gave, you can see what the price impact is in 2020. We do not expect to do something different than we did do over the last few years and we did said before.

Lotte Timmermans

Okay. Thanks.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you. [indiscernible]

Jochem van de Laarschot

Yes.

Herna Verhagen

Okay, Henk.

Henk Slotboom

Henk Slotboom, the IDEA! First of all, well, let's start with the nicher one. The delivery quality of mail dropped to 94%. Does it have any implications for the side of ACM here?

Herna Verhagen

Yes, we don’t know. Of course, we will come off with our formal evaluation in May. What we do see, of course, is that the quality in 2019 was impacted by two reasons. We changed our sort systems, our sorting -- the way we sort to be prepared for the volume coming in of Sandd. So that's one reason. And secondly, we did see in the last quarter that already volume of Sandd came into our own network without the people who were only added as of February 1. What we do see is that from the moment that we have those 4,300 extra people, we do see, of course, increasing quality numbers in 2020. So what the impact will be, I don't know. But we do have, of course, good -- in my view, expectations on policy levels in 2020. That's one. And secondly, everything is focused on getting above the 95%. And 2019 was an extra ordinary year.

Henk Slotboom

94% is over the full-year?

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Henk Slotboom

So it means that in the last quarter you were well below that?

Herna Verhagen

I said we were just around 95% when we did our Q3 numbers. Those numbers were published as well. In the fourth quarter, we did see, of course, the impact of changing our sorting system. We did see the impact of the volume added by Sandd to it.

Henk Slotboom

Okay. Let's switch to parcels. I am looking at slide number 27. Now a couple of things that puzzled me. First of all, if I take a look at your revenue expectations and the delta of revenue on normalized EBIT, so its €75 million to €95 million, which is the equivalent of 4.4% to 5.6%, if I calculate this right. That means that the balance will further shift towards larger clients, I assume of the mix. Now is that included in the price mix effect? That's in the 5% to 15% -- 5% to 15% price mix component?

Pim Berendsen

If I take the 7% to 9% volume growth and relate it to -- I assume, all other things being equal, I assume, I relate that to the 60 and 72, you realized in 2019, I don't -- I mean it doesn’t add up. It does, because that relates to the entire Parcel segment, of course. And the 7% to 9% growth is related to the domestic parcels business.

Henk Slotboom

Parcels business, okay.

Pim Berendsen

And the added revenue growth is even slightly higher than the 7% to 9%. And there you see the implications or the effect gradually kicking in of that better balance between volume growth and revenue growth.

Henk Slotboom

Clear. I remember, let's go back to May of last year. Pim, you gave the CAGR of 14% for the period 2018-2022. Is that correctly?

Pim Berendsen

Yes.

Henk Slotboom

And now we see 7% to 9%. What has changed so dramatically in nine months time?

Pim Berendsen

A couple of things have changed. And the biggest component of that change: a, is a slowdown of the overall market growth. We've ended the year at 12.4% growth last quarter. 2019 was 10% growth. That's predominantly driven by a lower market growth where you see certain categories becoming gradually more and more mature. I started the split between offline and online sales get to a level that those categories are getting closer to maturity. Let's not forget that a 12% growth or 7% to 9% growth is still very, very significant growth as you see a slowdown in market growth where new categories which are much smaller are growing faster, but they are significantly smaller than the bigger categories like fashion, like toys and electronics. So that is one component. And particularly in 2020 the 7% to 9% volume growth is impacted by the fact that some of our customers go to a multi vendor strategy and that has its impact where we kind of lose a little bit of market share, which was also something that we did guide towards in Capital Markets Day because of that. So the 7% to 9% is also impacted to a little bit loss of market share because of that dual vendorship, which we subsequently expect -- so basically the growth go like this, step down because of dual vendorship to come to -- subsequently follow the trajectory of the market growth again.

Henk Slotboom

In a multivendor, you mean people going to the bol marketplace, selling through marketplace or bol …?

Pim Berendsen

But also because of peak constrained. So what we said really strives to get to a better balance of volume growth and cash flow conversion. We cannot just increase capacity for the peak in the year and period only, which basically means that some of our customers decided, okay, but then we need to ensure that we've got enough capacity to fulfill our growth and then they seek alternative distributors as well. And because of that, they basically take a part of that market share because of that strategy change.

Henk Slotboom

The first part of the multivendorship, what you say about choosing for somebody else next to PostNL to do the last mile. But let's go to the marketplaces of bol. The ball is now setting more than 50% of its sales is done in third-party products. How much grip do you have on this other 50% -- on this 50% plus that is now a third-party product, because if it was bought, it would almost automatically lands at PostNL because you have a well established relationship with them. Same with Amazon. They also sell more than 50% of what they would have sold via Amazon is sold via the marketplace. How do you get any grip on it? Because this is the large volume that steps the SME volume or which you can fetch better pricing?

Herna Verhagen

I think the grip you have on volume is, of course, via the services you deliver. It's partly the quality you can offer. It's partly the extra services you can deliver. For example, via the app! So there is, of course, lots what people want to -- still want to choose for PostNL. That's not different from platform customers as it is to other customers. Part of the effect from platforms is of course, in the price mix effect as already said by Pim. So it does have an impact on your price mix, but it is included. But I think the impact we do have on sending customers is because of the fact that we deliver highest quality. So we have lots of extra services that we can reach consumers better than everyone else in the Dutch or Benelux market. I think those are reasons why people still want to choose for delivering for PostNL.

Henk Slotboom

Last on the price mix effects. Amazon coming in, everybody is looking at it. Lots of the -- has been written about it. And you see two different developments currently in the market. One is bull, which is, I think, more defensive in terms of pricing and seeking all sorts of arrangements for clients coming via its marketplace. And you’re the one is Coolblue, adding more people in [indiscernible] those kinds of things. Is it fair to assume that the pricing element from the side of large clients like bol, like Coolblue, you mentioned it, will toughen if now that Amazon is knocking on the door here.

Herna Verhagen

I think there is already or there has been already for many years, lots of competition in the Dutch market with the auto distributors in the Dutch market. So I don't think that will much change with the -- with Amazon arriving into this market. What, of course, will change is there will be a third player in the market, assuming that they will step in. etcetera, etcetera. So there will be a third player in the market that will have, of course, its impact on who is going to be in which platform, who's going to sell via whom. So that, of course, will have an impact. What you did see in the other European countries that has had a positive impact on the amount of e-commerce parcels. So in that sense, it could be -- it could have a positive impact in the Dutch market when it comes to the amount of to be delivered process as well.

Henk Slotboom

I have two questions, then I will let floor to other people.

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Henk Slotboom

One is, if I look at Amazon coming in, the bol has hands tainted in the fashion has entered into the fashion segment. They have opened up its marketplace. Amazon, question is, will their key with 25 groups the labels? There is a competitor of yours and they realize at least 20% of the volume in a large former catalog seller. We've seen a lot of publicity about that one. Not only that the results were not doing very well, but also about the call center. There was a very interesting article. What happens if one of your clients or your competitor biggest clients goes out of business? How can that affect the market? Because if somebody who's just 20% of the volume, they have to, yes, fight for other volume elsewhere. How do you look at that?

Herna Verhagen

You have a -- the assumption you take is the assumption that Amazon will win that volume. So in that sense …

Henk Slotboom

But is that illogical?

Herna Verhagen

I'm not -- I don't know. I think there are lots of scenarios written in newspapers, etcetera, what could the impact be of Amazon stepping into the Dutch market. As far as we can see and that's the reason for saying in other European markets it had a positive effect on the amount of e-commerce. And maybe there will be changes in the market. But I think when we are not the ones who are going to forecast those changes, that's where we will see. The only thing what we assume is that we will be able with the services and prices we have, the people we have, the density of our network, is we assume, we will be able to keep the market share in the market as we have today.

Henk Slotboom

Final question is, I had a look at the Coolblue report last week. And if I see how many people they are adding in terms of delivery, in terms of the [indiscernible] handling as a service component, what you have as well, And they expect to deliver at least a million items CO2 free this year, which is triple the amount that the number they did last year. How -- just please illustrate that I know that a million parcels is peanuts when you compare it with the 300 million or so you're doing. But isn't it illustrating that the competition on the last mile could toughen and that you get it -- whereas in the past, you were and you still, are the biggest one and you should be able to deliver in the most efficient way. What does this tell us about Amazon? Because Amazon does a lot of the last mile? Look at Austria, for example, they've taken on the last mile themselves to deliver in Vienna. And I believe they are about to do within the results for that as well. Aren't you afraid that something like that could happen in the Netherlands as well? And how are you going to arm yourself against it?

Herna Verhagen

I think the -- if you think about PostNL and the presence we have in the Netherlands, but also in Belgium, we already are quite armed in the sense that we do have a very efficient last mile operations. We do come every street, every day, every door, that's what we already do with an app in which you have 5.3 million consumers in the Netherlands. You add, of course, also lots of convenience to consumers as well. So never underestimate your competitors. That's not what I'm saying. But what I'm saying is that we already have quite some competencies to do the last mile delivery best in Netherlands and in, of course, Belgium. The -- I think -- so in my view, there are lots of opportunities for PostNL as well. It's not only for us seeing the risk. There's also lots of opportunities in what will change in the market.

Henk Slotboom

Okay.

Herna Verhagen

And take into account that if you think about the other European countries before Amazon steps into last mile delivery, they do need quite some volume to create some density. And in the Netherlands they start at a certain point this year.

Pim Berendsen

In a much more fragmented market, then I think the market in the U.K., Italy or Austria is …

Herna Verhagen

Or Germany.

Pim Berendsen

… or Germany, yes.

Herna Verhagen

Also take the differences into account.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Okay. Operator, can you move to the -- oh, sorry. Can you move to the first one in line?

Operator

Yes, sir. The next question is from Marc Zwartsenburg, ING. Go ahead, sir.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes. Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. First on Parcels. We saw quite a negative -- well, mix effect in Parcels in Q4. But if I look to your guidance going forward, you expect quite a strong positive pricing effect. So I think also that, as Pim was mentioning, to see revenue growth above the 7% to 9% volume growth. Is that correct? And can you give us a bit of an indication of those two building blocks, please?

Pim Berendsen

Yes. What I said is on the back of a question of, Henk, the 7% to 9% volume growth in relation to the overall revenue growth on the Parcel side, revenue and volume growth are coming closer and closer together, exactly as we pointed out before. Another is on the back of yield management measures that we have taken and they relate to several different elements. One is a different pricing structure for the bigger parcels in the network that take, relatively speaking, too much cost capacity in sorting and delivery. They will only get delivered at surcharges. Next to that, we have introduced peak pricing and peak levels for 2020. And also on the back of a point that Henk made earlier, individual price points are moving up. So when contracts expire, we seek to get indexation above and beyond, if possible, the inflation levels to improve the individual price points in these contracts to get us to the better balance of volume growth and profit growth. That price effect in itself is then still subsequently impacted by the negative mix effect because of their customers growing faster and/or smaller customers moving to platforms. And the combination of the two leads to the €5 million to €15 million improvement from '19 to 2020.

Herna Verhagen

And all the initiatives were taken or we have taken are in line with what we also communicated at Capital Markets Day in May. So what we did say by then is implemented by now and we will have its effect in 2020.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And you say the balance leads to the EBIT increase, but how does it look on the revenue levels? I'm thinking now that we have a positive impact here.

Herna Verhagen

Correct. That’s correct.

Marc Zwartsenburg

That’s correct?

Pim Berendsen

Yes.

Herna Verhagen

That's correct. Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. So the revenue growth in Parcels Benelux will be above 7% to 9% plus, so, to speak.

Pim Berendsen

Yes, slightly above.

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. And then your expectation for market growth in '20, do you have any number for us to give a feel for how the e-commerce is developing?

Pim Berendsen

Slightly above the 7% to 9%. That's what we expect in 2020. And as already said, the 7% to 9% growth with -- within PostNL is caused by the fact that we see a multivendorship, which we expect is already when we did our presentation at Capital Markets Day, but you see it coming in beginning of 2020. So of …

Marc Zwartsenburg

Basically -- sorry, go ahead.

Herna Verhagen

So after that, our expectation is that growth -- volume growth within PostNL will be in line with market growth.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And that's accelerating from these levels again, or …?

Herna Verhagen

At a certain point in time, yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But you say slightly above …

Herna Verhagen

Above.

Marc Zwartsenburg

… so you only expect a small impact from all your price increases, market share losses from your vendor etcetera?

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Is it cautious enough, do you think, given what Henk was just alluding to?

Herna Verhagen

As far as we can see at this moment in time, the answer is yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And then on mail NL. Can you give us an indication of the contribution of Sandd excluding the restructuring charges for Q4, please?

Pim Berendsen

Excluding restructuring charges, the running performance of Sandd turned into a loss. Exactly, yes. As we predicted, if you look at the Q3 quarterly presentation, we've shown that -- we've shown the kind of normalized EBIT level, including Sandd and excluding Sandd. And we also showed a kind of a deterioration as a consequence of Sandd there. So if you compare to that business case, there has been a loss of the Sandd business in Q4 as part of our normalized EBIT and/or e-com numbers or kind of the normal operating losses of Sandd. Above and beyond that, if you talk about EBIT, we've taken restructuring provisions on the back of the social plan that was agreed for people not joining us, so to say. And in a reversal of one-offs, you'll find acceleration of depreciation of roughly €24 million on assets of, let's say, the old Sandd that we will not use anymore because basically we migrate all the volumes to our network deploying our assets to distribute that volume.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And then a few for you, Pim. On the investments, I think you mentioned also digital investments come on top of the guidance of the Capital Market Day CapEx. Is that correct? And how much is it in 2020?

Pim Berendsen

Well, on top of I don't know if that's what I said. What I’ve is that if you look at the bridge from '19 to 2020, you'll see an increase in CapEx levels from €66 million to €120 million, which is a lower increase than originally assumed in Capital Markets Day because Herna clearly stated that we have the ability to phase those investments on the back of how growth develops. And in that level, we have included roughly €10 million acceleration of digitalization that will help us in different ways. One is to make the app even more relevant to increase the customer journey of the consumers by allowing them to follow their driver, but also allowing us to launch new service options to them. And at the same time, those digitalizations will help us in optimizing our value chains by becoming even more data driven than they already are. And that will of course contribute to the efficiency improvements that we seek and that will also lead to lower cost proposals. The €10 million additionally included for digitalization is already in, yes.

Herna Verhagen

And in the CapEx number, which is lower than what we expected at Capital Markets Day because of phasing of expanding our capacity.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, that was actually my second question. On the €120 million, I think it compares a bit to the sale of the 45 at the Capital Market Day, if I'm correct. But does it mean that the difference between the two and excluding the digital, so $110 million midpoint minus the 10s or €45 million less, is that on a phasing that goes into 2021? Or should we even face it more?

Pim Berendsen

Not all of it. There's a few components. Some of the step up in investments also relate to the mail business where we will have additional investments in the second round of the new mail route, partially. So if we face a depot from 2020 to 2021, yes, obviously that investment will then subsequently move from '20 to '21. At the same time, that also means that for 2021, as we have assumed, certain investment levels will again have the option to see whether or not those are required, given the current view on market growth.

Herna Verhagen

And I think what remains of utmost importance for 2021 is the opening of our small parcel sorting center, because that will add to the efficiency in our network and that remains to be crucial.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, the question I'm asking, because I want to also get a bit of a view of the CapEx for '21. And that's because also the relation with the dividend, of course.

Herna Verhagen

Yes, that's what I understand. So partly -- part of the amounts will be phased to 2021 and parts of the amount not. Those are -- it's less CapEx.

Marc Zwartsenburg

So it will be roughly flattish going into '21, is that then the best balance, just to get a bit of a feel?

Pim Berendsen

In total, roughly.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay.

Herna Verhagen

In total, roughly, yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes. And then lastly, the lease payment going up to €80 million, is that related to the new DCs? And perhaps already preparing for small parcels or is it too early? Will this go up then post-2020 because of the SPSS coming live in '21?

Pim Berendsen

Partly those lease payments relate to depots that we did operate or open in 2019, that were not CapEx.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, correct. So that is indeed related to that. And then going up further, I presume if you open the other one.

Pim Berendsen

Yes, of course, depending on the split, also on the small parcel sorting center, it's a leasehold, so it's not a building that we will buy, we will rent it. And there, the investments are in the sorters and the IT infrastructure and the robots that are required to operate that small parcel sorting center.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. All right. That's it. Thank you very much.

Pim Berendsen

Thank you, Marc.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Again switching back to the table here, Andre.

Andre Mulder

Andre Mulder, Kepler. So few questions. First one, in the Q3 presentation, you mentioned that the extra pension costs will be 20 -- €15 million to €25 million.

Pim Berendsen

Yes.

Andre Mulder

So it is now €25 million? Is that driven by the interest rates?

Pim Berendsen

Completely and only due to the fact of a deterioration of the interest rates.

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Andre Mulder

Can you -- if you turn things around, can you give a bit of a sensitivity? Let's say, if that amount were to be halved, where were you end up with interest rates?

Pim Berendsen

What it -- it is based -- the pension expense for the year 2020 is based at the interest rate for the 31st of December 2019. So in the year it will not change. And that's pretty big -- I will get back to you on that otherwise, but it was only a few base points that changed basically from Q3 towards the end of the year, and did have -- well, the roughly €10 million impact. So it's because it -- let's say a few base points on an already very low interest rate has pretty big consequences.

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Andre Mulder

The parcel growth, the volume growth for '18 to '22, 14%. So I take it for granted that will stay. You still believe that's possible?

Pim Berendsen

That is the CAGR number that we've explained at Capital Markets Day. The explanation between the 7% to 9% is a predominantly slow down of the overall market. So if there is no change to that market growth, then it will be difficult to get to the 14% CAGR, yes.

Andre Mulder

So if it stay to 7% to 9%, that's possible, if it drops further?

Herna Verhagen

The market growth is, of course, a little bit higher than the 7% to 9% because of the reason that we see the effect in 2020 of the multivendorship. That's an effect which we assume will disappear again and then we will move up with market growth. So market growth is higher than the 7% to 9%, but slightly higher. And that means that if market growth stays at that level, the average of 14% is difficult to reach.

Andre Mulder

Okay.

Pim Berendsen

But what is important, let's say, our aim to get to a better balance in that volume growth and margin development and cash flow conversion will remain the same. So we'll look at ways even with potentially slightly lower growth to get the revenue and cost per parcel in the right direction, improving the margin and improving the cash flow conversion from the parcels business going forward.

Andre Mulder

Any numbers to mention on Nexive? How this -- the items in the balance sheet?

Pim Berendsen

No.

Andre Mulder

The assets held for sale 91, liabilities held for sale 100? Does these relate to Nexive?

Pim Berendsen

No. well, not specifically the combination of Postcon and Nexive led to the result of discontinued operations, of which roughly €13 million, €14 million was a fair value adjustment and the balance was the kind of running loss from operating operations in those discontinued operations. And we've now valued both businesses on the back of the agreements that we've reached. So -- yes, that is [indiscernible] what it is.

Andre Mulder

So if you conclude it now, and no further book losses?

Pim Berendsen

No.

Andre Mulder

But what’s the amount that you get in with Nexive?

Pim Berendsen

Well, we don't specifically guide towards the individual components of it. As we said before, the biggest component of those two transactions is the DTA positions that we have accounted for by being able to use, let's say, the liquidation losses in those countries, because it's asset deals that we've done to get those capitalized in the Dutch situation. But the biggest component of the DTA in the balance sheet relates to those two countries.

Andre Mulder

Then them on Sandds, those people have joined. To what extent does that leads to extra costs or possibly lower savings?

Herna Verhagen

It doesn't. So what we -- what you, of course, look into is how many people joined, the amount of -- we still have vacancies, which are filled on a normal way. So we added more capacity out of the market to make sure that we have enough people to deliver the mail. So it's according to what we expected in our business case and has no negative or positive impact on it.

Andre Mulder

Last question. What do you aim to do with the Green bond?

Herna Verhagen

Spend it on green.

Pim Berendsen

Yes. The Green Bond was issued on the back of a green framework, basically says that we'll use the proceeds to further optimize or improve our premises. So a big component is making even our existing premises more, more green and pre-empt set of certified and also new ones. Second component will be used to intensify the electrification of our fleet. Those two are the biggest bucket of that €300 million. Third bucket is improving related to robotics using data to further optimize the CO2 emissions, but that's only real and using innovations in that process. But the two biggest components are related to our depots with solar panels on top of them and fleet.

Andre Mulder

And anything you can say about phasing of that?

Pim Berendsen

No, not really. Other than the fact that we expect to be able to use the €300 million in the 3 to 7-year period with the plans we already have in place to be able to say that we'll spend that €300 million on the green framework topics that we've disclosed.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] A few questions. First, on Sandd. The existing contracts, could you give some kind of an indication how long that will last on average? And when do you have the full freedom to price the contracts? Will that have a noticeable impact on your numbers, or will that just be modest? And then two questions about the new metrics. Well, obviously, we didn’t knew that the shifts from UCOI to normalize EBIT. Now we get a new one attached to that, is the like-for-like. I appreciate that you identify a couple of specifics that have -- will have an impact this year. But what can we expect going forward? Will we see two separate rows, or is this just an incident? And then finally, on the dividends payout ratio related to the normalized comprehensive income. Obviously, that's not something for today or tomorrow, but did I understand, Pim, correctly that in essence, is this normalized EBIT level apart from net of tax? And if so, wasn't there a more simple way to go for a dividend base than a normalized comprehensive income, which makes it all a bit complicated, I think?

Pim Berendsen

Okay.

Herna Verhagen

On to Sandd, I think we didn't -- we are not going to disclose around the customer contracts they had. They have, of course, customer contracts we are still running. And that means that we, of course, adhere to the contract they have. What will be the impact on pricing? It will be moderate. So don't expect real spikes in price increases. It's moderate pricing policies, which we will continue. And that also means that we add moderate pricing when it comes to contracts, which are ended with Sandd.

Unidentified Analyst

And metrics?

Pim Berendsen

The metrics, we go to two metrics, normalized EBIT and free cash flow. And particularly this year, we felt it was very important to get you to understand how we move from one to the other, and particularly given the two additional components or the additional pension expense and the effect of the new labor law regulations to be able to indicate that on a like-for-like basis, both parcels and mail business are actually improving. But let's say from a formal point of view, we only have the two metrics, normalized EBIT and free cash flow and that we will report going forward. But to understand what happens and the underlying business, we felt it appropriate to make clear what the like-for-like number would be. Then on the dividend policy, what we try to do is, is relate to a easy to be recognized number because we do report the total comprehensive income in each press release and in each annual report. And the reason why not to go to net profit is: one is, given the specific pension situation in PostNL, it would be strange not to include the other comprehensive income in the base on which you define dividends, because there you have the actual gains on the difference between pension expense and pension cash out. So not including that would basically lead to a too low a base for dividend distribution calculation. That is one component. Then subsequently we feel that you need to exclude the results from discontinued ops. Well, as of 2020 there won't be any, but in any event, from a structure on a logical point of view, that is an element to look at. And then the only thing that happens to the total comprehensive income is normalizations that are the same as the normalizations on EBIT. So just look at the total comprehensive income for the period line. Look at the total normalization, let's say for the sake of argument that they are 10, then you take the net of tax effects. So €7.5 million that you adjust on the comprehensive income to get to normalized comprehensive income, which will then be the base on which you apply the 70% to 90% payout ratio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Operator, please link us to Ruben Devos of KBC, if he is there.

Herna Verhagen

Very quiet.

Ruben Devos

Just to come on the, yes, the divestments of PCS, Spotta, and Nexive. Yes, I understand you don’t provide guidance on individual sales, but I was curious whether you could give a rough indication of the combined cash in for the disposals, to get a bit of an idea, we should see the changes in the balance sheet, aside from the free cash flow guidance you've given? That's the first question.

Pim Berendsen

I said we will not make that split between Nexive, Postcon and the others. As I said, in relation to the [indiscernible] in the countries, the cash will predominantly be as a consequence of the DTA that we have included in the balance sheet. If you look at the annual report, you will see that there is a earn out arrangement or Postcon that can lead to a cash in or something between 0 and 12 million. What we have taken a view on. And as you know, we will be involved in Nexive going forward at a 20% minority shareholder, which potentially gives us an upside on the back of the valuation that we just discussed. The PCS, the PostNL Communication Services business, did lead to an individual cash in and Spotta was a sale also in relation to the fundamental changes in the market that we've seen there. So, then I gave you a little bit of guidance on how you should look at it, but not more specifics, I'm afraid.

Ruben Devos

Okay. So quite some scope changes, let's say in the last 12 months?

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Pim Berendsen

Yes [indiscernible] forced to really get us to focus on the meal business from capitalizing on the Sandd acquisition synergy effect and to focus on the parcel e-commerce business going forward.

Ruben Devos

Okay. So going forward, you continue to see opportunities in terms of divestments to increasingly focus on your core activities or are you down for now?

Herna Verhagen

No. I think when you look to 2020 and forward, we of course, we'll keep looking into our portfolio and find out if they're adding to our core business in mail and parcels. And if not, then we start up a discussion of the divestment. So that's what we anyway will do, because our core business is in mail and parcels, the networks of mail and parcels and every adjacent market, which is adding to those mail and parcel networks.

Ruben Devos

Okay. And then just another one on the customer satisfaction. The presentation says it's improving, which is interesting, obviously, if you take into account the competition in the parcel delivery market. I was curious, could you sort of support that with numbers like a net promoter score, any kind or how PostNL compares to competition on this end?

Herna Verhagen

What we use is very satisfies -- satisfy the customers, which is not and exactly the same as an NPS score. So it's difficult to compare it to NPS scores of others. We see an increase in the amount of very satisfied customers compared to the first half of 2019, which is partly positively influenced by the quality of our delivery. It's positively influenced by the amount of the possibility people feel to get their parcel when and whenever they want to have it. So those are very important elements when it comes to customer satisfaction.

Ruben Devos

Okay. And then just lastly on Spring, also there an improving performance. A bit of a reversal versus the reported trends in the last two years. Yes, some additional color on what happened in Q4 and why that improved would be helpful. Thank you.

Herna Verhagen

I think the business improved within Spring partly, of course, we saw positive impact in volume, partly because of all the actions we've put into place within spring to get the organization right and to get the organization aligned to the volumes we received. So some of the effect of all those things we communicated in earlier quarters on changes in Spring did come into effect in Q4. And that's the reason why you did see a slight increase or improvement in revenue.

Ruben Devos

Okay. Thank you.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you.

Jochem van de Laarschot

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, "*", "1" helps to get in line. We've got one more, I think, operator.

Operator

Yes, sir. It's correct. That’s David Kerstens, Jefferies. Go ahead.

David Kerstens

Hi. Good morning, everybody. I've got two questions, please. First of all, regarding the increasing rate of E substitution that you're guiding for, what's driving that? I think you highlighted previously that you had about 2 to 3 percentage points of market share loss. Now you have taken over Sandd, but you were still at minus 10% in Q4 and you're going for 8% to 10% for next year. I appreciate there is a 1 point -- 1 percentage point election effect from the European elections last May. But it would still imply that your rate of substitution deteriorates by about 2 percentage points. Are there any specific customer groups that are advising that? What are you seeing in the market? And the second question.

Herna Verhagen

Let's do the calculation again first. So we did see 8% to 10% decrease in 2019, which is 9.7% of substitution or decrease without Sandd. That's one. The impact we said that competition did have is a 1% to 2% -- around 2%. What you do see is two effect in 2020. You do see, of course, the effect of around 1% because of election. And that's what you have to deduct if you want to have it like-for-like. And secondly, I think there is still some competition in the Dutch market. So we do not see that much changes from what we did say before. We expect it to be somewhere between 8% to 10% taking into account, as already said, for example, the elections, which do have quite -- which are quite impactful when it comes to volume decline.

David Kerstens

So stable rate of underlying new substitution, you think?

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Pim Berendsen

Yes.

Herna Verhagen

That's what we think.

David Kerstens

And then, the second question regarding the parcel volume growth of 7% to 9%, you said that based on experience in the other postal markets, you see a positive impact from Amazon coming in, developing the e-commerce category further. Have you included anything in your volume guidance for this effect, or do you also see potentially Amazon moving to a dual suppliership? And offsetting that positive effect.

Herna Verhagen

As I said, in the 7% to 9% are taken into account the effect we do expect in 2020. And Amazon already, of course, acts with a dual vendorship approach at this moment in time.

David Kerstens

Right. Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you.

Jochem van de Laarschot

I think this concludes the call. We've got one [indiscernible] in the room only. Please go ahead.

Pim Berendsen

Hello, [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Sometime ago, you made a call for hard subsidies out of fear that higher prices could cause volumes to spiral down. Has there been any reaction from politics on that?

Herna Verhagen

Not yet.

Pim Berendsen

No.

Herna Verhagen

I didn't know.

Unidentified Analyst

But when do you expect -- are you in talks with politicians or not?

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Pim Berendsen

If they want to maintain the system, that's possibly the only way forward.

Herna Verhagen

Yes, I think, I'm not sure, of course, what is picked up by politicians and what is not. So the only thing what I do know is that keeping it on the agenda is important and then hopefully at a certain point in time, you get some traction.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Okay. Thanks, everyone, for joining. If you have any further questions, you know where to reach us. Please don't hesitate to do so. Thanks very much. See you next time.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you.

A - Pim Berendsen

Thank you. Bye, bye.

Herna Verhagen

Bye.

Operator

This concludes the PostNL event call. Thank you for attending and you may disconnect your line now.